Buttermilk Pound Cake II
Tangy, moist, and flavorful pound cake. Can be eaten plain or use as a base for numerous dessert ideas.
Formerly a professional baker, now retired, I can't resist "fooling around" with a great basic recipe, of which this one is GREAT! However, I changed the flavorings by using the juice AND zest of one large lemon, (No lemon extract- use the real thing!), two tsps. of pure vanilla extract, and, here's the real change, one and a half tsps. of ground cardamom. When the cake is still warm, remove from tube pan, and drizzle with a glaze:mix one cup powdered confectioner's sugar, with enough fresh lemon juice to be runny, ( a consistency like Elmer's glue ). These changes take Cathy's wonderful cake and transform it into a GREAT CAKE! Try it!Read More
Formerly a professional baker, now retired, I can't resist "fooling around" with a great basic recipe, of which this one is GREAT! However, I changed the flavorings by using the juice AND zest of one large lemon, (No lemon extract- use the real thing!), two tsps. of pure vanilla extract, and, here's the real change, one and a half tsps. of ground cardamom. When the cake is still warm, remove from tube pan, and drizzle with a glaze:mix one cup powdered confectioner's sugar, with enough fresh lemon juice to be runny, ( a consistency like Elmer's glue ). These changes take Cathy's wonderful cake and transform it into a GREAT CAKE! Try it!
Definitely an awesome cake. I tried this recipe yesterday, and it was DELICIOUS! I baked two cakes, one using a loaf pan and another one using a BUNDT pan. After reading some reviews, for one of them, I tried sprinkling some icing sugar on the pan after oiling it, and it did add a little caramelish-crunchy side to the cake that I liked. My bf prefers cake to be plain, so he prefered the other one (without sugar sprinkled). I also added two tsp of vanilla extract instead of one and I used real lemon juice:) And finally, I baked it for around 70 mins too, and it was perfect: the crust was a nice shade, and it was yummy! Am glad I tried this recipe:)) =UPDATE= I tried this recipe around 5-6 times already (all with great success!!)and I noticed a definite change in taste if I beat the butter and the sugar with an electric mixer and if I just mix the butter and sugar MANUALLY. When I beat it with a mixer, it tastes great but it is definitely BETTER if you beat the butter and the sugar with with a wooden spoon. It has a richer taste. Just make sure to beat it well (until the mixture is uniform). Since it's done manually, the sugar will not be creamed with the butter, but don't worry about it coz when it's cooked, there is no grainy texture or anything. Ah, and it tastes AWESOME with almond essence instead of vanilla:)
This was INCREDIBLE. The only change I made was to halve the recipe and bake in a loaf pan for 50 minutes instead of a bundt cake pan for an hour. The BEST pound cake recipe I've ever tried!!!
Thought maybe you'd appreciate a review where someone didn't change, tweak, add to, subtract from, etc., etc. I baked this cake this morning and didn't change a thing. It doesn't need tweaking if directions are followed fully. It is delicious. Thank you for the recipe.
Classic, reliable pound cake recipe with basic ingredients and standard measurements...3 c. flour, 3 c. sugar, 6 eggs, 1 c. butter. And the reason why the ingredients and the fairly standard measurements of them are so classic and traditional (note other, similiar recipes) is because it WORKS. This is one, fine pound cake. Moist with a delicate and tender crumb. Exceptional, actually. I made half a recipe and used 1/2 tsp. vanilla and 1/2 tsp. of Creme Bouquet flavoring. I also added about a cup of fresh blueberries and baked about 30 minutes in a mini rose Bundt cake pan. I drizzled it with a glaze of powdered sugar and lemon juice. Absolutely first rate and delicious.
I was so tickled when I pulled this out of the oven and saw how beautiful it had turned out...considering the 2 adjustments I made. I substituted brown sugar for the white and left out the lemon flavoring since I didn't have any. My bundt pan is pretty old and I'm not even sure how many inches in diameter it is. So, being on the safe side, I baked mine in a 9x13 inch pan. It turned out perfectly and was completely cooked in about 50 minutes. The sides of the cake started pulling away from the pan, and so I knew it was done. Even though the recipe calls for 3 cups of sugar...this cake was NOT overly sweet. The brown sugar complemented the buttermilk flavor very well. I will keep this one in my recipe box!! Thanks a million Cathy.
