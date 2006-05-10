Chocolate Roll II
Chocolate cake and a creamy marshmallow filling. Decorate with chocolate frosting if you wish. Mmmmmm.
Chocolate cake and a creamy marshmallow filling. Decorate with chocolate frosting if you wish. Mmmmmm.
I love roll cakes, and I was looking for a new recipe to try. I was having my father-in-law over for dinner, and he loves chocolate, so I thought this recipe sounded perfect. I followed the directions but it came out horrible- the "cake" completely fell apart when it came out of the pan. The frosting was easy to make, so I had all of this frosting and cake crumbs. So my husband just mixed it all together and was going to eat it anyway. But it ended up tasting pretty bad. The cake was a very weird consistency, and the frosting just tasted like gooey brown sugar. Sorry to be negative, but this cake sadly did not turn out...Read More
I love roll cakes, and I was looking for a new recipe to try. I was having my father-in-law over for dinner, and he loves chocolate, so I thought this recipe sounded perfect. I followed the directions but it came out horrible- the "cake" completely fell apart when it came out of the pan. The frosting was easy to make, so I had all of this frosting and cake crumbs. So my husband just mixed it all together and was going to eat it anyway. But it ended up tasting pretty bad. The cake was a very weird consistency, and the frosting just tasted like gooey brown sugar. Sorry to be negative, but this cake sadly did not turn out...
This is the worst roll cake I've ever made, from the consistency to the taste. There must be something wrong with the ingredients list. So disappointing. You're left with a bland mess of crumbs. Never again!
I never even made it to oven. After mixing dry with egg yolks, it was dry-dry -dry, tried to add alittle water to get a paste, but then it was lumpy and could not get lumps out, still tried to add whites but it was not happening!!!! I was in a hurry and did not read reviews, the reciepe sounded good and doable. NOT~no stars
Absolutely horrible, I spent several hours on these thinking I did something wrong, then I read the reviews. Was very disappointed, now I don't make anything without reading what other people had to say first!!
i did not care for this.. turned was lumpy before i even baked it! s
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections