Hawaiian Cake
This is a moist and unusual cake. Great for summer.
This cake is moist and delicious. I topped it with a homemade coconut cream cheese frosting, (1 8 oz pkg cream cheese, 1 stick butter, 1 1/2 cup powdered sugar and 2 tsp coconut extract.) Then I topped it with flaked coconut and refrigerated it for 2 hours to firm up the frosting. Everybody at my office party loved it and I recevied no less than 6 requests for the recipe.Read More
I had high hopes for this recipe, really I did. I was a little bit worried because of the lack of flour, but because of all the other positive reviews, I thought I would give it a try. It smelled heavenly in the oven, but about a half hour before it was supposed to be done, it smelled burnt. When I looked, smoke was pouring out of the oven! I pulled it out, and even though it still seemed too moist, I tried to turn it over onto a serving dish. What I ended up with was a huge... towering... blob. The outside looked like burnt jello, greasy glisten and all. I have to admit, I didn't want the cake to be a total waste of good ingredients, so I picked out a relatively safe looking portion from the inside. It tasted only average, nothing special. After it sat for a while the tast improved, but I will not be making this again.Read More
I had 12 oz of graham crackers I needed to use up so I scaled the recipe to three fourths and baked it in a 13x9 inch pan. It was done in 30 minutes. The cake didn't rise much, but it was moist, tender, and has a uniquely delicious taste from the graham crackers. It makes a great sheet cake and goes well with a whipped cream cheese or whipped cream frosting.
I baked this cake in three 8 inch pans and iced it with cream cheese icing and it was wonderful.Everyone who tried it loved it.
It has a delisious smell plus, it tastes delisious. I topped it with a cream cheese topping. I came out awsosome. Very cool recipe.
Fairly easy to make. Very rich and tasty.
I BAKED THIS CAKE FOR A DINNER AT WORK. WE HAVE A VARIETY TYPE OF EMPOLYEES; SOME ARE EVEN HARD TO PLEASE. HOWEVER, IT WAS A HIT AND NOT A PIECE OF IT WAS LEFT OVER! THANKS! THE GRAHAM CRACKERS AND NO FLOUR SURPRIZED US.
My husband gave this a 10! Delicious! Followed the review by STEVECHIN for the coconut cream cheese icing. Loved that this is something different from the norm. Thanks!
Yum! This cake was really good! I did have a problem getting it out of the pan, but I think if I let it cool more next time around, we should be good to go. We hosted a Hawaiian themed party, this was dessert and everyone raved about it! I made the Whipped Cream Cheese frosting on the site and served a dollop of it with each piece of cake, which seemed to work out well. Will definitely make this one again!
I followed this recipe exactly as written but the cake stuck to the top and sides and was a complete disaster. The taste of the leftovers was lovely, but unfortunately I coudln't serve it to anyone.
It was too sweet for our tastes.
I tried this recipe just last night and it smelled really good (I haven't tasted it yet). The cake browned VERY quickly even though I turned the oven down to 340 or so--I wanted to make sure it would get baked through so I left it in as long as I could without totally burning it--it did get slightly burnt on the outside and this was after it was in for not even a full hour. I dusted it with powdered sugar to make it look better. It looks like it should taste good.
I got a ton of compliments on this cake at our luau party - it's very moist and delish!
Missed the mark. Way too much butter.
This is a great recipe! I made this for my birthday and shared it with several ppl and all raved about it. I couldn't find my tube pan and used the spring form pan. Yikes the batter was almost to the top but stuck it in the oven anyway. Of course it bubbled over as I crossed my fingers then it quit and I cooked it for the 90 minutes. The sides were pretty browned but we loved it crusty anyway! I don't think you could kill this cake if you tried really. So moist and delicious. Thanks for the recipe!
