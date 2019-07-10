Pasta Siciliano

Rating: 4.35 stars
219 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 126
  • 4 star values: 63
  • 3 star values: 15
  • 2 star values: 11
  • 1 star values: 4

This wonderful and easy skillet pasta dish includes sun-dried tomatoes, olives, pine nuts, feta cheese, and crushed red pepper flakes. This is an authentic alternative that gets rave reviews in our family.

By Cathy Johnston

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Place farfalle pasta in the pot, cook for 8 to 10 minutes, until al dente, and drain.

  • Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat, and cook the garlic until lightly browned. Mix in red pepper and lemon juice. Stir in the pine nuts, olives, and sun-dried tomatoes. Toss in the cooked pasta and feta cheese. Season with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
434 calories; protein 15.3g; carbohydrates 49g; fat 20.1g; cholesterol 28mg; sodium 638.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (226)

Reviews:
Jared Harper
Rating: 5 stars
06/21/2005
This is the BEST pasta recipe I have ever tried. My wife and I made pleasure noises throughout the meal. I left out the red pepper flakes. I added 4 ounces of sauted Portabellas, 2 medium zucchini julienned, and 3/4 jar of sliced marinated roasted peppers with garlic. I stirred the Feta into the hot pasta and got it mixed and melted before adding the other ingredients. Read More
Helpful
(156)
ChickenGrrl
Rating: 5 stars
11/03/2006
This is very similar to Macaroni Grill's Farfalle Renaldo, which hasn't been on the menu in years, and which I miss terribly. I made this with kalamata (Greek) olives, in order to attempt to duplicate the Grill's version, and it was pretty darn close! I normally, er, mess with recipes a great deal, adding extra seasonings, etc., but I didn't add anything to this, except some sautéed baby portabella mushrooms that I needed to get rid of. This was very fast and simple to make, and quite delicious - even vegetarian. My (carnivore) husband raved! Read More
Helpful
(106)
Chef Kurt
Rating: 4 stars
11/17/2006
I worked in a restaurant that served a variation of this recipe. We used Kalamata Olives and capers. Then topped with fresh shredded Parimigianno Regianno. This recipe is the closest I have see to the restaurants Sicilian Pasta. Will make again Read More
Helpful
(84)
KAMCHEN
Rating: 5 stars
08/07/2005
I LOVE THIS SO MUCH!! I make it about once a week. At times I have added more garlic and chicken. It is great hot or cold! Read More
Helpful
(46)
youatme
Rating: 4 stars
07/31/2006
very simple I added chicken and avocado my husband really liked it and don't leave out the nuts that makes the dish! Read More
Helpful
(42)
Analise
Rating: 5 stars
05/14/2006
WOW!! A resounding 5-stars for this recipe! I was afraid that there weren't enough ingredients in this when I first read it. But when I made it the taste was incredible! Everybody loved it and asked for seconds. It's a great plate of pasta especially when washed down with some good wine! Read More
Helpful
(37)
ILOVERIVERS
Rating: 5 stars
10/24/2005
Absolutely delicious! It even reheats great for left overs! Light flavorful and filling all at the same time. Substituted parmesean for feta and it was great. Will definitely make time and time again. thanks for the great recipe 3 Read More
Helpful
(34)
Tawnya Peck Wickli
Rating: 5 stars
03/25/2006
It's amazing how few ingredients can make such a fantastic dish. This is quick and very tasty. We like things spicy spicy so we always add double the red pepper flakes and add some parmesan cheese- at least a weekly menu item in our house! Read More
Helpful
(24)
Lena
Rating: 5 stars
01/29/2006
This recipe is so good that it has become a staple in my house. We can't get enough of it! Read More
Helpful
(17)
Karlea
Rating: 3 stars
01/25/2011
I was really excited to try this because the reviews were so good.. I wasn't very impressed. It was good but I am not a huge fan of black olives or sun dried tomatoes (unless in a bagel). Next time I will use the same "sauce" and cook mushrooms and broccoli with garlic and maybe some meat. Overall for the amount of calories in this dish I wish it would have tasted more amazing. Read More
Helpful
(7)
