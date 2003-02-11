Dark Chocolate Cake I

This recipe features an icing made with cream cheese, cocoa, and cinnamon frosts this dark chocolate cake for an elegant dessert.

Recipe by Carol

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
3 - 9 inch round pans
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease 3 - 9 inch round cake pans. In medium bowl, pour boiling water over cocoa, and whisk until smooth. Let mixture cool. Sift together flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt; set aside.

  • In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar together until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs one at time, then stir in vanilla. Add the flour mixture alternately with the cocoa mixture. Spread batter evenly between the 3 prepared pans.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes. Allow to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
427 calories; protein 6.6g; carbohydrates 63.5g; fat 18.3g; cholesterol 102.7mg; sodium 462.6mg. Full Nutrition
