Chocolate Roll I

I was very disappointed with this recipe. Which is unusual for this site. The flavor was bland, not nearly chocolaty enough. It also stuck to the parchment, despite liberally oiling both the pan and paper. It also stuck to the liberally powdered sugar towel! The whipped cream to was way off in my case with it being to soft and a bit mushy. ( Again, no instruction as to exactly what to add for the heavy cream, to turn out properly). I used 1 pint heavy whipping cream, added 6 tbsp.'s of granulated sugar and 2 tsp.'s vanilla. What did others use? Am I missing something here? It is a hot day in June, maybe I should have made adjustments for weather? I seldom have this sort of trouble with the great recipes on this site. Did I make some major errors I'm not realizing?