Buffalo Jack Chicken

27 Ratings
A zesty variation on boring old chicken breasts. A great way to please someone who loves spicy food without going to a whole lot of trouble.

By STACEYLYNNBO

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 Servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). While the oven is preheating, place the chicken breasts in a shallow baking dish. Cover with hot wing sauce, and allow to marinate at room temperature until the oven is hot.

  • Bake the chicken in the sauce for 20 minutes. Open the oven, and place the red and yellow bell pepper strips on top of the chicken. Place slices of cheese over the peppers and chicken. Bake for an additional 15 minutes. The chicken juices should run clear, and the center no longer pink.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
269 calories; protein 31.6g; carbohydrates 6.2g; fat 12.4g; cholesterol 97.6mg; sodium 2450.1mg. Full Nutrition
