Viva Madrid Spanish Chicken

Rating: 4 stars almost the recipe that I learned to make in my 4 yr stay in spain but they didnt use any flour to coat the chicken just browned the chicken in olive oil then poured white wine over with the garlic etc. tomatoes was the last ingred. if more liquid is needed they used water......but use lots of garlic and onions never used chilli powder or bacon I like the orginal that I learned in Spain. Helpful (72)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe! My 8 year old couldn't get enough of it. I skipped the dates substituted the chili powder for paprika the thyme for basil and didn't add the garlic powder because it already had 4 cloves of garlic. Turned out awesome. Served over wild rice. Will make again. Helpful (39)

Rating: 5 stars This was very, very good. I had a lot of peppers from my garden, so I used them in here too. I didn't have dates, so I subbed fresh figs. I did not use all of the chili powder for picky kid. I also seasoned the flour before dredging. I will make this again. Thanks for the post, fivestardramamama! Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars We LOVED this. I didn't really know if I liked dates or not almost omitted them but thought don't be a wimp! So I followed the recipe as written it is SO worth it. Thanks for posting! Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars I heart this recipe. I've made it several times and shared the recipe with my family. I even made it as a big sit-down dinner on our family ski vacation last year and not a drop of anything was left. I made "Spanish Rice II" from this website to accompany it. It also freezes and reheats well. Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars This was nice but lacked a little flavour. I added some paprika and a bay leaf which lifted it beautifully. Used prunes instead of dates as neither myself or my husband are fond of them. I think half a cup of white wine in place of half a cup of stock would also add to this dish. Will have to try that next time! Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars Since my husband and I don't like dates I didn't use them and this dish still was great! I had a hard time with the breading staying on the chicken while it simmered in the broth mixture. But that really didn't effect the whole of the dish. This was great the day after too. The sauce was thicker and had a fuller richer flavor to it. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars A truly unique way to do chicken. I cut down the garlic to 3 buds and no powder and it was delicious. I'll be doing this one again soon. Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars i also left out the dates. My husband and son both really enjoyed this dish except that my husband isn't a big fan of all the bacon and onion bits in the end (he has texture issues). Next time I will complete the sauce strain it and then add the chicken again for his sake. I also added a bit of cornstarch to thicken the sauce. I have no idea why people said this would take so long it didn't take me any time at all. Helpful (9)