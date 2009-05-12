German Chocolate Cake I

Great recipe! Not dry at all. If you are using all purpose flour instead of cake flour, be sure to subtract 3 tablespoons from the 1 1/2 cups, or else you could end up with a dry cake. Also, I only baked it for 30 minutes instead of 40, my oven tends to bake fast, so I just kept an eye on it and as soon as a knife came out clean, I took it out (dry cake can also be a result of over baking) . This is a much easier, cheaper and more convenient recipe than others I found, which appeals to me as a busy mom. I loved it, my husband loved it, and we will be using it again in the future!

