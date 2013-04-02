Grandpop's Special Chocolate Cake
Here is my version of chocolate cake. Aunt Mary's Vanilla Frosting compliments it perfectly.
Serve this cake to family or friends and you will do yourself proud, just as I did tonight. A good rule of thumb is to never try out a new recipe on guests, but this was a real winner. It is easy to whip up, with common pantry ingredients. Deliciously moist and chocolaty, this is very similar to the wildly popular "Black Magic Cake" on this site - but doesn't require the buttermilk. I made this as the recipe directed, using a full teaspoon of salt for the "pinch" called for. I frosted it with Chocolate Frosting II, submitted by LUV2DY4. Good, old-fashioned homestyle chocolate cake.Read More
Excellent, excellent chocolate cake. This is the first cake I've ever made, and it turned out GREAT. It wasn't too sweet and the coffee and cocoa made a great combination! I was a little scared when the batter turned out EXTREMELY thin and smelled strongly of coffee, but in the end it was WONDERFUL. Thanks so much for the recipe! Will try again.
This recipe saved the birthday party!! I had originally made another highly recommended recipe (which will remain nameless) that worked find but was totally flavorless (too much boiling water) so i had just enough time to try again and took a chance with this one. It was FANTASTIC, the coffee made the difference, really good flavor. I used decaf, and margerine instead of the oil, and through in some imitation rum to both the batter and buttercream (chocolate) icing. Saved the day!!
A truly excellent chocolate cake, in that it's easy to throw together with items you are likely to have in your pantry, in flavor, which is deep and round due to the coffee which can't be tasted but which brings out all the best in chocolate, and in texture, which is moist. It is everything that your grandma's chocolate cake brings to mind. I needed to serve several people, so I baked it in a 15"X10" jelly roll pan or cookie sheet, and was surprised that there was too much batter to fit. I baked the remainder as 6 cupcakes. The sheet cake was baked to perfection in 22 minutes, the cupcakes in 18. Topped both the cake and cupcakes with a glossy cross between a glaze and a frosting, consisting of 4 Tb cocoa, 1/2 a stick of butter and 6 Tb milk heated just until boiling, then combined with 4 cups powdered sugar and 1/2 tsp vanilla, all poured over the hot cakes. Next time I need a big cake, I'll put all of it into an 11"X17" jelly roll pan, and it will fit the full recipe perfectly. Thank you for a keeper that I'll turn to again and again.
I made this for my husband's birthday 3 days ago and the cake is still moist and delicious. Try it with a homemade cream cheese icing....YUM!********** Update (12-2-10): Four years later, this has become my "go to" chocolate cake recipe. My kids ALWAYS request it (with homemade cocoa icing) for every birthday. I've made it over and over, and only once did it "fall", and that was when I switched brands of flour. Needless to say, I ditched that flour and went back to my old brand. Perfect chocolate cake!
Wow! Thanks for a great recipe. I used this with "Coffee Butter Frosting" from this site (increasing the strength of coffee in both) to make a delicous coffee and chocolate cake for my man. I then decorated with chocolate vermicelli. We all licked our lips after this! Yum
This cake got rave reviews!! I couldn't believe how easy it was to prep. I was worried when it came out of the oven really dark but it was perfect, spongy and moist. I used a different frosting recipe and added some raspberries. Excellent cake - I will make it again.
This cake is fantastically good. It is just like the store bought mud cakes! I made it for my birthday and put ganache icing on top, it was delicious. So moist and nice. Possibly a little too much sugar and I had to cook it for longer than 25 mins, closer to 40 mins. I also added chocolate bits on top of the batter before I cooked it. I thought the coffe being added was strange, but it works a treat! A yummy treat. :)
This cake is very forgiving because I messed up. UK cup measurements are different to US measurements so I keep a conversion chart I printed off allrecipes taped to the inside of one of my cupboards. Anyway the kids were squabbling behind me and I was distracted and read the conversion chart wrong and put too much oil in. Despite this still turned out to be the best chocolate cake I've made. Will come out regularly on birthdays. Thanks
Very Moist Cake. I had it with caramel icing. A++
I personally like this cake because it only called for 2 eggs and 1/2 cup of oil in the recipe. The 2 cups of sugar was a bit traumatizing, but maybe it's because I don't really like desserts that are too sweet. I used a hot cocoa mix instead of unsweetened cocoa powder because I didn't have any on hand. So I reduced the sugar to 1/2 cup, but I think next time maybe 3/4 cup or even 1 cup of sugar. Overall, it was really good, and it's my first time making a cake. Thanks for sharing!
