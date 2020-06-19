Cube Steak Parmesan
This is a great Italian style way to prepare beef or venison cube steaks. Double the ingredients for a crowd!
Tasty. I like cube steaks but there doesn’t seem to be many ways to fix them. I’d give this 5 stars for concept and flavor and I’ll probably make it again. But I gave it only 4 stars for ingredient amounts and method. The flour and the cracker mixtures were very skimpy amounts to bread 4 steaks. I also hate it when canned goods are called for in uneven can amounts. Instead I used a whole 15 oz. can to avoid having leftover tomato sauce and adjusted my spices. I’ve found that even though cube steaks are tenderized at the market they are still a fairly chewy piece of meat. I followed the baking method in this recipe as stated. Next time I will bake the browned cube steaks longer with the sauce poured over them and covered with foil so they “stew” a bit for added tenderizing. Then melt the cheeses on top.Read More
A lot of work for a fair result. Next time, I'll use a quart jar of canned tomatoes instead of a pint jar.Read More
Can I say Yum. I did change a few things, didn't have crackers, so breaded it flour/garlic salt combo, egg and then italian seasoned bread crumbs which works well with the recipe anyways. As per another reviewer, when baking the already fried steaks, I put them in a baking dish sprayed with pam, and poured store bought spaghetti sauce over the top, covered with foil and baked for 20 minutes. Placed thick slices of mozzarella on top of the sauce and baked for 10 minutes longer, served on top of spaghettini...very good and fairly easy.
OH MY WORD! I have used this recipe several times. I have a catering business on the side and even my customers liked it. My husband and I use the breading recipe (first 9 ingredients) for chicken, pork chops etc., brown them in some olive oil and serve with your favorite dipping sauce or gravy. Definately a keeper!
I'm giving this 5 stars because my husband really liked it. I would have only given it 3 stars. I will make it again, but I will change a few things. For starters, I didn't think the cubed steak got tender enough, so it needs to be cooked longer. I will probably brown it the same way, pour the sauce on, cover and cook for an hour or more. Secondly, I would use a marinara sauce or pasta sauce instead of plain tomoato sauce. There wasn't enough flavor for me in the tomato sauce, even with the basil & sugar. My husband works for a tomato company, so I'm pretty used to spicy, flavorful sauce and this didn't do it. Even my dh complained about that a little and thought it would be better with a jarred spaghetti sauce. However, it smells fabulous and with a few alterations, I can see this being a 7 star recipe! P.S. I also didn't like the cheese on the top, but that is just me. My 3 year old daughter loved it.
I am trying to use up what I have in the freezer, and I had some boneless, skinless chicken breasts that had been run through a tenderizer. They had the same bumpily appearance as a cube steak, so I used them. The browning process cooked them through so I didn't have to bake them. I used panko instead of saltine crackers for the breading, and an eight ounce can of tomato sauce with a can of diced tomatoes for the sauce. These came out great. I'll try it with beef cube steaks when I'm allowed to buy new meat.
This is a good dish. I did change some things though. I used bread crumbs seasoned with Italian seasoning since I didn't have any crackers and I used store bought sauce. Overall, this was a really easy & good meal. I'm just so excited that there's another way to cook cube steak. Being from the south, all I've ever done is fried it. Thanks for the recipe!
Really great recipe! I used Italian seasoned breadcrumbs in place of the crushed saltines. Tasted great... the whole family loved this one!
This was good but a little bland. I will use spaghetti sauce instead of plain tomato sauce next time. Also, it seemed like something was missing.....should be recommended to be served with spaghetti, such as with chicken or veal parmesan.
awesome with venison.
Very good blend of flavors. Nothing was overpowering like some Italian dishes. Very easy to prepare and visual appeal was great! I used shredded mozzarella instead of the slices and it was fine.
Absolutely wonderful dish. My husband and I eat cube steak quite often, but only know two ways to cook it, so when I came across this recipe I had to try it. I used Italian breadcrumbs and placed Ragu sauce over the cube steaks with aluminum foil and cooked for 1 hour. They came out so tender, didn't even need a knife to cut. Will definitely continue to cook this!
