Banana Split Cheesecake

The biggest merit to this recipe is simplicity and popularity with a wide variety of people! It's a great party dessert and I have made it several times to take to "pot luck" type events.... It goes quickly and everyone love it! I do make minor changes to the basic recipe as it is very flexible and forgiving. I do agree with the person who said that it is probably best to describe it as a "dessert" rather than a "cheesecake"... but calling it a "no-bake cheesecake" is probably a good compromise... It does have that nice "cheesy" taste from the cream cheese, but doesn't have the texture you get in a standard baked cheesecake. Nevertheless, it is really tasty and because it's so sweet - most people really seem to like it. I recommend it if you are looking for something a little different to take to a pot luck. PS You do need to plan on chilling it for at least the recommended four hours, and I would recommend eight... hold off on the chocolate syrup and cherries until just before you serve or "tote" it out the door! The syrup will run and look unattractive. An alternative is to swirl the choc syrup lighly into the top of the whipped topping so that it doesn't run so much. Enjoy!