This recipe was very good. Some people said that the original recipe was dry so I added 2oz cream cheese. I also added lemon zest, which made it even better.
Very good, and moist. I bake cakes for a lady that has a catering business, and I made her 5 loaves last week, and she wants 2 more tomorrow!! This is the best recipe I have tried for pound cake.
This was simple to make and so yummy.If you want a denser cake omit one of the egg whites from the 6 eggs.I left out the lemon extract and added more vanilla!!! Yummo! I wish I could give it 10 stars.
This cake tasted very good! I have a paula deen pound cake recipe I've used for years and this recipe is just as good (and less steps). I halved the recipe and was going to use a regular loaf pan but realized there was not enough batter to bring it up high enough in the pan even after baking. Instead I used my old standby's, 2 mini loaf pans which worked fine for all the batter to fit. I baked for 55 minutes total. Let cool, then served with sue's hot fudge sauce recipe from this site. Together they were GREAT! With a scoop of french vanilla ice cream and it would be a WOW!
This cake was absolutely delicious! It was very moist and flavorful. I read all the reviews before I made it. That is why I love this site because you can check out the reviews before you try a recipe. I did halve the recipe and bake it in a loaf pan like someone else said. I didn't want a big cake. I just wanted to test the recipe. I also added a little lemon zest to the batter, and it was perfect. I dusted the top with powdered sugar as it is so tasty, you don't need anything else! Enjoy it, as you won't be disappointed! I have to be careful with my oven, so I always bake for less than a recipe says!
This pound cake is incredible - and so easy to make! I used 2 tsp. of vanilla and instead of lemon extract I used a full Tbsp. of real lemon juice and 2 tsp. of lemon zest. It was so moist and went great with fresh strawberries and REAL whipped cream!
This is a good pound cake. Buttermilk pound cake is a very southern dessert. I always omit the lemon extract and use more vanilla. I have also used butter extract, rum extract, coconut and almond. All are really good. Sometimes I top the cake with a rum or chocolate glaze. YUM. For the reviewers rating low and saying this cake is too dense, etc. That's what pound cake is! they don't call it "pound" cake for nothing. I've never had a pound cake that was light & fluffy. If you want that, try angel food cake.
I'm the family pound cake baker and this is a good recipe. Here's a helpful hint to anyone baking a poundcake. I always separate the egg whites and add them to the butter and sugar mixture and add the yellow after the flour. It makes the cake lighter and fluffy. Also add a 1/2 pack of instant pudding mix(flavor of choice) and you'll have the softest pound cake in town. Happy baking!!!
I've made this cake several times now, and I think it's perfect as written, although the use of fresh lemon juice and zest might be a good modification. My cakes were certainly not dry or hard, which suggests to me that some may have baked theirs too long -- I think 90 minutes @ 325 is the extreme. My oven is well calibrated, and I check the cake after 60 minutes. It's done when it begins to pull away from the sides of the pan. Also, it's important to cream the butter and sugar well, about 5 minutes on medium speed. The flour should be very gently mixed in about 1/3 at a time, only until it's barely incorporated before adding about 1/3 of the buttermilk, then repeating until it's all added. Over-mixing kills cakes! BTW, this is a huge cake, but it freezes well. We cut it in thirds and enjoy it for a couple of weeks, with slices of the frozen cake zapped in the microwave for a few seconds, then toasted in the toaster oven and served with vanilla ice cream. OINK! p.s. Every time I make this cake I have to come back here and double check to make sure I correctly wrote down the amount of baking soda -- it is ¼ teaspoon.