Delicious recipe and very easy! A few substitutes to make it easier... italian bread crumbs to subsitute for crackers and spaghetti sauce to substitute for tomato sauce. I used a little more flour, at least 4 Tbsp. Eyeballed the salt and pepper. Be sure your cube steaks are tenderized or it will be too chewy, bouncy. I heated spaghetti sauce in pan and after 25 minutes I spooned the sauce over the cube steak (not too much) and sprinkled shredded mozarella cheese (nice amount) over the sauce and let it sit in the oven for about 5-7 minutes. I didn't use the garlic powder but used oregano. Doesn't require that many spices if you are going to used seasoned bread crumbs. Easy and delicious!
I always pound out my cube steaks thin which is key! (tip: pound meat inside a zip lock bag to avoid the mess). I have also used bread crumbs instead of cracker crumbs. I serve this with lemon butter parsley red potatoes on the side. Yummy!
This was Italian restaurant style DELICIOUS! My cube steaks always come out so tough-basically a waste of money. These were so-oo flavorful and tender. My whole family gives this 5 stars, and wants more, soon. Gladly! Thank you for submitting a definite winner.
ok so ive only had a few bites of this so far, and i have got to say.... my mouth is VERY happy right now. did a few things different but not enough to really change it from the original recipe. just used bread crumbs instead of cracker crumbs (easier, same result) put a little more oregano and garlic in the sauce along with some basil and simmered it while the steaks were baking in the oven (5 minutes of heat up time isnt enough to get the flavors out and blended). shredded parm on top along with shredded mozzarella. served over a bed of linguine. so so so so so so so SO good. very easy to make and the outcome is incredible.
This is an ok, work day recipe. Meant for when you want something quickly. For what it is, it's good. The herbs for the tomato sauce are sparse. I would substitute Italian seasoning instead, even up to a tablespoon. Someone down rated the recipe for toughness when she used a round steak. Round steak must be braised to get it tenderized (and pounding it helps, too). Braise the round steak in the sauce for about 2 hours, maybe an hour and a half. I usually just braise round steak in my electric skillet, not in the oven, but the oven is fine. Also, some say they don't like cubed steak. Make with hamburger instead, but use the best hamburger, not some ground fatty something. I would omit the sugar. Mom always said to add a spoonful of sugar to whatever you cook. Mom was wrong. We are over sugared and over salted today.
This was ok but kind of bland. After 2 cube steaks I had to make more cracker mix. Needed something
This recipe was good, however, I tried it a different time and used italian bread crumbs which were very tasty. If you are looking for a healthy meal, change it to your liking to make it more 'figure friendly'.
Very good, quick and easy. I used panko bread crumbs instead of cracker crumbs and spaghetti sauce. Baked for 15 min after browning and then 30 min with sauce and covered. Very tender.
This recipe was a definite hit!!! The only thing I changed were the cracker crumbs. Instead of those I used italian seasoned bread crumbs. I have made this using both tomato sauce and using Ragu 7-herb spaghetti sauce. We prefer the Ragu to the tomato sauce. This goes well on a bed of linguine mixed with butter and grated parmesan cheese.
Yummy! Even my picky hubs liked this!!! My mom served fried cube steaks often growing up because they were cheap, easy to prepare & my dad loved them. I hated cube steak Monday's SOOO much, I vowed to NEVER eat them as an adult. I've had a hankering for veal Parmesan lately, but am "trying" to maintain a budget (vacation & the holidays are just around the corner). Cube steaks are cheap, so I decided to give this a try. I am happy to say, I was not disappointed in the least. :) As with any new recipe I try, I made a few changes. Since my grocer only sells 2 cube steaks per pkg. (~ 1 lb. worth of meat), I made 2 steaks instead of 4. I also subbed a jar of Prego marinara sauce because I already had it on hand. I doubled the seasoned flour & cracker mixtures and am glad I did.... There really wasn't any need to double the flour mixture, but I definitely would have run out of the cracker crumb coating had I not doubled it. Instead of baking my browned cube steaks uncovered (without sauce), I topped them with my jarred sauce, covered with foil & baked for DOUBLE the amount of time called for. I was afraid I'd end up with tough meat otherwise (cube steaks are a pretty tough cut of meat even AFTER being tenderized). After my steaks were cooked thru, I added the mozzarella / Parm cheeses & oregano, baked another 5 min. and then tossed under the broiler for a few min. to brown. Served with spaghetti, a salad & garlic bread, this was a really good meal. Thanks for sharing, SMR012! :-)
This turned out great. My husband loves this. I usually make this with chicken breasts, but my hubby didn't like that as much. He is more a meat man. Great recipe. Thank you.
