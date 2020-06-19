Warm Apple Pocket

Warm, delectable, and aromatic - apple pockets are the perfect treat on a cold fall or winter day.

Recipe by WALLYJ

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a bowl, toss apple slices together with sugar, flour, salt, apple pie spice, and vanilla extract until evenly coated.

  • Lay pie dough flat on a lightly greased baking sheet. Pile apples on one side of dough, leaving a 1 inch border. Brush border and opposite half side of dough with milk. Fold dough over apples, being careful not to over-stuff or the dough will tear. Fold over edges and pinch together to seal. Cut several small slits in the top of the pocket with a sharp knife, then brush top with beaten egg.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 40 minutes, or until flakey and golden brown. Serve warm, or at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
409 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 45.3g; fat 22.7g; cholesterol 31.2mg; sodium 364.5mg. Full Nutrition
