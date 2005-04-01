Banana Cake III

This delicious blend of banana cake and cream cheese frosting will make your day! Just relax and enjoy this tasty masterpiece! If you like to eat healthy or have sudden cravings for banana and cream cheese, just keep a piece of this in your 'fridge'!!!
BOOBOOBEAR1
Rating: 5 stars
01/04/2005
I thought this recipe was fantastic! My husband is a firm believer that you must have eggs in order for a cake to taste great. He was pleasantly surprised to make an exception with this cake. He thought it was the best banana cake he ever tasted. I made this cake several times and tinkered with it a bit. I found that the baking soda left a slight aftertaste, so I reduced the baking soda to 1 1/2 tsp., added 1/2 tsp. baking POWDER, added 1/2-3/4 tsp. cinnamon, added 1 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract, and 1/2 - 1 cup chopped walnuts to the batter. It came out perfect! You can also bake this in a 13 x 9 inch pan for 35-40 minutes, as cupcakes for 20-23 minutes, or as mini loaves for 30-40 minutes.
The other day I had a few over ripe bananas in the fruit bowl and went in search for an easy recipe for banana cake - this was it! Buttermilk is hard to find in England and i love that this recipe uses ingredients that i've always got in the cupboard. (I took advice from other reviews and lessened the baking soda to 1 1/2 tsp and added 1/2 tsp of baking powder). The cake was a huge hit with work colleagues!
This was such a great change from the banana bread I always made. The mayo made me nervous, but all were pleasantly suprised with this delicious cake. I did't use the nuts in the icing and it only took (my oven) 30 min to bake. I will be making this one over and over again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
09/02/2003
I baked this in a jelly roll pan to make banana cake "bars". I think the recipe calls for too much baking soda, as the resulting cake had a bitter aftertaste (from unreacted baking soda) and was overly brown (another symptom of too much soda).
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/07/2000
My husband will never ask for banana bread again after this wonderful cake. I also used mashed banana in the frosting. I made a sheet cake instead, which made it a real snap.
So I'm 16 and I love to cook. I was really feeling like making a cake and came across this recipe. It's the best cake I have ever had, and now my grandfather is going to have it for his wedding! Anyone who says there is too much baking soda...well I don't know about that. Mine came out perfect. The only problem I had is it tells you to cook it longer then it needs too. I made mine a double layer, in 9 inch round pans and it cooked very fast. So I would reduce the time to 30 minutes. But other then that this cake is amazing!
This turned out very well. I use splenda instead of sugar and did not add any nuts. I used a 9x13 pan and only made half the amount of frosting and it was plenty. I also added about 1/2 of a small banana to the frosting and my husband said the frosting was great! I also used splenda for the frosting and only needed about 1 1/4 cups to sweeten it. I think the cake would also be good without any frosting.
I made this to the letter other than bake time, being 30 minutes.It's really good and tweaking the recipe is unnessesary.I like to try the original recipes first to see if it's great without my additions or deductions.It turned out perfect. The frosting is always too much, no matter what recipe :)
I made this in a 9x13 cake pan. it did not rise at all. It had a nice banana flavor, without being over powering. Nxt time I will add vanilla or almond extract, baking powder and cinnamon. My family still liked it, inspite of tthe above results.
Great banana flavor. I almost didn't make it because of the mayonnaise because I thought that was a strange ingredient. But then thought about it and mayonnaise is just oil and eggs. I'm glad I went for it because this is my go to banana cake now. It is rich and moist and very flavorful. As a personal preference I like to eat the cake cold straight from the fridge. It's a great cake for company too. You can make it ahead and it keeps nicely in the fridge. Everyone I've served this cake to falls for it hard!
This cake is fantastic! I followed previous reviews and reduced the amount of baking soda and added baking powder. With an 11x13 pan, next time I'll use half as much frosting. You almost don't even need it. I used walnuts in the batter and frosting; it's almost like a carrot cake. It's much better cold so store in the refrigerator.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
05/24/2003
i was skeptical about the recipe because of the inclusion of mayo, but reading all the rave reviews, i thought i'd give it a try, and it was the worst batch of banana cakes i've ever tried. the taste of the mayo was quite foul, and it ruined the otherwise pleasant cake. the cake was, however, extremely simple to make, and judging from the number of great reviews it got, i may have done something wrong, so give it a try if you want.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/21/2004
This was the best bananna cake I have ever had or baked its real simple I definely would recomend it, I already put it in my recipe box.. thanks
This was SOOOO simple! I did not make the frosting, I just sprinkled on powdered sugar.I added walnuts to the batter, and baked it in a 9'x13'pan,for 28-30 minutes. I can't wait to make it again with the frosting(I did not have all the stuff for the frosting this time)Great Recipe Sally!!!
