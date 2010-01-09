Rum and Raisin Cake

8 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

Moist chocolate rum and raisin cake with pecans added for texture. Great topped with whipped cream or served hot with custard.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
14
Yield:
1 9- or 10-inch tube pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease one 9- or 10-inch tube pan.

    Advertisement

  • Boil water; pour into a small bowl. Add rum and raisins to water; set aside.

  • Melt butter; pour into a large mixing bowl. Beat in egg. Stir in raisin mixture.

  • Sift sugar, flour, baking soda, and cocoa together in a separate bowl. Stir into raisin mixture. Add chopped pecans and stir until just combined. If batter is too thick add a little more water. Pour batter into the prepared tube pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until an inserted toothpick comes out clean, 40 to 50 minutes. Let cake cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a serving dish.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
289 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 37.3g; fat 14.4g; cholesterol 39.4mg; sodium 166.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/25/2022