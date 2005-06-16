Chocolate Turtles® Cheesecake I

I make a LOT of cheesecake and this was the best yet! My recommendations: Use more butter to keep the crust together, bake the crust for 10 minutes at 350 and then let cool before adding the remaining ingredients, reserve 1/3 of the caramels to melt for a topping, and I always add a tablespoon of flour to my cheesecakes to keep the cake dense and not gooey. Also, toast extra pecans to use as a topping with the caramel. This baking method works great and the crust won't crack: Bake at 450 for 10 minutes, turn oven down to 250 without opening the oven and bake for 30 minutes, then turn oven off (still without opening the oven) and leave cake in another 30 minutes. And be sure to make and add 50% more filling to make a higher cake.
Lots of potential. Ratio of carmel to cheesecake is not quite right. Double the cheesecake filling and save 1/3 of the carmel to dribble on top later if disired. My family liked it best without adding any chocolate and we like rich deserts. Added more butter to crust as some reviewers suggested and will not do it again. I did put the crust higher up on the pan to prevent the caramel from overcooking on the edge. I would recommend toasting the pecans. I had no problem cooking it according to the directs without a water bath.
Oh my goodness -- what a cheesecake!! I used an Oreo cookie crust (increased the butter to 6 TBL), baked it for 10 minutes at 350 and refrigerated it overnight before adding the caramel and pecans. As suggested by others, I brought the crust up about 1 inch on the sides of the springform pan and doubled the amount of cheesecake filling. I used a hot water bath (wrapped the pan in heavy-duty foil and placed it in an oven bag) and baked at 450 for 10 minutes, turned the oven down to 250 without opening the oven and baked for 30 minutes, then turned the oven off (still without opening the oven) and left the cake in another 60 minutes. The cheesecake was perfect--not a single crack! I refrigerated the cheesecake overnight, then made a ganache (1/4 cup heavy cream, brought just to a boil, stir in a couple of handfuls of chocolate chips until melted, cool slightly) which I poured over the top. I sprinkled chopped pecans over the ganache and drizzled caramel ice cream topping over that, then refrigerated until serving. VERY rich, but wonderfully decadent!
This is by far my favorite dessert - cheesecake, chocolate, and pecans!!! Easy to make, though it does take time. Well worth it! I read all of the reviews before attempting. I DID chill the crust, caramel, and pecan layers before adding the cheesecake mixture; cooked it for 45 minutes; then left it in the oven (after turning it off) for an hour. It made all the difference - it came out perfect!!! I'll definitely make this again!
I am an avid cheesecake fanatic and have made boat-loads of cheesecakes in my day. I have to say, this is one of the best (I know everyone always includes that little cliche when writing a review) cheesecakes I've ever made. I just had 2 adjustments that I made to the recipe: 1) I used a whole package of oreo cookies crushed up and added to melted butter as the crust, and 2) definately use Kraft caramels and not some off brand such as Brach's caramels. I have made this twice since Christmas and can't make it fast or often enough for my family and friends. It truly is wonderful and you won't be disappointed.
Excellent. Be sure to shape the crust up the side of the pan in order for the caramel layer not to stick.
If you find a cheesecake that tastes better than this, let me know. I'll call Guiness! I noticed that, when reading other reviews, there were some comments about the amount of caramel. I think if you let the crumb, pecan and caramel layer cool for a half and hour in the refrigerator before adding the chocolate cheesecake batter, you will have much better results. Other than that, absolutely flawless! And, yes, adding a chocolate glaze will send to into orbit! Thank you!!!
Delicious! I brought this cheesecake into work and I got TONS of compliments. For the single guys out there, making this cheesecake is a sure way to impress. It's amazing how many people become your friend after tasting this cake. Definitely use a springform pan for best results. I used a nut chopper to crumble the Vanilla Wafers. EXCELLENT RECIPE!
