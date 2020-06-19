Mom's Goulash in the Microwave

Exactly what I had hoped it would be thank you! My only change (ingredient wise) was that the diced tomatos had basil oregano and garlic already mixed in which added fantastic flavor! I opted to saute the garlic a little more celery and little less onion browned the beef and simmered all together on the stovetop. (My microwave tends to go on the fritz so I prefer the stovetop.) Before serving I sprinkled a bit of parmesan cheese on the top. Fabulous.
I"m giving this 5 stars because I myself made a couple of goofs. I did an "oops" with the cayenne pepper which doesn't bother my family much and the tomato sauce I had were 8oz cans so I felt like it could have been better with a little more tomato sauce. Oh since I made it on my stove I sauteed the onions & celery. Then browned the ground beef. Then added it all together in a large skillet and let it simmer a few minutes. It was good and I will be making it again. Thanks!
Great! The only thing that was not so tasty was the caraway which I will omit in the future. The caraway overpowers the taste of the recipe.
Not the fanciest meal out there but very good nonetheless. I omitted the celery sugar paprika caraway seed and cayenne and added in black pepper tomato paste garlic powder extra can of tomatoes and basil. I had about 1 1/2 pounds of ground beef. I cooked this on the stovetop not in the microwave.
This was good. This is one of the better goulash recipies out there.
I made this on the stovetop. And this recipe was really good. The leftovers were even better. I will forsure make again.
This was so good,my boys loved it. I didn't make it in the microwave,I used my crock pot.I put everything in the crock pot except the noodles and let it simmer while I was at work,then added the noodles when I got home.
Made this on the stovetop and it was tasty--only omitted the caraway because my family doesn't like the taste. I know microwaves are convenient but cooking in them diminishes the nutritionial value of your foods.
This was a great recipe!Was easy to prepare and family loved it!
I made this on the stovetop & it was easy and tasted fairly nice... initially. I reheated it the next day and it wasn't good. I threw this recipe away.