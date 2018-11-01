Spinach-Stuffed Pumpkins

Sweet mini pumpkins stuffed with creamed spinach and topped with melted cheese. Sure to impress!

Recipe by TOBERAH

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Cut off tops and remove seeds from pumpkins. Coat the insides with butter, and season with salt and pepper. Replace lids. Place in a shallow baking dish with a small amount of water to prevent bottoms from scorching during cooking.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes, or until insides have darkened yet outsides remain firm. Meanwhile, small saucepan, stir softened cream cheese into spinach until melted and well-blended.

  • Fill pumpkins with spinach mixture, and top each with a slice of cheese. Return to the oven for 3 minutes to melt cheese if serving immediately. Pumpkins may be covered and refrigerated at this point until ready to serve. May be reheated in the microwave for 2 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
407 calories; protein 13.6g; carbohydrates 27.5g; fat 28.7g; cholesterol 72.1mg; sodium 429.2mg. Full Nutrition
