Chinese Spareribs

4.4
128 Ratings
  • 5 81
  • 4 29
  • 3 12
  • 2 1
  • 1 5

This Chinese pork ribs recipe is simple and yields tender, juicy, and tangy ribs. I created it after nothing caught my eye searching the internet for a good Chinese sparerib recipe. I cooked this in the fish broiler in Japan, but it should be fine on the grill or in the oven.

Recipe by IBNSHISHA

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
15 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together hoisin sauce, ketchup, honey, soy sauce, sake, rice vinegar, lemon juice, ginger, garlic, and five-spice powder in a shallow glass dish. Place ribs in the dish and turn to coat. Cover and marinate in the refrigerator for 2 hours or up to overnight.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Fill a broiler tray with enough water to cover the bottom. Place the grate or a rack over the tray; arrange ribs on the grate.

  • Cook in the preheated oven on the center rack for 40 minutes, turning and brushing with marinade every 10 minutes. Let marinade cook on for final 10 minutes to make a glaze. Finish under the broiler if desired. Discard any remaining marinade.

Tip

Aluminum foil can be used to keep food moist, cook it evenly, and make clean-up easier.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
503 calories; protein 30.4g; carbohydrates 23g; fat 30.9g; cholesterol 120.5mg; sodium 1014.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022