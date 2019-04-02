Green Bean Artichoke Casserole

Rating: 4.16 stars
107 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 56
  • 4 star values: 30
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 8
  • 1 star values: 5

This is a family favorite for the holidays. It's an upgrade from the standard green bean casserole. It's easy to make and tastes so good!

By Bonnie Lang Turnage-Mortgage O

prep:
5 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Pour the green beans, artichoke hearts, bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, and mozzarella cheese into a 9x13 inch baking dish. Season with garlic powder, salt and pepper. Stir to blend everything thoroughly. Drizzle olive oil over the top, then cover the dish with aluminum foil.

  • Bake for 30 minutes in the preheated oven, then remove the aluminum foil, and bake for another 15 minutes to brown the top slightly.

Editor's Note:

Please note the differences in ingredient amounts, the use of fresh or frozen beans instead of canned, and the addition of a bread crumb topping when using the magazine version of this recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
511 calories; protein 27g; carbohydrates 39.5g; fat 27.6g; cholesterol 43.1mg; sodium 2172.7mg. Full Nutrition
Most helpful positive review

NICBORDELON
Rating: 5 stars
12/14/2004
Add a little of the artichoke juice to the mix for a moister cassarole Read More
Helpful
(42)

Most helpful critical review

KHUDLOW
Rating: 3 stars
11/15/2004
I followed this recipe exactly. If you want a dense casserole that is similar to turkey dressing or stuffing then this is the one. It is very easy to assemble & it bakes nicely - crispy on top & lightly browned. My casserole was brown and crunchy on the bottom too - maybe could have baked it a little less. I would not make this recipe again since I prefer crisper vegetables and less breading. Perhaps reduce the amount of bread crumbs and toss in some fresh beans or use kitchen sliced canned beans instead of french cut - they may hold up better instead of disappearing into the cheese & bread crumbs when baked. Read More
Helpful
(24)
Kathleen
Rating: 5 stars
07/08/2007
Excellent I did add juice from the artichoke to moisten also used less bread crumbs. All and all wonderful got plenty of comments on how good this was and so simple to make. A keeper Read More
Helpful
(32)
SCARLET1717
Rating: 4 stars
12/24/2006
Pretty good! Made this for a dinner party and it was gone! I used half the breadcrumbs beans parm cheese and garlic and it was still good. Read More
Helpful
(30)
Jenel
Rating: 5 stars
12/04/2007
This is one of my favorite recipes, I make this every Thanksgiving and get rave reviews for it. I do not like the traditional green bean casserole, but I love this one! I make a few modifications though: less breadcrumbs, add the juice of the artichokes of one can, use fresh garlic instead. Enjoy! Read More
Helpful
(26)
KHUDLOW
Rating: 3 stars
11/15/2004
I followed this recipe exactly. If you want a dense casserole that is similar to turkey dressing or stuffing then this is the one. It is very easy to assemble & it bakes nicely - crispy on top & lightly browned. My casserole was brown and crunchy on the bottom too - maybe could have baked it a little less. I would not make this recipe again since I prefer crisper vegetables and less breading. Perhaps reduce the amount of bread crumbs and toss in some fresh beans or use kitchen sliced canned beans instead of french cut - they may hold up better instead of disappearing into the cheese & bread crumbs when baked. Read More
Helpful
(24)
MAMAMEA
Rating: 5 stars
11/18/2004
Delicioso! If you like STUFFED artichokes, you will LOVE this recipe! It is like sitting down to a wonderful dish of stuffed artichoke without all the work! Yum! Read More
Helpful
(24)
Shean
Rating: 5 stars
01/01/2008
This was delicious! The only change I made was 1 cup breadcrumbs instead of 2. One poster said this tasted like a stuffed artichoke and I agree!! There were no leftovers. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Susan Z.
Rating: 5 stars
11/15/2006
This was amazing. I used 2 jars of marinated artichoke hearts because that seemed to be the consensus of the reviews I read. My husband loved it and said it's a keeper. Thank you for submitting it. Read More
Helpful
(15)
Diana Hosen
Rating: 4 stars
10/27/2006
Tasty but a little too bready. Would lessen the amount of bread crumbs. Read More
Helpful
(13)