My mother-in-law made this one night when we were over for dinner. She gave me the recipe and I have made it once. It is sooo good. If you like a little more sauce I recommend doubleing it. YUMMM
Not the biggest fan of Cube Steak, but this was good, and no leftovers.
I added a twist that made it all come together. I marinated the meat for 4 hours with zesty italian dressing. OMG it was amazing. Well put together recipe and i rate it 5 stars. Thank You, Steve in Colorado
I used 1/2 jar or traditional ragu, and baked almost an hour to tenderize steak. The family members who didn't appreciate it still had spaghetti with marinara. I would try this one again.
Great! I made extra sauce and served it on top of spaghetti noodles. My husband said it was better than Z**'s!
This a great recipe. I doubled the flour, salt and pepper. I baked the cubed steak with the sauce mixture and put tin foil over the dish. The last 5 minutes I took the tin foil off. Used shredded mozzarella(that is what I had) instead of slices.
I love this dish! Always wondered what I could do with cube steak. I use a few short cuts though... seasoned bread crumbs instead of the crushed saltine crackers and basil.(still add the parmesan). Store bought pasta sauce (just pour it on). I cook for a family of five and this dish is easy, pleasing and innexpensive.
Great new way to make cube steak. I served it over spaghetti. I used panko bread crumbs instead of crackers. You need more than 3T flour as the recipe called for. I only made three cube steaks and barely had enough to coat them. If you use 4 steaks as the recipe calls for, you will definitely need more. I also used jarred spaghetti sauce and poured it over the steaks before putting in the oven. I baked them about 40 mins in a covered casserole dish and then added the mozzarella cheese and Parmesan cheese and baked another 10 mins. I turned on the broiler for a few mins just to brown the cheese a little. Steaks stayed moist and provided sauce for the spaghetti. A hit with my whole family.
Very Good. I will zing it up some next time and add some more pepper. A keeper
So...really was skeptical about this..I happily stand dismayed at the awesome tenderness of this dish! Modified the coating to panko and Parmesan...put the basil and oregano in the flour with the s and p. I was pressed for time after making spritz cookies all day with my mom and daughter so I cheated and used jarred sauce. Still an amazing dish...I will now search out the dreaded cube steak just for this recipe! Thanks SMR012!
VERY good! I didn't make it exactly as the recipe called... used canned sauce and bread crumbs for the coating, but the concept was fantastic. I was able to use up some cubed steaks we would have never eaten otherwise. And the cheese on top was a PERFECT addition. My husband raved about that part for sure. I was hesitant to put the sauce on top before baking b/c I thought it would make it soggy, but I was wrong. I'll do the same thing with my chicken parma in the future... it soaked in the flavor and was really yummy!
Excellent recipe! I fried sliced zuchinni and onions in the fry pan after removing the cube steaks and added the sauce to simmer. Then I put all of it over the cube steaks and put on the cheese. Tasty!
I followed advice left by others and substituted spaghetti sauce for the tomato sauce and related seasonings, and Italian bread crumbs for the saltines. The result was excellent. The cooking instructions resulted in tender pieces of meat, not tough at all. Delicious served on top of spaghetti. I had tried making something like this a few years ago with a different recipe, and my wife didn't like it. This version was a big improvement.
Used spaghetti sauce that I already had on hand instead of making it by the recipe and I used a round steak instead of cube steak. I just cut it up in squares. The reason I gave it four stars instead of five was that the steak was not as tender as I hoped for. I will be making this recipe again.
I made this tonight using some inexpensive "manager's special" ribeye and it was fantastic! I used Ritz crackers because that was all I had and doubled the salt, pepper, basil and oregano to make it extra flavorful. I also added a little minced onion to the sauce. I will definitely be putting this in dinner rotation! Served with spaghetti squash it is a wonderful, tasty, EASY dinner!
Just needs more sauce. Served it over spaghetti.
OK, I read all the reviews first and followed their advice! I made the following changes and this came out great. I doubled the breading mix (except I still used 2 eggs). I used Italian seasoning and prepared breadcrumbs instead of the saltines because that is what I had on hand. After browning the meat I poured a jar of spaghetti sauce over the top baked it in the oven for 45 mins covered with aluminum foil. I then sprinkled shredded mozzarella cheese over the top and baked uncovered until the cheese melted. Served over egg noodles this was a keeper!
