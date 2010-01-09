Hawaiian Cake

I had high hopes for this recipe, really I did. I was a little bit worried because of the lack of flour, but because of all the other positive reviews, I thought I would give it a try. It smelled heavenly in the oven, but about a half hour before it was supposed to be done, it smelled burnt. When I looked, smoke was pouring out of the oven! I pulled it out, and even though it still seemed too moist, I tried to turn it over onto a serving dish. What I ended up with was a huge... towering... blob. The outside looked like burnt jello, greasy glisten and all. I have to admit, I didn't want the cake to be a total waste of good ingredients, so I picked out a relatively safe looking portion from the inside. It tasted only average, nothing special. After it sat for a while the tast improved, but I will not be making this again.

