Banana Split Cheesecake
A good no-bake cheesecake. It tastes just like its name.
People seem to be having a lot of problems with this recipe. The first problem is in the title as it makes people expect a cheesecake. That's not what you get. This dessert is usually called "Banana Split Dessert." My recipe came from my aunt years ago. I revised it to suit my taste. Another problem people have is with the filling not setting. Beat it for a very long time. I came across a recipe on the internet that suggested beating it for 20 minutes. I add 1 tsp vanilla extract so I can actually taste the filling. Lastly, you have build the banana split to your liking. I like bananas, strawberries, and nut topping. I also drizzle the fudge or chocolate syrup on individual servings. You could use milk chocolate chips or chocolate sprinkles instead of a sauce. Make it your own. Good luck.Read More
I made it for a family party the other day. This dessert is a love/hate one. People who really like sweet things like it alot, while people like me, who aren't into sweet, didn't like it at all. I think it's way too sweet.Read More
This pie is great! Big hit at work and every place I've taken it. A few things I changed: I use an already made graham cracker pie crust (SO much easier! If you do this, the recipe makes 2 pies, or cut in half for one). Add sliced strawberries with the bananas and pineapple. And don't drizzle on the chocote until right before serving (it runs). Thanks so much for a great recipe!
I've made this 4 times in the last 2 weeks. My family loves it and everyone wants to me to make it now. I did use a different graham cracker crust because I couldn't get recipes crust out of my pan. The graham cracker crust on this site that you had to bake was good. A few tips would be to use 20oz of pineapple. Put the pineapple in a strainer and really get the juices out so your pie doesn't get soggy. I also rinsed and dried my cherries so the red wouldn't run in the cool whip. 8oz of cool whip was plenty. My Mom made the comment that strawberries were missing so I now drizzle strawberry syrup over the filling before the banana and following toppings! Delicious! One more thing, I just used a 9 inch pie plate and you need a strong mixer, I burnt one up making the cream cheese filling. Now I add a tablespoon of milk and I let the cream cheese soften.
My family and friends LOVED this cheesecake, BUT it has problems. In our heat here in Australia...it melted!! I have experimented and solved the probs. 1. Make it in a springform tin. 2. Make the crust and cheescake base the night before. 3. There is nothing to "set" the cheesecake so add two teaspoons of gelatin (predisolved well in 1/2 cp of hot water) to the mix. 4. Add the final toppings 4 hrs before serving and refrigerate well. 5. Drain the pineapple in a seive first. 6. Use banana slices not quaters 7. USE WHIPPED CREAM TOPPING...YES...GET FRESH CREAM AND WHIP IT WITH TEASPOON OF VANILLA ESSENCE. Don't use premixed toppings. 8. We also found it a bit too sweet and halved the amount of sugar. This makes it just perfect!!
This is really, really good! Kids like it, adults love it! Very versitile. To those having trouble, again...make sure your ingredients are room temp and blend thoroughly. You might try popping the crust into the freezer while you do this so the cold can help set the filling, and to avoid sogging the crust. Chill until set!
It was ok, but needed some strawberries. I would add no sugar and mix some instant pudding in the cheese mixture, or add some can strawberry pie filling in it. I have 2 other recipes that use these and they are fantastic. Family was disappointed in this one. The cheese was thin and not very flavorful.
Another hit with my family of 5!! Halved the recipe, cuz only had 1 block of cream cheese. Did like previous reviewer suggested-added 1 tsp vanilla to filling and drizzled freezer strawberry jam over filling before bananas, then topped with fruit and set out chocolate syrup, caramel ice cream topping and chopped peanuts for everyone to finish their piece according to their tastes. YUMMY--brought summer to frozen Midwest!! Can't wait for summer and a whole 13x9 of this!
This dessert was a hit for the entire family. I did change a few things though. I used a graham cracker pie shell, and just cut the ingredients in half. Also, I used reduced fat cream cheese and fat free Cool Whip. It's delicious as is, but I think next time, I'll add sliced strawberries to the pineapple/banana layer. Thanks for a quick, easy, and tasty dessert!
