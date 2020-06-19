Soy-Sesame Dressing

Rating: 3.92 stars
26 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 3

This is a great Asian-style dressing for a pasta salad. You can prepare this dressing in advance, but toss with the salad no more than 15 minutes before serving.

By USA WEEKEND columnist Pam Anderson

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix all ingredients until well-blended.

Tips

Copyright 2004 USA WEEKEND and columnist Pam Anderson. All rights reserved.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
115 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 3.2g; fat 11.3g; cholesterol 1.3mg; sodium 696.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (26)

Most helpful positive review

skish
Rating: 5 stars
09/09/2005
I made this recipe in an effort to duplicate a salad I had at my favorite Thai restaurant and it was even better than what I was trying to accomplish. I used it on lettuce salad and had everyone asking for the recipe. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(69)

Most helpful critical review

DC Girly Girl
Rating: 3 stars
02/14/2006
Pretty good. But VERY salty. Next time I will use either low sodium soy sauce or rice vinegar. Otherwise a keeper. Read More
Helpful
(26)
Reviews:
NMTERRY
Rating: 5 stars
11/14/2004
Super quick and easy - makes a great salad dressing (minus the hot pepper flakes). Read More
Helpful
(46)
LAURABELLE5
Rating: 4 stars
01/04/2005
Yummy! I made mine alittle different though. 4 tea. sesame oil 2 T. minced ginger 2 T minced garlic 1/2 tea. red chilli pepper 2T soy sauce 2 T. sugar 1/4 tea. salt. So good on udon noodles and green beans. Read More
Helpful
(45)
Rosebud
Rating: 5 stars
03/29/2007
Taking into consideration the other reviews of this dressing being too salty I reduced the soy sauce to 2T (instead of the original 6T) and use 1/2T of powdered ginger instead of fresh. I keep the other measurements the same. Not salty and with a bit of tang this soy-sesame dressing is now a staple in our kitchen - great on meats salads veggies and noodles. Read More
Helpful
(28)
DC Girly Girl
Rating: 3 stars
02/14/2006
Pretty good. But VERY salty. Next time I will use either low sodium soy sauce or rice vinegar. Otherwise a keeper. Read More
Helpful
(26)
APRILSMITH2
Rating: 1 stars
08/21/2005
Way TOO SALTY! Very strong flavor. Read More
Helpful
(25)
PTURNER72
Rating: 4 stars
07/10/2006
This was the perfect dressing for the Asian Pasta Salad recipe also from Allrecipes! I think it would be too intense for most tossed salads but was just right for this. Read More
Helpful
(9)
KellyC
Rating: 3 stars
04/08/2009
This is okay but I prefer my version...get rid of the sugar red pepper flakes and mayonnaise. Add a 1/4 cup of Canola oil cut the soy sauce in half and use a tsp. of sesame tahini. YUMMMY!!! Especially on fresh greens! Read More
Helpful
(7)
mattiesmom43
Rating: 5 stars
11/17/2010
I've used nothing but this dressing for a year-I put it on salads vegetables and even meats. I make a double batch and make sure I always have some in the refrig. I kind of make it a little different each time now using balsamic vinegar instead of rice wine. Read More
Helpful
(7)