Wow! This cheesecake was awesome. I have been making cheesecakes for years, and recently stumbled upon this recipe. I made it for Thanksgiving, and it was gone in 10 minutes. The previous reviews are priceless, as I am sure my cake would not have turned out as well without them. OREO crust is a must (1 package Oreos and 5T unsalted butter). I did 1.5x filling and it was the perfect amount. You must use Kraft caramels, and if you melt them down with the evaporated milk correctly, it will not harden up when chilled, and will remain creamy and decadent. Additionally, I sprinkled some ground toasted pecans on top before cooking, and saved a handful for caramels and some of the milk to make a drizzle for the top, and the cake turned out looking very professional. I used a waterbath to cook, and it turned out absolutely perfect. Using a waterbath ensures a perfect cheesecake every time. To make a waterbath, I use 18 inch heavy duty aluminum foil to wrap my 9 inch spring form pan. I only use one layer and it works fine. Then I place it in a 12x17x3 inch baking pan with about an inch of water. Throughout the cooking I throw some ice in to keep the water from boiling, and keep the water level up. Good luck!
This recipe was just wonderful! It is some of the best cheesecake I have EVER tasted and I will make it again. I followed the instructions in previous reviews (cook at 450 for 10 min 250 for 30 and off for one hour; also add 1/2 recipe extra batter) and it was perfect. It really wasn't hard to make, so don't let the word cheesecake stop you from trying out this recipe!
This was the best cheesecake I've ever had! I served it at a Christmas party for my friends and everyone was asking for the recipe. Many of them actually said that it was just as good if not better than the cheesecake from the Cheesecake Factory.
I think I've found my new favorite dessert! This was so delicious......but I did make some modifications based on previous reviewers suggestions. I used a oreo crust with 5 T. butter, put crust up the sides of the pan (to avoid caramel sticking to the pan), saved some of the caramel for drizzling over the top, chilled the caramel/pecan/crust while making the cheesecake part, and added 1 pkg cream cheese, 1/4 c. sugar, 1 egg and about 1/4 c extra chocolate chips to the cheesecake batter. It turned out beautiful, no cracks. I also made a little glaze for the top with a handful of chocolate chips melted with several tablespoons of skim milk. I did use lower fat cream cheese. It was such a hit with my guests, they couldn't stop talking about how great it was.
I absolutely ADORE this recipe!! It's delicious!! I've had people, who have always claimed to hate cheesecake or anything other than plain cheesecake, go nuts about this recipe and even grab another slice! This is an official hit among all of the people I bake for! The suggestions I have are: - I increase the cheesecake filling portion of the recipe by another 50%. This makes it a little thicker, which I like. - I use ground Chocolate Teddy Grahams for the crust, and only place those on the bottom, not the sides. Also, I increase the melted butter to 4-5 tbsp to make the crust stick together better. - I don't put the caramel layer down in the cheesecake. Instead, I buy dipping caramel (the stuff people use for apples) and spread a layer of that over the top after the cheesecake completely cools. An added bonus to this is that it covers any cracks in the top of the cheesecake. - I cook it for 40 minutes at 350 degrees, and then, WITHOUT OPENING THE OVEN DOOR, I turn off the oven and let it sit in there for another 30 minutes while the oven cools down. It comes out perfect! - I roast the pecans by spreading the pieces thinly over a baking sheet and placing it in the oven while I preheat it. Take them out as soon as it hits 350, though, or they start to burn. Well, those are all of my suggestions (most of which were gathered and tweaked from other comments on this page!. I hope everyone enjoys this recipe as much as my family, friends and I do!!
I read other reviews stating that the crust layer was too hard so I put the pecans on top of a graham cracker crustand then drizzled 1/2 of the caramel and melted chocolate over them. I then chilled the crust layer before baking. I also marbled the cheesecake and topped it with the remaing caramel, chocolate, and pecans. My only complaint is that the cheesecake layer wasn't thick enough. Next time I will 1 1/2 or double the cheesecake portion. Bake one hour and let sit in turned off oven for an hour for a perfectly even bake. This cheesecake makes a beautiful and impressive presentation.
if anyone was disappointed with this recipe, they did something wrong with the prep. it is fantastic; for garnish, i piped on sweetened fresh whipped cream swirled dollops. then added a long-stem maraschino cherry to each dollop to give a crown effect; sprinkled chopped pecans in the center; it sold for $250 at a charity auction and the buyers graciously shared it with their table mates; they reported it was equivalent to cheesecakes at an upscale chicago restaurant they frequent. it is a great recipe and worth the effort it requires.
