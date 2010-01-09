Katrina's Banana Cake
Moist banana flavored cake, tastes great with a fresh cup of coffee.
I made a double batch, used two 9.5X13 pyrex baking dishes, cut the baking time down a full ten minutes. Cake in both dishes were moist and friends gave high ratings for the texture and flavor. I live in a Senior Apartment Building where we pay for a daily lunch. I gave our Head cook a copy of the receipe plus a large sample of the cake. She was very surprise afterr reading the receipe and then tasting the actual cake. I am hoping now that will one of these days she will serve this banana cake as a dessert to the rest of residents in my Apartment complex. Dave PolettiRead More
I don't know why but it was very dry? I'm not using this recipe again.Read More
This recipe is absoulutely wonderful!! Basic ingredients come together to make a great tasting, not too sweet, exceedingly moist cake. I did leave out the walnuts and topped the cake with chocolate frosting and chopped peanuts. Definitely five stars!!!
This cake was delicious. Instead of using a tube pan (or bundt pan, for us laypeople), I used two 9" rounds and baked for about 25 minutes. Once they cooled, I iced them with a cream cheese icing I found on another site. Very moist. Would make again instead of banana bread next time I have overripe bananas on hand.
What a great recipe! Amazingly moist and sweet but not too sweet. I drizzled it with cream cheese icing and some chopped pecans (see my photo) and served it at a get-together. There was NOTHING left! I will absolutely be making it again.
I used all butter and I added 1 tsp. cinnamon and 1/2 tsp nutmeg. This did need another 1/2 c. of cake flour only because this batter was really wet. I had some maple granola I wanted to use, so I sprinkled it over the top of each loaf before baking. Otherwise, I made no other changes. I baked this divided into two loaf pans as to give them for gifts for Christmas. I'll update my review when I hear back how it went over. NOTE: One box of Softasilk cake flour is the perfect amount for six loaves of this cake, 2 1/2 c. of flour for each batch. This is also good using buttermilk instead of evaporated milk, if you ran out by the third batch like I did.
Very nice cake! I had 3 overripe bananas, and I felt like using them in something today instead of tossing them in the freezer like I do half the time. I had everything called for in this recipe, so I happily mixed away. Turned out perfectly baked in 45 minutes (amazing! My oven NEVER bakes it at the time directed!) and was very moist and flavorful. Doesn't need frosting or anything. Hubs enjoyed, as did our dog (he loves bananas, and was begging . . .). Thanks for the recipe!
Really, really good! Pleasantly sweet: somewhere between a bread and a cake, so that you can eat a piece for breakfast, or serve it after dinner (or... eat it for snack, anytime!). Nice! Made a couple key changes... (1) Substitute 1 3/4Cup all-purpose flour + 3/4Cup cornstarch (yes, cornstarch!) for the 2Cups cake flour (which I never have!). Googled this substitute. (2) Increased vanilla to 1 tsp (1/2 tsp just not enough for this large batter... prob could have used even more!?). (3) 1Cup smashed bananas are approx. 3 medium. Good 'n black... that's what I say! (4) Chopped walnuts kind of small. (5) Used a greased 9" x 13" pan (didn't have a tube/Bundt pan!, and decreased bake time by 7 mins, and let cool in the pan. Really came out great!!
WHY-YOU-EMM! YUM!!! Sorry had to spell that out to get the point across! I also made this with a coffee-butter chocolate frosting, couldn't have been better, it was truly a coffee cake. Will definately make again when I have the ingredients on hand. Oh yeah, and I opted out of the walnuts. Delicious!
This was excellent - with and without the coffee! Very moist and wonderful flavor! I had just shy of 1c. evap milk, so topped it off with half-and-half. I will make this again often. A nice chocolate glaze on top would be a perfect addition, too.
Subbed the shortening with apple sauce, used only 1/2 cup of sugar, added 2 tbsp of flaxseed meal, and used white whole wheat flour. Made this in a muffin tin and got 10 muffins.
Very good. We did not have walnuts, but that made it more like cake. Delicious with cream cheese icing.