This recipe is fantastic, and after using this recipe numerous times I have a few tips. When you cream the butter and sugar, make sure the butter is soft, but not totally melted. Instead of using lemon extract, I just use real lemon juice. If you're out of buttermilk, a good substitute is just one tablespoon of lemon juice added to one cup of milk. Let the mixture stand for about five minutes, then mix it and use it as buttermilk. I also like a bit of a rum flavor in my pound cake, so I mix in about two to three table spoons of rum along with the milk. Make sure that you beat everything very well after each addition (butter, sugar, eggs, flour, milk, rum) or else when your pound cake gets out of the oven, you'll have inconsistencies in color in your cake. And I took one of the suggestions on here and sprinkled some sugar on the sides of my pans so that the sides of the cake are a little carmel-y. I bake it at 330 degrees for at least an hour and then check it every ten minutes depending on how large my pan is. I just take it out when a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Everyone who's tried my pound cake says it's one of the best they've ever had. Good luck!
this is outstanding, did reduce sugar to 2 1/2 cups, added 1 tablespoon vanilla and 1 teas almond extract, 5 eggs, 1/2 teas salt ans 1/2 teas baking soda, 1/2 cup sour cream, baked for 75 minutes and it was perfect, lovely lovely flavor and texture, not too sweet, which we like since we don't like frostings or very sweet cakes...could dust with 10xxx sugar to make it pretty, I served it with strawberries, it was excellent.....the key is to beat the sugar, butte,r and eggs for at least 5 minutes with a stand mixer...this recipe lends itself very nicely to modify according to taste, maple flavoring with finely chopped pecans come to mind in addition to the vanilla....
I have used this recipe for years...it is literally gold. Hey, when something has 6 eggs, 3 cups of sugar, and 2 1/2 sticks of butter, it has to be good!!
I made this for my girlfriend for her 4th of July dessert! Her Grandmother use to make her a buttermilk pound cake when she was a younger & she said this was just as good as the ones her Grandmother made her! It was that good! Thanks so much for an awesome recipe!!
I have no need to ever look for another pound cake recipe. This one is top notch! I doubled the vanilla and lemon extract and did end up cooking for just over an hour....was more like 70mins. Oh and I didn't have buttermilk on hand so I used 1 tblsp of lemon juice and topped it up with 2%milk to make a cup. Let that sit for 10 minutes and add to recipe in place of buttermilk. Served with real whip cream and sliced strawberries sprinkled with a little sugar...Yummy.
This is the perfect pound cake! Crust is slightly chewy and does not flake off when sliced like sour cream pound cake does. I omitted the lemon extract as I personally do not like its flavor. Baked in two large loaf pans and got 22 generous servings out of them. I prefer making pound cakes in loaf pans because you get flat slices, and the berries don't slide off! After I buttered my pans, I sprinkled them generously with granulated sugar instead of flour. The loaves slipped out of pans easily, and the sugar made the outside edges of the loaves slightly crispy which I loved. Will never make sour cream pound cake again!
Not what I was expecting. It was good, but I guess I am just used to pound cakes being rather heavy. This was light. It almost burned, the time listed is too long! Stuck to pan despite care being taken, if making again I would line the pan. Making a glaze helped (2 cups confectioners sugar mixed with concentrated lemon juice until a runny consistency formed, put this on cake while it is still warm).
I thought I'd try this for a change but found the cake dry on the inside and the crust was very crunchy. Also, the cake stuck to my pan so much that I couldn't get it out 10 minutes after it came out of the oven despite having greased the pan (and not after 30 minutes either). I consider myself a very experienced baker but this recipe did not do it for me.
Good cake, but I wouldn't call it a pound cake. It was very light and fluffy. It was good, just not pound cake-like. I cut the recipe in half and baked it in a loaf pan, and topped w/a chocolate glaze. Even though it wasn't what I was looking for, it didn't stop us from eating tons of it. :) I will maybe use this recipe when I want a nice, light and fluffy cake.
THE BEST! My whole family raved about this pound cake. I baked it per the recipe in a bundt pan and it came out perfectly.
Taste was okay. It would have been better with cake flour. I gave this 3 stars because it was so-so. I'd make it again in a pinch but not my first choice of pound cake recipes.
I separated the egg yolks/whites. Beat whites till stiff then placed in large bowl. I added 1/2 cup sour cream, juice and zest from three lemons to wet ingredients. After egg yolks are mixed in one at a time I folded batter into beaten whites. Glaze while still warm with confectioner's sugar, juice & zest from one lemon,touch of salt. This will be your favorite cake! Wonderful texture and lemon taste.
