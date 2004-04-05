Brownie Caramel Cheesecake
This is a great recipe that gets compliments when ever I make it. It is very rich, and worth the time and calories.
This is a great recipe that gets compliments when ever I make it. It is very rich, and worth the time and calories.
The first time I made this recipe, I used the caramels and evaporated milk as directed. I used a standard brownie mix made according to package directions, baking it in a 10" spring form pan well coated with Pam. I baked the brownie layer for 15 to 20 minutes then sprinkled the edges with some chopped pecans to prevent the caramel layer from leaking out. I sprinkled white chocolate chips over the baked brownie crust before I spread the caramel layer on. I took the advice of others and used 3 pkg. of cream cheese, 3/4 c sugar and 3 eggs. I baked the cheesecake layer for 50 minutes. I had no problems getting it out of the pan and it was not hard to cut. It was marvelous. I decorated the top with carmel and fudge drizzles put through a pastry bag.. I just made it for the second time and used the La Lechera Caramel flavor, although it is easier, I do not think it tastes as good as caramels w/ evaporated milk. I followed all the above steps and it baked nicely. We will "taste" the second creation results on Mother's Day. This is definately a 5 Star recipe. I come from a family of professional chefs and have done the baking for our restaurant for many years.Read More
I am having issues with the brownie crust. I have made this twice and the brownie part comes out hard. According to the recipe the brownie is being cooked for 65 minutes. I think that is too long and is causing the brownie to be hard. Can some one provide me with how long the this recipe is suppose to be baked for?Read More
The first time I made this recipe, I used the caramels and evaporated milk as directed. I used a standard brownie mix made according to package directions, baking it in a 10" spring form pan well coated with Pam. I baked the brownie layer for 15 to 20 minutes then sprinkled the edges with some chopped pecans to prevent the caramel layer from leaking out. I sprinkled white chocolate chips over the baked brownie crust before I spread the caramel layer on. I took the advice of others and used 3 pkg. of cream cheese, 3/4 c sugar and 3 eggs. I baked the cheesecake layer for 50 minutes. I had no problems getting it out of the pan and it was not hard to cut. It was marvelous. I decorated the top with carmel and fudge drizzles put through a pastry bag.. I just made it for the second time and used the La Lechera Caramel flavor, although it is easier, I do not think it tastes as good as caramels w/ evaporated milk. I followed all the above steps and it baked nicely. We will "taste" the second creation results on Mother's Day. This is definately a 5 Star recipe. I come from a family of professional chefs and have done the baking for our restaurant for many years.
I have made this cheesecake many times. Some things I have adjusted. First do not cook the brownie crust as long as it says. If you do you will not be able to cut the cake! 10 minutes works fine for me. Also because this is a bit overpowering sweet, I have made the cheesecake portion 50% bigger. 3 creamcheese, 3 eggs, 3/4 cup sugar,1 1/2 vanilla. 60 minutes in the oven (check at 50 min). Everyone I have made this for, loves it!! I even made it for a bake sale, the price was $10 BUT alot of the people there have had it before and started Bidding on it. Last bid was $38, and the money went to a great cause. Enjoy!!
I am having issues with the brownie crust. I have made this twice and the brownie part comes out hard. According to the recipe the brownie is being cooked for 65 minutes. I think that is too long and is causing the brownie to be hard. Can some one provide me with how long the this recipe is suppose to be baked for?
Taking the suggestions from other reviews, I used a 10-1/2 ounce package of brownie mix and followed the package directions. Most important, again following the advice of others, I baked the brownie layer for only 12 minutes--and it was not long enough! I wish I would have followed the recipe. Other than that, it was a delicious cheesecake, and very pretty too. I garnished it with pecan halves and used homemade hot fudge sauce. It's very rich, so small pieces are suggested!
The good thing about waiting to make a recipe is that you can wait until it's been tested by others and learn from their mistakes and take their suggestions. So that's what I did! Make this recipe using a large size (for 13x9) brownie mix, use La Lechera (thanks to whomever offered that suggestion. I'd never even heard of that before.), and increase the cheesecake layer by half. Bake brownie layer for 20 minutes before proceeding. This turned out wonderful! We had it for a dinner party and it was the only dessert that totally disappeared! To all of the folks who tried this recipe as written with disasterous results - try it again with these alterations and you'll be pleasantly surprised.
