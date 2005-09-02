Aunt Mary's Vanilla Frosting

2.4
86 Ratings
  • 5 18
  • 4 9
  • 3 9
  • 2 9
  • 1 41

Use this creamy vanilla frosting recipe when you need a quick solution for your cakes or cupcakes.

Recipe by Leo J Lagrotte

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
10
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine butter or margarine, shortening, confectioners' sugar, flour, vanilla, and milk in a mixing bowl. Whip all ingredients until fluffy.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
225 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 11.6g; fat 19.7g; cholesterol 25.4mg; sodium 70.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022