I was leaning more toward 3 stars but my picky husband loved this so I bumped it up to 4. I liked Barbara's Golden Pound Cake more (probably because I used 1 1/2 cups of buttermilk) and it was very moist. This cake was a little dry for my tastes, but I prefer a moist cake while my husband likes they on the dry side, go figure! The taste was nice and not overwhelming, and it looked nice. I used a heart shaped nordic ware bundt pan and had some trouble with sticking issues but that is probably my fault for not preparing the pan well enough -- I just used baking spray. Thanks! Glad I found a pound cake my husband likes!
I made this cake and while waiting for it to cool it fell. I used splenda and not sugar. Could this be it? It looked good coming out of the oven. Ayone know why this may have happen?
One word for this.... YUM! I made one slight change but; only because I had made my last cake with lemon flavor. I subbed almond extract for the lemon. It was delicious and moist.
UPDATE 7/9/11: Since posting an earlier review, I made this again using KARLMALE's suggestions (see 1st review) of the lemon, cardamom & lemon glaze. WOW! Truly amazing! Guests can't quite identify the spice--even after the 2nd or 3rd slice! Don't skip the glaze. . . . . Excellent! Since I wanted only a loaf, I halved this recipe. Worked great. 350 for 1 hour. Tender crumb with plenty of lift. This recipe could be easily adapted by using different flavorings.
Delicious pound cake. Do not overmix and you have a creamy, soft and flavorful dessert! I added another 1 tsp vanilla and substitued almond for the lemon flavoring and made it in a bundt pan to rave reviews. Used it for strawberry shortcake.
Delicious cake! I used 2 cups of sugar instead of three and it was perfect. The first time I made the cake using three cups of sugar, it was too sweet. Two cups of sugar is perfect.
I baked this cake 5 times in the last 2 weeks, sold 3 of them. This cake is a hit with my coworkers who are my taste tasters. I wouldn't change the recipe it's great the way it is.
I followed this recipe exactly. The cake came out so dry as to almost be inedible. I hope it was just a matter of needing to bake maybe 60 minutes instead of 90. I should have checked it way earlier, but got sidetracked.
I love this recipe! This pound cake is wonderfully moist all by itself and does not require any toppings. I leave out the lemon extract and must be very careful with the baking time - in my mother's oven it was done in just over an hour.
I baked this in a normal loaf pan for 50 mins. It appeared set & golden. I poked it & pressed it & it bounced back. However when I cut it (after it had cooled completely) it had a gooey middle. So for those wanting to do 1/2 the recipe & use a loaf pan, go ahead just be careful about ensuring it's thoroughly baked. My oven tends to be a bit screwy, though, in fair warning. 1/2 half recipe makes a perfectly filled to the brim loaf, btw. Someone said they halved the recipe & thought it wasn't enough batter for a normal loaf pan. It's fine, though. I used the recommendation of one of the reviewers & used a wooden spoon to mix all the ingredients. It took a little elbow grease but it was worth it, I think. My cake-- where it was fully baked was tender & moist. I think next time I'll use half a cup less sugar or so. I found it to be a little too sweet but not bad. For those with a big sweet tooth it will probably be great as is! Also I used salted butter & left out the salt since the recipe didn't specify which kind of butter to use & lots of baking uses unsalted. I think that it was the way to go: it was neither too salty or not salty enough. Just normal & cake-like. Instead of lemon extract I used almond extract & doubled the vanilla. It had a lot of flavor. I might use a touch less almond next time though since pound cake tends to grow in flavor as it rests. And lastly, I used 2% milk with a teaspoon or so of red wine vinegar to make buttermilk. We loved it!
This cake is fabulous! I had leftover buttermilk I wanted to use up so I selected this recipe, and I am so glad I did! It was delicious and easy to make. This is the closest I have ever come to my mother's pound cake and she wss a wonderful cook, so that is saying a lot for this recipe! I will make this cake again and again. Thanks so much for this recipe.
I have to say this is the best pound cake recipe I've tried! The only change I made was minor. I use almond flavoring instead of lemon. Oh, and for some reason, it only takes about an hour in my oven for the cake to bake but I'm careful not to open the oven until after an hour has passed. I can't tell you how many requests I get for this cake! No frosting is ever needed; I usually serve the cake with fresh fruit and whipped cream but it is equally delicious all by itself. Thank you so much Cathy for this wonderful recipe!