This cake is very easy to make and is extremely delicious and moist. I made up an icing with 1 stick of butter, 4 oz. cream cheese, about 1 1/2 pounds of powdered sugar, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 4 tbs. cocoa and about 3 tablespoons of dark coffee. It was to die for. I made it for Easter dinner and everyone raved about it.
I made this for my daughter's birthday party with a simple butter frosting. All the kids loved it. It was super easy to make. I didn't even use a blender - just a whisk.
Wonderful, the cake was moist and yummy. I was lazy this time and used canned icing, but next time I will make the real thing...it deserves it.
I made this cake yesterday for a friend's birthday, it was fantastic! Everyone loved it, I made a Butter Amaretto Frosting. I think this will become my new favorite cake. Thanks for the great recipe!
This turned out really well. You couldn't taste the coffee, but it had a delicious flavor and moist texture. I didn't think that it would turn out at first. After 25 minutes in the oven it looked like pudding, but I left it for another 10 or 15 and it was perfect.
This was my first attempt at making a chocolate cake from scratch and it was great. I was in the mood for a moist airy spongey cake and this was it. I added about 3 tablespoons of sourcream just to make sure that I would have a moist cake. I know that coffee helps to give a more intense chocolate taste. But I will probably use 1/2 cup of coffee next time. Other than that it was a great cake. I didnt even frost it.
This is awesome! My husband has mentioned he thinks it might be the best cake I've ever made (and I'm a pretty good baker if I must say so myself!) We really like it because it doesn't taste real sweet to us like a lot of desserts do. He doesn't like really sweet desserts. I, like another reviewer, drizzled a caramel glaze over the top. Served with a little vanilla icecream and it was great. It doesn't really taste like coffee, the coffee just adds a little different flavor. I baked in a bundt pan. Takes a little longer, but just keep an eye on it. Five stars!
my aunt first recommended this recipe to me.while my cousin stayed over one day she made it for us,well it was fab!so since than i have made it twice...really it is better than any shop bought chocolate cake i have had.i used one bowl buttercream frosting to fill and top this cake.
This cake turned out excellent! I poured the batter in a well greased and floured bundt pan and drizzled a carmel-rum glaze over the top. It was great!
This cake was delicious and moist. For a real chocolate fix, use Caroline's Chocolate Fudge frosting. Yummy!
My very first attempt at making an actual cake, and it turned out great. Thank you for this recipe. It was really delicious. I decreased the sugar by half cup as per previous reviews, and topped it with buttercream frosting II. Very nice.
This cake is delicious and moist! I increased the cocoa powder to 1 cup and used hot water instead of coffee. It was great.
I loved this cake, and so did everyone else who ate it. I was worried at first because the batter was so thin,but it baked up beautiful! the texture was great and the flavor of chocolate and coffee was fabulous! I will make it again. I used the mocha butter frosting recipe that I found on this site that added even more to it's greatness!
I converted the recipe to 20 servings and it made a HUGE cake! The taste was phenomenal, it wasn't too sweet and had just the right amount of chocolate. It was really moist and airy. I HIGHLY recommend this recipe!! ****** UPDATE - 11-13-2011 ~ I made this recipe two more times and both times were like the first except that it was moist and dense. But, I noticed that the flavor is a little lacking. It doesn't taste strongly of chocolate. I'm eating a piece right now and the only thing that is saving it is the chocolate frosting on top. I would give this recipe about 2 and a half stars now that I've made it a couple times.
I couldn't decide between a 3 or 4 rating for this cake -- it was ok but nothing great. The recipe is similar to that found at the back of Hershey's cocoa, just with coffee in it.
This recipe was really one of the easiest cake recipes ever and mighty tasty to boot. This recipe is virtually identical to "Dark Chocolate Cake II" with the difference of vinegar/vanilla between the two. So I just added both ingredients -- I always thinks vanilla boosts the chocolate flavor, and the vinegar probably made the batter puff up a bit more. My minor modification was to reduce the sugar to about 1-1/4 cups, as 2 cups seemed a bit excessive. The cake still tasted plenty sweet. I layered it with some strawberry sauce -- yummy!
I baked this cake with the recommended frosting. The frosting leave much to be desired, as does the cake itself. I will be deleting both from my recipe box immediately. What a disappointment. I spent all afternoon on this cake and my daughters were looking forward to yet another one of my fabulous creations, only to be upset and disappointed.
