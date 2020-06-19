Warm Apple Pocket
Warm, delectable, and aromatic - apple pockets are the perfect treat on a cold fall or winter day.
I used a box of Pillsbury pie crust. Cutting each pie crust into quarters, I was able to make 8 pockets. I used an apple peeler, corer, slicer to prepare the apples. I did, however, find I needed to cut them into smaller pieces as I was making smaller pockets. I used cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice as my "apple pie spice". Do not skip brushing with the egg mixture as that gave them a terrific shine. When I tasted the finished product my first thought, "not enough apple filling." (You couldn't fit more if you wanted to). My second thought, "this needs vanilla ice cream". My 3rd thought, "Oh my, this is fantastic!"Read More
My husband and I agree this really needed more sugar and wasn't really as gooie as we like apple pie to be, but that is on a personal level. It turned out beautifully, nice shape and the aroma was incredible, the apple filling was good just not quite sweet enough for our tastes. Will probly try again and just alter a little. Thanks for the recipe.Read More
Loved it! Loved it! Loved it! I really didn't get a slice but the boys did and they said it was great! I called it hybrid because I used part or Melissas Fried apple Pie recipe too by using 4 apples and simmered them with spices and some water to help along. Used cornstarch to help thicken some. Is a keeper for sure.
I made this with pilsbury prerolled pie crust, used 5 apples instead of 3, turned out amazing!! My boyfried and I ate both of them before they were able to cool!!
This was very good, it turned out exactly as they were supposed to. I changed it around a bit though. I made my own pie crust and made the pockets themselves smaller. I'm planning to use them in lunches. Very good!
Excellent for the little effort, but I think I'll need to play around with the pastry and spices to get the texture and flavour to my liking, but I can see how this could be great. I am in NZ, so we don't have pre-mixed apple pie spice or the same kind of bought pie pastry (not as good) , I used a mixture of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and allspice.
This was a pretty good recipe. I didn't have any apple pie spice on hand so I just mixed a little brown sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg in. Used my own crust and added a little water to the egg. I also topped with cinnamon and sugar. It's a cute idea and packed well for my husband to take to work. Could use a little lemon juice with the apple mixture. I may stick with apple pie filling recipe I usually use. Oh, I also used rice milk in place of reg milk, as my son and I can't have dairy.
I did not like it ,the dough was hard to work with and it need some more of some.I would not make it again.
I thought this was very good. I cooked the apples beforehand to make sure they were soft, and it ended up being kind of messy when trying to fold into a pocket but the finished product was delicious.
My son loved this recipe. He said it was perfect. The only thing I changed was instead of brushing egg on the top I brushed it with water and sprinkled cinamon sugar on top.
This was pretty good. I used puff pastry cos that is what I had, so I ended up with a rectangular "pie". This was very easy to make and the 40 mins to cook meant the apple cooked perfectly without needing any pre-cooking. I though putting liquid vanilla extract with the dry ingredients would be messy, so I used vanilla sugar, which I also sprinkled on top before baking. I used a milk wash instead of egg cos I can't stand the waste when using an egg wash. Looked very pretty and tasted good, went well with custard.
These were good but the cooking time was too long.
This was alright, for a pie you can pick up and eat with your hands. Definitely quick and easy to make. Not as gooey as a traditional pie, but I'd make it again, as individual mini pies.
I agree with the other users about the sugar. Not enough sugar, Next time I would add more sugar. I ended up sprinkling brown sugar on the top of it while it was still warm so it melted and tasted a little bit sweeter.
it's a winner every time.
A cousin to the fried pie from the South, we like this better since there's less oil involved. These pies store better than the fried version, too.
Excellent!!! I made this last years x-mas and it will be the desert for this years x-mas again! Everybody loved it...I would not change anything about it! I just took a little less sugar because we dont like it to sweet :) This is a MUST to try! Thank you so much for this recipe
They were the best apple pockets I've ever tasted. I wanted to make a double batch! I also used pilsbury pie crust and granny smith apples, so I added a little more sugar and My family and I loved it!
pretty yummy--but I used some leftover apple pie filling
I made my crust from scratch and added a bit of sugar and cinnamon to to it and omitted the salt and only used cinnamon in the apple pie filling as I do not have apple pie spice. I also made a glaze for the top and added it after the pockets had cooled for a bit. so yummy! My oldest step-son who does not care for apple pie was begging me to make them again!
I didn't have any apple pie spice so I just just a tsp of cinnamon and about 1/8 tsp of nutmeg. I also sprinkled granulated sugar on the outside after brushing with the egg. I always do this with apple pie and lunch the little extra it gives. This was very easy to make and quite tasty too!
My whole family loved it!!!! I am a ten year old child and I made it all by my self!!! It was the best !!!! My friends tried it and said I was the best baker ever!!! I totally recommend this recipe
