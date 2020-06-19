Cube Steak Parmesan

Yummy! Even my picky hubs liked this!!! My mom served fried cube steaks often growing up because they were cheap, easy to prepare & my dad loved them. I hated cube steak Monday's SOOO much, I vowed to NEVER eat them as an adult. I've had a hankering for veal Parmesan lately, but am "trying" to maintain a budget (vacation & the holidays are just around the corner). Cube steaks are cheap, so I decided to give this a try. I am happy to say, I was not disappointed in the least. :) As with any new recipe I try, I made a few changes. Since my grocer only sells 2 cube steaks per pkg. (~ 1 lb. worth of meat), I made 2 steaks instead of 4. I also subbed a jar of Prego marinara sauce because I already had it on hand. I doubled the seasoned flour & cracker mixtures and am glad I did.... There really wasn't any need to double the flour mixture, but I definitely would have run out of the cracker crumb coating had I not doubled it. Instead of baking my browned cube steaks uncovered (without sauce), I topped them with my jarred sauce, covered with foil & baked for DOUBLE the amount of time called for. I was afraid I'd end up with tough meat otherwise (cube steaks are a pretty tough cut of meat even AFTER being tenderized). After my steaks were cooked thru, I added the mozzarella / Parm cheeses & oregano, baked another 5 min. and then tossed under the broiler for a few min. to brown. Served with spaghetti, a salad & garlic bread, this was a really good meal. Thanks for sharing, SMR012! :-)