Very flavorful and moist. I ended up using a teaspoon of vanilla, the juice of two small lemons and their zest. I planned on putting a powdered sugar lemon glaze on it, but I couldn't get the darn thing out of my very well-greased, nonstick bundt pan. It still tastes good, and we are making due nicely with the sad looking thing. Next time I'm going to use the two-piece tube pan to make sure I can get it out. My husband also has had success with dusting the pan with sugar after he greases it. Makes a nice and crispy crust on the outside.
love it! I added a cup of sour cream and the cake was so moist and everyone loved it!!!
This was definitely homemade from scratch, it has a good taste, probably would have tasted better if I had the right cake pan and followed one of the reviewers advice on mixing it by spoon rather than the electric mixer. It still came out pretty good other wise.
I am sure this recipe is exceptional as written so I am rating it as a 5. I did make some substitutions for the benefit of my family. I used one cup Splenda for baking, one cup each white and brown sugar. I also used one cup of whole wheat flour and two cups of white flour, real lemon juice and zest and farm fresh eggs. Baked at 325 degrees for 75 minutes and came out very nice.
This is excellent! I made it for a family function and got rave reviews. I served with sliced strawberries and whipped cream. I will be making this again and again I sure.
I loved this recipe! I added extra vanilla as other's suggested. It turned out beautifully in taste and appearance. I will definitely be making this again.
I just tried this recipe last night and it was AWWWEEESOME! I am not much of a cook, but I love to attempt at baking around the holidays. This cake turned out very moist and soft. I am so thankful that my family can finally eat something I baked!! I must add that I did not need to bake it for as long as the recipe called for. I baked it around 1 hour and 10 minutes or so.
Made half and baked it in a loaf pan. Didn't have any lemon extract so used only vanilla. Did dust the loaf pan with sugar and was very happy with the crunchy crust.
Scrumptious and lip smacking good. The cake bakes up with a delightful crisp sugar crust on top. I threw in some blueberries on one half and it came out perfect as well. Excellent basic pound cake recipe.
Great, simple recipe for a pound cake. This will be the basic recipe I continue to use. Very good, simple flavors.
For those of you who find this cake turning too hard after refrigerating (like I did), here's the way to restore the cake's tenderness: microwave a slice for 20-25 seconds. The cake will taste as if it is fresh from the oven! This recipe produces a dense, moist cake that can be wrapped up in plastic wrap and kept for more than a week in the fridge - VERY handy in busy school days.
This is the same recipe I've made for years, using almond extract instead of the lemon. My recipe calls for separating the eggs, beating the egg whites to stiff peaks and foldiing them into the mixture. I thought this would be easier (and it was) but more dense than the other method. If you like your cake to raise higher and be more tender, try my way. Great flavor!
Was very impressed with this recipe and my first time making a pound cake! I halfed the recipe and made it in a glass loaf pan and it turned out beautifully! I will definately make this again. I might add a little extra lemon extract next time. It would be good with some raspberry or strawberry swirled in it too.
Kind of bland. I followed exactly except used real lemon/zest like others said. Probably won't make again.
Wonderful, moist, dense poundcake! Didn't have any lemon extract so I used the juice and zest of 1 lemon- as someone else suggested. I also used a cup of powdered sugar and juice of 1/2 a lemon to make a glaze. Very yummy! My entire family is wanted me to make it again! Thanks Cathy for a great cake!
Best pound cake I've ever had. I didn't use any lemon. I used 3t of pure vanilla extrace and 1t of imitation vanilla. It was GOOD!
This is a wonderful recipe which always produces excellent results. My only change was to use a tablespoon of homemade vanilla extract and not use the lemon extract - simply a personal preference. This cake also freezes well.
great pound cake easy to make great taste
Followed the instructions exactly as written(with the exception of baking in mini loaf pans) and it was really good! Tastes homemade.
My family and I aren't crazy about extremely sweet desserts, and this pound cake is just right for our taste. Not overly sweet, tangy, very moist, and great by itself! I've made this several times now, and anytime I mention making it, I get the thumbs up from the family. Thanks Cathy!
If I could give this more than five stars, I would! It was excellent! I followed the recipe exactly, with one exception. I used butter flavor instead of the lemon. My husband doesn't like lemon, and I didn't want to take the chance of the lemon standing out too much. It was my first ever attempt at a pound cake from scratch. It was so easy and delicious! I will definitely make this again...soon! We ate it plain, no whipped cream, no fruit, nothing. And I didn't miss any of it! Moist and full of flavor!