I have to admit that i don't like the banana and pineapple mixture in this cheesecake but you can replace these with so many others fruits. I personally made a fruits of the forest cheesecake the everyone LOVED!!!! The best part of this is that it is so simple to make, all you need is a food processor and that's it! Did i mention it's delicious???
I made this twice. The first time I used Dream Whip, second time I used Cool Whip - delicious both ways. I also added strawberry preserves as a layer and I toasted the pecans. I cut back on the confectioners sugar the second time b/c of the sweetness from the strawberry preserves. I will cut back even a little more next time. To my surprise it didn't need to be "spooned" out; I used a spatula and ended up with nice slices of dessert that didn't fall apart. Taking others' suggestions...I did drain the heck out of the pineapple and rinsed my cherries so not to stain my whipped topping. Great dessert, pretty presentation - will definately make again!
this cheesecake was kind of gooey, which made it not really like a cheesecake at all. that was very disappointing. It was very easy to make, especially since I used a store bought crust, which is why it gets the "4th star" on my rating. the taste was not really that bad, but i was hoping for a more "cheesecake-like" dessert, which this wasn't, but would make a great dessert for the 4th of july, or other summer holidays.
Good summer recipe. Instead of mixing a pound of confectioners sugar with the cream cheese, use a can of sweetened milk (Eagle Brand). This will help with the set up.
went off great!! i put some whipped cream in with the cheese and sugar, thickend it up a bit
yum!
made this for our monthly pot luck at work...went over fantastic. Everyone loved it. Made in 9x13 pan and it was cleaned out
I've made this several times and it has become the most requested dessert at family gatherings. Like everyone else, I too have made some changes. For one, it is way too sweet as is, so I cut the sugar in half. I also added strawberries to the layer. I prefer this spooned into cups rather than serving it as a pie. Everyone in my family enjoys it this way as well. I found that if you wanted it to set well, all you have to do, once you have the graham cracker crust and cream cheese mixture in, let it sit in the freezer for at least thirty minutes before adding the rest of the layers. This worked well when I wanted to serve it as a pie rather than the spooned version. Great recipie, thanks.
There is no way this recipe could get LESS than a 5*...it is WONDERFUL!
this was delicious, i had no problems, the only thing i would change is add the toppings per serving.
YUM YUM YUM Made for my family and everyone loved it! Added strawberries.
I hardly ever give a recipe 5 stars, but this one satisfied my sweet tooth. My wife said it was just a tad bit to sweet. Maybe next time i will decrease the sugar by about half a cup or so.
Great summer time dessert! Made this in the summer down the shore and everyone loved it! A keeper!!
yummy!
This was a simple dessert to make and it tasted great. I especially liked the no bake part, it makes it the perfect summer dessert.
Easy to make and tasted "AWESOME".
This tastes exactly like it sounds. My husband said this is his favorite dessert now! I used a springform pan instead of the 9x13 and it turned out great. I sliced the bananas instead of using quartered....much better.
Awsome is too little a word for this! This is fantastic! It tastes just like the name says! WARNING: 3 pieces at one sitting will forever be on this hips! :-))))) A+++++++
I've made this recipe or a close cousin to this recipe for about 20 years. I usually try to wait for holidays/special occassions. Everyone loves it!! I tweak the crust a little too. Sometimes, I half the recipe use a pre-made graham cracker crust and hand them out to neighbors for Christmas. Yummy -- I feel a special occassion coming on!!
This was a very good recipe. I changed the crust a little and made a flour, butter and pecan crust. It balanced out the sweetness.
I followed the recipe as listed, except I added swirls of strawberry preserves and my husband LOVED it! I also added a little more sugar. I enjoyed it, but I prefer using an already made graham craker crust.
Yummy yummy in my tummy :) Only slight change was that I used a 9 x 13 pan, instead of 9 x 12 pan, but no biggie :)
soo good!! it was gone within three days and mom didnt even get to try it! will have to make again!!
a great dessert. i added a layer of strawberries with the banana and pineapple, and used fresh whipped cream. made it the day before i served it. EVERYONE loved it...
