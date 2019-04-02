Pork Tenderloin alla Napoli

1 of 270

Rating: 5 stars With all due respect to the submitter, I wouldn't describe the flavor of this dish "robust." I would, however, call the flavors subtle, balanced, and incredibly delicious. This doesn't make a whole lot of sauce, and while it was perfect for hubby and me, if you serve this with pasta and like LOTS of sauce, you might want to double the sauce ingredients. I prepared this nearly exactly as written, finding only that I needed to add a little extra wine to the pan to deglaze once it came out of the oven. Also, I did not use jarred green olives, but a fresh, deli olive mix which gave this a truly unique and authentic "Napoli" flavor. In addition, this is a dish to impress, perfect for company, that pleases the eye as well as the palate. Hubby is a man of few words, but I know what "make this again" means! Helpful (110)

Rating: 4 stars Very nice recipe - great flavor and easy to prepare. I doubled the sauce ingredients and added some slivered sun-dried tomatoes. I took the pork out when it reached 150 degrees, sliced it into thick medallions and added the meat to the sauce to finish cooking. This kept the pork very juicy and allowed it to absorb the flavors. Served it on a bed of angel hair pasta (which is why the extra sauce was needed). I arranged the pork medallions on the pasta and poured the sauce on top. Will make this again. Helpful (84)

Rating: 5 stars WOW - if I could give this 20 stars, I would. I substituted evaporated milk for the cream and it was plenty rich. We served this over a small amount of whole wheat angel hair, and the flavor was amazing -- seriously tasted like something from a restaurant! I did find that I had to add quite a bit more wine as the pork cooked, as the pan really dried out. I could see even skipping the pork and using the sauce over pasta as a main dish for my vegetarian guests. THANK YOU!! Helpful (78)

Rating: 5 stars 5 star plus - soooo easy and delicious. I followed recipe "almost" exactly! I had to substitute canned diced tomatoes which I drained a bit (it is winter and tomatoes in NJ are horrid!). Since there were only two of us I only used 1 tenderloin but used the ingredients for two. I am glad we did - there was nothing left! I served it with a butter and herb rice from Rice Roni. I will make this again (quick and great for company). I now know to double the sauce ingredients when I cook two tenderloins. Thanks so much submitter!!! Helpful (50)

Rating: 5 stars Sensational!!!! After reading some reviews I was expecting this to be good but it was far better than I anticipated. The pork was incredibly tender probably the most tender I have ever had. I followed the recipe but made a few adjustments according to what I had on hand. Tinned tomato added some mushrooms and used light evaporated milk instead of heavy cream and it was great. Will be making this many more times oh and I will be atleast doubling the sauce as it is sublime. Try this recipe its great. Many thanks to the submitter! Helpful (39)

Rating: 5 stars Great great great recipe! My husband and I loved this. So simple but the end result was fantastic. And I am not a green olive fan! I used canned tomatoes and half and half because I didn't have any heavy cream. I can only imagine how that would have tasted. Ymmmmm. We ate everything. Presentation was perfect. It was simple to create and the taste was gourmet. I would give this 100 stars if I could. Again very very good. Helpful (37)

Rating: 5 stars awesome recipe! I add sliced onion and capers and mushrooms to the mix. 160 degrees was perfect for a medium to medium rare tenderloin. Very flavorful and easy to tailer to personal preferences. Helpful (32)

Rating: 5 stars I browned some nice thick Butterfly Pork Chops in an iron skillet. I then added all the remaining ingredients except I didn t have any heavy cream. Substitution: I ended up substituting the heavy-cream with Cup of 2% milk 1 Tbls of sour cream and a few pinches of corn starch to thicken the sauce a little. This recipe was delicious and very tender!!!!! I served with side of elbow noodles and spooned a little Napoli sauce over the noodles (any pasta will do.) A LITTLE SAUCE GOES A LONG WAY VERY FLAVORFUL!! My husband loved this dish too; he said it tasted like a recipe straight out of Europe. Helpful (30)

Rating: 5 stars This came out so good that my family couldn't believe that it was homemade (at first they thought I had ordered in from a restaurant what a compliment!)I fell in love with the tomato sauce. I used canned tomatos and some roasted bell pepper. Helpful (28)