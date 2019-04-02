Green Bean Artichoke Casserole

1 of 106

Rating: 5 stars Add a little of the artichoke juice to the mix for a moister cassarole Helpful (42)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent I did add juice from the artichoke to moisten also used less bread crumbs. All and all wonderful got plenty of comments on how good this was and so simple to make. A keeper Helpful (32)

Rating: 4 stars Pretty good! Made this for a dinner party and it was gone! I used half the breadcrumbs beans parm cheese and garlic and it was still good. Helpful (30)

Rating: 5 stars This is one of my favorite recipes, I make this every Thanksgiving and get rave reviews for it. I do not like the traditional green bean casserole, but I love this one! I make a few modifications though: less breadcrumbs, add the juice of the artichokes of one can, use fresh garlic instead. Enjoy! Helpful (26)

Rating: 3 stars I followed this recipe exactly. If you want a dense casserole that is similar to turkey dressing or stuffing then this is the one. It is very easy to assemble & it bakes nicely - crispy on top & lightly browned. My casserole was brown and crunchy on the bottom too - maybe could have baked it a little less. I would not make this recipe again since I prefer crisper vegetables and less breading. Perhaps reduce the amount of bread crumbs and toss in some fresh beans or use kitchen sliced canned beans instead of french cut - they may hold up better instead of disappearing into the cheese & bread crumbs when baked. Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars Delicioso! If you like STUFFED artichokes, you will LOVE this recipe! It is like sitting down to a wonderful dish of stuffed artichoke without all the work! Yum! Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars This was delicious! The only change I made was 1 cup breadcrumbs instead of 2. One poster said this tasted like a stuffed artichoke and I agree!! There were no leftovers. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars This was amazing. I used 2 jars of marinated artichoke hearts because that seemed to be the consensus of the reviews I read. My husband loved it and said it's a keeper. Thank you for submitting it. Helpful (15)