Pasta Siciliano

This is the BEST pasta recipe I have ever tried. My wife and I made pleasure noises throughout the meal. I left out the red pepper flakes. I added 4 ounces of sauted Portabellas, 2 medium zucchini julienned, and 3/4 jar of sliced marinated roasted peppers with garlic. I stirred the Feta into the hot pasta and got it mixed and melted before adding the other ingredients.
This is very similar to Macaroni Grill's Farfalle Renaldo, which hasn't been on the menu in years, and which I miss terribly. I made this with kalamata (Greek) olives, in order to attempt to duplicate the Grill's version, and it was pretty darn close! I normally, er, mess with recipes a great deal, adding extra seasonings, etc., but I didn't add anything to this, except some sautéed baby portabella mushrooms that I needed to get rid of. This was very fast and simple to make, and quite delicious - even vegetarian. My (carnivore) husband raved!
I worked in a restaurant that served a variation of this recipe. We used Kalamata Olives and capers. Then topped with fresh shredded Parimigianno Regianno. This recipe is the closest I have see to the restaurants Sicilian Pasta. Will make again
I LOVE THIS SO MUCH!! I make it about once a week. At times I have added more garlic and chicken. It is great hot or cold!
very simple I added chicken and avocado my husband really liked it and don't leave out the nuts that makes the dish!
WOW!! A resounding 5-stars for this recipe! I was afraid that there weren't enough ingredients in this when I first read it. But when I made it the taste was incredible! Everybody loved it and asked for seconds. It's a great plate of pasta especially when washed down with some good wine!
Absolutely delicious! It even reheats great for left overs! Light flavorful and filling all at the same time. Substituted parmesean for feta and it was great. Will definitely make time and time again. thanks for the great recipe 3
It's amazing how few ingredients can make such a fantastic dish. This is quick and very tasty. We like things spicy spicy so we always add double the red pepper flakes and add some parmesan cheese- at least a weekly menu item in our house!
This recipe is so good that it has become a staple in my house. We can't get enough of it!
I was really excited to try this because the reviews were so good.. I wasn't very impressed. It was good but I am not a huge fan of black olives or sun dried tomatoes (unless in a bagel). Next time I will use the same "sauce" and cook mushrooms and broccoli with garlic and maybe some meat. Overall for the amount of calories in this dish I wish it would have tasted more amazing.