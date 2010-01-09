Buttermilk Pound Cake II

I baked this in a normal loaf pan for 50 mins. It appeared set & golden. I poked it & pressed it & it bounced back. However when I cut it (after it had cooled completely) it had a gooey middle. So for those wanting to do 1/2 the recipe & use a loaf pan, go ahead just be careful about ensuring it's thoroughly baked. My oven tends to be a bit screwy, though, in fair warning. 1/2 half recipe makes a perfectly filled to the brim loaf, btw. Someone said they halved the recipe & thought it wasn't enough batter for a normal loaf pan. It's fine, though. I used the recommendation of one of the reviewers & used a wooden spoon to mix all the ingredients. It took a little elbow grease but it was worth it, I think. My cake-- where it was fully baked was tender & moist. I think next time I'll use half a cup less sugar or so. I found it to be a little too sweet but not bad. For those with a big sweet tooth it will probably be great as is! Also I used salted butter & left out the salt since the recipe didn't specify which kind of butter to use & lots of baking uses unsalted. I think that it was the way to go: it was neither too salty or not salty enough. Just normal & cake-like. Instead of lemon extract I used almond extract & doubled the vanilla. It had a lot of flavor. I might use a touch less almond next time though since pound cake tends to grow in flavor as it rests. And lastly, I used 2% milk with a teaspoon or so of red wine vinegar to make buttermilk. We loved it!