Dark Chocolate Cake I

Okay! Here's my scoop on this cake! I read the reviews on this cake and as most, I tweeked it to my liking. I made the cake as directed and as some others did, I whipped the whites and then folded them in at the end. I used hot 4% milk instead of water. I baked it for 30 minutes as directed. After the cake cooled I filled it with a pack and a half of softened creem cheese and about a cup of strawberry preserves mixed. You can add or take away the strawberry preserves to taste. After I added the strawberry filling a covered it and chilled it until it cooled and the filling was firm. Then I topped it with the "One minute icing" recipe on this site. I wanted to use a chocolate ganache but I didn't have heavy cream, so I oppted for is icing but I didn't whip it. Instead, I cooked it as directed and then let it cool for about 5 minutes and poured it on top. This not only is a beautiful cake but it is very delicious and it has just the right balance of sweetness. I can't wait to make this for company. I use my neighbors as my taste testers on a daily basis for so many kinds of foods and they said it was very good and beautiful!!! A KEEPER!!!