Dumpling Soup

4.1
87 Ratings
  • 5 46
  • 4 21
  • 3 12
  • 2 6
  • 1 2

My mom always made this potato soup with dumplings on washday as it was quick to make and very satisfying. It's still a favorite today for lunch. Pepper may be added at the table. Serve with fresh bread and butter. This is a very hearty soup; if served as supper, it is a complete meal.

Recipe by KB COUNTRYGIRL

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together flour, 1 teaspoon salt, and baking powder in a medium bowl; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Crack egg into a measuring cup; add enough water to equal 1 cup, then whisk with a fork. Gradually mix egg-water mixture and oil into flour mixture with the fork until a soft dough forms. Use your hands to knead dough until smooth and no longer sticky, adding more flour or water as needed. Cover the bowl; set aside until potatoes are ready.

  • Place potatoes in a large pot with 8 cups water and remaining 1 teaspoon salt; bring to a boil. Cook until potatoes are tender, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add onion and bacon; cook and stir until onion is golden and bacon is cooked. Set aside.

  • When potatoes are cooked, pinch off small pieces of dough and drop them into boiling potato water. Turning dough in your hand will help keep it from sticking to your fingers.

  • Once all of the dumplings have been added, stir in onion and bacon. Ladle some of the soup water into the skillet; swish it around to loosen the tasty bits and juices, then return to soup. Turn off heat; let soup stand for a few minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
441 calories; protein 11.1g; carbohydrates 63.8g; fat 16g; cholesterol 54.1mg; sodium 1077.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/13/2022