This was a HUGE hit at Easter! I followed previous reviewers' advice and used the Jiffy brownie mix and baked the brownies for 10 minutes. I then made the caramel and the cream cheese filling; I wrapped the bottom of the pan in tin foil and submerged it in a pan with warm water to bake-it was fabulous! There wasn't a bite left and I had many requests for the recipe-thanks!
Well, there's so many reviews about this recipe that if anybody actually falls upon reading this, I'll be so happy! I'm giving this recipe a one star, and ONLY because I think that it hasn't been tested properly. IMO there' a MAJOR MISTAKE in this recipe. Nearly everyone's complained about the caramel running out of the cake. Here's why. 5 OUNCES OF EVAPORATED MILK IS WAY TOO MUCH. That's roughly 2/3 of a cup! No wonder it oozes out! Use 1/4 cup of evaporated milk with 14 ounces of caramels. And if adding chopped pecans, add 1-1/4 cups, that will also help the caramel stay put. Also I think that this recipe should just say "9 ounces of packaged brownie mix, prepare as directed on package".... no wonder so many people have messed it up.. lol... I bet they're adding an extra egg and water to the mix!
I read several reviews and decided to make this along with the help of a few suggestions. First I used turtle brownie mix, and baked it about 15-20 minutes, just so it looked almost done but not quite. I followed the suggestion of another by using 3 cream cheese, 3/4C sugar,1 1/2 t. vanilla & 3 eggs. I skipped making the caramel sauce completely because the brownie mix had it included. So I purchased a jar of milky way ice cream topping/sauce to drizzle on the top of each slice as it was served. Everyone was soooo impressed!! This turned out awsome!!
INSTEAD OF A 9" PAN I USED A 7". THEN USED THE SAME AMOUNT OF INGREDIENTS. I USED A PRODUCT CALLED LaLechera by Nestle (mexican food section-looks like a sweet condensed pan--Dulce de Leche) BASICALLY IT'S CARMEL SWEETENED CONDENSED MILK. SO YOU ELIMINATE THE WHOLE CARMEL PROCESS. SLIGHTLY WARM IT TO SOFTEN IT...THEN ONLY COOK THE BROWNIE 15 MIN. SPREAD THE LaLechera ONLY TO 1/2 " FROM THE EDGE. FOLLOW THE REST OF THE DIRECTIONS. THE END RESULT IS ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS. AND NO HARD BROWNIE STORY HERE! YUMMY!!!
I have made this recipe 2 times now, and the first time was not as good as the second, I followed some tips like adding 2 tbs veg oil and that didn't help much, I also baked it for only 15 mins, it turned out burnt on the edges and to chewy to chew in the middle... the second time I made it, I followed the advice of the old standby.. Mom... Add an extra egg she says and put a pan of water in the oven with it.. So I did that along with the veg oil... and voila!!! a masterpiece... I'm a pretty good cheesecake maker ... but this one was a toughy to figure out.. definitely not for the novice...
This cheesecake is so good, it's insane! I did change a lot of things but overall I couldn't have done it without the recipe itself and without reading every review before attempting it. As for the caramel, I didn't change a thing...followed the recipe exactly. For the crust, I used a 21 oz. brownie mix and made it according to the package (for chewy brownies). I used a 10" spring form pan (which I greased) because of the larger brownie package...baked for 25 minutes as instructed. I let that and the caramel sauce cool for 15 minutes before pouring the caramel over the brownie, kept the caramel 1/2" away from edge of pan. For the cheesecake part, I followed the reviewer's recommendations as far as the 3 packages of cream cheese and 3 eggs, I used 1 cup of sugar, 1 tablespoon of cornstarch, 1 tablespoon of vanilla and 1/2 cup of sour cream. Baked it for 45 minutes with a pan of water on lower rack. Left it in the oven (door closed) for 2 hours, on the counter for 2 more, in the fridge overnight. Honestly, it is the best thing that I have ever baked and I love to bake!! Thank you Jackie for sharing this decadent dessert.
Big hit with my family! I reserved 2/3 cup of the caramel mixture instead of the 1/3 cup suggested because it would have been too rich - I'd do it again. I couldn't find an 8 oz. pkg brownie mix, so I used "Betty Crocker Smart Size" 10.25 oz, and it was just fine. I don't eat cream cheese so I didn't try this cheesecake, but everyone loved it! Thanks for the recipe!
