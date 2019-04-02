Buffalo Jack Chicken
A zesty variation on boring old chicken breasts. A great way to please someone who loves spicy food without going to a whole lot of trouble.
I made this chicken and for a pretty presentation I sliced it up and put it on top of a salad. I drizzled the hot sauce over the top~we like it HOT~! It was great!Read More
For me it was nothing amazing, but my wife loved it so it is sure to be in our recipe rotation.Read More
Delicious and very flavorful. Love that it's easy to make and requires few ingredients. A new favorite.
I didn't realize that opening a jar of store-bought sauce constituted a recipe. This smelled awful, I only made it because my boyfriend found the recipe and begged for buffalo sauce. He loved it, but it wasn't something I couldn't come up with on my own.
There is another recipe on this site that is almost exactly the same. It is called buffalo chicken rolls. Don't know which one will be the keeper. I think I will combine the two. Could leave the peppers off these and it wouldn't matter.
If you like things hot you'll like this. I made it for my boyfriend who thinks it's now his favorite chicken dish, plus it's low cal. I'll definitely make it again.
I ended up using Trader Joe's Kansas City BBQ Sauce for this and then hopped it up by adding some sweet onion and Trader Joes' Applewood smoked bacon...My husband loved it. Simple, quick, pretty and delicious.
I really liked the pepper jack cheese with the buffalo sauce. I will be making this again. I may even try it with boneless wings and chop the peppers instead of slicing. Thanks!
We liked this!
AWESOME! I covered it w/ foil for the first 20 min. of baking, then cooked another 20 min with he foil off! Juicy and soooo delicious, and it looked pretty too!! :)
This recipe was just okay. I mean the chicken cooked well, and we liked the sauce, but it's just plain chicken topped with store bought buffalo sauce and cheese - don't really need a recipe, you know? Also, it was so very goopy - there was WAY too much sauce per the chicken - and I didn't even use the full amount of buffalo sauce (just because I only had just under 1 cup left at home).
I didn't have any yellow bell peppers, so I sub'd a couple of sliced jalapeno chiles instead (take the seeds out unless you like it spicy!) I also pounded down the breasts and rolled some roasted red bell peppers inside.
soo good and simple. my boyfriend absolutely LOVED it. thanks!
This was simple and good. I did not have any peppers on hand so I didn't add them but will next time. I used a slice of provolone and a slice of pepper jack cheese. Will make again.
I couldn't get the required cheese where i was living so i just used Mozza. It was fantastic. It's my most favorite "buffalo style" chicken yet, and being on chicken breasts makes it that much healthier. Awesome!! Thanks for the yummyness.
I used a dozen chicken tenders instead of breasts and eliminated the bell peppers. I put pepperjack on my son's tenders and blue cheese crumbles on mine. We dipped the finished product in ranch! I'll definitely make this one again!
I made a variant of this dish, instead of using buffalo sauce I used Jack Daniels Hickory BBQ. It was amazing! I didn't do specific portions of bbq sauce though, i just put some on top and spread it over the chicken and put some sauce in my dish. It was incredibly easy and delicious. I will be making this many many more times!
Yummy! I would double up the cheese next time!
I added to this recipe. First off, I butterflied the chicken breasts, then I sprinkled black pepper, paprika, basil, thyme, and rosemary on both sides of the chicken and placed each breast in there little own baking dish. It was just big enough to fit the breast. Then I poured over the wing sauce and i let it coat the chicken, then I flipped the chicken and poured wing sauce over the other side. I put in the oven and baked. When I put the cheese on I went from edge to edge of the pan. So basically I added some seasonings ( as I thought the recipe looked bland without seasonings) and I baked in small backing dishes. This was a huge hit with my family! It will def be in our rotation! I have already recommended to multiple people and will continue!