Not bad... Not as sweet as a lot of people claimed it was, which is surprising, but still not bad at all. I'll probably make it again and use some different fruits.
All I can say was this was awesome!
This pie was wonderful...exactly like a real banana split! I added a layer of Marshmellow Fluff to the mix and it was a great addition.
This was incredibly simple to make and tasted GREAT!!! Will definitely make again
I have made this twice with the same results. Everyone loves the taste and wants the recipe. Both times however it has been a soupy mess to spoon out rather than cut. I did use 1 light cream cheese & one regular, also the whipped frozen topping begins to melt immediately. HELP!
This was a simple and wonderful dessert. My husband ate 4 pieces before finally stopping. I made it with fat free and lite ingredients and added strawberries and raspberries in the bananna layer. Definatly will mke this again.
I used Splenda instead of sugar, and a store bought crust to make it even easier to make. I've made this dessert twice and gotten rave reviews for it. YUMMY!!
Good taste..just too soupy and did not look very appetizing.
This is one great dessert! I put a can of strawberry pie filling over the graham cracker crust before the cheese mixture. I get request for this all the time.
This is ~delicious~. It was ready to eat on Sunday and by Monday night it was all gone! I blended all of the layers; the pineapple and the banana layer I beat in the mixer until it was mushy. Also, you can make your own whipped topping by beating heavy cream in your mixer. Another reviewer said they washed their cherries, and I did that and it helped to make the cherries not run red into the whipped cream. This is great and I'll definately be baking it again and again. This dessert is *very* rich, and in the future I'll use a different graham cracker crust because this one was cemented into the pan.
This was delicious...Everyone just loved it. Tastes just like its name. Will make this alot in the future. Made it for the first time to take to a party...rave reviews there.
I also bought a ready made graham cracker crust to make the recipe even easier. I made this when my parents visited and they also liked it. The only thing I found is that this cheescake doesn't hold together very well when serving compared to other cheescakes that I have made.
The step of mixing the cream cheese & sugar was difficult & I think that's what messed my attempt up.
The biggest merit to this recipe is simplicity and popularity with a wide variety of people! It's a great party dessert and I have made it several times to take to "pot luck" type events.... It goes quickly and everyone love it! I do make minor changes to the basic recipe as it is very flexible and forgiving. I do agree with the person who said that it is probably best to describe it as a "dessert" rather than a "cheesecake"... but calling it a "no-bake cheesecake" is probably a good compromise... It does have that nice "cheesy" taste from the cream cheese, but doesn't have the texture you get in a standard baked cheesecake. Nevertheless, it is really tasty and because it's so sweet - most people really seem to like it. I recommend it if you are looking for something a little different to take to a pot luck. PS You do need to plan on chilling it for at least the recommended four hours, and I would recommend eight... hold off on the chocolate syrup and cherries until just before you serve or "tote" it out the door! The syrup will run and look unattractive. An alternative is to swirl the choc syrup lighly into the top of the whipped topping so that it doesn't run so much. Enjoy!
I made this recipe for my husband! I made it thinking I would not even eat it, cause all the stuff in it, just didn't sound good together, I am not a Banana Split Type of person, lol. But as soon as a took a bite I was calling up everyone, I took my grandmother some and she loved it also. I will make it for our next church dinner!! Thanks so much for this recipe! God Bless You! P.S. I made more crust then what it called for, cause i love crust. And by the way, for anyone reading these reviews and thinking that you can just buy crust already made ....DON'T YOU DARE.....LOL!!
I made this over the holidays ... it was a big hit. Easy to make ... it was an attractive looking dessert as well!
