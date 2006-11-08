Fluffy Banana Cake
This is another one of my mother's old recipes.
This is another one of my mother's old recipes.
wonderful flavor and texture. The title of this recipe speaks true. I replaced shortening with butter, and added 1 1/4 cup mashed banana that I had in the freezer. Made in a 9x13 pan and baked in my oven for 45 minutes. I made a 'review' mini muffin and this is outstanding. Light and airy but yet rich tasting w/the butter substitution. Made 'WHIPPED CREAM CREAM CHEESE FROSTING' recipe from this site (by Tom) and if you have never tried this frosting, it is a must. It is so addictive and is the perfect compliment to this cake, as the frosting is very light and whippy and not sickening sweet. Made a day ahead for a treat to the co-workers tomorrow. Thanks for this lovely and easy recipe.
This cake was NOT fluffy or cake like. This tastes exactly like dense banana bread. I followed the basic directions except subbed real butter for the shortening and cut back on the white sugar slightly. After reading reviewers problems with sticking I decided to try muffins. I got 12 nice sized muffins (used liners) cooked in 18 minutes. This does have a light banana flavor. I used the Whipped Cream Cheese Frosting recipe by Tom (which was fantastic). I will continue to try banana cake recipes from this site that are actually fluffy and taste like cake.
This was wonderful! Light and fluffy, and full of flavor! Not sure what the problem was with the others that thought it was dense. I didn't change a thing, made it exactly the way the recipe said to. Delicious. I made two heart shaped cakes, and I will be sending one with my daughter to school for her class party tomorrow. Wonderful recipe, thank you for sharing!
This is a great cake - I couldn't be more pleased. BUT...I did't make it exactly to specifications. I used butter rather than shortening, tho' because I'm familiar with cakes made with both I know I would not have been disappointed had I prepared the cake with shortening. I used one more banana and just a tad more buttermilk than called for. I wanted banana cake, not banana bread, so I figured these two adjustments would help achieve that. I mixed this up a little differently than the recipe instructs. I creamed the butter and sugar VERY well, then added the eggs and vanilla, beating well after each. Then I blended in the mashed bananas. I added the dry ingredients alternately in thirds with the buttermilk, beginning and ending with the flour mixture. Most important in my mind was that I used 8" rather than 9" layer cake pans which turned out a perfectly sized cake - baked about 30 minutes. I'm not sure I would have been as happy with the "shorter" cake that would have resulted from the 9" pans. I chose to frost it with a chocolate buttercream frosting and garnished it with crushed Milano cookies. I had no issues with it being a dense cake at all and was quite happy with it's light, moist crumb. The ripeness of the bananas I used was reflected in how pleasantly flavorful and sweet the cake was. This is just a good old-fashioned banana layer cake I wouldn't hesitate to make again.
I made these as cupcakes for my daughter's monkey-themed birthday. I used 3 bananas (1 1/4 c mashed) and decreased sugar to 1 c as well as using unsalted butter in lieu of shortening (I always use real butter for baking!). They were very good and were fluffy - I wanted something that wasn't going to feel heavy like banana bread and this was it. Even with the sugar decrease they were still nicely sweet especially if planning to ice them. I also used very ripe bananas so maybe they added their own extra sweetness? Lastly this is enough batter for 12 nice, full-sized cupcakes or 18 cupcakes that are a little on the small side but since they rise so well it's not bad.
I have made a few changes to this recipe when I made it. I did not have shortening so I added butter instead. I also used 1/2c of buttermilk.
I doubled this recipe and made it for about 25 people, they licked the cake 9X13's CLEAN! Also took the advice of another review and used the cream cheese whip cream frosting and it was really good!
Made this cake for resturant and the part owner said it was the best cake he had tasted.
The cake that emerges from this thick, viscous batter is surprisingly light and mouthwatering. My only change was to put the bananas into a food processor for a bit to smooth the batter out. I wanted something that I could create a chocolate covered banana cupcake with and this is the perfect base! I would recommend to anyone!
I guess I was expecting the cake to actually be fluffy. The flavor was good, but it turned out just about as dense as my traditional banana bread.
The only problem with this recipie is that I can't stop eating it!!!
VERY yummy! It's the fluffiest banana bread/cake I've been able to make - most of mine are very dense. This isn't as light as, say, a boxed cake, but for a "from scratch" recipe, it's quite light. (I made it per directions except added 1 more banana and used a 9x13 pan. Also just plopped whipped cream on top instead of frosting with it.)
