Aunt Mary's Vanilla Frosting

I just made the frosting and I initially followed the exact instructions. Of course it came out like soup so I made a few changes/additions. Instead of using just 2/3 cup of confectioners sugar I quadrupled the amount and used 2 2/3 cups. I also used 10 tablespoons of flour rather then 5 to cut down on the sweetness and also increase the thickness. Also, I didn't have shortening, so I used two 1/2 cup sticks of butter being shortening and butter are interchangable and one can be substituted for the other. After I did that, it came out fine. If you wanted to put more confectioners sugar in to make it even thicker, you can. Also, I beat it profusely to get out all the lumps. Of course that may just have been me because the two sticks of butter I used were still a little hard.