German Chocolate Cake I
German Chocolate Cake with brown sugar and coconut topping.
Great recipe! Not dry at all. If you are using all purpose flour instead of cake flour, be sure to subtract 3 tablespoons from the 1 1/2 cups, or else you could end up with a dry cake. Also, I only baked it for 30 minutes instead of 40, my oven tends to bake fast, so I just kept an eye on it and as soon as a knife came out clean, I took it out (dry cake can also be a result of over baking) . This is a much easier, cheaper and more convenient recipe than others I found, which appeals to me as a busy mom. I loved it, my husband loved it, and we will be using it again in the future!Read More
This recipe is pretty good, but not as good as German Chocolate Cake III, however, it is much quicker and easier to make. I doubled the recipe using the "change servings" function. After carefully checking all the measurements, I found discrepancies with the printed instructions, which were not updated with the ingredient list. Be careful to review the recipe when doubling and it will turn out fine. I also substituted pecans for walnuts for a more traditional frosting. Normally I would give this recipe 4 or 5 stars, but the German Chocolate Cake III is that much better if you have the time!Read More
I am not a baker of cakes, but for my husbands birthday he asked for a German chocolate cake (his favorite) so I thought I would try it... This recipe was the easiest one so I tried it and it turned out great. Very moist, not too sweet and everyone loved it, I do not love coconut so I can only say from my point of view the cake was extra yummy! Will definitely try again!
Fantastic!!!! We don't have German's baking chocolate here, so I took a tip from a substitutions site and added 1/2 Tablespoon sugar to each ounce of the semi-sweet chocolate that I used. I also needed a little more cream to make the topping spreadable.
This was hands down the worst cake recipe I have ever tried. It was not chocolatey, very dry, the frosting was gritty and awful. Terrible!
This is an extremely tasty option for good old fashioned German Chocolate Cake. The cake was fluffy and topping a great, not overly sweet, addition to it. Everyone who tried it raved! Deffinately a future use in my repertoire!
The five stars is for the cake, however, the icing recipe is not complete. Please post recipes targeting a 7 year old reading level. Make it clear as to what you should do, step by step.
The recipe was okay. I didn't really like it much. I ate some. Probably wont try that recipe again!
We chose this recipe for our Pastries class for our final project.It turned out great! it is the most delicious cake I have ever eaten! I think I am gonna make today one for my family! I would rate it even more then 5 stars.(We actually changed it a little bit.After we made the dough we cut it in two equal parts and made the cake from two layers. And we added some frosting on top and between layers. :))
Delicious! I served this as dessert when my in-laws came over for dinner. Everyone loved it! I made it with Splenda and I served it with no-sugar added vanilla ice-cream. The frosting is especially tasty!
I used agave instead of sugar, a goose egg instead of two chicken eggs, and ghirardelli unsweetened baking squares instead of German chocolate. The cake itself turned out to be a fabulous chocolate cake! Very moist and delicious. As for the frosting, well, it's not true German chocolate cake frosting. This is a great recipe for a good chocolate cake. I'll just try a different frosting recipe next time.
the cake recipe was very good and turned out very moist. but, the frosting was a little weird so i would suggest a canned/store bought type or another recipe's frosting. good luck!
Really good cake - a hit with the students in my history class. A+!
Cake was moist and good. I have never made one before and we enjoyed it.
This is a fabulous cake recipe. I doubled it for a birthday cake and it turned out wonderful. My family and the company loved it.
The cake is pretty dry and crumbly. The frosting is really good but should have been doubled. I'll probably use the frosting again on a different cake.
The picture of the cake is very enticing but the recipe didn't include the icing and drizzle so I found "Best chocolate frosting" and "Easy Chocolate Bundt Cake Glaze" to connect the coconut spread on top to the frosting on the side. This was my first non-box cake and I was very happy with the results.
Good, didn't have German chocolate, so substituted bittersweet. Simple recipe, would make again.