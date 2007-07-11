Self-Filled Cupcakes II
Devil's Food cupcakes filled with chocolate and cream cheese. Perfect for bake sales or parties.
These cupcakes are great. The only thing I did different was add 3-4 drops vanilla extract to the cream cheese mix. YUM!Read More
i made these and whipped the cream cheese well with the sugar/egg/salt. the end result was OK. i thought the cheese was TOO cheesey and it was just an unusual taste to have in a choc cupcake. i was disappointed b/c i expected a really good cupcake. i dont think i'll be making these again.Read More
I like this recipe better than the other self filled cupcakes on this site because I had just enough filling, not a ton left over. I tinted the cream cheese pink for Valentines day and topped with cream cheese frosting. Yummy!
these were great. I used white cake mix and mini chocolate chips
Yummy and easy. My kinda recipe. Make sure you don't underbake.
These didn't turn out for me at all. Maybe it was the egg... if I try them again, I'll just use cream cheese with some sugar and try it that way. I also added different extracts to these, so that made them better... I made half with rum extract and half with peppermint extract. If anything else, I love chocolate and peppermint.
These are great frosted with Chocolate Cookie Buttercream Frosting.
These cupcakes are great. I am not a good cupcake maker. They mostly come out dry. NOT these! They were still moist on day 3, when we finished them off. I did not have a cake mix on hand, so I used "Devil's Food Cake I" for the cake part.
The cupcake was good, but I thought the filling was a bit too sweet. Next time i'll just fill it with frosting!!!
Very moist and delicious! I try not to eat too many sweets, but I baked these for a party and couldn't stay out of them. Great recipe-easy, quick, and fun! I love pretty desserts, so I drizzled a little chocolate(milk choc and white choc) over the top and sprinkled with a few minichips. Very pretty!
I wont be making this again. Definatly not a fan. I was looking for a creamier filling but they turned out like regular cupcakes.
i decreased the amount of sugar and added some vanilla extract. the cream cheese mixture really did not add any extra oomph to this recipe - add more than a teaspoon if you want the cupcakes to have as much cream cheese mixture as the picture. don't be afraid to add more than a few chocolate chips, as well. overall, a tasty cupcake, but i expected more from this recipe.
i tried the recipe twice.. the cup cakes were juicy but the filling did not come out good.. it was stuck at the bottom!! but all in all its a good recipe
One of the people I work with made this for me for my birthday =) I knew I had to find the recipe and here it is! I heard more than one person say it was the best cupcake they had ever eaten!
These were pretty good cupcakes even though I used the fudge chocolate mix instead of devil's food cake they still tasted good.
Made these today for a Father's Day dinner and they were great! However, I did alter the cream cheese filling as the first group baked really didn"t have enough as well as it was too runny. So I doubled the cream cheese and sugar but still only used one egg. The rest were great. In the future I will also add toasted pecans to the top before baking for an added crunch and something to take just a bit of the sweetness down a notch. Thanks for sharing!
These were wonderful! Super rich and yummy. Top with the Whipped Cream Cheese Frosting and they will be a hit - though are very rich/sweet!
Absolutely delicious! So easy to make and they are wonderful! I liked them better a little warm rather than cooled, though. I definitely recommend this recipe!
I liked the Idea of this recipes but not hte finnished product, I followed it to a "T" and the first batch sank in the middle, my second turned out a lot better. I did not add the egg to the filling on the second batch ( 2Tb of water instead)and they raised more than the first batch. it does not need that egg in the filling at all. I dont think these are worth the effort for only a mix.
I searched for this recipe because I have been making these for years and couldn't find my recipe. From reading the reviews, I don't think people understand that the filling is supposed to taste more like a cheesecake. It needs the egg. Don't eliminate that. It's not light and fluffy. The heaviness is what makes it sink and self fill. It works well with any chocolate cake mix. Like any cheesecake product, it is rich and does not really need any frosting, although a small dollop makes them look pretty. The recipe I had before mixed the chocolate chips right in with the filling. I like that better. I was a little disappointed with this recipe because it didn't sink and wasn't as heavy as usual, but they still tasted great. My family loves them. If you don't frost them, they are even great for breakfast! I think I may have eliminated the salt and I used mini chips instead of regular. Maybe that is what kept them from sinking. Still, an awesome recipe!
Pretty easy to make & very moist! Yum!
These turned out really well and make a big batch. I ended up having to make a double batch of the cream cheese filling to cover all the cupcakes.
Everyone in the family loved these.
