Mom's Goulash in the Microwave

Rating: 4.52 stars
94 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 59
  • 4 star values: 28
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

There were no microwaves when my mom made this, so she did it on the stove top. She never gave us the recipe and I have discovered it through trial and error. You never forget the taste! I started with a recipe in a microwave cookbook and have adjusted the ingredients over time. If anyone is home when you are cooking, you will have company in the kitchen! Serve with Caesar salad, oven-baked garlic butter French bread and red wine. Microwave temperatures vary, so keep checking to see if these power levels work for you.

By Terry McIntire

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add the macaroni, and cook until tender, about 8 minutes. Drain.

  • Meanwhile, crumble the ground beef into a 2 quart or larger casserole dish. Add the onion, celery and garlic. Cook in the microwave on High for 5 to 6 minutes, or until beef is no longer pink. Stir once during cooking. Drain off the grease.

  • Stir the tomatoes, tomato sauce and sugar into the beef, and season with paprika, oregano, caraway seed, cayenne pepper and salt. Cover, and cook in the microwave on power level 8 for about 14 minutes, or until celery is tender and the flavors have blended.

  • Remove from the microwave, and mix in the cooked macaroni. Cook for 2 to 3 more minutes, until heated through. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
327 calories; protein 19.4g; carbohydrates 39.2g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 45.9mg; sodium 802.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (91)

Most helpful positive review

Heidi Heikkinen Kelley
Rating: 5 stars
07/11/2006
Exactly what I had hoped it would be thank you! My only change (ingredient wise) was that the diced tomatos had basil oregano and garlic already mixed in which added fantastic flavor! I opted to saute the garlic a little more celery and little less onion browned the beef and simmered all together on the stovetop. (My microwave tends to go on the fritz so I prefer the stovetop.) Before serving I sprinkled a bit of parmesan cheese on the top. Fabulous. Read More
Helpful
(83)

Most helpful critical review

Hischicken
Rating: 1 stars
09/05/2005
I made this on the stovetop & it was easy and tasted fairly nice... initially. I reheated it the next day and it wasn't good. I threw this recipe away. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Reviews:
LREYNAL
Rating: 5 stars
12/14/2005
I"m giving this 5 stars because I myself made a couple of goofs. I did an "oops" with the cayenne pepper which doesn't bother my family much and the tomato sauce I had were 8oz cans so I felt like it could have been better with a little more tomato sauce. Oh since I made it on my stove I sauteed the onions & celery. Then browned the ground beef. Then added it all together in a large skillet and let it simmer a few minutes. It was good and I will be making it again. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(46)
apriln
Rating: 4 stars
01/01/2006
Great! The only thing that was not so tasty was the caraway which I will omit in the future. The caraway overpowers the taste of the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(41)
Butterfly Flutterby
Rating: 5 stars
07/29/2005
Not the fanciest meal out there but very good nonetheless. I omitted the celery sugar paprika caraway seed and cayenne and added in black pepper tomato paste garlic powder extra can of tomatoes and basil. I had about 1 1/2 pounds of ground beef. I cooked this on the stovetop not in the microwave. Read More
Helpful
(22)
SOMEONE1
Rating: 5 stars
01/03/2005
This was good. This is one of the better goulash recipies out there. Read More
Helpful
(21)
Lucy
Rating: 5 stars
02/27/2007
I made this on the stovetop. And this recipe was really good. The leftovers were even better. I will forsure make again. Read More
Helpful
(19)
Jenn
Rating: 5 stars
01/11/2010
This was so good,my boys loved it. I didn't make it in the microwave,I used my crock pot.I put everything in the crock pot except the noodles and let it simmer while I was at work,then added the noodles when I got home. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Suze Knisley
Rating: 4 stars
02/23/2007
Made this on the stovetop and it was tasty--only omitted the caraway because my family doesn't like the taste. I know microwaves are convenient but cooking in them diminishes the nutritionial value of your foods. Read More
Helpful
(15)
ROOBOO
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2005
This was a great recipe!Was easy to prepare and family loved it! Read More
Helpful
(11)