Well I can't cook worth a lick and it turned out absolutly delicious....hats off to the person who put this on
I made this cake with my niece and nephew for my birthday and as we were making it I didn't feel that it would turn out but it turned out very well. I checked the cake and it was finished baking. The cake was delicious and we really enjoyed eating it. I would recommend this cake to anyone. It is not hard to do with children and it is real good. i recommend this to everyone.
I enjoyed this cake. I liked it because the coffee cuts the sweetness. I did reduce the sugar like others recommended. I gave half of it to my boyfriend who enjoyed it... so much he woke up in the middle of the night and finished it. I guess it was alright.
This cake was so yummy! It turned out light and moist. I used weak coffee because a couple people in my family hate coffee, and you can't taste it, it just enhances the chocolate. This was moist and fluffy and EASY...this will be my "go-to" recipe for chocolate cake.
very nice cake and the ingredients are very easily available........a must keep recipe for coffee lovers
An easy and moist chocolate cake--with a kick of caffeine! I made half the recipe and turned it into a mini layer cake. It was a hit!
BEST CHOCOLATE CAKE EVER. We have made this cake twice.....and are making it again today. It goes amazing with chocolate ganache!!
This is just like the cake my grandma used to make. The only thing that makes it better is peanutbutter icing (just add peanutbutter to your favorite white icing to taste). It's a perfect combination!
The best chocolate cake recipe ever. So moist and delicious!
5 stars for moistness (?), but could do with a bit more chocolatey taste. Then again, the cocoa powder wasn't at its freshest... Kids loved it
This was okay. There was nothing wrong with it but nothing that made me want to have a repeat performance. It wasn't chocolaty, it wasn't coffeeish, it was just blah.
this cake is wonderful!! it turned out light fluffy and chocolatey!! i didn't add any coffee, i just added more milk, and oil. it soooo good!! :)
Overall this was a good chocolate cake recipe. I'm giving it a 4 out of 5 because I wish it would have been sweeter.
this is an outstanding cake recipe. i doubled it with no issues to make a princess castle cake with many layers. the birthday girl is not partial to the flavor of coffee in her cakes, so i dissolved an extra 1/2 cup (for a doubled recipe) of cocoa powder in the hot water instead of using the coffee. this cake was moist and wonderfully chocolately. it was also great to frost - did not give off a lot of crumbs which was great! this will be my new go-to chocolate cake recipe.
VERY MOIST
I loved it! It is simple and quick, and at the same time I've used this recipe to experiment and I came up with great ideas! Instead of using 2 eggs, I tried 4 egg whites, I also substituted the cocoa with chopped nuts... It is an awesome recipe for someone who's learning to bake! It was actually the first cake I ever made by my self!
My go to chocolate cake! I get compliments every time I serve it! Perfect moisture and not too sweet. I have used coffee as well as substitute the coffee for sour cream. My families birthday cake. (I use Rick's Buttercream Frosting from this site, substituting butter and coconut oil for the Crisco.) Lots of compliments every time!!
We loved this cake, we forgot the coffee and it turned out just wonderful. Will add coffee the next time. It was a special birthday cake, and it was so good.
this cake is great!i made it for my boyfriend's family and my boyfriend said his whole family finished all the cake in a second!the next day i went to his house his mother even ask me for the recipe!
Oh- My- GOSH! This was by far the BEST chocolate cake I've ever eaten in my LIFE! I made this cake for my husband's birthday, and everyone who ate it said the same thing!! Thank you for a fabulous recipe!
this cake is great. it turned out perfectly. and it was gone very quickly. i substituted hot chocolate mix for coco, because i ran out half way through. so it wasn't too sweet i took out most of the white sugar. delicious. i'm making it for my friends b-day as we speak.
This cake is really, really good--it's moist and not too sweet. My kids loved it too.
excellent and easy! Thanks Grandpop!
I don't eat chocolate cake but I made it for valentines day for my husband- and he loved it. He kept saying you outdid yourself, I laughed because it was the easiest from scratch recipe I ever made! I made the coffee strong, so I think that it gave the cake a more bold coffee flavor which I like. The only reason it gets 4 stars and not 5 is because it fell apart when I took it out of the pan. I greased it pan, so I don't know why it did that. Maybe it was because it didn't cool enough? I don't know. But well worth trying again!
EXCELLENT cake recipe! And so easy! I made a mini version for my boyfriend's birthday...I halved the recipe; used Ghirardelli cocoa and a little extra vanilla. I baked the layers in 5" springform pans, it made four total layers at 25 min in the oven. Perfection! I will absolutely be making this again, the cake is divine.