I used half brown sugar, as others suggested, and followed the rest exactly. Unfortunately, mine came out a bit dry and stuck to the pan quite a bit. It was really hard to get it out. I made a lemon glaze with lemon juice, water and sugar heated together, and poured over the warm cake, after I poked holes into it to make it more moist. Still was dry! Some loved it, and others thought it was just okay. I would have given it 3 stars, but because I changed the brown sugar a bit, I thought I'd give it 4 to be fair, as I am supposed to rate the recipe posted, and not my modifications. :) thanks for sharing!
This cake was soooo heavy and had NO FLAVOR...My family tried it and said that it we decided it was a "Pound Slice" not a "Pound Cake".... Not even the kids next door would eat it !!!
I used the juice of one lemon instead of the lemon extract and although it came out beautifully, it didn't taste as good as it looked. I think the buttermilk just didn't give it a good aroma, like Sara Lee's or other recipes which didn't use buttermilk. I think I'll stick to the regular pound cake recipe.
I followed the recipe, but my cake was so dry. The outside was too crunchy and the inside was dry. The flavor was good so I gave it two stars, but no one liked it because of the dryness. I will not be making this again.
Very nice cake, but I gave it a 4 because I made a couple changes to meet my needs. I wanted to serve strawberries over pound cake for Easter dessert, but the berries did not look appealing. So, I took KARLMALE's idea and used cardamom and the zest of one orange (I think the flavors of orange and cardamom are heavenly, but did not want the orange flavor to be too overpowering - the zest only was perfect!), and 1 1/2 tsp vanilla (there would have been that 1/2 tsp left in the bottle, and I think that tad extra added some depth of flavor). I also added 1/2 sour cream, based on other reviewers mentioning it was a little on the dry side. It was a tad too sweet for my taste, although my family thought it was fine (and I did not use a glaze - just a light sprinkle of powdered sugar), so I will use 1/2 c less sugar next time. It was lighter, not as dense, as pound cakes I have had in the past, which was actually a nice change. When I do want a denser pound cake, I will try one less egg (or fewer egg whites - I'll have to do some studying on that). All in all, it was a successful Easter dessert. Thanks Cathy!
I also halved this recipe and made it in a loaf. Didn't have lemon extract so I added a bit of lemon juice. This loaf turned out dense and delicious! Perfectly moist on top!
This is a tender pound cake, but I felt like it needed double the extract for flavor. I whipped the butter with sugar and then slowly beat in the eggs to incorporate air and yield a softer cake.
Just made this with my new stand mixer. Wow! loved it just the way it is will keep as my favorite pound cake recipe. Would highly recommend to new bakers easy and good.
I did not care for this recipe. Other than subbing an extra tsp. of Vanilla for the Lemon, I followed the directions exactly. Not only did the cake completely stick to the inside of my pan and fall apart when I tried to get it out, what came out had absolutely no taste at all!
This is the best result I've gotten with a pound cake recipe. I used 2 teaspoons almond extract in place of the lemon and added a box of vanilla instant pudding. Cake was done right at 70 minutes. Very moist. Served with strawberries and whipped cream. The cake got rave reviews from my dinner guests.
more like just buttermilk cake. still good, but it was more like a thick coffee cake...Much better as mini cupcakes...I eve froze half the batter, it was great 6 weeks later!
I always test my Allrecipes recipes on my co-workers because they are so honest and this was a hit! It was really moist and had a really good flavor. Like some of the other reviewers I thought the sugar was going to make the cake too sweet but it was not nearly as sweet as I thought it would be. My husband loved it as did the picky 21 month old! Will definately make again. Thanks for the recipe!
Made this wonderful cake for the family over the weekend and it was great. I did not change anything nor would I even think to do so. Everything about this was perfect. Thank you so much Cathy
I have tried many poundcake recipes and this is one of the best. Extremely easy, quick mixing instructions. Made a beautifully, high pound cake. I used 2 tsp. of vanilla in this recipe -- no lemon. Try it!
Delicious flavor and moist!