Easy, delicious, and mild flavored. I used ground round instead of cube steak and panko bread crumbs. The sauce was good with this and it was mild tasting. I really liked it for a plain and simple sauce. I simmered mine on the stove while the meat baked the 25 minutes so the flavors could blend. Fantastic recipe! This was a fabulous meal with a tossed green salad and some ravioli on the side. Thanks!
We really enjoyed this! I did what a lot of other folks did, and used jarred spaghetti sauce. I think it needs a little bit more than just 5 minutes after putting the cheese on - next time will bake the meat 15 minutes, add the cheese and bake another 15 minutes. Will definitely make again!
There is not too much to this recipe. I used my own marinara sauce which I always have on hand. The recipe is relatively simple and straight forward. I'm not a big fan of cube steaks, but wanted to try them anyway. I'll stick to chicken or eggplant. Basically, this is the same as a chicken or eggplant parmesan recipe.
This was a good way to change up both cube steak and spaghetti. I used jar sauce and made it gluten free with GF bread crumbs. I cooked it almost an hour and it was tender. I gave it a 4 because I took other's advice and cooked it longer and used jar sauce. I liked that it was very quick and easy to pull together.
I made this last night and it is great! I ground my cracker crumbs coarse and I think I liked it better this way. I served it with angel hair pasta tossed with butter and parmesan cheese.
This recipe was the best thing I have made in a while. I did a few substitutions, rather than saltines I used the Garlic and Parmesan Club crackers, and added some italian flavored breadcrumbs to the crust mix. The only thing I would do different is make a little more sauce to blend with the angel hair pasta it was served with....
Used the recipe for the steak coating, but used our own homemade sauce. Really yummy, and a pleasant change from the usual chicken parm.
I made this for my husband last night and we both really enjoyed it. I used someone's suggestion of serving it with buttered pasta topped with parmesan, which I sprinkled with parsley flakes to add color. I would probably steam some veggies for a side dish next time I make it. Delicious!!
I am not a cube steak fan but this recipe was a delcious way to prepare it. My family and I loved it! I will definately make this again.
I had to spice up the sauce by adding italain seasoning, red pepper, and fresh garlic. Great to have something new to do with cube steak!
I LOVE this recipe. I usually double the cracker/cheese mixture and the egg in it and I omit the sugar in the sauce. I usually serve with pasta and it is one of my family's favorites!
okay like most people I made a few changes. I added some italian seasoned breadcrumbs to the saltines and parmasan. The other change I made was in the sauce. I took one 15 oz can of tomato sauce then stirred in one small can of italian seasoned tomato paste. Then I seasoned it with 1 1/2 tbsp of sugar, salt, pepper, red pepper flakes, basil, thyme and garlic powder. Let it simmer while you cook the steaks and then prepare like normal. I used the left over and tossed it with some pasta on the side. This was wonderful with venison steaks.
A great way to use cube steak; I used my own homemade spaghetti/marinara sauce in place of the plain tomato sauce. Very, very good recipe. Served with big green salad and crusty french bread and fruit for dessert. Yum!
Notice how most everyone who did not rate this 5 stars changed the recipe in some way. I did it exactly how it says and it turned outwonderful. I did notice the same thing another reviewer did and that was that the flour and cracker mixtures were a little skimpy. But I made it work and didn't waste any of it so that was good. Basically my family loved it, I will make it many more times, and it is a great recipe! Thanks so much for sharing!
Followed the recipe exactly and it was fantastic. Very easy to make and doesn't take a lot of time. My wife thought I had made chicken Parmesan. New favorite for our family.
I don't care for cube steaks too much, but I was in the mood for something different so I tried this recipe. I must say these were the tastiest cube steaks I've ever had. Mine came out a little bit dry but that's because I cooked them longer since my steaks were really thick. Like others, I used prepared speghetti sause but I added in some Italian seasoning, garlic powder, basil & parsley. They had lots of flavor! I think this would be really good on boneless, skinless chicken breast's or egg plant slices fried w/ the cracker-parmesam cheese mixture. Thanks for sharing.
i have three kids and they are all picky eaters. actually all of them don't even like cubed steak. So when i made this dish their noses turned up. But when they kept going for seconds and thirds i knew this was a winner!!!! Delious recipe.
Easy to Prepare, and enjoyed by the whole family
<> I wish I had read this review before I made this recipe. I had exactly the same reaction. I thought the flavors and textures were not good at all. I will not make this again.