Wow, this was absolutely delicious! I made this for my science project, and I had to make a second cake for my family. I loved the subtle coffee falvor interlaced with the cocoa flavor.
Very delicious, moist, easy to prepare chocolate cake! We really enjoyed this cake! It is a keeper!
This cake is superior. It harkens back to a time when, as a waitress, we added left over coffee from the evening's dinner crowd to the Hershey's syrup topping and it was just as wonderfully tasty as the cake is. Wouldn't change a thing in this recipe. I tried sour cream choco. icing and a nice complement to the cake.
Great recipe, I will definitely used again I did substitute 1 cup of the all-purpose flour with cake flour I was worried when I saw how runny the batter was, but they turned out perfect *update* I've made this recipe about ten times now, the trick is to not overfill the cups using about 1/4 cup batter per cupcake! I also ran out of my dark chocolate powder once and tried to substitute melted baking chocolate the cupcakes ended up dry and mediocre :P
This cake was a disaster!! It didn't rise at all..I would give this cake the benefit of doubt because i think my baking soda was really old. But even so it shouldn't have tasted so bland..
My first real cake from scratch and what a great success! Used microwave heated morning's leftover coffee in the evening when I made it. Was worried that it might take on the "old coffee" taste, but no worries at all. The taste of the coffee evaporated, even though it is strong in the raw dough. Wonderful cake. Made up my own frosting with cream cheese, cocoa powder, vanilla extract, butter and powdered sugar to taste. Probably a similar recipe somewhere here, but wanted to figure out my own because of the luscious goodness of this cake. Made one layer of frosting very dark and chocolately and the other light chocolate, then swirled the knife around on the top. Looked like a cake from the bakery and taste oh-so-much better. Served it to Europeans last night, most of whom had never had an American cake. Everyone went wild for it. This is definitely a keeper.
Delicious cake! Made this for my dad's birthday the day before and it was a hit when served! I replaced the vegetable oil with applesauce and it turned out moist and yummy! Will definitely make again.
I had to cook it a little bit longer, that cake was so smooth and moist.My family sais it was the best chocolate cake ever.
Could use a little more chocolate flavor. Will add a little more cocoa powder next time. Very moist cake and I received rave reviews. Frosted it with buttercream frosting. Next time, will use a chocolate ganache frosting!
I tried it its really good with white icing and milk chocolate chips as a topping.
Good recipe...very moist. Not very rich chocolate though. It turned out tasting like a devils food cake.
This cake was super easy and every ingredient it called for I had on hand (BONUS!). I made a layer cake with it and frosted it with a white fluffy frosting. Very moist, easy and worth the calories.
I have finally found THE chocolate cake recipe. I made this for my son's 16th and everyone LOVED it. It is easy to make and tastes amazing!! Super moist. I listened to some of the other reviewers and reduced the sugar to 1 cup. I iced it with the sturdy whipped cream frosting recipe from this site.
I live with a chocoholic (or two), and this is THE BEST chocolate cake we've ever tasted. Moist. Flavorful. Rich. Satisfying. Totally worth the calories, and VERY easy to make. This is my new go-to recipe. I served this with homemade coconut-pecan frosting (German Chocolate Cake frosting). Tasted like we bought a $10 slice of patisserie confection! Make this recipe exactly as written--no need to get creative. Use fresh ingredients, bake as directed. You will not be disappointed!
THE BEST chocolate cake I've ever had in my life...yes...it's that good!
I truly enjoyed the flavors and texture of this cake. This recipe was quick and easy and it didn't disappoint. I made it for my boyfriend's birthday with chocolate fudge icing and he couldn't have been more pleased. It won't take the place of my mom's chocolate cake, but for a quick in a pinch recipe that doesn't take a lot of time or ingredients, but has a great flavor, this was perfect!
I just baked it- great! so moist and wonderful! I baked it for a friend's birthday with vanilla icing and ganache filling. I was a bit worried baking for a friend and trying a new recipe. 1.5 x the recipe to make a triple layer cake. I was a bit worried about the coffee, but it really does enhance the flavour... not coffee tasting at all. I will make it again if I need something simple that I can count on. Thanks!
This is a practically foolproof recipe that yields a cake with tender moist crumb. Batter is supposed to be very thin, so don’t think it’s a mistake and don’t sub anything for the coffee as it really makes the chocolate flavor “pop” I like to take this cake to work for birthdays of coworkers and it’s always a hit. I m a much bigger fan of cakes using cocoa as opposed to chocolate. It has more depth of flavor.. Try it you won’t be disappointed.
