Dumpling Soup

For the most part I liked this soup. It is a good base soup. I made it as described, except my hubby forgot to buy an onion so I used onion powder in the broth instead. I thought there were two things wrong with it: 1) the broth was awfully bland until I added the onion powder and I added that much earlier than onions would've been added so I think that if I had gone with an actual onion, there wouldn't have been enough onion flavor; and more importantly 2) the dumpling dough had way too much liquid or something. Using exactly the ingredients called for made something the consistency of pancake batter. I added a lot more flour, an extra egg, and a pinch more baking powder and salt to make up for the extra other stuff and I finally got a consistency that would work, though it wasn't ideal. The dumplings were tasty though. As I said before, this is a good base recipe--you could easily add more vegetables like carrots and celery or change out the water for chicken or veggie stock. Despite my rating, I will try this again!