I was searching for a recipe like this! No more mushy cube steak in brown gravy! My family loved this. I used jarred spaghetti sauce (Newman's with red wine) and it was just delicious.. The cracker crumbs with parm cheese made a nice brown crunchy coating.I will make this over and over..Thanks so much for submitting this winner!
I had this recipe bookmarked for a long time. My husband is an avid hunter so I was thrilled to try a new venison recipe. This could very well be a 5 star rating but I gave it 4 only because I thought it needed more salt. That is the only thing I think I would change. The meat was very tender and when it came out of the oven it was picture perfect. Thanks for sharing, the whole family really enjoyed.
This was awesome!I useda jar of my fav pasta sauce and baked at 350 1.5 hrs. Meat was incredible. I loved the breading. Reminded me of the breading on Olive Gardens Eggplant Parm. Soo good. Thanks for the recipe.
My husband loved this, i used italian bread crumbs and pork loin cube steak with spaghetti sauce and pasta.
This was good. We're getting local beef and I didn't quite know what to do with all the cube steaks we got, so I was glad to find this. I also substituted spaghetti sauce for the tomato sauce & spices. I'll make it again.
This recipe was good! I used italian bread crumbs instead of the saltine crackers, I felt like it gave the recipe more flavor. I also used homemade tomato sauce a friend of mine had given me. Those were the only changes I made and we really enjoyed it. I served it over spaghetti with garlic bread. We'll be making this again!
I love the idea of this recipe but the cube steaks were quite tough. I think they were overcooked. Maybe if you just fried the steaks and put them in the oven with some sauce just long enough to melt the cheese. I seasoned the steaks before I battered them, used seasoned bread crumbs and a jarred marinara. They would've been great if the meat wasn't so tough. I made some homemade spaghetti noodles with the marinara as the side.
Very very good! Usually I am looking for a way to use up the cube steaks when we get beef processed. After trying this recipe we might just run out of it first!! The only changes I made were shortcuts: used a jar of my fav spag sauce in place of making all tomato "stuff", and used purchased italian bread crumbs instead of crackers. Served over whole wheat spaghetti noodles. Everyone liked it LOTS!!
Very good - but I admit, I modified it a bit. I didn't use jarred sauce (there IS such a thing???) but used diced tomatoes instead of the tomato sauce, and I completely skipped the sugar part. Also used Italian bread crumbs instead of Saltines. Otherwise, pretty much followed the directions (spicing to my family's tastes of course) only baking the cheese a bit longer than called for (my group loves their cheese all browned and bubbly.) Result - great taste, simple and easy meal. A nice new twist on cube steak. And the steak came out surprisingly tender and juicy. The ultimate test? When both munchkins decided it was a "do-again" type meal.
This recipe was wonderful! Usually my cube steaks would turn out chewy - this was tender - easily cut - you would never guess it was cube steak! I did change a few things - I only had asiago instead of parmesan (and used less), I used oat bran instead of the breadcrumbs and and used pizza sauce instead of the tomato sauce mixture. I forgot to put the steaks in *before* putting on the sauce, so I put foil over the *pizza sauce* covered steaks for the first 25 minutes - then removed the foil, sprinkled a little asiago cheese on top and baked for another 25 minutes. They went fast - the kids loved them - they were SO good! Thanks for a great recipe!!
honestly, i prefer chicken parmesan.
very good.. quick and easy. Make with chicken too!
Yum!! My 13 year old DD loved it, and she doesn't like many dishes. Made it just as written and enjoyed it very much- kid friendly recipe. Thanks so much for sharing!
I have been making this recipe for several years now. My family LOVES IT. I always have to double the cracker mixture to have enough. This recipe has a ton of flavor. We always have green beans and mashed potatoes with the steak. Awesome recipe dont change a thing!
I will give this 2 1/2 stars. It was alright, but not great. It smelled great, but was not all that tasty.
This was so good!!! I read some of the other reviews and made some adjustments myself. My cube steaks wasn't tough they was so tender. The secret in cooking this type of meat it how long you cook it for. The harder you fry it the tougher it gets. So I just cook it for a 1min or 2 on both side until it was a nice brown crust. Then I put it in the pan. I did the bread crumbs to nice touch. The only reasons why I rate it 4 stars because it wasn't enough sauce for me. I like sauce so for leftovers I add some more spaghetti a sauce.
Followed recipe exactly. My family loved it! I will make this again and again!
