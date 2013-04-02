Grandpop's Special Chocolate Cake

A truly excellent chocolate cake, in that it's easy to throw together with items you are likely to have in your pantry, in flavor, which is deep and round due to the coffee which can't be tasted but which brings out all the best in chocolate, and in texture, which is moist. It is everything that your grandma's chocolate cake brings to mind. I needed to serve several people, so I baked it in a 15"X10" jelly roll pan or cookie sheet, and was surprised that there was too much batter to fit. I baked the remainder as 6 cupcakes. The sheet cake was baked to perfection in 22 minutes, the cupcakes in 18. Topped both the cake and cupcakes with a glossy cross between a glaze and a frosting, consisting of 4 Tb cocoa, 1/2 a stick of butter and 6 Tb milk heated just until boiling, then combined with 4 cups powdered sugar and 1/2 tsp vanilla, all poured over the hot cakes. Next time I need a big cake, I'll put all of it into an 11"X17" jelly roll pan, and it will fit the full recipe perfectly. Thank you for a keeper that I'll turn to again and again.