Really nice texture and taste. I reduced the sugar to 2 cups as I thought 3 would be too sweet, can't tell the difference. I baked mine in a bundt pan and it was done in 57 minutes, edges were brown and center came out clean with a toothpick. If anyone's cake is dry it is from the cooking length, 90 minutes is way too long.
Really nice pound cake. I didn't have lemon extract so I followed one review and did it with juice from a fresh lemon and zest. Then I finished it off with a lemon glaze (confection sugar with lemon juice).
This was SO yummy and moist and rich! I halved the recipe and baked it in a loaf pan. Took nearly the entire 90 minutes to cook. I covered the pan tightly with foil after I took it out of the oven, left it this way for a good 20 minutes to help 'steam' the loaf...would add lemon zest next time and make a glaze, too. This was delicious with thawed blueberries & their juices spooned on top of each slice. I only wish I had whipped cream as that would have totally made the dessert!
My husband loves this recipe! He doesn't have the sweet tooth that I have, but if I make this, it is gone in a day. I bake in 2 loaf pans (I don't have a bundt pan) for 70 minutes and leave out the lemon extract (I don't have that around the house either!). It always turns out great!
5-Star all the way. Light lemon flavor/scent from the extract. Made a lemon juice/powdered sugar glaze for the top. Ours took just about the whole 90 minutes to start pulling away from the pan sides.
Yummy!!! I love this pound cake. I have made it many times and the family loves it. My brother keeps asking em to make it so he can freeze slices of the cake and eat it frozen as his dessert. I did increase the vanilla to 2 tsp and also used 1 lemon (juice and zest) instead of the extract. I think that this would also be just as good using an orange and orange zest. Might try it next time.
Never made a pound cake before and no one thought I could do it, followed the recipe exactly and it came out perfect! Everyone loved it!
O.M.G. Absolutely fabulous. Great consistency, not too difficult to make. Outstanding.
Very flavorful, moist buttermilk pound cake. I made this in a bundt pan. I chose to use lemon zest and real lemon juice (no extract). Thou the recipe calls for 3 cups of white sugar, the cake was not overly sweet which was great. The cake baked in 90 minutes. I finished off the pound cake with a glaze (one cup powdered confectioner's sugar and fresh lemon juice) drizzled over the cake. This is one of the best pound cakes I've come across. It is a very moist cake with a golden brown crumb. Thank you for sharing this recipe.
Excellent cake. It was wonderful. We ate the whole thing (none had to be thrown out). I only used 5 eggs because I could not imagine putting six eggs in a cake, and it was still dense and moist. I made my own buttermilk with lemon juice because I didn't have any, and it worked great. I added plenty of lemon, vanilla, and a bit of almond flavor to the cake. I also only used about 2 1/2 cups of sugar, and it was sweet enough. It was great plain with ice cream, but I also topped with penuche frosting. Edit to add: This cake is amazing! I made it for Thanksgiving. This time I bought real buttermilk and the cake was even better, in my opinion. I used fresh lemon juice as well as a little lemon and a generous amount of vanilla extract. Again, only used 5 eggs and 2 1/2 cups of sugar. The cake was dense, moist, and delicious!
I was looking for a Buttermilk pound cake recipe that tasted like my Grandmother's and this is it! I followed the recipe with the exception of I sifted my flour. Next time I will grease my pan and then dust with flour my Pampered Chef Bundt pan is not fully seasoned and made me nervous coming out. Other than that recipe is perfect I just dusted with powdered sugar instead of icing. It is a keeper thanks for sharing.
My family seemed to like this, but I wasn't that impressed. It was had a nice crumb and texture, rose nicely, etc, but was lacking something. My main complaint was that it tasted "eggy"--almost like a sponge cake taste. Since the eggs are the main leavening agent, maybe that's why? I added some semi-sweet chocolate ganache that I drizzled on top. It was pretty, but not a show stopper--especially in flavor.
Wonderful! So EASY !!!!! Next time going to add coconut & subst. coconut extract (for lemon) . FYI - run shredded coconut thru processor so you dont chew on it for an hour :) !! Great CAKE as it is !!! Took alittle longer to cook....10-15min Well worth the extra "checking on" time!
very good moist cake. i doubled the vanilla & lemon flavorings. only baked it one hour,dusted with powdered sugar & it looked beautiful. ovens vary but no pound cake needs to bake for 1 1/2 hrs. use the toothpick test for doneness.
