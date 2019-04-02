Pork Tenderloin alla Napoli

Rating: 4.61 stars
268 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 193
  • 4 star values: 52
  • 3 star values: 19
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 2

If you like the robust flavor of olives, tomatoes, and rosemary, this is the dish for you. I find it works best using a cast iron skillet.

By DELTAQUEEN50

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Heat the oil in a cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Brown pork on all sides in the skillet.

  • Mix the tomatoes, olives, wine, rosemary and garlic in a bowl. Pour over the pork. Season with salt and pepper.

  • Place skillet with pork in the preheated oven, and bake 30 minutes, to a minimum internal temperature of 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

  • Remove pork from skillet, leaving remaining tomato mixture and juices. Place skillet over medium heat, and gradually mix in the cream. Stirring constantly, bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, and continue cooking 5 minutes, until thickened. Slice pork, and drizzle with the cream sauce to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
207 calories; protein 18g; carbohydrates 2.1g; fat 13g; cholesterol 75.6mg; sodium 381mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

Most helpful positive review

naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
01/14/2009
With all due respect to the submitter, I wouldn't describe the flavor of this dish "robust." I would, however, call the flavors subtle, balanced, and incredibly delicious. This doesn't make a whole lot of sauce, and while it was perfect for hubby and me, if you serve this with pasta and like LOTS of sauce, you might want to double the sauce ingredients. I prepared this nearly exactly as written, finding only that I needed to add a little extra wine to the pan to deglaze once it came out of the oven. Also, I did not use jarred green olives, but a fresh, deli olive mix which gave this a truly unique and authentic "Napoli" flavor. In addition, this is a dish to impress, perfect for company, that pleases the eye as well as the palate. Hubby is a man of few words, but I know what "make this again" means! Read More
Helpful
(110)

Most helpful critical review

Kathy
Rating: 3 stars
08/26/2010
Made this recipe for dinner. The sauce is very good but the pork was bland for my taste anyway. Read More
Helpful
(15)
Reviews:
Most Helpful
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
01/14/2009
With all due respect to the submitter, I wouldn't describe the flavor of this dish "robust." I would, however, call the flavors subtle, balanced, and incredibly delicious. This doesn't make a whole lot of sauce, and while it was perfect for hubby and me, if you serve this with pasta and like LOTS of sauce, you might want to double the sauce ingredients. I prepared this nearly exactly as written, finding only that I needed to add a little extra wine to the pan to deglaze once it came out of the oven. Also, I did not use jarred green olives, but a fresh, deli olive mix which gave this a truly unique and authentic "Napoli" flavor. In addition, this is a dish to impress, perfect for company, that pleases the eye as well as the palate. Hubby is a man of few words, but I know what "make this again" means! Read More
Helpful
(110)
springfield70
Rating: 4 stars
03/16/2006
Very nice recipe - great flavor and easy to prepare. I doubled the sauce ingredients and added some slivered sun-dried tomatoes. I took the pork out when it reached 150 degrees, sliced it into thick medallions and added the meat to the sauce to finish cooking. This kept the pork very juicy and allowed it to absorb the flavors. Served it on a bed of angel hair pasta (which is why the extra sauce was needed). I arranged the pork medallions on the pasta and poured the sauce on top. Will make this again. Read More
Helpful
(84)
THERESA_M
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2005
WOW - if I could give this 20 stars, I would. I substituted evaporated milk for the cream and it was plenty rich. We served this over a small amount of whole wheat angel hair, and the flavor was amazing -- seriously tasted like something from a restaurant! I did find that I had to add quite a bit more wine as the pork cooked, as the pan really dried out. I could see even skipping the pork and using the sauce over pasta as a main dish for my vegetarian guests. THANK YOU!! Read More
Helpful
(78)
Aspiring Chef Rita
Rating: 5 stars
02/05/2005
5 star plus - soooo easy and delicious. I followed recipe "almost" exactly! I had to substitute canned diced tomatoes which I drained a bit (it is winter and tomatoes in NJ are horrid!). Since there were only two of us I only used 1 tenderloin but used the ingredients for two. I am glad we did - there was nothing left! I served it with a butter and herb rice from Rice Roni. I will make this again (quick and great for company). I now know to double the sauce ingredients when I cook two tenderloins. Thanks so much submitter!!! Read More
Helpful
(50)
rosichops
Rating: 5 stars
02/12/2008
Sensational!!!! After reading some reviews I was expecting this to be good but it was far better than I anticipated. The pork was incredibly tender probably the most tender I have ever had. I followed the recipe but made a few adjustments according to what I had on hand. Tinned tomato added some mushrooms and used light evaporated milk instead of heavy cream and it was great. Will be making this many more times oh and I will be atleast doubling the sauce as it is sublime. Try this recipe its great. Many thanks to the submitter! Read More
Helpful
(39)
JDVMD
Rating: 5 stars
01/14/2005
Great great great recipe! My husband and I loved this. So simple but the end result was fantastic. And I am not a green olive fan! I used canned tomatoes and half and half because I didn't have any heavy cream. I can only imagine how that would have tasted. Ymmmmm. We ate everything. Presentation was perfect. It was simple to create and the taste was gourmet. I would give this 100 stars if I could. Again very very good. Read More
Helpful
(37)
SKYESCARBROUGH
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2005
awesome recipe! I add sliced onion and capers and mushrooms to the mix. 160 degrees was perfect for a medium to medium rare tenderloin. Very flavorful and easy to tailer to personal preferences. Read More
Helpful
(32)
MARUCA2SWEET
Rating: 5 stars
11/19/2004
I browned some nice thick Butterfly Pork Chops in an iron skillet. I then added all the remaining ingredients except I didn t have any heavy cream. Substitution: I ended up substituting the heavy-cream with Cup of 2% milk 1 Tbls of sour cream and a few pinches of corn starch to thicken the sauce a little. This recipe was delicious and very tender!!!!! I served with side of elbow noodles and spooned a little Napoli sauce over the noodles (any pasta will do.) A LITTLE SAUCE GOES A LONG WAY VERY FLAVORFUL!! My husband loved this dish too; he said it tasted like a recipe straight out of Europe. Read More
Helpful
(30)
Lilyana Duran
Rating: 5 stars
02/26/2007
This came out so good that my family couldn't believe that it was homemade (at first they thought I had ordered in from a restaurant what a compliment!)I fell in love with the tomato sauce. I used canned tomatos and some roasted bell pepper. Read More
Helpful
(28)
Kathy
Rating: 3 stars
08/26/2010
Made this recipe for dinner. The sauce is very good but the pork was bland for my taste anyway. Read More
Helpful
(15)
