Editor's Note:
This recipe contains raw egg. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and the infirm do not consume raw egg. Learn more about egg safety from our article, How to Make Your Eggs Safe.
Really good recipe, although I tweaked mine when I made it. Doubled all the ingredients, except the eggs, I still used 2. I whisked the egg whites until frothy, and then mixed those into the rest of the ingredients by hand, rather than using a blender. Once it was sticking together, I just kneaded it on my countertop like I was making bread, until it was of uniform texture and well mixed. To grind the almonds, I used my food processor, it worked really well. I really wanted a strong almond flavour for the recipe I was making the marzipan for, so I doubled the along extract...next time I will probably add a little more. All in all, this turned out really well, even with my changed. Had a smooth, firm texture, nice colour, and great taste! Will be making more this weekend for my Christmas baking projects! *****As a side note, please read the directions and ingredients before making this recipe! If you have issues with using raw eggs then use a different recipe! It's not fair to rate a recipe low if you do not like the ingredients called for, just pick another one to make, there are plenty of recipes to be found online!*****
I boil 2 c.gran. sugar and 1 c.water to 230-234 on candy thermometer and stir in 3 c. ground blanched almonds and 2 eggwhites and cook whole together for 3 minutes and knead into a bit of powdered sugar...more work but safe and is like commercial marzipan not icing- old Spanish recipe)
I tried this recipe, did exactly as it said, and after little more than 24 hours in the fridge I took it out to see.... too sticky and liquidized to work with. I even tried rolling it into powdererd sugar. So I looked up an original recipe, only to find out it was double this one.. only it still had 2 egg whites. Note to recipe giver.. please change the amount of egg whites in this recipe, otherwise add more almonds. thanks
05/07/2001
It isn't necessary to eat frostings with raw eggs anymore. The American Egg Board provides instructions on how to make your favorite recipes, including frostings, by slowly bringing the raw eggs to the appropriate temperature in a double boiler - along with some of the sugar and liquid to prevent curdling - and then continuing with your original recipe (see Egg Safety).
In addition to the egg safety tips...I have used meringue powder as an egg white subsitute in recipes before. The product has a variety of names and is typically available with wedding cake products at the craft store (also used for hardening icing). This should not affect the taste or consistency and is a worthwhile exploration for those concerned with saftey.
05/25/2003
Yum... That turned out well and just like from the store... My guests from Zurich loved this on a chocolate cake that I made. A++, thanx Carol
07/04/2000
i love it and so do the kids... its really fun to make your own decorations
I make this now all the time - my husband and step son love it just as a treat. I did double the almonds and I use the simply egg whites which say they are safe to eat raw. We have drizzled chocolate, butterscotch, even marshmallow on top and it's really, really good!
I'm just so relieved to finally see a recipe that doesn't have 'Almond paste' or any ready made product mentioned in it. I was looking for a recipe similar to what my grandpa used to make and this looks like it!!! THANKS so much.
Very tasty; a bit sticky so I will add more almond once it's been refrigerated. One piece of advice: do not use a blender - this will burn out your motor. I'd recommend a stand mixer with dough hook attachment or mix by hand.
This recipe works fine, just be sure not to confuse fluid ounces with weight. 8 fl ounces is a half cup of ground almond meal 8 is by weight is almost 2 cups. This recipe works fine if you use a kitchen scale.
I made this recipe last night. I used meringue powder instead of egg whites as well as almond flour/meal, so I didn't need to grind the almonds. I did cut the almond extract to 1/4 teaspoon because I only had imitation. Overall it was successful. So much so that I will buy real almond extract to make it again.
This is so much better than the store bought stuff, and so easy to make! (but use a food processor to mix it instead of a blender). I've also tried it with aquafaba (chickpea liquid) instead of egg white per the suggestion of a vegan friend, and it works great.
Please note the comment from Todd has an error. 8 fluid ounces is NOT a half cup, it is a full cup. This is easy to remember from the saying- a pint's a pound the world around. Since there are 16 ounces in a pound, and there are two cups in a pint, that means there are 8 fluid ounces in a cup. Incidentally, the equivalency of a pound (unit of weight) to a pint (unit of volume) holds for water, but does not hold for other substances of different densities than water. A pint of oil is still 16 fluid ounces (volume measurement), but weighs less than 16 ounces (weight measurement).
I followed the directions exactly and ended up with a ball of slime. After this disaster I researched it, the marzipan should be cooked (because of the eggs) and you should be using almond paste. Both of these things will keep the slime ball from appearing. I had to throw the whole batch out.
