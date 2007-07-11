Self-Filled Cupcakes II

Devil's Food cupcakes filled with chocolate and cream cheese. Perfect for bake sales or parties.

Recipe by Cathy

30
2 - 1/2 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease muffin pans.

  • Prepare cake mix according to package directions.

  • Combine cream cheese and sugar, cream until light and fluffy. Add egg and salt, beating well.

  • Spoon batter into greased muffin pans filling 2/3 full. Drop a few semisweet chocolate morsels in the center and spoon 1 teaspoon of the cream cheese mixture on top of the chocolate morsels.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 25 minutes. Let cupcakes cool before serving.

123 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 17.9g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 12.7mg; sodium 138.1mg. Full Nutrition
