Self-Filled Cupcakes II

I searched for this recipe because I have been making these for years and couldn't find my recipe. From reading the reviews, I don't think people understand that the filling is supposed to taste more like a cheesecake. It needs the egg. Don't eliminate that. It's not light and fluffy. The heaviness is what makes it sink and self fill. It works well with any chocolate cake mix. Like any cheesecake product, it is rich and does not really need any frosting, although a small dollop makes them look pretty. The recipe I had before mixed the chocolate chips right in with the filling. I like that better. I was a little disappointed with this recipe because it didn't sink and wasn't as heavy as usual, but they still tasted great. My family loves them. If you don't frost them, they are even great for breakfast! I think I may have eliminated the salt and I used mini chips instead of regular. Maybe that is what kept them from sinking. Still, an awesome recipe!