Banana Cake III

My kids decided they wanted me to make a cake.... it was between carrot and banana, decided to go with banana since I had 4 very ripe bananas I needed to use. I made the baking soda changes as mentioned below. Added baking powder, and walnuts to the batter rather the icing. I also used stevia sugar which allowed me to reduce that by half. And rather than water I used almond milk.... seriously this is the best smelling most moist cake ever and my house smalls amazing. Also on the icing I added cinnamon to it and my kids where so impatient I iced it while it was hot. Lol needless to say they tried to eat the entire thing in one sitting right before bedtime ???????