First off, the crust is missing an important ingredient and step. It needs about 1/3 cup of sugar mixed into the crushed graham cracker crumbs and it should be baked at 350 for about 10 minutes. This will set it up so it doesn't fall apart when cut. Let the crust cool completely before putting in the cream cheese mixture. Also, to fill up the pan, I used 3 8 oz. cubes of cream cheese, but the same amount of sugar called for. And I used more cherries on the top and left off the pecans. I didn't feel it needed the nuts. And I sliced the bananas and completely covered the cream cheese with the slices and used a larger can of pineapple. Very sweet but very good.
This was a terrific dessert -- easy to make, much lighter than we expected, and it looks as delicious as it tastes! The only thing we changed was to cut the amount of confectioner's sugar in half. Everyone loved it!
This is the best summer dessert! My only suggestion is to freeze the graham cracker crust before spreading the cream cheese layer. Makes it SO much easier to spread!
Just wonderful! Made this for several neighbors. I used peanuts instead of pecans.
This was delicious! What a wonderful recipe.
Personally it was to sweet and i love to sweet, but not this time. It was good just next time i will cut down on the sugar and use just 2 cups instead of 4. But my kids loved it.
I think it could have more crème cheese filling so I may add one more block but over all it was fab and everyone that had it, agrees with me.
Very Good!!!!! Brought it to a picnic and everyone loved it. I agree with a few other reviews though that it was a bit "runny" but it tasted great and that's all that matters.
Excellent recipe, It goes fast!!
It was wonderful! Everyone loved it. Thanks!!!!
Yummy! Gets raves at covered dish socials. I use a much bigger pan and vary the toppings.
I made this for a party at my house. I followed the directions except for using 2 prebought graham cracker pie crusts and it turned out very good. Everyone liked it and thought it was very rich -- serve small pieces. It was nice because I made it the night before the party and it was still good.
Very good! Thanks for sharing
this is absolutely divine! I made it for a potluck at church and it was a big hit. Thanks!
Excellent desert! This is requested at all of our birthdays. I use 1 can more of the crushed pineapple and it always turns out perfect.
My 4 kids loved it. This recipe is deceiving. It is not a no bake cheesecake. I would consider it more of a no bake desert. You need to make sure to beat the filling very very well or it wont set properly. Personally I would recommend doubling the filling part in order to even taste the "cheesecake" or putting it in a smaller pan than it says to. Also the crust ends up being very think and hard to cut so I would recommend lessening the amount used. I won't be making this again.
Mmmm this was great! Next time i will use a smaller pan though.. i needed to use way more crumbs for the crust. And i didn't use anywhere near 4 cups of sugar.. turned out great.
THIS IS THE BEST CHEESECAKE I HAVE EVER HAD . IT IS QUICK AND EASY AND MY 8 YEAR OLD SON LOVES TO MAKE THIS. I COULD NEVER GET HIM TO EAT CREAM CHEESE AND NOW I HAVE TO MAKE THIS FOR EVERY SPECIAL OCCASION. THIS IS AN A++ CAKE.
Excellent tasting and quick recipe! The cheesecake filling tasted so good and was so easy...I plan to use it in all of my cheesecake recipes! I might try spreading it over a pan of brownies and topping with chocolate shreds. Yum!! Thanks again
Very easy to make and yummy to eat. I have just one complaint....I could feel my hips spreading after my third piece!
For me, this recipe was disastrous. I substituted fat-free cream cheese for the regular kind. Bad mistake. It made a runny mess. It never set. The combination of ingredients are good, but aside from the cream cheese part, I thought it needed more pineapple, and Cherry pie filling on top would be a great addition.
We really enjoyed this recipe. I made it a bit different....using crushed Oreo's for the crust instead to make it more chocolatey! Came out fantastic!
This recipe was very good. My boyfriend LOVED it but my brother in law HATED IT! You have to like fruit in your dessert.
I brought this to work today for a Valentine's Day party, and WOW! I'm now the most popular guy on the office! Many have asked for the recipe. Thanks for a delicious recipe!
I made it without pecans. It was so good, my children and I loved it! I am going to bring it to next potluck at my work.
Terribly sweet. I might make it again but not very often.