I was TERRIFIED to make this after reading reviews. It was either you bombed it, or it was amazing. I took into account suggestions from MANY reviews, it was AWESOME!! Here are the changes I used: Used the 10.25oz brownine pckg (made as directed per pkg as far as oil, egg and 2 tbsp water) added about 1/2 cup choc chips to help maintain mositure. Baked the brownie for only 10 mins and pulled it out, letting it cool pretty much completely. I added the caramel, which I just bought the Smuckers Caramel topping, used only about 1/2 the jar. I did add a ring of chopped pecans along the edge of the brownie, trying to keep the caramel in, some of it still spilled out. I did the 1.5 batch of cheesecake filling everyone has mentioned (2 blocks low fat, 1 block reg cheese, 3 eggs, etc). Made sure all ingredients were at room temp before I started too. Once this layer was on, baked at 350 degrees for 45 mins. I did put a 9x13 pan underneath in the oven filled with water. After the 45 mins were up I left in the oven, door closed, for another 2 hours. Then took out and let sit on counter another hour before I put in fridge. No cracks at all and was perfectly cooked (center needs to wobble at 45 mins). After cooled completely I topped with the fudge and caramel. It was AMAZING, the brownie part was very fudgey and was perfect, as was the cheesecake. The dinner guests, as well as the hubby, raved about this. Its a keeper for sure!
EXCELLENT! I took the advice of other reviewers & made a couple of changes: Used Betty Crocker 10.25 oz brownie mix-prepared as directed on pkg & baked for 10 min.Used 1/3 less fat cream cheese & increased ingredients to 3 cream cheese, 3/4C sugar,1 1/2 t. vanilla & 3 eggs. Reserved 2/3 C of caramel mixture for top of cake. Baked cheesecake in a bath (SEE CHEESECAKE TIPS)for 50 minutes. Family & friends of all ages really enjoyed it! Thank you for the recipe.
This was sensational. Very rich. Thanks for sharing.
Ive made this sevaral times now and the with the caramels is the best tasting way. Every one just goes crazy over this.
This cheesecake is very good, but it does need to be adjusted. I bought a regular box of brownies and made it according to the box but only used 2/3rds of the batter, & baked it in a 10-inch springform pan for 10 minutes. Then with the caramels, I took another subscribers ideal and only mixed the caramels with 1/4 cup of evap. milk. Then as suggested, used 3 8-oz cream cheese, 3/4 cup sugar, three eggs, and 1 1/2 tbsp vanilla, poured that on top and baked it for 40 minutes with a water-filled pan in the oven. When it was done baking, I left it in the over for one hour with the door open.
BEWARE! Use the 5 oz can of evaporated milk not the 12 oz. I made a gooey mess! Afte reading other reviews I don't think I'm the first person to make this mistake. It tasted good and I will try it again.
this is really awesome! I had baked it last night as a gift for gradutaion ceremony of my colleague. At first I was pretty worried since the brownie layer seemed to be too thin (I used 10'springform and 10.25 oz brownie mix)and did not look like what the I see in photo. I followed the suggestions by baking it as box direction for 12 minutes, and after that I sprinkled the brownie with loads of macadamia nuts and then gooey caramel filled another layer (I took the advice to fill only until 1' apart from the side of pan to avoid sticking and making it burnt). After beating 3 cream cheeses with 3/4 c sugar and 3 eggs until glossy I baked the cake for 35 - 40 minutes without bathing and let it stand in the closed oven for hour. No crack and the top got beautifully browned! After taking it out I ran the knife around the edge and chilled for overnight. And just before serving I drizzled with chocolate topping. You have to see faces of my co-workers as they walked to the cake tray as soon as I put it down. Some of them have already asked me to bake this fabulous cake for her birthdays and some asked me why I dont quit the job and go for my own bakery shop!! Next time I may use large size of brownie mix, increased baking time for brownie crust (since this time it's still a bit undercooked) and reduce caramel a bit, but overall I have to say that I'm glad I chose this recipe!!
