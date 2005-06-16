Chocolate Turtles® Cheesecake I

A cheesecake reminiscent of those turtle shaped chocolate and caramel nut bars. Garnish with whipped cream, chopped nuts, and maraschino cherries if desired.

Recipe by Stephanie

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
4 hrs
total:
5 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 - 9 inch springform pan
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). In a large bowl, mix together the cookie crumbs and melted butter. Press into the bottom of a 9 inch springform pan.

  • In a heavy saucepan over low heat, melt the caramels with the evaporated milk. Heat and stir frequently until smooth. Pour caramel sauce into crust, and top with pecans.

  • In a large bowl, combine cream cheese, sugar and vanilla; beat well until smooth. Add eggs one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Melt the chocolate, and blend into cream cheese mixture. Pour chocolate batter over pecans.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 40 to 50 minutes, or until filling is set. Loosen cake from the edges of pan, but do not remove rim until cooled to prevent the top from cracking. Chill in refrigerator for 4 hours, or overnight.

Tips

TURTLES® is a registered trademark of DeMet's Candy Company.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
433 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 47.2g; fat 25.8g; cholesterol 62.1mg; sodium 230.6mg. Full Nutrition
