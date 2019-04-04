Dumpling Soup

My mom always made this potato soup with dumplings on washday as it was quick to make and very satisfying. It's still a favorite today for lunch. Pepper may be added at the table. Serve with fresh bread and butter. This is a very hearty soup; if served as supper, it is a complete meal.
Most helpful positive review
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/29/2005
This was an AWESOME recipe! After finishing one bowl of this my boyfriend almost got down on one knee and proposed - seriously! When I make this recipe I always add frozen veggies just to make me feel a little less guilty about diving in. I also add shredded chicken. When making the dumplings I don't add as much flour as the recipe calls for so that they are a little more moist (the batter will be sticky when adding to soup). A +++!!!
This is an excellent comfort soup. Let the Nebraska blizzard rage on and give me another bowl of soup! Excellent. Here's what I discovered: 1) The soup thickens drastically with the addition of the dumplings, presumably because of the cumulative residue effect of all the flour from the dumplings ... so, one can certainly make this soup last longer by adding more water or chicken stock, 2) I followed the lead of another reviewer in adding chicken stock. Do note that this will make the soup taste saltier, so in using chicken stock, adding salt may not be necessary, 3) Most soup recipes end up with more servings. With all the labor involved, I wish there had been more so it would have lasted longer, 4) I forgot that dumplings increase in size as they cook, so my first dumplings were a little too big, and 5) Rolling the dumplings can be fun, but takes a long time if they are kept small. I'm a soup fanatic, and this one's a keeper.
Don't get me wrong, the basic recipe tastes great, but all it needs is some chicken to be perfect. Instead of making the dumplings I just opened up a 10oz can of ready-to-make biscuits, rolled it up into TINY balls (the dumplings swell up a lot after they hit the water) and dropped them in. One bowl and I was stuffed. Will be making again...with chicken
I LOVED this! The first time I made it I followed receipe to a T and it was fantastic!!! Definetly worth 5 stars. The second time I added a bit of spice to "heat" it up (sprinkle of red pepper flakes to the potatos). I have to add also...why do people change the receipe the first time they make it then give it a low rating? I could understand if you didn't like it as it was was but to change it then rate it low??? You didn't use the recipe...just saying.
My son in law was a bit reluctant to eat this, as he is not a big fan of potato soup. But he liked it so well he went back for seconds and thirds. I did use 1/2 pound of bacon, 3 stalks of celery, and 1 large diced onion. I cooked the bacon and onion together, and boiled the potatoes and celery together. Did not drain off the water but then added chicken broth and one can of evaporated milk and milk in place of water. I put in 1/2 cup of shredded cheddar cheese to my dumpling dough. I had some left over smoked keilbasa sausage and diced it up and placed it into the soup as well. This helped out with in the meat eaters in our family.
Despite the rather simple ingredient list, I found this to be a very good recipe. Hearty, simple, and inexpensive... an excellent winter dish. I would make the following points and additions, however: -Make sure that the bacon used is high quality and flavorful. I used plain old supermarket bacon, and in retrospect I should have splurged for the specialty stuff. -Substituting broth for water, while unnecessary, will net a fuller-bodied taste in the long run. -The dumpling process took a long time for me; if one likes firm potatoes, I would recommend starting the process of cooking the dumplings 5-7 minutes earlier than instructed in the recipe.
This was great! My husband are it up like crazy. I did make quite a few changes though. Alterations I made: *I used red potatoes *Added about 5 stalks of celery *1 can of Corn *Substituted the 1 teaspoon of salt added with potatoes for 4 teaspoons of chicken bullion seasoning *Added the whole package of bacon While frying up the onion and bacon, I added the celery to that. I cooked all this up until everything was caramelized and very crispy. It's best to make sure that it's crispy otherwise, it will be too limp and soggy when added to the soup. And while the potatoes were boiling, I adding the chicken bullion seasoning. Near the end, I added the corn. It took about an 45 minutes after the soup was done cooking for the soup to get nice and thick and more flavorful. The leftovers were great!! 4 stars because I added more to it to make it just right but overall, this is a great recipe!
