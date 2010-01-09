Hawaiian Cake

4.1
19 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

This is a moist and unusual cake. Great for summer.

Recipe by Carol

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
14
Yield:
1 -9 or 10 inch tube pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and line with parchment paper one 10 inch tube pan.

    Advertisement

  • Cream butter or margarine, sugar, and eggs together; add salt, baking soda, crushed pineapple, and pineapple juice. Add coconut, walnuts, and vanilla. Mix in the graham cracker crumbs. Pour batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
566 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 66.1g; fat 32.5g; cholesterol 105.4mg; sodium 643.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022