Takes a while for the caramels to melt. Very sticky, but a big hit at Father's Day. Everyone loved it. The caramel stuck to the sides of the pan, so it was a little difficult to get out. I would run a knife around the edges several times during cooling to prevent the sticking.
This is the same recipe I recieved from a bed & breakfast. The only difference is that in that recipe it calls for 6 TBSP of butter instead of 2 (the 6 is a MUST). Also, to keep the caramel sauce on the edges from getting too crispy I would press the cookie crust 1 inch up the side (I baked mine for about 10 minutes on 350 to make it set more). Lastly I cooked mine at 350 for 40 minuted and there was not a crack and I didn't even have to do a water bath - Yeah!
This recipe was disappointing. There was not enough butter included in the recipe to hold the crust together, therefore every piece was a mess when it came out of the pan. In my opinion, there was not near enough filling in the cheesecake. Mine turned out very thin....less than 2 inches high. The caramel/nut mixture above the crust was too tough. I also put caramel, chocolate shavings, and nuts on the top....and with the cheesecake part so minimal, the topping overwhelmed the cheesecake. If I make this type cheesecake again, I'll use the Turtle Cheesecake recipe (also on this site) since it uses much more butter for the crust and extra cream cheese for the filling. I'll also skip the caramel and nuts on the crust and only put them on the top of the cooled cheesecake.
My boyfriend loved it. I did make a few modifications. I have a 10" spring form so I added 1 more package cream cheese, 1 egg, and 1/4 cup white sugar. Also, before incorporating the melting chocolate, I poured some of the batter into the crust. WIth the reserved batter, I added the chocolate (1 cup chips for me) and then swirled it into the pan. Beautiful and delicious. I also used fat free and low fat cream cheese - no problems!
I baked this cheesecake last weekend and it turned out great! I made some slight modifications to it though. Instead of using vanilla wafers, I used chocolate graham crackers and 6 tbs of butter. It held the crumbs together better. I also used 9oz of caramel instead of 14 and reduced the milk to 3oz. I reserved some of the caramel for the top of the cake also. I marbelized the cake with the chocolate instead of totally blending it in. After baking, I layed down more pecans on the top of the cheesecake and drizzled more melted chocolate and the remaining caramel over top. It was excellent and a hit in my house!
I was nervous about trying this recipe because this would be my first cheesecake. I've made the Jello boxed cheesecake and that just doesn't count as a real cheesecake, complete with springform pan and everything! It was really easy, in fact, too easy! I want to make another one because it was so delicious! I followed the suggested baking directions of ten minutes at 450, twenty to thirty minutes at 250 then an hour in the oven with it off. A couple of minutes after putting the cheesecake in the oven at 450, it smelled like it was burning. I wasn't sure what to do so I left it alone and turned it down at eight minutes after, not ten. After it was baked and cooled, I did not have any cracks and it did not taste or look burnt. I really don't know what was burning but it there had been a burning cake smell, not as if something else was burning in the oven. Anyway, everyone who had a piece declared it to be one of the best cheesecakes they've ever had. My husband doesn't care for nuts in a cake but he never once complained about the pecans in this cheesecake. I'm so glad I tried this recipe! Maybe I won't be so nervous about trying new recipes in the future. Thank you for submitting this recipe!
This. Tasted. Amazing! It was a huge hit when I had my parents over for dinner; it was worth the huge mess it made and the little extra effort it takes. If I make it again, I think I will use oreo cookie crumbs for the crust, and it needs more butter than called for in the recipe. Also, I'm not sure how to remedy this, but the caramel stuck horribly to the pan, so badly that I was almost ready to throw the pan away! Definitely melt the individually wrapped caramels and evaporated milk for the filling; so rich and creamy!
This is awesome! I altered the crust a bit and it was delicious! I used 2 cups of graham cracker crumbs, 1/4 cup sugar, and 6T melted butter. (baked for 8 minutes in a 350 degree oven before pouring on caramel and nuts.) I also used the hot water bath method for cooking the cheesecake. Once it was out of the oven I made a chocolate sauce by melting 1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips with 1/4 cup heavy cream in a saucepan. I frosted the cake and cooled it in the refrigerator overnight. Everyone loved it!! A real keeper!
