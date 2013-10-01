Watergate Cake I

13 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

If you like pistachio pudding, you will like this cake.

By Suzanne Stull

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
1 -9x13 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour one 9x13 inch pan.

    Advertisement

  • Combine the cake mix, 1 box of the instant pistachio pudding, the vegetable oil, club soda, eggs, and 1/2 cup of the chopped walnuts. Stir until just combined and pour into the prepared pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 45 minutes. Let cake cool then frost.

  • To Make Frosting: Beat the milk into the remaining box of pistachio pudding. Prepare topping mix according to package directions. Fold into pudding mixture. Spread over top of cooled cake and sprinkle with walnuts and maraschino cherries.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
253 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 26.7g; fat 15.4g; cholesterol 23.5mg; sodium 271.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022