I've made several cheesecakes and this one got rave reviews from my family. The tricks I learned with this one: Make a Duncan Hines Chewy Brownie mix box (I think it was 20 something ounces) according to the cake-like brownie recipe with 3 eggs. Then measure out 12 fl ounces (yes fluid, I used a measure cup with the pour spout) into the spring form pan. I baked it for 18 minutes. You HAVE to watch the baking of the crust minute to minute. Pull it out as soon as the center is just done. Then you HAVE to bake it in a waterbath. If you do it keeps the crust soft and moist, the top won't crack, and it will come out beautifully. Definately do 1.5 for the cheesecake filling. I debated about this and was glad I did afterwards. This is a really pretty cheesecake and it tastes awesome. Ignore the back and forth reviews and just do common sense baking with it. Brownies get hard if overbaked=its a brownie crust= don't overbake it and it will be fabulous:)
WARNING: Highly addictive! The presentation on this was awesome. I am a fairly new cook and realized I had to go buy a springform pan (a pan where the sides can be removed from the bottom base) before I could make this but it was totally worth all of the time to make. Can't wait to make it for company. Changes: made half a brownie mix as package instructed and baked 12 minutes, used hersey's choc syrup (easy to make good presentation), reserved 2/3 cup of caramel and thus did not have any problems with a mess. MAKE THIS RECIPE!
So good it bro't tears to my eyes! I will admit, however, that I'd probably eat an old shoe with Kraft caramel sauce on it! I would NEVER substitute anything for that Kraft/evaporated milk mixture! I used a full 19.5 box brownie recipe following the "chewy" version. I only had a 10-inch springform, so I used a little more than half of the brownie mix to spread on the bottom of the pan. (I put the rest in a mini muffin pan for brownie bites!) I cooked (the mini muffins and) the brownie layer for 15 minutes at 350. The top had crinkled a little and the edges were just dry. After I pulled the brownie layer out, I turned the oven down to 315, and let the caramel mixture cool just a bit to thicken. I used the idea of putting chopped pecans around the edge to hold in the caramel. It worked VERY well and made a nice "crust" around the finished product. Using room temperature cream cheese and eggs, I followed recipe procedures but also increased cream cheese to 3 packages, eggs to 3, and vanilla to 1-1/2 tsp. While cooking the cheesecake part, I put a pan of water on the rack underneath. (Is that for good luck?) I didn't trust myself with a real water bath! I cooked this at the 315 for 50 minutes. Then I turned off the oven, and let the cake sit in the closed oven for 30 minutes. I cracked opened the oven door for the next 30. (I'd read somewhere that a gradual cooling process was important?) I took the cheesecake out of the oven, and put on a rack with an inverted p
This is a pretty good recipe. I have been wanting to make it for quite a while. I used a 10 oz. package of brownie mix. Keep in mind when you make this that the brownie is as thick, if not more than the cheesecake layer. My brownie rose more in the middle than the sides so I let my caramel thicken before pouring it on so it wouldn't all run to the sides. The tricky part is putting the cheesecake mixture on top of the caramel. What caramel I did have in the middle was pushed to the sides when I carefully spread the mixture over the top. I baked following the directions and my brownie was not chewy as many described. I had a nice fluffy brownie on the bottom. My caramel hardened a bit because it was mostly pressed against the sides of the springform pan but this was still a good cheesecake. I would recommend this recipe, but just keep in mind it can be tricky and may not come as exactly like the main photo.....at least your first time around unless you are really, really good. I am not sure how they maintained that stick perfect layer of caramel.
I made this yesterday for my husband's birthday and the family's Father's Day get-together. Everyone liked it a lot! BTW, I used the Jiffy 8 oz brownie mix and baked the brownie part for 12 minutes and it turned out perfectly. I also added raspberries to the top just before serving. Thanks for a great recipe Jackie!
This is a long variation but WELL worth it if you have the patience, and amazing rich: My favorite cake in the world is called Vesuvius cake, it's basically a brownie crust, a chocolate ganache layer, a cheesecake layer topped with another thin ganache layer, then topped with chocolate mousse and a dark chocolate fudge "ball" at the end. It sounds complicated but it really isn't. I used this recipe as a base to recreate it. I start with the brownie "crust" and then add the first ganache layer. For the ganache I bring 2 cups heavy cream to a boil and added 18 oz semi-sweet chocolate chips, stir together till smooth. Let it melt and bring to room temp then spread about 1/3 of it (I like ganche) on the brownie. You can add the caramel mix from this recipe or not. Top with cheesecake mix as instructed in recipe and bake in waterbath. While the cake is baking, whip up a chocolate mousse (boxed ones are fine I feel) and refrigerate. One cheesecake is cooled, top with another layer of ganache, you can heat it over a double-boiler to liquify again, but don't heat too much. Cool ganache and top with a thick mousse layer. I then whip up remaining ganache into a frosting and pipe in large dollops around the cheesecake. Topped off with melted white and dark chocolate drizzle and butterscotch chips and it's amazing!
