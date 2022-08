Dark Chocolate Cake I

WOW! I am an amateur baker who needed a recipe to try out my new bundt pan and this recipe is all that and a bag of chips! The chocolate of the cake was not overly sweet, so it allowed me to drown it with chocolate ganache to the rave reviews of my dinner guests. So for a newbie like me, I will forgo ever buying a bakery cake or even bothering with a box cake, this cake is AMAZING! My husband who used to be a professional baker (which = him abstaining from almost all cakes and pies) gobbled this up with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. So when you are having company and I mean the kind of company who are "cake snobs" (like my sister-in-law who has the nerve to spit a bite of cake into a napkin if it not as perfect as she makes it!) let them eat cake and let it be this cake, they will be begging for the recipe! And of course being the fabulous baker you are, be selective who gets the recipe (definitely not the sister-in-law with the napkin, I mean really, who does that?!!) My secret weapon ganache: bring 3/4 cup white sugar and 3/4 cup heavy cream to a frothy boil while whisking regularly, then add 1/2 stick butter sliced into cubes, 5 ounces unsweetend chocolate and 1 tsp vanilla, whisk until melted. Allow to stand until it is the consistency you need, (it can also be refrigerated until it stiffens up) and voila! Perfect for this cake, enjoy!