As if this wasn't already bad enough - I used my own favorite cheesecake recipe and then made (per someone's suggestion) Carmels (recipe from allrecipes) which took longer than anything else but OH the wonderful smell in the house! For the crust I couldn't find what I wanted and don't like oreos so I bought 2 Chocolate pre-made crusts. Turned out to be a little over 2 cups but I used KerryGold butter (divine) and it stuck together great! THEN, with leftover carmel sauce (makes a ton) I buttered a dish, sprinkled pecans and ghiradelli chopped chocolate and poured the rest of the carmel sauce over the top. When everything is said and done I'll cut cute little turtle shapes (I hope) and adorn the top of the cake. Side note: I buttered the bottom of the springform pan, THEN added parchment paper to cover and THEN buttered that in hopes that it's not a fiaso prying the cake from the pan. I have a feeling (since I used my own cake recipe) that it's going to be a bit messy as it's nearing the top of the pan and it's only been 10 minutes. lol I'm giving it a 5 because of how it smells and looks but I can't partake for another 3 weeks so in the freezer it will go.
I made this for someone's birthday at work and it came out EXCELLENT!!! I love cooking and making desserts but this was the BEST cheesecake I've ever made. I followed someone's suggestions and made it the following way: I used crushed oreos for the crust - chocolate cheesecake - this was a no brainer of a change. (baking the crust for 10min at 375 or so) I saved a little bit of the caramel stuff to decorate the top. I increased the ingreadients for the filling by 50% and cooked it for 60 minutes at 250 instead of 30 and then left it in the oven (with the oven off)for a half an hour or so after that. Oh yes... after pouring the caramel layer on the crust I put it in the freezer for 15 to 20 min so the filling wouldn't mix in with the caramel. Helpful note: I made sure I put the cheesecake on a cookie sheet while baking. Turned out to be a really good thing as the oil from the butter in the crust and the caramels seeps out the bottom of the cheesecake pan. The presentation of this was incredible it looked just like something you would pick up in a gourmet pastry shop! (Now how did that happen???) The presentation of this way incredible and the taste was even better. It is the best cheesecake I've ever tasted!
I followed some of the many wonderful suggestions of previous reviewers, and this turned out very well. For the crust I used 1 1/2 c. crushed chocolate graham crackers, 1/4 c. sugar, and 6 T. butter, which I prebaked at 375 for about 6 minutes. I increased the filling by half, which still made for a fairly short cake. The original recipe would have been VERY thin. I also added 1 T. corn starch to the filling to give it a slightly more cakey texture, and would probably add another T. if I make this again. I toasted the pecans. And finally, I saved some of the caramel filling to spread on the top, along with a drizzle of chocolate and some extra pecans. My friends were very impressed with the cake. It was incredibly rich, but very tasty.
I just had a slice of this cheesecake and I feel like I need a bag of Doritos now in my system. It's so rich and sweet that I don't see myself getting another slice, not even tomorrow. I even reduced the amount of caramels and it is just way too much. Super easy to make and very pretty to look at but sickenly sweet. I used a waterbath as I do with all my cheesecakes, flans, and custards. Seriously, I am searching the house for something salty to have ASAP. I'm going on a coma!!
Whoa! This is superb! I did make a few changes...baking it in a 13x9 pan works well, and that way you can cut it into neat pieces and remove any unsightly bits before serving. To do this: for the crust, combine 3 C graham cracker crumbs, a pinch of salt and 1 stick of butter and press into the bottom of the pan. Double the caramel layer and the cheesecake part, using slightly less sugar (3/4 to 7/8 C after doubling) because it would be VERY sweet as is. Assemble the cheesecake as stated, and bake at 350 for about 35 to 40 minutes or until the center jiggles just a tiny bit when you shake the pan. Cool completely, then refrigerate until chilled or over night. Cut into SMALL squares, because this is just about the richest dessert you can imagine! You may want to cut off the sides, too, because they can get a little tougher even if the middle's perfectly set. Mmmm...definitely Cheesecake Factory material!
