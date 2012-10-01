Banana Split Cheesecake

A good no-bake cheesecake. It tastes just like its name.

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
1 -9x12 inch pan
Ingredients

18
18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blend the melted butter or margarine with the graham crackers and press into the bottom of one 9x12 inch pan.

  • Blend the confectioner's sugar and the cream cheese together until smooth. Spread over the graham cracker crumb layer. Layer the crushed pineapple and the bananas over the cream cheese layer. Then spread the whipped topping over the top. Decorate with maraschino cherry halves. Drizzle chocolate syrup over the top and sprinkle with pecans. Chill for at least 4 hours then serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
428 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 50.9g; fat 24.6g; cholesterol 47.7mg; sodium 207mg. Full Nutrition