Awesome recipe. I did not use a graham cracker crust...but instead used Delta Airline cookies, which are very similar to ginger snaps. It was awesome. When you are adding the final touches (the whipped cream, fruit and syrups) work quickly or freeze in stages. The toppings begin to run a little if not cold enough. Enjoy!
This recipe is wonderful! I do make some changes though. First, I use oreo cookies and blend them smooth and mix with butter to make the crust. I usually use 1.5 times the filling to make a 9x13 size as this goes very quickly. I almost always leave out the whip topping and if I do use it I use ready whip. I have sent this to my husband's work and it was the first thing gone. I have never had anyone say they didn't like it, even children will eat the fruit just to get to the cake & cookies!
The taste of this dessert was wonderful. The consistency was a little strange, though. I thought the cream cheese mixture would be a little thicker. Perhaps I did something wrong. It came out like a thin pudding. But, the kids gobbled it up in no time.
this tastes so good but the only problem I had was it not setting. it was quite runny. not sure if I drained the pineapple enough
Everyone will love this, but I also agree you need to whip the cream cheese mixture for at least 10 minutes, it sounds crazy but it really makes a huge difference. And drain everything very well before adding it. I used to make this a lot and couldn't find the recipe so looked it up....can't wait to make it for the weekend.
I added a 1/2 a pint of fresh strawberries on top of the banana layer.
This is the best. Instead of a 9" pie plate, I used an individual cupcake pan. The whole family loved it. Thanks so much.
This dessert is great! I made this for a Home Economics course, and my family raved about it! It's definitely a keeper!
very different as well as great for summer!
I make this one all the time, probably 40 times, at least. For pot lucks, parties, Christmas, Thanksgiving, school functions. I always get tons of compliments on this recipe. I've learned to use more butter when making the crust, it comes together better with more butter. I also use twice the amount of pinapple. When I put the cherries on top, I set them out on a paper towel first and kind of dap the juice out a bit so that the juice doesn't turn the whip topping red. This is my favorite dessert to make.
First batch following exact recipe turned out soggy like a fudge not a cake. I made a second batch adding butter to the cream cheese mixture. It went well and received good feedback from friends. Third batch, I tried adding gelatin like the usual cream cheese mix for no bake cheesecakes. The form is much better and I added some strawberry jam for the full bananna split effect. It was a hit. Great recipe to start with. Thanks for posting.
ITS EASY TO MAKE AND TASTES GREAT. GREAT FOR ANY PARTY OR COOKOUT.
put it in a glass pie pan and added raspberry jelly to it instead of pineapple
This is an awesome recipe. One of my husbands favorite!!!
I first made this recipe for my husbands birthday, the family loved it. So when we were invited to a 4th of July party I thought I would try it again. This time I used about a cup and a half less suger in the cream cheese, and also put blueberries on top (to make it red, white and blue). Once I placed it out on the table it was gone very quickly!! Everyone made compliments on how good this dessert is. Thanks
This was great. I used half the powdered sugar and added strawberry syrup also. It was perfect. I can imagine with more powdered sugar it would be to sweet.
Amazing! Added strawberries and everyone loved it!
I Put Mine In A Gaham Cracker Pie Crust. Its The One That Is Already Made At Walmart. I Did Everything Else. It Turned Out Good. I Will Make It In A Casserole Dish Next Time. Im So Proud Of Myself.
Love this recipe.
Delicious! I used a 9" -deep dish- pie pan and modified the amounts to about 3/4 of what was called for in the recipe. It looked beautiful! The crust was a little bit crumbly but the taste made up for it.
This cake is super sweet. Most people ate it but didnt prefer it. It was a very busy cake.
I have to say that this receipe deserves a 10! My family loved it. Thanks Peggy
Easy,Quick & delish!! Thanks for sharing.It was a hit at the party. I only had 3 cups of powdered sugar & it turned out just fine.
I made this for a Christmas gathering and it got rave reviews. Everyone who tried it loved it. The group decided whenever we get together again, I have to bring this dessert.