I added and extra banana because I wanted a really nice strong banana flavour. Iced it with Chocolate Cream icing. Really yummy!
Was looking for a banana cake recipe that wasn't dense. This was it!! Very light and moist. I added a few semi-sweet choc chips and reduced the sugar to 2 cups. Honestly I think I should have used 2 1/2 c. of sugar. But the choc buttercream icing added enough sweetness. I doubled the recipe and actually made 3 9" rounds. I only needed 2 so my family ate the other 9" round for a snack. This is definitely a keeper!!
I lost my recipe for this cake and found one for it here- BOY was I GLAD! When I make it I use cream cheese frosting to ice it. It is the best and a cake I usually have all the ingredients for. Everyone I have ever made it for loves it! I make it in a JellyRoll pan - it goes farther.
I agree with GodivaGirl on this one...it was very dense and not fluffy at all. I did double the recipe, and maybe could have used even more buttermilk than the recipe called for to make it more fluffy, but I was really hoping for a light, banana flavor. Maybe next time just a white cake with banana flavoring will be what I was hoping for.
Heavenly! Fluffy as a cloud. I, too, added an extra banana for a bit of flavor -- came out perfectly.
I made this exactly to recipe. Good taste but WOW, it is so NOT fluffy! I built a layer cake with 2 different rectanglar pans so it looked like a Mayan ruin and my 19-year old son said, "And it even has the texture of stone."
Just made this tonight. Yum yum yummy. I followed the recipe to the "T". Added 1/2 cup chopped walnuts and didn't frost it. Baked it in a 13x9 glass pan for 31 minutes. My husband loved it. He was the one that made me search for a light and fluffy banana bread - this was perfect.
Good, not great - of the 17 I've tried.
It was a good cake but the batter was thick. Right then I thought maybe I should add some more buttermilk to make it like cake batter. After eating it I should have went with my instinct because it was a little dry. Still yummy though!
Great cake! I used a whole tsp of bkg soda as mine was a little old and questionable. I layered the cake with sliced bananas and whipped cream and frosted the outside with cinnamon whip cream and sprinkled it with mini chocolate chips. I added some cinnamon and nutmeg to the cake as well. The 4 boys and hubby scarfed it down. A nice change from chocolate cake all the time.
I love this cake. It has great texture and taste. I substituted butter for the shortening, and decreased the sugar to 1 cup. It turned out perfect. Very light and fluffy as the name implies, with a wonderful banana taste. This one is a keeper. I will definately make this again.
Easy to make and had a great texture. Nice change from banana bread. Frosted with 8oz cream cheese whipped with 7oz of Fluff.
Very good recipe however I made some pretty substantial revisions... - the recipe calls for a LOT of sugar - 125g is plenty sweet enough! - we had small bananas, so i used 3. - buttermilk is not really that common place anymore, however a quick google revealed that plain yoghurt/creme fraiche and milk (50:50) mix is a good substitute - well it tasted good to friends and family! - I used a mix of margerine & butter seemed to work well as a substitue for shortening (again, not commonplace here!)
this was a very yummy cake. i added an extra banana and substituted butter for the shortening. i also substituted condensed milk for the buttermilk, and it came out sweet and fluffy. and the outer bit was crispy and delicious.
Love this recipe. I did it in a Bundt pan, it took about an addition 5 minutes that the cooking time suggested, and I topped it with peanut butter frosting similar to that you see in “Nothing Bundt Cakes” style. Big stripes up and down the sides. Nothing fancy but it was delicious!
Family Loves it! Had to make a second one same week to satisfy their craving, ha! I did cut back on the sugar to 1 cup and only put frosting on half cake since some prefer it plain like a muffin ;-) Making the second cake, I used splenda - no one noticed. Made in a 9x13 pan and baked in my oven for ~45 minutes. I was looking for this recipe after having this cake a few years ago in IA at a gathering at my sister's house. Thanks for posting this recipe-AWESOME!!! RockNCountryGal in Mississippi
Very moist, the best banana cake i have ever made!
Delicious, light and fluffy as promised! I used canola oil instead of shortening to make it (somewhat healthier). Also took another reviewer's recommendation and used only 1 cup of sugar - it was plenty sweet.