When I try a new receipe I double check everything my ingredients , the reviews then I start , I made this receipes with the suggestions of subtracting 1/2 t baking soda and adding 1/2 t baking powder it was awful, it rose maybe to 1/2 inch and was mushy after baking 55 minutes not good for me.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/16/2000
Got a lot of raves on this one...
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/13/2002
This is DELICIOUS!! I have made it in a 9x13 pan and it turned out excellent. Just kept sticking a toothpick in to check when it was done. Didn't use this frosting recipe though. The first time I used a Banan Butter Icing, the second time I made my own Almond flavored frosting both were great! I use this every time now...Thanks for the recipe!!
I couldn't find my 9 in pans (in storage somewhere) so used a 9 x 13...cooked about 30 min. It came out great. Not overly sweet. Only made half the amount of frosting with a little less sugar called for half a recipe and added mashed banana to that. Everyone loved it, no leftovers after a family BBQ last night :)
Very good, moist recipe. These are the changes I made: 1.used light miracle whip instead of mayonnaise 2. 1 1/2 tsp. baking soda & 1/2 tsp. baking powder 3. reduced sugar to 1/2 cup 4. added 1 tsp. cinnamon and 1 tsp. vanilla 5. covered pans half- way through baking
This was so good and easy to make. I halved the recipe because I only had two bananas, added half baking soda and half powder, as some suggested. Also, I added some walnuts to the batter. I had some banana left over after making this, so I used it in the frosting. I made this into cupcakes, baked in 20 mins. The only bad thing I have to say about this is that there was way, way too much frosting! The amount that I had from half the recipe would have easily frosted a double layer cake.
The cake did get pretty good reviews from my family and friend that were here. I noticed a very mild onion flavor, which I thought was my imagination at first. I assume that is from the cheap mayo I used. The frosting was awesome and I used the leftovers as dip for some teddy grahams. I will be looking for a mayo free recipe for my next overripe bananas. (based on prior reviews I did reduce the amount of baking soda and added baking powder)
What I did to change it up a bit was use 1C spelt and 1C whole wheat flour - it was excellent, but of course a little crumblier than with all purpose wheat as called for in the recipe. It still had a good top for icing. Eating it, I'm thinking it would be good with a few raisins here and there as well.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/21/2000
We added extra white sugar in the batter and 1 tsp. vanilla in the batter. We only cooked for 35 minutes. Very Very good!
We thought this turned out great. I did not make the frosting though. Instead, I added the 2 t. vanilla to the batter and baked in an 8 x 8 pan, since we like a thicker cake. I only had to increase the cook time by a few minutes. I kept checking with a toothpick. Afterwards, I dusted the cake with powdered sugar and it was super moist and plenty sweet because the bananas I used were very ripe. Thanks!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/19/2003
Truely an amazing recipe! If make as muffins, cook for 25 minutes.
Delicious! I made it in an 8x8 inch pan and it turned out fine, it needed 50 minutes to bake though. I also made the same adjustment of 1 1/2tsp baking soda and 1/2tsp baking powder. Definitely way too much frosting, even half would be enough. Quite a sweet recipe but I like sweet :)
I had ripe bananas and looked on your site for a recipe. This is a very moist cake with a lot of favor. My husband went crazy for the cream cheese frosting. This one is a keeper.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/03/2002
i discovered that my round pans were lost in the move and made it in a 9x13 - baked about 40 minutes. next time i will add a bit more flour to the batter. i had far too much frosting, and i like frosting. next time i will half the recipe and add extra cream cheese, perhaps some banada. i sprinkled chopped nuts and choc chip minimally. yummy.
I have made this cake so many times that I've lost count. But I never change a thing! It's great just the way it is!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/04/2022
all most makes me ignore my demons
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/16/2004
I love, love, loved this recipe!! I was extremely worried about the mayonnaise, but it made my cupcakes turn out great! My whole family loved it, and from now on this is the only banana cake recipe I will be using, its delicious!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
01/19/2004
I tried this recipe and followed the instructions exactly. I am not sure what happened, but the cakes came out as flat as a pancake. I questioned the recipe as I was preparing it, because of the lack of certain key ingrediants. I am sure that this recipe will work, but I think some steps were left out of how to do the cake portion of the recipe.
My kids decided they wanted me to make a cake.... it was between carrot and banana, decided to go with banana since I had 4 very ripe bananas I needed to use. I made the baking soda changes as mentioned below. Added baking powder, and walnuts to the batter rather the icing. I also used stevia sugar which allowed me to reduce that by half. And rather than water I used almond milk.... seriously this is the best smelling most moist cake ever and my house smalls amazing. Also on the icing I added cinnamon to it and my kids where so impatient I iced it while it was hot. Lol needless to say they tried to eat the entire thing in one sitting right before bedtime ???????
