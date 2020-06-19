1 of 26

Rating: 5 stars I made this recipe in an effort to duplicate a salad I had at my favorite Thai restaurant and it was even better than what I was trying to accomplish. I used it on lettuce salad and had everyone asking for the recipe. Thanks! Helpful (69)

Rating: 5 stars Super quick and easy - makes a great salad dressing (minus the hot pepper flakes). Helpful (46)

Rating: 4 stars Yummy! I made mine alittle different though. 4 tea. sesame oil 2 T. minced ginger 2 T minced garlic 1/2 tea. red chilli pepper 2T soy sauce 2 T. sugar 1/4 tea. salt. So good on udon noodles and green beans. Helpful (45)

Rating: 5 stars Taking into consideration the other reviews of this dressing being too salty I reduced the soy sauce to 2T (instead of the original 6T) and use 1/2T of powdered ginger instead of fresh. I keep the other measurements the same. Not salty and with a bit of tang this soy-sesame dressing is now a staple in our kitchen - great on meats salads veggies and noodles. Helpful (28)

Rating: 3 stars Pretty good. But VERY salty. Next time I will use either low sodium soy sauce or rice vinegar. Otherwise a keeper. Helpful (26)

Rating: 1 stars Way TOO SALTY! Very strong flavor. Helpful (25)

Rating: 4 stars This was the perfect dressing for the Asian Pasta Salad recipe also from Allrecipes! I think it would be too intense for most tossed salads but was just right for this. Helpful (9)

Rating: 3 stars This is okay but I prefer my version...get rid of the sugar red pepper flakes and mayonnaise. Add a 1/4 cup of Canola oil cut the soy sauce in half and use a tsp. of sesame tahini. YUMMMY!!! Especially on fresh greens! Helpful (7)