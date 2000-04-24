Chocolate Roll I

This is a chocolate roll that you will get many raves about. Keep this recipe handy because I am afraid you will be asked for it. This is a great cake for having guests over for dinner. You must follow step by step, no shortcuts for success.
This was great & QUICK!! You will need to undercook by 5 minutes so it will roll easier. I substituted a Godiva chocolate recipe for the filling. And a raspberry liquor sauce to swirl on the plate. Updated 4/8/12 - Variation that came out awesome! Substitute almond extract for vanilla and add 1/8 cup powdered sugar to whipped cream. Put in refrigerator and let set while cake cools. Roast walnuts for 10 minutes on 350 (or put in oven with cake roll). Remove and let cool 5 minutes. Put in food processor and grind up. Sprinkle on top of meringue layer before rolling. Serve with raspberry sauce.
Skip the flouring on the parchment paper. Just spray the pan first, then put the parchment paper on top, then spray the parchment paper. Other reviewer is correct - undercook at least 5 minutes less!! I then flipped it over on a pillow case with powdered sugar sprinkled on the pillow case (do this slowly so sugar doesn't fly everywhere). Roll it up in the pillow case - let it cool and then unroll and fill. For the filling I used 1 stick of cream cheese, 1 cup powdered sugar, 2 tablespoons of soft butter & 1 teaspoon of vanilla. Roll it up and put in tin foil and chill for at least one-hour. Put on a plate and sprinkle it with powdered suger and serve. I serve mine with whipped cream on top of each slice and then sprinkle a little cinnamon sugare on top. YUMMIE!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
03/13/2002
I couldnt get cake to separate from paper, I let cool 5 minutes before putting it on the towel and trying to remove paper. Paper stuck completely to bottom of cake and tore when I tried to pick off. I greased and floured paper well so dont know what went wrong. Dog liked it, he doesnt mind paper peices. Maybe I did something wrong though.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
03/21/2002
Cake was not as flavorful as we would have liked. It was also a little dry and cracked when rolled. I added 1/4 cup sugar to whipping cream to sweeten and added melted chocolate over the top to add more flavor. Was an "okay" recipe.
I was skeptical to try this recipe because of mediocre reviews, but I'm glad I did. I used 4 eggs because that's all I had. I didn't experience the cracking other reviewers did. I oil-sprayed the pan, lined it with wax paper, then sprayed the paper. When I took the cake out, I sifted powdered sugar on the cake, topped it with a clean towel backed with a plastic cutting board (for support), and flipped the cake onto the towel. (The paper stayed in the pan!) I took it to Bible study last night and everyone loved it. I set it out half an hour before serving to soften the chocolate a bit.
Well, props on the taste, but that's about it. I made this cake, and after letting it cool, I tried to unroll it from the towel. It completely stuck and broke up into pieces! I won't try this recipe again.
I followed this recipe EXACTLY and it did not cook properly, it tasted terrible. I tried to salvage it and rolled it up waiting for it to cool, but it was a not worth the effort. I suggest trying another recipe.
I have a chocolate roll recipe that I inherited from a Great Aunt and has been in our family for several generations. It has been my all time favorite dessert treat. I have never made it personally but am getting ready to try. The recipe is rather lengthy but will try to post.Fingers are crossed!!!
This recipe left ALOT to desire... very time-consuming, many steps, and the result...? The cocoa mixture did not blend well with the egg white mixture, leaving the final batter grainy. After baking, when rolled up in the icing sugar-dusted towel, the cake was so thin it just ripped all apart when trying to unroll. This was very disappointing.
It was amazing! The cake some out dry when u take it out of the oven but with the filling and I left it in the fridge over nite and amazing ! I tell u! Soft and pluffy. The only changes I did is adding 4 spoon of coco and I put the icing sugar on the cake and then flipped it on a pillow case
If you cut the baking time down by 5 min, you won't have an issue with the cake crumbling. To prevent the cake from sticking to the towel, you need A LOT of powdered sugar. Uses a flour sack towel or pillowcase instead.
So very disappointed in this cake. I know the "roll-up cake;" I make an AMAZING pumpkin roll and vanilla roll (if I do say so myself!) and I've been looking for a chocolate version. I NEVER have problems with my pumpkin and vanilla roll cakes coming off the parchment paper and rolling into the towel but this chocolate cake was terrible. It stuck to the parchment paper and then stuck to the towel even worse. Huge mess. I don't know what I could have done differently. I will NEVER make this again!!!
Our family has been making this for four generations now as our special occasion dessert. it is light and not overly sweet. I always need to make 2 and wish I had made 3. We top it off with whipped cream, nuts and homemade chocolate sauce. making it with a stand mixer makes it quick and easy. My grandma always had us use wax paper for easy peel off and make it a day a head and keep in refrigerator. You can experiment with different fillings, chocolate mouse, cream cheese or cherry whipped cream.
Stuck to parchment paper. Then it stuck to dish towel and fell apart when unrolled. I had no choice but to make it into a trifle because I had the whipped cream ready. I followed directions. Won’t make it again
if I could have given this a negative rating I would have. I am a fairly experienced Baker in the first time I made the cake following the in the direction it was to dry to roll. Second attempt baked 15 min not done baked and extra 3 min cake was done but still could not roll cake fell apart will find another recipe.
the cake potion was OK, a little too sticky to slice and share as finger food. Would need to be served in a bowl or on a plate. I covered half the sheet cake in lemon curd and half in the cream, that filling was awesome and looked like egg yolk and egg white (cooked) oozing out of the chocolate roll.
I bake a lot and this recipe didn't work for me at all. I've made many cream rolls with great success , this one...UGH! I do like to try different recipes that's why I tried this one. Sorry to say this one, for me, had several issues. OH and I don't understand how the pictures are all from this recipe and look so VERY different.
My mom gave me this recipe and she used 6 eggs but leave them out until room temperature. I use my big mixer and it's a lot easier. If you roll the cake part while still warm, it might be easier to roll but definitely refridgerate so the cream stays cold. I use crisco on the pan and wax paper and it usually comes off pretty easy.
I was a pro baker for many years and so I know how to follow a recipe. This was a huge disappointment. I was making it for Thanksgiving and couldn't serve it. The chocolate flavor was non existent and the cake itself did not hold up. Will not use this recipe again....
I was very disappointed with this recipe. Which is unusual for this site. The flavor was bland, not nearly chocolaty enough. It also stuck to the parchment, despite liberally oiling both the pan and paper. It also stuck to the liberally powdered sugar towel! The whipped cream to was way off in my case with it being to soft and a bit mushy. ( Again, no instruction as to exactly what to add for the heavy cream, to turn out properly). I used 1 pint heavy whipping cream, added 6 tbsp.'s of granulated sugar and 2 tsp.'s vanilla. What did others use? Am I missing something here? It is a hot day in June, maybe I should have made adjustments for weather? I seldom have this sort of trouble with the great recipes on this site. Did I make some major errors I'm not realizing?
