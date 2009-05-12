German Chocolate Cake I

26 Ratings
  • 5 16
  • 4 3
  • 3 5
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

German Chocolate Cake with brown sugar and coconut topping.

By Sally

Servings: 12
12
Yield:
1 -9 inch square pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour one 9 inch square cake pan. Sift the cake flour, 1 cup white sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt together.

  • Cream 1/3 cup of the butter or margarine. Stir in 3/8 cup buttermilk and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Blend in the flour mixture and beat with an electric mixer on medium speed for 2 minutes. Add the melted and cooled German sweet chocolate, eggs, and the remaining 3/8 cup buttermilk. Continue to beat at medium speed for another minute more. Pour batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 40 minutes. Cool in pan for 15 minutes then frost.

  • To Make Frosting: Combine the coconut, brown sugar, cream, chopped nuts, 1/4 cup butter or margarine. Mix until of a spreadable consistency. Spread over top of baked cake. Broil 3 inches from heat until browned (about 3 minutes). Serve cake warm or cold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
353 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 48.6g; fat 16.9g; cholesterol 58.7mg; sodium 278.1mg. Full Nutrition