Perfect! I love this soup on a cold or rainy day. It is a good pick-me-up food. I have all the ingredients in my kitchen all the time so it's very convenient to make. Thanks for posting this fabulous soup!
I sure will make it again I did some small changes such as adding chicken stock instead of plain water/some carrots/ dill/come chunks of boil chicken! I think the recipe was simple and a money saver is well.
great recipe! I like a more creamy soup so I pureed the potatoes before adding the dumplings, and my boyfriend loves bacon so I added a few extra pieces but then omitted the grease from the pan to keep it healthier.
I'm sure this came out the way it was suppose to but my family did not like it. I gave it 3 starts because if this is the type of soup you like it's OK and the dumplins were fabulous. Next time I'll make chicken instead of potatoes.
Oh ya... the family loved this one. It's a keeper. Didn't change a thing. Update, 3 years since my first review and we still love this simple soup. I have taken one of the suggestions from other reviewers and I do use chicken stock instead of water. I also add a can of whole kernel corn. drop the dumpling dough into the soup by using two teaspoons. Scoop up the dough with one spoon filling it no more than one third full. Use the second spoon to push it into the soup. I am not sure why some have reviewed that they did not care for the dumpling dough in this recipe. It is really good. Maybe they over cooked, which might make it tough.
very good base recipe...used bisquick for the dumplings, because it took less time... added cheddar cheese to the mix. Added the bacon to the soup before the dumplings. Used Chicken broth instead of water and added an additional cup of water...eliminated the salt. Added 4 stalks of celery, finely chopped to the broth with the potatoes. It was good.
Mmmmmm this is yummy! I did forget to add the bacon though and I added some chicken broth and it is very tasty. Not much needed in this soup, maybe some chicken or even bacon hehe. I will definatly make this again and might try pureeing the potatoes before adding the dumplings. Just to give those who've never made dumplings before, I dropped these by marble size and they came out about the size of a quarter. Oh when I made the dumplings I used 1/2 a cup of whole wheat flour just to make it a little healthier. I may add some carrots next time also. I'm sitting here eating this soup as I am writing this review and I started with chunks of potatoes which was good but wanted to see what it would be like if I would puree it so I mushed the potatoes and it is even better, the dumpling doesn't have to fight with the potato to fit in the spoon. Mmmmm
I was a little disappointed after having read so many raving reviews. It was good, but not amazing. The broth was a little runnier than I would have liked (perhaps cutting the water by a cup or two may help)? Also, I would recommend cooking the bacon till it's really crispy, like bacon bits, for texture reasons. I gotta say it was pretty good considering how quick it was to make, but I didn't love it.
I agree with Texanchef, it's better if the dumpling dough is sticky. It makes the dumplings lighter and moister, kind of like a spaetzle. This soup reminds me of the German potato dumpling soup my grandma used to make. The key to a really good soup is salt and pepper. If you have fresh cracked pepper it's even better. I made this for Christmas Eve. I put some cheddar cheese and green onions out for garnish. My family really raved about it. I will definitely make it again.
My family loves this! It's best if you use all of the onion (like the recipes says) and if they get a little dark (I burnt mine) while cooking with the bacon, it just adds flavor. It's better to have the onions over cooked than under cooked. My mom made it again after the first time. Don't add much extra water. It doesn't taste as good.
No one in my family liked this at all. Even after scraping up all the browned bits in the bacon pan and adding to the soup, the broth was still very bland. Adding some chicken bullion helped quite a bit and bumped this up from a two star recipe to a three star recipe for me. Even with that addition, we still didn't think much of the soup. I won't make it again.
I liked that the dumplings were more an old fashioned style, denser than say a Bisquick variety. I will use that recipe again, thank you. The soup though was as some others said, bland and heavy. If you like old timey simple blander recipes, this may be for you. For us though, I will find a better soup recipe with more flavor and use this dumpling recipe in it.
