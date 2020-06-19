Shabbat Challah

THis is a great recipe, and the idea of vanilla with the glaze on top is cool. As someone experienced with Jewish law, may I please offer a correction, though: Regarding the Challah offering - THis is a praiseworthy custom in place to keep in practice for the actual "Challah" portion given to our Cohanim in the Temple of Jerusalem (going back 2,000 years and we still do it). They worked, we fed them. Here are a couple of parameters for nowadays, when the Cohanim are kind of "unemployed" in the old sense: THere is a minmum amount of flour needed for this, as follows - about 3 lbs for taking off without a blessing, and about 5 lbs to say a blessing. For the words of this blessing contact Chabad.com This can actually be done for almost any type of dough! To dispose of it, because it is considered unusable and technically not kosher, one cannot burn it where the challh is baking, but where there is nothing being cooked, such as straight over a flame on your burner or under the broiler, later. (Temporarily shut off your smoke alarm!) Alternatively, some Rabbis allow you to double-wrap the dough (which doesn't have to be a lot; can be as small as a large olive) and then throw it out. Here's my favorite part: THis is one of the 3 Mitzvas specially handed to women, and our power of prayer is very great, so, just as we can pray for our families, ill people, etc at candle lighting time for the Sabbath, we can pray when we are taking the Challah portion. It becomes very spiritual.

