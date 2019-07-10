Chinese Spareribs

Good. However, I followed the recipe but felt there was a little too much of something, and I think it was the soy sauce. You really don't need it with the Hoisin. I think next time I will sub water for the soy sauce, or just leave it out; and whiskey for the sake. I subbed sherry for the sake this time per internet recommendation. Made a double recipe for a little over 2 pounds of spareribs and added a 1/2 tsp. of sesame oil (personal preference). Marinated overnight. I did NOT follow the baking method for this recipe so I cannot rate it. Instead I used a method from a reviewer, Button Love, from Hawaiian Spareribs on this site. I baked the ribs, without a rack, on a foil lined pan, tightly covered with foil, for 1 hour and 15 minutes at 350 degrees F. I then removed the ribs from the pan, drained the grease and drippings, and then returned the ribs to the pan, poured the marinade on top, after cooking on stove top for about 5 minutes, and put them back in the over for another 35 minutes. They came out tender and chewy and perfectly coated with a baked-on sticky sauce. I recommend trying this baking method. It was easy and perfect.