MMMMM...delicious! I followed a few other's suggestions, and hardened up the caramel and nuts for about an hour. I also drizzeled caramel on top of the cake after it was baked and cooled, and topped off with some more chopped pecans..it was beautiful and yummy.
This is supremely excellent! The chocolate cheesecake is silky and rich. The carmel is a perfect creamy consistency. All you could ask for in a turtle cheesecake:) The very minor changes I made after reading several reviews, were to add 2 extra tbsp of butter to the crust, and I used 2 10.5 oz. pkgs of Werther's Chewy Caramels mixed with 1/2 cup evaporated milk. Oh yeah...Make sure you push the crust up the side of your springform pan at least an inch so the caramel won't stick to the pan.
After reading all of the reviews (yes, I was nuts and studied it all so I could make THE perfect turtle cheesecake), I've created my changes and it is AMAZING! - Double the cheesecake portion recipe, it's not thick enough otherwise. - Instead of adding chocolate to the cheesecake, just do the oreo crust. The nila wafer crust doesn't have much flavor and the oreo one is flavorful AND give the cheesecake enough chocolate. - Put 3/4 of the melted caramel as called for, but reserve 1/4 of it to drizzle on the top of the cheesecake. - Use an additional 10 pecans (toasted) to decorate the top of the cheesecake. Looks super professional with the drizzled caramel and WHOLE pecans! - Add 2tbs more of butter to make the crust
This cake is delicious. I think it's very easy to make and it came out perfect. It tastes even better the 2nd and 3rd day. I followed the advice to make the crust higher on the sides so the caramel won't stick and it worked. I will definitely make this again. Thank you for sharing this recipe with us:)
While this was a good cheesecake, I probally will never make this particular recipe agian. It's a great idea, but not very tasty. Maybe if you swirled the carmel into the chocalte base, it would be better. My favorite chocolate cheesecake recipe on this website it the "fudge truffle cheescake"
This is one of the best cheesecakes that I have made. I made it for Christmas along with a few other desserts, which weren't even touched!! I made some additional caramel and chocolate sauce and drizzled them over the top, and then sprinkled crushed pecans and cherries over that. It made an incredible presentation and added just a little bit more to the flavor - not that it needed any!!! I will definitely keep this recipe in my most used section!
This is an easy one - YUM! YUM! YUM! I left out the pecans because I don't like nuts at all, but my guess is if you happen to like 'em adding pecans to this deliciously sinful treat would be very good too. Be forewarned this is on the heavy side. I served a light strawberry cake and several folks at the party commented on how well they complimented one another. Easy recipe too: 1.Make french vanilla cake mix in 9x13. 2. Punch holes all over with back of wooden spoon. 3. Thraw frozen strawberries (I mixed ina touch of sugar to make more juice). Spread tyhis over cooled cake, pushing juices and berries into holes. Chill 4. Pour/spread prepared french vanilla instant pudding over top of berries. 5. Chill then top with Cool Whip. REALLY GOOD!
I was sooo looking forward to this cheesecake, unfortunaltely I was a little disapointed. First of all, it was not amazing. The filling tasted good, but not out of the ordinary. The caramel was way too liquidy, and as per the recipe, it doesn't say to boil until thickened, it just says until well melted. It stuck to my pan so bad, I had to soak the pan overnight to get the caramel off!I wish it had said something about greasing the pan beforehand! Even the pecans went lumpy because of how liquid the caramel was. It is very time comsuming to make, and I don't think it was that much worth the effort. I love making cheesecake, and I was looking for one recipe that was a change from my usual new york style that I make, which is usually a great hit! Unfortunalely, this was not nearly a hit at the family gathering. Sorry, but I don't think I'll be making again :( thanks for sharing though!
Use Oreos with 3 T butter for crust, added extra 1/4 cup chocolate chips. Used milk chocolate Ghirardelli chips. Drizzled caramel and chocolate on top. Toasted the pecans. Also added 1T flour to batter. OMG delicious! Looked professional! Didn't crack at all! Never happened to me before wen making cheesecake! Did not use a water bath either. Loved this! Thanks!