I hesitated to try this since potatoes and dumplings do not seem like any combination I would care for, but the review of the boyfriend practically proposing and having ingredients that fit with this, I decided to give it a go. I did not care for it. Was to rich and actually felt ill eating the potato dumpling combo. But my husband ate 3 bowls and the kids raved, so maybe it's just my own constitution? Because of them I will make it again and just endure. I would have gave this 2 stars at the most, but gave it 4 since it was 4 against one at the table.
This similar to my recipe for potato dumpling soup, only I skip the bacon. I thin with milk or cream instead of water. And I slightly thin my dumpling mix a bit and pour them out of a cup with a spoon pushing into the boiling soup creating smaller dumplings that you eat with each bite. I also add carrots and celery finely cut for color. Garnish with parsly. My family loves it.
This soup was phenomenal! My roommate and I had a soup day at work and needless to say this was gone before noon! I used a few other suggestions and subbed chicken broth for the water, and added one large roasted chicken breast (chopped). We also added more bacon, about 10 oz, which we cooked on a sheet pan in the oven to get crispy prior to chopping and stirring into the onions. Since it was for work, we added 3 more Russet potatoes and a bit more broth..keeping the same amount dumplings. It was great, I will definitely be making this again. Thank you so much for the recipe.
My husband and I tried this recipe and while it was filling and would be good for a cold day, I think the dumplings AND potatoes were just too much. However I loved the idea of carmelizing the bacon and onions in a skillet, and then adding it to the soup, that is something you could really play with.
This soup was fabulous! My husband loved it! I did change a few things, I used smoked sausage (because I didn’t have any bacon) I used chicken broth and added some water, and this had given it some more flavor.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/02/2005
i scaled this recipe to 12 servings, and my whole family of ten loved it! It makes a lot - we had some extras. Yum! I also made it with ground pork instead of bacon.
Good, simple soup. Recipe is easy to follow. I added much more bacon to mine, and had to add some spices. Next time I may put some veggies in, and there will definitly be a next time that I make this soup, with my own variatons.
I made the just dumplings from this recipe to go with vegetable soup, and they were fabulous! The recipe made a lot, they weren't too salty, and it took about 1 minute to make them. I added some basil to the dough, which was a tasty addition. Definitely a keeper!
The base recipe was pretty good. I didn't like how watery the broth was so I added 1 can of cream of mushroom soup and a half of a stick of butter. And I added a 3oz jar of real bacon bits instead of cooking bacon (being lazy). The result was creamy and delicious! I will make this again.
I followed some previous tips, I added frozen veggies (which I loved), my dumplings were too dry and did not expand, so next time I will 1/2 the flour, omit the egg, and subtract 2 cups of water, as my soup was incredibly thin. I will also add the bacon at the table, it would have been much better with the fresh crunchy texture. Lastly, I would season the water, as I found it laking in flavor. Will make again, just needs a little more umph!
This was great! Can be a base for a more complex soup or leave as is for a inexpensive very filling meal that make A LOT! I used chicken stock and added chiken and my hubby and I enjoyed! Thanks for a great recipe!
I thought this soup was very good and simple. I had all the ingredients on hand which was nice. My dumplings turned out really hard, but it seemed I had to add alot more flour to make them less sticky. Didn't use all the dumpling dough either. Developed great flavor. I also added 2 chicken bouillion cubes. Very good!
ok this was sooo good and a big hit with my neighbors on this rainy gloomy day. I'm new to the world of dumplings and wasnt real sure how this was gonna go. so I made it exactly how it was written first, which I think u should always do the first time. anyway after it was done, I did just add a few things. I added 2 to 3 carrots, chopped, 3 stalks of celery, ribbed and chopped and lastly I diluted 2 cubes chicken broth in 1 cup of boiling water and through it in. oh my, was it so ever good! praying for more rainy days!!
This was a delicious recipe. The dumplings were very wet using the measurements provided. I had to add quite a bit more flour to get them the consistency needed to partially shape. I would definitely make this again, just with a different dumpling recipe. The other components were spot on. Both my sons got seconds!
