I made this recipe in an effort to duplicate a salad I had at my favorite Thai restaurant and it was even better than what I was trying to accomplish. I used it on lettuce salad and had everyone asking for the recipe. Thanks!
Super quick and easy - makes a great salad dressing (minus the hot pepper flakes).
Yummy! I made mine alittle different though. 4 tea. sesame oil 2 T. minced ginger 2 T minced garlic 1/2 tea. red chilli pepper 2T soy sauce 2 T. sugar 1/4 tea. salt. So good on udon noodles and green beans.
Taking into consideration the other reviews of this dressing being too salty I reduced the soy sauce to 2T (instead of the original 6T) and use 1/2T of powdered ginger instead of fresh. I keep the other measurements the same. Not salty and with a bit of tang this soy-sesame dressing is now a staple in our kitchen - great on meats salads veggies and noodles.
Pretty good. But VERY salty. Next time I will use either low sodium soy sauce or rice vinegar. Otherwise a keeper.
Way TOO SALTY! Very strong flavor.
This was the perfect dressing for the Asian Pasta Salad recipe also from Allrecipes! I think it would be too intense for most tossed salads but was just right for this.
This is okay but I prefer my version...get rid of the sugar red pepper flakes and mayonnaise. Add a 1/4 cup of Canola oil cut the soy sauce in half and use a tsp. of sesame tahini. YUMMMY!!! Especially on fresh greens!
I've used nothing but this dressing for a year-I put it on salads vegetables and even meats. I make a double batch and make sure I always have some in the refrig. I kind of make it a little different each time now using balsamic vinegar instead of rice wine.