This cheesecake was fantastic!! It is so nice to try out a recipe that is as good as you hope it will be. I thought it was pretty easy for a cheesecake recipe, and my extended family ate it right up.
For those who have never baked cheesecakes, use the suggestions that can be found on this website to bake in a hot water bath as well as leave cake in oven after turning it off. Will result in a much more evenly baked cake that will not sink and / or crack. And don't cut corners with low-fat cream cheese or mongrel brand caramels, no matter how you slice it, it's going to be decadent and fattening... it might as well taste as good as possible!
Oh my! I make a lot of cheesecakes and this was absolutely delicious. The only thing I changed was to make some homemade whipping cream (1/4 cup sugar and 1 cup heaving whipping cream and beat on high until light and fluffy) to add to the top before drizzling with carmel and topping with some pecans.
Wow, this recipe was good! I followed others reviews and used an oreo crust with 5 TBS of butter. I increased the filling by 50 perecent to make a taller cheesecake. I wish I would have added 1 TBS of flour because the middle was more gooey than I prefer. I toasted pecans for the top, made a ganache, and drizzled it with caramel...YUM! Will definitely make again! Thanks!
This was a fabulous cheesecake. Ive made it twice now this week for 2 different parties. Both times I made it a regular pie plate. The first time I melted the chocolate, the second time, I just mixed 1/2 cup mini chips into the batter. That way looked way better and tasted better in my opinion. I made an oreo crust and put the chopped pecan on top of the cake OVER lots of drizzled hot fudge and caramel topping sauce. With only the sauce, the cake looked almost messy, but after the pecans are on top, it looks like something from Bon Appetite. A favorite recipe to add to my box! It also never cracks when in a pie plate!!
I thought this cheesecake was too rich and dry. It’s not anything to rave about. I’m disappointed that my time and ingredients didn’t give me a better product. Sorry everyone, it only gets 3 stars from me.
This was a good cheesecake but it needs some tweaking. I didn't like the consistency of the cheesecake, it was cake-like instead of creamy like cheesecake should be. If I make this again I would change the cheese portion to be creamier like a New York cheesecake and I would use chocolate cookie crumbs for the crust. Be sure to cool the caramel very well before you pour the cheesecake on top of it.
This is one rich dessert!! I made this for a family dinner and no one could eat more than a little sliver. Several people said the crust was too thick, next time I will put some around the sides of the pan as well. I also reserved some of the caramel and pecans for the top. Good thing I did because the top cracked and adding the caramel and pecans to the top made a great coverup and presentation.
Absolutely fantastic! My first cheesecake and it came out perfect. I took the advice of others and used 6Tbsp butter for crust, made 1.5 amount of filling mix, added 1 TBSP flour to filling, and just put the minichips directly into the filling unmelted. I also used oreos for the crust because vanilla wafers didn't seem to go with the turtle theme. I would also toast the pecans next time; they got a little chewy sandwiched between the caramel and the filling. I'll definitely be making again. Thanks for the great recipe!!
I found this recipe in the Philadelphia Cream Cheese cookbook years ago. I serve it every Christmas. People come to my Christmas party just to get a slice (and to take some home if possible). A few years ago I had gastric bypass and with a few adjustments, I can still enjoy with wonderful cheesecake but now as a sugar-free! You can't go wrong here. P.S. Yes the original recipe called for TOASTED pecans.
Second time making this in the past week. I use choc crumbs, 4 8 0z pkg cream cheese, 1 cup heavy whipping cream, and 4 eggs, 1 cup sugar, melted chips. Sour cream with hershy powder and sugar for topping. Same with the nuts and caramel topping instead of melting. It came out perfect!
this recipe turned out like a picture. delicious. however as other reviews suggested..definetly double the cheesecake part of this recipe, otherwise it will be too thin. i like my cheesecake thick. i also let the caramel set a little bit before adding the next layer and i garnished the cheesecake top with extra pecan chips then baked. wonderful recipe..will most likely be making this alot
A very good cake, although I still prefer plain old New York-style cheesecake! I added a little extra butter to make the crust, and that turned out fine. Liked the thickness of it. Caramel was a little hard for me also, but maybe bringing it to room temperature before serving would help? Good chocolate fix anyway. ;)
Amazing!!!! I followed the recommendations of the first three reviewers and it turned out perfect. It was a great girls night in treat :)
Even though my guests were kind, the cheesecake was a total embarassment to me. The bottom turns into "rock" that is near impossible to cut w/ a fork. Will never make again.
