Marzipan

3.6
22 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 4
  • 3 4
  • 2 2
  • 1 3

Make your own marzipan instead of buying it. Marzipan is used to frost Christmas cakes and for candies, and all sorts of other goodies.

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
additional:
1 day
total:
1 day 30 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blend the confectioner's sugar, finely ground almonds, egg whites, salt, and almond extract in a blender until perfectly blended. Cover and chill until firm, 24 hours.

Editor's Note:

This recipe contains raw egg. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and the infirm do not consume raw egg. Learn more about egg safety from our article, How to Make Your Eggs Safe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
143 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 17.8g; fat 7.2g; sodium 79.9mg. Full Nutrition