Soo many different reviews to read through on this one! Of the ten-plus different boxes of brownie mix at my grocery store, none were the 9 oz. called for. So I used a 15 oz box, prepared per box instructions and poured about 2/3 of the batter in my prepared springform pan. The rest of the brownie batter went into a mini muffin pan for my little guy's lunches. I baked the crust 10 minutes instead of the given time. The other reviews that say their crust turned out hard as a rock scared me. My crust turned out just a tad gooey but I'm glad I went with the 10 minutes. The rest of the directions I followed as per instructed. Very rich, very good :)
Absolutely delicious. I cooked mine in a 9x11 glass pan sprayed with Pam. I cooked the brownie for 15 minutes. Added remaining ingredients and bake for the additional 40 minutes. Did not sick!! Everyone at work thought they had went to Heaven! Thanks!
I think I must have done something really wrong, I was REALLY excited about making this dessert - only baked the brownie layer for 10 minutes at first but after it's baked with the cheesecake it came out really hard - and the caramel layer came out kind of slimey. I don't know if it's possible to bake brownies and cheesecake together - b/c the baking times are so different. I might try making it again but I enjoy both desserts separately :) Or perhaps I'll make the two separately and put then together after :) And plus I like my brownies to be warmed a little in the microwave and you can't do that with the cheesecake layer on top of it :)
This recipe sounded wonderful but did not live up to expectations. I'm wondering if there was a step left out of the recipe. After pouring the caramel over the brownie crust I think you need to chill before adding the cheesecake mixture. I did not and the caramel was pushed up the sides of the cheesecake mixture resulting in a burnt caramel ring around the cheesecake. When sliced there was not much of a caramel layer left except for around the outer edge of the brownie. I would recommend letting the caramel completely cool and set before adding the cheesecake layer.
I used 2/3 of the batter from an 18oz brownie mix, baked for 15 in before adding the dulce de leche topping. For the cheesecake, i also took the advice of using 3 eggs, 1.5 tsp vanilla, and 3 pkgs of cream cheese. I think my oven may be off a little and so 45 min was a few min longer than necessary. I don't think anybody else noticed though--- I brought it to work and had the pan handed back to me, cleaned and dried, in under 5 minutes. I really should have brought a stopwatch with me!
This recipe was so delicious! I followed the recipe as printed, and even though everyone loved it at work and it looked beautiful, the next time I make it, I'll make the adjustments other reviewers suggested. The brownie layer turned out moist, and I would've liked a bigger cheesecake layer, so I'll use three blocks of cream cheese instead of two, as others suggested. I'll also used melted chocolate as a drizzle instead of Hershey's chocolate syrup (what I had on hand) which was too thin and runny. To make a "lighter" version, I used Egg Beaters in the brownie and cheesecake layers, fat-free evaporated milk in the caramel sauce, and lower-fat cream cheese. With these changes, it tasted just as rich and decadent (and without all the guilt)! I will definitely make it again! I made three of these for a wedding reception, and they were a huge hit!
I took the advice of other posters and tweaked the bake time on the brownie crust. I also bought the new Caramel Bits instead of wrapped caramels which is a HUGE time saver. Great recipe!!
I loved this cheesecake!!! im 13 years old and love to bake I made (first time i ever made a cheesecake) this for my mom and her friends at our cooking get-togethers and everyone thought it out did the meal!
I used a 10.25 oz. brownie mix and followed the directions on it using 1 egg, 1/4 cup vegetable oil and 2 T. water. I followed the suggestion in earlier reviews and baked the brownie crust for 12 minutes. It turned out wonderful. I took it to a Memorial Day party and everyone raved about it and wanted the recipe. I plan on making this again and again!
Wow! The perfect end to a girls' potluck binge! I dusted the top with cocoa, then drizzled caramel and garnished with whipped cream and chocolate kisses. We probably all gained 10 pounds, but it was worth it!! Thanks Jackie!
This was a great cheesecake - I covered the top of the cheesecake with caramel sauce, then poured a smaller diameter of chocolate sauce, then another smaller circle of caramel sauce and pulled a knife from the center of the cake outward several times to create a starburst-type design. Everybody was first impressed with the appearance and when we finally cut into it, they thought the cheesecake was fantastic.