I really don't know what I did wrong! I followed the directions exactly but when I cut the cheesecake, caramel oozed out everywhere. It was unstopable, it all came out and was like liquid. I don't know what could have happened, any advice? The actual cheescake itself tasted awesome, I'd like to give this another try! Please help.
I baked this for my wife for her birthday, and we both loved it!. Its a great-tasting mixture, and chocolate/caramel/pecans really added another dimension to the cheesecake taste. The only things I would change would be to raise the edges of the crust to prevent burning of the caramel filling, as others have mentioned, and would bake it in a waterbath, to prevent cracking.
Loved it! Like someone recommended, I left it in the oven after the cooking time was finished. It was super yummy and quite easy to make. I took it to my bookclub and everyone loved it! I used a graham cracker crust also.
WOW! The first time I made this I didn't get to taste it because it was donated to a charity auction. It sold for over $200! However, my friend is a caramel-a-holic so I made one for her surprise birthday party. I was a hit and not a crumb was left over. I'll be making this again (and again).
Delicious! I used one & a half times the amount of filling called for, and there was enough to fill 2 store-bought graham cracker crusts (yes, I cheated on that part! haha). Other than that, the only thing I did differently was add about a tbsp. of flour to thicken the filling. Topped with whipped cream & more nuts...YUM!
made this one over the weekend and was a hit with my girlfriend! used grahm craker crumbs and had to use at least 3 tbps additional butter than recipe called for, also added a dash of sugar. i think the crust was my favorite! followed one of the suggestions and marbled the chocolate instead of stirring in. turned out okay, but chocolate was not spread all the way throug the cheescake, was only really on top and got hard and crunchy after baking. also saved some of the carmel and drizzled over the top, which was good. next time I will follow the recipe and see how it turns out.
I made this cake for my boyfriends birthday and everyone loved it! They thought it was store bought! I didn't use whipped cream to garnish the cake but I did drizzle some melted chocolate and finely chopped pecans. It look beautiful and tasted even better! Be prepared, very sweet and rich.
This cheesecake recipe is a little time consuming, but it is all well worth the energy put into it. If you are entertaining chocolate lovers, you will be a guaranteed success.
This was the first cheesecake I ever made.Everyone love it.I ony bakd it for 35 minutes and then let it sit in the oven for 10minutes no cracking.Just one bit of advice make sure your vanilla wafers are packed in the pan well .Mine weren't It made it a little difficult taking it out due to the carmel stuck.But I added fresh strawberries it was a hit.
Tastes great! After it was done in the oven I turned the oven off and left it in for three hours before moving it into the fridge and the top didn't crack. It turned out great. I would highly suggest leaving it overnight. It tasted so much better the next day.
I also did the modifications: 1 box oreos, crushed and with 5T butter, in a greased 9" springform baked at 375 for about 10-15 minutes. Let it cool. I couldn't find wrapped caramels, so I took a chance and used a 1/2 jar of thick caramel ice cream topping on the cooled crust. It made it a tad hard to cut, but was very tasty. Also did the filling 1.5x the recipe, and a little extra dark chocolate chips thrown in. Then I baked the 3 temperature combination (400, 250, off oven) and chilled it overnight. It was a hit! And no water bath needed, that was the best part. I will use this recipe again!
This recipe was a five with a few changes suggested by other reviewers. We loved it with the extra filling ingredients, I chilled the crust before filling it, and added a total of 4 tsp. butter to vanilla wafers to make it pack better. Also make sure to pack it up the sides about an inch and you'll have no problem with burning or sticking caramel. I did not use a name brand caramel and it still turned out delicious. My 13y.o.son chose this for his birthday dessert with all the grandparents over and it was a huge hit. As far as being alot of work--well, what real cheesecake isn't? Well worth the effort! Thanks for a great new cheesecake recipe!