It was amazing. My husband wants me to make it for his family next time i make it. I did add noodles and topped it off with the steak
Everyone liked this recipe. The breading is very yummy and I think I'll follow the other reviewer's lead and use it for other dishes. The sauce is simple but good. I came close to giving this five stars but it barely missed that TDF (to die for) quality that I reserve my best rating for.
Delish - although instead of all of the sauce ingredients I did 'cheat' and use pasta sauce (shhhh). The flour/saltine/parmesan cracker mix wasn't enough. I only made 2 cube steaks and it only covered that. For anyone that uses this recpie - please double the amount of flour and saltines/parmesan mixtures. Thanks for posting a delish recipe!
I made this for a quick Sunday meal and it was eaten, without ANY coaxing, but our 4 year old and 2 year old. That equals five stars. Substituted bread crumbs for crackers, but that was the only change. Thanks for a new recipe for our family file!
5 stars used elk instead of beef excellent
This was a decent recipe. I think the next time I will not add Parmesan Cheese with the Mozzarella cheese. I think it was a little overpowering. The possibilities are endless for this recipe. You could use chicken instead of beef. Spaghetti sauce instead of tomato sauce. I used shredded Mozzarella from this dish. Will make again, maybe being alittle more creative.
this is my go to recipe. it's quick to make and always turns out yummy
This was a delicious way to serve a tough cut of meat. I'd only had cube steak as "country fried steak" before and was looking for something different. So glad I found this! I gave it an extra pound with my toothed meat hammer before breading it, and I also covered it with foil, lowered the temp about 10 degrees, and cooked a little longer to give it a chance to tenderize.
I'm always looking for recipes using cube steak. I finally found it. Using other suggestions, I substituted bread crumbs for the saltines and spaghetti sauce for the tomato sauce. Very good!
This is perfect. A couple of weeks ago I was searching for just such a recipe and I found this. Made it and it was wonderful. Then today I find it in my inbox for the day's recipe that they send! We all loved it and didn't change a thing.
I enjoyed this recipe.I would suggest seasoning your meat prior to cooking it, just to add more flavoring...will make again
Not very saucy per recipe but amazingly delicious. I left out the basil.
This was a hit with the family. Thanks for sharing!a
I made this tonight and i hate to say but the recipe just was not good. the flavors didn't work well. I was dissapointed because I was so excited to serve my husband a new recipr when he came home. I feel I wasted money on this one. SORRY
One of my favorite recipes....do it with beef and chicken. I also use Panko bread crumbs instead of the crackers. Also I posted it on pinterest and is one of my best repins.
kids loves this
My family enjoyed this very much. I had to triple the amounts to feed a family of seven which includes two teenage boys. I used spaghetti sauce instead of making the sauce as directed. After coating and frying the last thing I wanted to do was cook an extra "thing." We served it over whole grain spaghetti. We also served it with caesar salad II which is on this site. I'm excited to eat the leftovers tomorrow.
This is a fantastic recipe. I recommend using your own favorite sauce (bottled or homemade) because then the taste is just the way you want it. I used my homemade chunky tomato sauce - and I love my sauce so I knew I would love the dish! FANTASTIC!
every easy and good
Husband loved this recipe. Changed a few things. Sprinkled italian seasoning and the basil on patties prior to dipping in flour, also mixed tomato paste and diced tomatoes with, tomatoe sauce, sugar, oregano and garlic powder, poured over patties then popped covered skillet into oven for time allotted.
very good!
It was 6pm, I had 6 cube steaks thawed, and had no idea what to make for dinner. I used this recipe. Since it was on a whim, I didn't have all the ingredients, so I made due. It was delicious!! Family loved it! Instead of saltines, I used one roll of smashed up Ritz veggie crackers. I didn't have any Parmesan or Mozzarella, so I used 1c Fontinella cheese for the breading, and the rest of the 8oz package I use as topping. I've never had this kind of cheese before, but I got in a gift basket from Di Gregorio Foods, and thought I'd give it a try. I didn't have any basil, so used some bread dipping spices that I also got in my gift basket. Instead of the tomato sauce concoction, I used spaghetti sauce. A great alternative to the 'same ol' same ol' fried steaks!
This was a very easy and taste recipe. I tried it and have sent it to a couple of friends. The only change I made was that I used jar spaghetti sauce in place of the tomato sauce because I was putting it over noodles and wanted a bit more sauce, not to mention I was feeling lazy and the jar of spaghetti sauces was out on the counter already.