This cake was great and my husband and sons who always request poundcake as a dessert thought so too. Good body but also moist and came out looking great also.
This is an excellent recipe. The only amendment I made was to reduce the sugar from 3 cups to 2 and a half cup. I still think that I can reduce it by a quarter cup. Will try that the next time I use this recipe. I also omitted lemon extract I increase vanilla extract to 1 tablespoon.
Delicious!! Great recipe! I made it almost exactly as-is and divided the batter between two loaf pans, yum! I read all of the most helpful reviews first, but decided against making any substantial changes. My son and I are big fans of Starbucks' iced lemon pound cake and I wanted to see if I could emulate it. Consequently, I added an extra 1/2 teaspoon each of the vanilla and lemon extracts. I love the lemon flavoring so next time I will probably add even more extract and some fresh lemon juice! I did follow the advice of another reviewer and dusted the pan lightly with powdered sugar after greasing. This created a great thin crust and helped the cake fall right out of the pan. The only other thing I did following a review was to brush on a thin icing made from powdered sugar, lemon juice, and a little water, mixed to a glue-like consistency. This made the perfect cake even better in my opinion. However, my son (he's 4) still liked Starbucks' better because of the thick icing, so next time I'll make my icing thicker and apply numerous layers of it for him. This is a fabulous pound cake that is good from the start, but gets even better, if that's even possible, and more moist after a couple of days. I will be using this recipe for my pound cake for years to come, just as is. All those that try to alter ingredients so much lose the true essence of the recipe. Thanks for sharing!
Great recipe, created a nice, thick cake. To cut back on the fat I substituted 1/2 cup butter for 1/2 applesauce. I also used lemon juice and zest instead of extract and added 1 tsp cardamom.
This pound cake is delicious! I made a couple of changes as suggested by another cook and added almond extract rather than lemon extract and I also added 2 ounces cream cheese. I have been married 35 years and this is my second attempt at trying to baka a pound cake. The first attempt was as as newly wed following the recipe of a dear aunt who gave me a tube pan as a wedding gift with her favorite pound cake recipe that was made with a "dozen" eggs. It was a disaster and I guess I thought that pound cakes were to be produced only by the "over the hill" cooks! Perhaps now that I am 56, I qualify as an "over the hill" cook and with this recipe, I can produce a cake equally a good as my Aunt Mary did back in 1972! Thanks Cathy for the fabulous recipe!!!
This is the best pound cake recipe I have found! It's dense, moist and flavorful. I've made it several times with different flavorings and/or icings. Excellent!!!!
I baked this cake today and I was apprehensive about the cooking time. I felt that 90 minutes was excessive. I decided to cook for 45 minutes. I actually wished I had taken it out about 40 minutes. I used my Nordic Anniversary Bundt pan. I believe that a 9-inch tube pan is wrong for this recipe. My pan holds 15 to 16 cups. I haven't tasted it yet but I did post a picture.
Today I made pound cake for the second time using this recipe, and I succeeded! Since I worried this time might turn out to be a failure again, I halved the recipe and made it into two smaller loaves. They were done in 45 min. I guess the mistake I did in my first attempt was overbeating the batter; therefore, air was beaten out. The end product was a "cake" that had a solid center. But, the cakes turned out be dense and moist this time--just the way pound cake is supposed to be. Worrying about overbeating the batter again, I mixed in the dry ingredients and soured milk by hand instead. Yet, I noticed there're some tiny holes in the cakes--too much air this time (LOL)? I guess in the future, I'll jiggle the pans of batter before putting them into the oven. Also, I decreased sugar to 1-1/4 cups for half the recipe. (I used 2-1/3 cups for the entire recipe.) And it had the right sweetness. I also doubled the vanilla and added 3/4 tsp ground cinnamon for half the recipe. Cinnamon was really mild, but it did help perk up the flavor. This recipe deserves five stars; I failed the first time due to my own fault. Once I understand the nature of making pound and butter cakes, chances of failure decrease greatly. I'll definitely use this recipe again for pound cake!
This was a big hit for Christmas! My family said it was the best piound cake ever. I am making another one as I type.