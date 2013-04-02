Grandpop's Special Chocolate Cake

4.6
252 Ratings
  • 5 205
  • 4 30
  • 3 7
  • 2 2
  • 1 8

Here is my version of chocolate cake. Aunt Mary's Vanilla Frosting compliments it perfectly.

Recipe by Leo J Lagrotte

Gallery
58 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9 inch layer cakes
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, sift together flour, sugar, cocoa, baking powder, soda, and salt.

    Advertisement

  • Add oil, milk, vanilla, coffee, and eggs; beat well. Batter will be thin. Pour into two 9 inch greased and floured round pans.

  • Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 25 minutes, or when top springs back when done. Cool layers on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
322 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 53.3g; fat 11.3g; cholesterol 32.6mg; sodium 272.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022