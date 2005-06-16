Chocolate Turtles® Cheesecake I

I absolutely ADORE this recipe!! It's delicious!! I've had people, who have always claimed to hate cheesecake or anything other than plain cheesecake, go nuts about this recipe and even grab another slice! This is an official hit among all of the people I bake for! The suggestions I have are: - I increase the cheesecake filling portion of the recipe by another 50%. This makes it a little thicker, which I like. - I use ground Chocolate Teddy Grahams for the crust, and only place those on the bottom, not the sides. Also, I increase the melted butter to 4-5 tbsp to make the crust stick together better. - I don't put the caramel layer down in the cheesecake. Instead, I buy dipping caramel (the stuff people use for apples) and spread a layer of that over the top after the cheesecake completely cools. An added bonus to this is that it covers any cracks in the top of the cheesecake. - I cook it for 40 minutes at 350 degrees, and then, WITHOUT OPENING THE OVEN DOOR, I turn off the oven and let it sit in there for another 30 minutes while the oven cools down. It comes out perfect! - I roast the pecans by spreading the pieces thinly over a baking sheet and placing it in the oven while I preheat it. Take them out as soon as it hits 350, though, or they start to burn. Well, those are all of my suggestions (most of which were gathered and tweaked from other comments on this page!. I hope everyone enjoys this recipe as much as my family, friends and I do!!