This soup was delicious and very filling. I did make some changes though. I added diced celery and chicken bouillon to make it more flavorful. The only difficulty I had was with the dumplings.....They stuck to everything. Next time I think I will just add more flour. It'a a delicious, easy-to-make soup!!
Allison Guerrero
Rating: 5 stars
10/20/2018
This soup is delicious. The dough was stickier than I thought it would be, however, it turned out wonderful. I added frozen peas and corn too.
This was such a simple soup! The dumplings were easy and just the type I like! I would suggest making them small because they grow quite a bit in the soup. I mostly followed the recipe but I only had 4 red potatoes and did not skin them prior to cooking. Since I didn't have very many potatoes, I boiled them in only 5 cups. I used only chicken broth, no water (except in the dumplings). I also used about a 1/2 lb of bacon. Very, very good. Thanks so much for the recipe!-- Update, I made this again the very next week. Measurements aren't terribly important and you can add just about anything you like, some mixed veggies, chicken...this is one of my favorites right now. Super easy and you already have most everything you would need. Thanks again!!
Great recipe! Did mine a little different but end result was excellent. I fried my onions and bacon together then added potatoes and cooked longer with some salt, pepper, thyme and smoked applewood seasoning blend. . Added water with chicken and vegetable soup bases. Let potatoes cool about halfway then started plopping in the dumplings. I added about 3/4 - 1 cup more flour than it asked for to make them rollable and made them little bite sized bits of goodness. By the time I was done putting them in the potatoes were finished. Worked great!! Tastes excellent. Will do it again. Maybe try adding these dumplings to other soups.
The soup if made exactly has no taste and the dumplings needed lots of help. I tried saving this soup by adding in chicken broth, cream of potato and celery soup to get the base creamy and add some flavor. The dumplings need some sage or something to give them some flavor because they are just so bland. It still isn't great but I can at least eat this soup.
For the most part I liked this soup. It is a good base soup. I made it as described, except my hubby forgot to buy an onion so I used onion powder in the broth instead. I thought there were two things wrong with it: 1) the broth was awfully bland until I added the onion powder and I added that much earlier than onions would've been added so I think that if I had gone with an actual onion, there wouldn't have been enough onion flavor; and more importantly 2) the dumpling dough had way too much liquid or something. Using exactly the ingredients called for made something the consistency of pancake batter. I added a lot more flour, an extra egg, and a pinch more baking powder and salt to make up for the extra other stuff and I finally got a consistency that would work, though it wasn't ideal. The dumplings were tasty though. As I said before, this is a good base recipe--you could easily add more vegetables like carrots and celery or change out the water for chicken or veggie stock. Despite my rating, I will try this again!
It’s incredible! However, I DO suggest using 6 -7cups of milk, and a cup or two of water instead of the 8 cups water. Makes for a more creamy, dreamy soup! Other than that.... this is my GO TO recipient. I’ve started to add shredded carrots and shredded chicken breast to the mix as well. & I’m beyond impressed! GREAT RECIPE
I love this soup so much. It's become such a cold-weather staple for me, partly because I pretty much always have the ingredients on hand and partly because it's delicious. I usually do have to play with the dumplings a little--the recipe as written gives you dumplings that are a bit gummy. But add a little less water or a little more flour, and it's an easy fix.
This can be great- definitely with modifications. I took the advice from the number one review and added in frozen mixed veggies. I used 2 onions instead of one, and I would definitely use 1.5x or 2x more potatoes next time. After they have boiled put 3/4 of them in the blender and then add back to the pot. Will give it a nice stew texture. I added garlic powder and cracked black peppercorns to my dumpling batter to give them some spice.. Most importantly add THREE chicken bouillon cubes.
I followed some of the suggestions - I used chicken stock and added celery to the base. I would use better bacon, but the taste was good and filling - perfect winter meal! And could add chicken and carrots for extra umpf! Will make again!
