Apple Dump Cake

Use this recipe combining apple pie filling and a cinnamon-apple muffin mix for an easy and delicious apple-flavored dump cake.

By CHI CHI

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
1 -9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease one 9x13 inch baking pan

  • Mix apple pie filling with ground cinnamon to taste. Pour mixture into pan. Sprinkle apples and cinnamon mixture over top of apples.

  • In a small saucepan melt the butter or margarine and pour evenly over the top of the cake. Sprinkle with additional cinnamon if desired.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 20 minutes or until golden brown. Serve hot with ice cream!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
145 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 24.4g; fat 4.7g; cholesterol 10.2mg; sodium 130.2mg. Full Nutrition
