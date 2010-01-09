Katrina's Banana Cake

4.3
13 Ratings
  • 5 8
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Moist banana flavored cake, tastes great with a fresh cup of coffee.

Recipe by Katrina Paras

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
16
Yield:
1 9- or 10-inch tube pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease one 9 or 10 inch tube pan.

    Advertisement

  • Cream shortening until light and fluffy. Add sugar gradually. Blend in eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition.

  • Sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

  • Add vanilla to the evaporated milk. Alternately add flour mixture and liquid ingredients to cream mixture. Blend in mashed bananas and chopped nuts. Pour batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
285 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 31.7g; fat 16.4g; cholesterol 27.8mg; sodium 172.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022