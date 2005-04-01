Banana Cake III

This delicious blend of banana cake and cream cheese frosting will make your day! Just relax and enjoy this tasty masterpiece! If you like to eat healthy or have sudden cravings for banana and cream cheese, just keep a piece of this in your 'fridge'!!!

Recipe by Sally E Forsythe

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease two 9 inch round pans.

  • Combine sugar, flour, baking soda, water, mashed bananas, salt, and mayonnaise. Mix together, and pour into the cake pans.

  • Bake cake about 45 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Remove from oven, and cool on wire racks.

  • In a mixing bowl, blend cream cheese and butter or margarine together. Gradually add sugar and vanilla, and mix well. Stir in nuts. Fill and frost the cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
695 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 78.9g; fat 41.5g; cholesterol 68.2mg; sodium 479.3mg. Full Nutrition