5 stars for ease of making and the simple ingredients this cake requires. A very versatile and moist chocolate cake. I used only 1 cup sugar as we don't like cakes that are too sweet. We tried it as is and with vanilla ice-cream. The ice-cream made it much more interesting and I was glad that I used only 1 cup sugar as the level of sweetness was just right with the ice-cream. Thanks for the simple recipe!
I have not tasted this , but according to the sweet tooth in the house , it is very good and moist . I first made it because it only called for 2 eggs ( we were low ) , and there is always left over coffee . I have made it twice , and both times it turned out great . I bake in a very well greased and floured bundt pan , for about 50 - 70 mins. I don't know what size pan it is . ( my bad ) . No frosting either time . The first one we drizzled with a caramel sauce . The second one just sprinkled with powdered sugar . No fuss . :)
Delicious! Moist! Made Cupcakes. Baked for 18 minutes!
YUMMY!! USED FOR 2YR. OLD BIRTHDAY CAKE AND EVERYONE LOVED IT. EVEN GOT A "BEST CHOCOLATE CAKE I'VE EVER HAD" REVIEW!!
The best recipe ever.. I received many compliments on this cake.. thanks
This is a very good recipe. I had never made a chocolate cake with coffee before. Chocolate and coffee are two of my fav things, so it makes sense to combine them. :o)
This is by far the best chocolate cake I have ever baked! It is VERY moist and so easy to put together. I followed the recipe to the letter, except I baked it in three nine-inch cake pans. There is no need to change a thing.
chocolate perfection. Made this exactly...got 30 cupcakes baked at 325F and they were perfect after 18mins. Paired it with a mint chocolate frosting
The cake was good but how did you guys do it with a 20 minute bake time?. Mine was still liquid! 30-35 minutes was more like it.
Tastes good, but didn't bake well for us.
I used 1.5 cups of sugar and it was sweet enough. I also made it in square dishes as I did not have 2 round ones - turned out fine. I used a choc buttercream icing, but I would like to make it again with a cream cheese style icing. Great cake, will definitely make again.
Fantastic recipe! Very easy to make. I followed the directions exactly and baked for about 35 minutes. Came out perfect, very moist. You can't taste the coffee but it makes the cake rich and brings out the cocoa flavor. I frosted with a coffee butter frosting recipe that I found on this site.
This turned out to be one of the best cakes I've ever baked. Very moist.
Proof that a great recipe properly followed can turn anyone into a good cook.
MMMMMMMMM!! So tasty! Although I don't like coffee in my cakes, so instead I used Sour Cream. Turned out GREAT! I used it in the Betty Crocker ice cream cake thingy. I used Butter Pecan ice cream. YUMMMMM! :) :) :) :)
This is the best ever! I will only make this chocolate cake ever again, supper moist ,decadent ! Simply followed the recipe no changes! Love love love this wonderfully yummy chocolaty cake! Didn't last two days in my house and there is only two of us ! Almost fought over last piece ! Ps .sorry I did make one change I used premade icing ,but will try next time.
It took 45 min to be ready. If you dont add frosting is tasteless. Super blend. I didn't like it.
I make this all the time! My mother originally found this recipe in a magazine & it calls for 1 cup of oil instead of a 1/2. Soooo good!!! I will have to try with the 1/2 cup & see the difference
awesome recipe!!! thank you. I like to refrigerate mine.
I made this cake for a birthday party, everyone raved about this cake! I had one teeny piece left to take home and enjoyed it all by myself at a leisurely pace. THE BEST CHOCOLATE CAKE EVER!!!!!
This was fantastic. So wonderfully moist, which lasted for days! I can't wait to make again. I went light on the strength of the coffee, I didn't want to overwhelm the cake with an all coffee flavor, but I barely even tasted it. However, when I make it again, I will increase the strength of the coffee just a bit. Of course this is my preference. This is definitely my go to cake!
I made it exactly as written. It was probably WORST chocolate cake I have ever made. It came out more like a brownie and there was no real flavor to it. Just very blah. None of us liked it. (Even with really good frosting on it. ;-) and that will usually save anything. LOL.) Rest of it went into the garbage. It wasn't worth dirtying the dishes to make it.
Very moist and tasty. I usually have bad luck with my cakes. They tend to not rise. This one rose beautifully.
I don’t have milk what can I use instead I do have buttermilk still I believe if it’s good would that work
This is a keeper recipe! Very moist and chocolaty. Very, very good.
It was easy to make and it is good and moist.
It was easy to make. The flavor was very good. Not the best chocolate cake I've ever had, but the best I've ever made.
