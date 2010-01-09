Rum and Raisin Cake
Moist chocolate rum and raisin cake with pecans added for texture. Great topped with whipped cream or served hot with custard.
This cake is fabulous! Wonderful flavour, aromatic, and not too sweet! Mmmm. I served it warm with whipping cream poured on top. Wonderful. I ate the last piece a few days later (warmed up in the microwave) and it was even more flavourful! Thanks, Maree for a great recipe!!Read More
This cake was horrible. I took it home for Christmas and no one ate it. It didnt have a good flavor and would have had to be topped with something. Big waste of time.Read More
Very different, yet good cake! Definitely needs to be topped with something sweet. I used cream cheese frosting and it was great. It should be called chocolate rum raisin cake because the chocolate is definitely powerful. Wasn't able to taste the rum at all. So I would add more next time or pour a rum glaze over the top of the baked cake.
Not very good, waste of time and money. Blah. It just needed something.
this cake was great my neighbor asked me to bake one for her family fiesta
I made this last Christmas. I'm going to make it again soon. Going to add diced apple and chopped dates. My grandmother used to make a cake at Christmas time similar to this. It was called Less Cake. This is pretty close. It's rich dark hearty flavor brings back warm memories.
It's very delicious, perfect recipe
