Fluffy Banana Cake

This is a great cake - I couldn't be more pleased. BUT...I did't make it exactly to specifications. I used butter rather than shortening, tho' because I'm familiar with cakes made with both I know I would not have been disappointed had I prepared the cake with shortening. I used one more banana and just a tad more buttermilk than called for. I wanted banana cake, not banana bread, so I figured these two adjustments would help achieve that. I mixed this up a little differently than the recipe instructs. I creamed the butter and sugar VERY well, then added the eggs and vanilla, beating well after each. Then I blended in the mashed bananas. I added the dry ingredients alternately in thirds with the buttermilk, beginning and ending with the flour mixture. Most important in my mind was that I used 8" rather than 9" layer cake pans which turned out a perfectly sized cake - baked about 30 minutes. I'm not sure I would have been as happy with the "shorter" cake that would have resulted from the 9" pans. I chose to frost it with a chocolate buttercream frosting and garnished it with crushed Milano cookies. I had no issues with it being a dense cake at all and was quite happy with it's light, moist crumb. The ripeness of the bananas I used was reflected in how pleasantly flavorful and sweet the cake was. This is just a good old-fashioned banana layer cake I wouldn't hesitate to make again.