This is a fantastic cheesecake! I made this for my husband's birthday and it was a huge success. I used about 2 packages chocolate graham cracker and 1 stick of butter for the crust, baked that for ten minutes, and let cool. It was really thick and hard to cut, but delicious and oh so chocolatey. Before I poured in the caramel, I put a layer of chocolate chips. I also made 1 1/2 times the filling per other people's suggestions, baked it about ten minutes longer, and then turned off the oven while leaving the cake in for 30 minutes. I topped it with caramel, pecans, melted chocolate and mounds of chocolate shavings. Worth all the effort by far, this one's in my recipe box for good.
This was very good--my son requested it for his birthday. After it was refrigerated it was hard to get the sides of the pan to remove because the caramel had stuck to it. I put the pan, still wrapped in foil, in hot water and was able to dislodge it. Anyway, the crust is delish, but the filling was not quite as smooth and dense as I prefer, but very good without a doubt. thanks for the recipe.
This turned out great! I make my own caramel sauce so I used that, as well as Oreo crumbs for the crust. The cheesecake part wasn't overly good, so next time I'll adjust that. The flavours were awesome and I'll definately be using this idea again!
I made this for dessert one night with some italian food and everyone went crazy. They couldn't believe I made it, they thought I bought it from a bakery. My dad said it was the best thing he has ever put in his mouth. I would highly recommend making this, it's amazing!
Yum! i did bake this as per another reviewer's suggestions, in a water bath, at 450 for 10 minutes, 250 for 30, then turned the oven off without opening for another 30.
Add 6 tbsp of margarine with the wafer crumbs. Bake crust at 350 for 10 mins and cool completely before caramel layer. Keep 1/3 of caramels to drizzle on top at the end with 1/4 of chopped pecans (toasted). Bake at 400 for 10 mins, reduce to 250 and bake for 30 mins more and turn off oven. Leave in oven 60 mins more (don't open oven door!)
Good cake! I followed the recipe and everyone thought it was really good. The only complaints were about how sweet it was. I would make this cake again only next time I would use a nut crust instead of the vanilla wafers. The caramel sauce worked perfectly. I was scared that it would be to watery or stick to the saucepan but it was successful. I would use less caramel sauce in the cake. Drizzling some on each slice when serving would look nice. The cheese part of the cheesecake was my favorite. It was really easy to make and it tasted great! I think it should be doubled.
Delicious! I have a 7 inch springform pan; I just kind of guessed on the amounts for the crust, but kept the filling ingredient amounts the same and it made a nice thick filling. Will definitely make again and again!
I was disapointed with this recipe, I can't put my finger on where/what went wrong for me. The caramel just kinda melted into the cheesecake, I didn't get defined streaks/layers of caramel but you could tell where it was because those bites were tough and chewy. I was expecting more since this recipe has great reviews. Im not sure I'll give it a chance or just look for another recipe.
Hi Stephanie, This was such a crowd pleaser!! I made it for Christmas, an it will now be a tradition of mine. I used chocolate waffer crumbs instead of the vanilla, and it urned out great! Thanks, Niblet
This cheesecake was a hit at our fondue dinner party on Saturday! I 1 1/2 times the cheescake mixture, used 6tablespoons butter for the crust, and baked at 450 for 10 min- 250 for 30 min- and 30 minutes with the oven off as suggested by others. I will definitely be making this cheescake again! Very Soon!
This recipe was very good although there were a few things that kept me from giving it 5 stars. The caramel burned along the edge of the springform pan giving it a not so pretty appearance. I also found it hard to cut-the caramel and crust layer pulled away from the actual cheesecake. I also would have doubled the cheesecake portion-it ended up being very thin. Flavor wise, this is awesome! I love it-I am a caramel fan and this blended with chocolate is just heavenly.
What a wonderful recipe!! As others suggested, I added an extra package of cream cheese and more butter to hold the crust together. Also, I pressed the crust up approximately an inch high on the side. Turned out great!
This came out awesome!! I made it with an oreo crust instead of the nilla wafers and added more butter to the crums as suggested by others. I also baked it in a water bath as suggested as well. This is probably the best cheesecake ever!!
its easy to put together, and bakes up nicely...and its mouth watering delicious..
