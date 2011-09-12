Really good recipe, although I tweaked mine when I made it. Doubled all the ingredients, except the eggs, I still used 2. I whisked the egg whites until frothy, and then mixed those into the rest of the ingredients by hand, rather than using a blender. Once it was sticking together, I just kneaded it on my countertop like I was making bread, until it was of uniform texture and well mixed. To grind the almonds, I used my food processor, it worked really well. I really wanted a strong almond flavour for the recipe I was making the marzipan for, so I doubled the along extract...next time I will probably add a little more. All in all, this turned out really well, even with my changed. Had a smooth, firm texture, nice colour, and great taste! Will be making more this weekend for my Christmas baking projects! *****As a side note, please read the directions and ingredients before making this recipe! If you have issues with using raw eggs then use a different recipe! It's not fair to rate a recipe low if you do not like the ingredients called for, just pick another one to make, there are plenty of recipes to be found online!*****

