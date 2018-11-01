Spinach-Stuffed Pumpkins
Sweet mini pumpkins stuffed with creamed spinach and topped with melted cheese. Sure to impress!
These were great! Be sure to pick pumpkins with nice-looking tops and to cut them off in one neat circle, as they are best presented with them reattached after the insides are filled. Try to buy small pumpkins that are similar in size so that they cook evenly together.Read More
This was very cute, and tasted fine, but was hard to eat and scary.Read More
Absolutely delicious! I had to cook the pumpkins longer and used 2x the cream cheese. Added in a little chicken bullion, but onion soup mix was what it needed :) and I topped them with mozzarella. Yum. My 4 year old and 1 year old DEVOURED an entire 3lb pie pumpkin + filling. Hubby said he knows what his go-to dish for potluck is now. Thank you for a great recipe!
These were a HUGE hit at our Homeschool Parents-Only Christmas party. Simple to make but looks so fancy! It did take 15-20 minutes longer to bake, though... plan accordingly.
The recipe and the presentation are delightful and festive. I made this twice during Thanksgiving and it was appreciated by so many! I followed the recipe as written and wouldn’t change a thing. Thanks!
I stuffed a confetti squash and put this out as a pre-meal dip with crackers and celery on Thanksgiving. Everyone liked it. An easy dish with a nice presentation.
Great! We used swiss cheese and mozzerella, and both worked well together.
This was interesting. The thing I like most about it is the way it looks. I also like that it makes use of a leftover pumpkin shell, because I was able to bake the seeds and puree the innards for other recipes. The spinach is good but nothing special. This is all about the presentation, which is why I would make this again for my parents or guests.
Good dish. I agree with the rest--presentation is fun and spinach is tasty. I used fresh spinach and made my own filling instead of the frozen spinach. Was tasty and fun. and yes, you eat the pumpkin off the sides like a cantaloupe like 2 other people asked. It's a fun dish and fairly simple to make
This was wonderful. I used orange acorn squash (I couldn't find small sugar pumpkins) - I used creamed spinach (couldn't find frozen spinach soufle) - and Swiss cheese. The presentation was very festive, and the squash was delicious and even the skin could be eaten. I did double the cream cheese and cooked about 15 minutes longer than the recipe said. I expect to make this many times and will try with small sugar pumpkins and spinach soufle if I find them - but it couldn't have been much better!! Thanks for a great Fall recipe!!
This is such a clever idea for Halloween dinner!!! The creamed spinach is almost like a soup!!! Wonderful!!! Thank you for this post!!
I made this as a dip inside the pumpkin. I added a little powdered ranch and served it with pita chips. Everyone raved about it. I omitted the Monterrey Jack topping. Next time I may add artichokes too!
Not that great. Pumpkins took way to long to cook. I did not care for the added cream cheese. The frozen creamed spinach would have been better on it's own.
Wonderful.... the only complaint was it was way to filling! We didn't use the little pumpkins we actually took a whole pumpkin and used the bottom to cook so it took longer but it was delicious. Used the rest of the pumpkin for pie....
This was good for the first 3 bites, then it was of a texture and flavor we didn't care for. I used the 2X cream cheese and onion soup mix suggestion, and stuffed a pie pumpkin.
Great presentation and very delicious! Followed some other reviewers suggestions and added some onion, garlic salt, and white pepper (didn't have french onion mix on hand) to the cream cheese/spinach stuffing. Had to bake the pumpkin about 10 minutes longer than called for. Super rich, but a great appetizer! I will definitely make this again. :)
