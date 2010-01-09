Buttermilk Pound Cake II

Tangy, moist, and flavorful pound cake. Can be eaten plain or use as a base for numerous dessert ideas.

By Cathy

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9- or 10-inch tube pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease one 9 or 10 inch tube pan. Mix together the flour, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl, beat butter with sugar. Mix in the eggs, one at time, beating well after each addition. Stir in the lemon and the vanilla extracts. Gently mix in flour mixture alternately with the buttermilk. Pour batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 90 minutes. Do not open oven door until after one hour. When cake begins to pull away from the side of the pan it is done. Let cool in pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack and cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
489 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 75.1g; fat 18.3g; cholesterol 134.5mg; sodium 289.2mg. Full Nutrition
