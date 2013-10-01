Apple Dump Cake
Use this recipe combining apple pie filling and a cinnamon-apple muffin mix for an easy and delicious apple-flavored dump cake.
Use this recipe combining apple pie filling and a cinnamon-apple muffin mix for an easy and delicious apple-flavored dump cake.
This is like a super-easy apple crisp. It was fabulous and very easy. It is even better with plain yellow cake mix. Also I added oats once and it made it taste and look just like an old-fashioned apple crisp recipe! Thanks for the recipe!Read More
I cook an awfully lot, and I don't know what I could have done wrong, but this seemed like an incomplete recipe, and it didn't really turn out right at all.Read More
This is like a super-easy apple crisp. It was fabulous and very easy. It is even better with plain yellow cake mix. Also I added oats once and it made it taste and look just like an old-fashioned apple crisp recipe! Thanks for the recipe!
Instead of using the cinnamon muffin box, I used the box of yellow cake. Turned out great! Cooked it for mother's day and was a hit! Recommend having vanilla ice cream and hot fudge on top. mmm....
This recipe is fine except for suggested cooking time. You'll need 45-60 minutes for cake to bake, not 20 as stated. While not gourmet, it is a simple and tasty dessert. There's an even better recipe using spice cake listed in same catagory.
I just made this and man is it yummy! I did add a few things to it though...for instance..I used a cinnamon streusel quick bread mix. I mixed the "quick bread" using apple juice instead of water and apple sauce instead of oil. I poured it in a 9X9 pan over some fresh sliced apples, quick oats, cinnamon, butter and brown sugar. Baked it for about 40min and WOW! My house smells good too..BONUS!
This was so easy to make and delicious! I made the following changes: 1) Instead of mixing the apple pie filling with the cinnamon I spread the pie filling in the pan and sprinkled the cinnamon over it. 2) Instead of the muffin mix I used yellow cake mix (obviously dry - don't actually prepare the cake mix) 3) I cut the butter into thin pats and placed all over the top of the sprinkled cake mix. 4) I ended up baking for about 30 minutes Next time I would add another can of pie filling - 1 just wasn't enough.
I did use two cans of pie filling rather than just one. I also had to bake for 45 minutes rather than 20 as the recipe stated. Delicious late winter nite treat!! I will add oatmeal next time I try it.
I cook an awfully lot, and I don't know what I could have done wrong, but this seemed like an incomplete recipe, and it didn't really turn out right at all.
This recipe seems incomplete. I followed all 4 steps and I think something is missing. I came up with "apple goop". It seems that the recipe should say to mix the apple and cinnamon muffin mix according to package directions and then pour over apples.
Very good, I changed it a little and used real apples and cinnamon and sugar. Had somewhat of a salty sweet taste to it. But the real apples made it great!
Tasted GREAT. It was oh so sinful with vanilla ice cream on the side!
Don't melt the butter. That makes the cake too soggy. Just cut it up into pieces and lay it all around on top of the cake mix. It will melt and spread out while the cake is baking.
Very tasty.
OMG!!!! This was sooooo good! I have heard of dump cakes before, but I didn't imagine they would be very good. I wanted something quick and sweet and found this recipe. I did, however, add some more spices and flavorings . I added a lot more butter on top of the apples and then on the cake mix. On top of the apples, I added cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg, some sugar (1/4 cup), some brown sugar and about a tsp of vanilla. This stuff is the Devil!! It's just sooo good. We had it with some ice cream and it hit the sweet spot. I cannot keep this in my house otherwise, I will eat all of it all the time. Nice fall back recipe for those "want something sweet" moments.
This was very simple and very delicious. I would suggest doubling the recipe because the one can of pie filling barely covers the baking pan. I will definitely keep this recipe as an easy favorite! Thanks!
Very simple. A light and basic desert after dinner. The only reason I give it 3 stars because the recipe neglects to say prepare muffin mix according directions on the box first, and then pour over apple pie filling. I prepared the mix, but on the other hand I normally follow recipes to the letter and could see myself pouring the dry muffin mix over the apple pie filling and baking it. LOL.
This worked perfectly for me!! 20 Min. was fine in oven. I added a oatmeal, cinnamon and brown sugar lightly on top of the muffin mix. Then topped with melted butter done in microwave. Was delicious!
I made a similar cake but used 2 cans of pear chunks and a can of apple pie filling. I used yellow cake mix and a stick of butter on top, it was great but a little too sweet. Next time I would use unsweetened pear halfs and dice them myself.
Yum! Super easy and quite tasty!
This was absolutely delicious! Will definitely be making this again! I did made a few minor changes, though. I used 2 cans of apple pie filling instead of one and yellow cake mix in lieu of the muffin mix. I mixed in some cinnamon with the apple pie filling and sprinkled a little more over the melted butter and cake mix. Also the 20 minute baking time was not enough time to brown it well. I baked it for almost an hour.
I mistakenly mixed all the ingredients together and it still turned out fantastic (just needed a little extra bake time). Yummo.
Its okay. It does go great with vanilla ice cream so i may try again .
This dessert was very popular. For my tastes, I added tons of cinnamon to the apple pie filling.
Nothing fancy, but tasty and super easy! Pretty tasty with a scoop of ice cream on top.
This recipe is great, except it would be better if it were baked in an 8x8 pan.
I used peach filling and then mixed applesauce (sugar free) with the yellow cake mix (instead of butter) and sprayed the top with oil spray....AMAZING!!! The cinnimon cuts the sweetness a lot although still a very sweet dessert.Probably great with vanilla ice cream and served warm...
I just had blueberry mix and pie filling in the pantry and it rocked. It is more like a cobbler but great taste.
Yum. I love that a dump cake is almost just that. Dump everything in the baking pan and shove it in the oven. Thanks for a great recipe.
I made this with gluten free vanilla cake. I used fresh apples, walnuts, rasins and used diet ginger ale. It came out like French apple pie. And it met all my diet restrictions.
Made this a few times, used fresh apples and yellow cake mix. Great for a last minute dessert.
I have tried other dump cakes this last week and couldnt for the life of me get them to turn out right. (I am new to cooking) I love apples and my family was getting tired of trying my experiments. I used 2 cans apple pie filling cuz I love apples and baked for a bit longer and it turned out great new family favorite!!!
Hi, This recipe sounds so good i am going to try it right know!!! caity3
This recipe was very good, for what it is: Just a simple dump cake. I didn't change much; just added some vanilla and cinnamon to the apples, and since I didn't have apple cinnamon muffin mix, I used cinnamon swirl quick bread mix. It came out just fine. When I asked my husband how he liked it, he said, "It's dessert! What's not to like?" Great with ice cream.
Good, fast and easy, like an apple crisp but no apples to peel!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections