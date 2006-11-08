Fluffy Banana Cake

This is another one of my mother's old recipes.

Recipe by Carol

prep:
30 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9 inch layer cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour two 9 inch layer cake pans. Sift together flour, baking powder, soda, and salt; set aside.

  • In a large bowl, combine the shortening, sugar, eggs, and vanilla. Beat well. Blend in the buttermilk. Add sifted flour mixture alternately with mashed banana to the egg mixture while beating. Pour batter into prepared pans.

  • Bake cake for 30 to 35 minutes. Remove from pans, and cool on wire racks. Fill and frost the cake with whipped cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
418 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 46.9g; fat 24.4g; cholesterol 85.8mg; sodium 228.7mg. Full Nutrition