This is fabulous. I have now started getting constant requests for this! I use an 18oz. brownie mix with chocolate chips in it, and I have used almond extract rather than vanilla (a hit both ways). I also make mine in a 10" springform pan (mostly due to the larger brownie mix.) I drizzle the caramel and fudge sauces over the top in a squiggly design and a little onto the plate for a pretty presentation. You simply can not go wrong with this cheesecake. It is outstanding.
I used a 18 ounce box of brownie mix and mixed it according to the directions on the box. I poured a little over a half of the batter into a 9 inch springform pan. The rest of the batter I put in mini mini muffin tins and made brownie bites. I followed previous reviewers suggestions and used 3 pkgs of cream cheese (2 regular & 1 low fat), 3 eggs and 3/4 cups of white sugar and 1 tsp of vanilla. I baked the brownie crust for about 20 mins. Put on the caramel and used the trick of adding pecans around the sides so that the caramel wouldn't ooze out. Added the cream cheese mixture and baked in the oven for over an hour. I did use the pan with water method. The water pan was on a rack under my cheesecake. I have to say this cheesecake is better the next day. Very good and absolutely beautiful. Would make a nice gift. I had NO problems slicing the cheesecake. It was not rock hard like others have reported. Thanks for sharing !
Absolutely delicious. I made a 10 oz brownie mix as directed on the package and it turned out wonderful.
I don't get the high ratings for this cheesecake. The brownie portion is so hard I had to use a chef's knife just to cut thru it. The caramel layer leaked out during baking all around the sides of the cheesecake making it near impossble to remove from the pan. I've noticed from the reviews that almost everyone makes some sort of modification to get it to turn out. Therefore, I don't understand why everyone gives it such good reviews if they're changing it. This recipe is just too expensive to waste your time on it.
AMAZING! This was my first attempt at cheesecake and it was so so good. I used peanut butter brownie mix and baked it for 18 min. rather than 25. Rather than melting carmels and milk, i just used Smuckers carmel syrup, keeping it about a 1/2 inch from the edge. When I baked the cheescake I put a pan of water in the rack below to prevent cracking. When it was done baking I turned the oven off and let the cake cool in there with the door slightly ajar for about 1 hour. After that i placed it in the fridge until it was completely cool. It turned out so well and everyone loved it, I am defintely making it again!
yum, this recipe was simply FANTASTIC. I'm not sure I have ever made something that tasted this good!! I followed the other reviewers' advice and I baked 1/2 to 3/4 a box of brownie mix on the bottom of a 9 inch springform pan for about 10-15 minutes. I used 3 packages of cream cheese, 3/4 cups of sugar and 3 eggs. Instead of melting carmel candy I simply used Smuckers Carmel syrup- I was a little nervous about using this-thought it might be a too runny- but it was perfect! It held its form under the cheesecake layer. I also put chocolate chips under the carmel syrup. mmmmmmmmmm and it tasted like heaven. I baked it at 300 degrees in a small water bath. It took about an hour and a half to bake! but it didn't crack. Seriously good. And it was easy to make! Gonna make it again for a family barbeque this weekend. I defintly recommend this recipe. And try using the Smuckers Carmel syrup. Way easier than melting candy- or using evaporated milk and it tasted oh-so-good!
This sucked. The intention and flavor of the combo was awesome. However. I followed the recipe exactly and the brownie crust was HARD and STUCK. I made this for my birthday and took it to a restaurant for dessert. I had a big new knife. It took me five minutes to get ONE piece cut and actually off the pan and I was exhausted. I had to set it in the middle and we all took our forks to it and ate the cheesecake and caramel off the top. That was excellent in flavor, but overall if the crust won't come off the pan and you can't even cut it in slices, it is a failure !!
I wish I had read further back in the reviews before making this. I used a regular brownie box that was 19.5 ounces and it was way too much. Next time I will use one box of brownie mix for two cheesecakes. I'll also increase the amount of filling. This was amazing. The best cheesecake I've ever had. For those that are having a problem with a rock hard crust, don't cook it all the way at the beginning. It'll become overcooked and be crunchy.
I used a high quality brownie mix that ended up being 20 oz, definitely too much. Even though I baked it only 15 minutes, it was way too hard after the whole thing was baked and made it very hard to cut. Ended up doubling the cheesecake part as other reviewers suggested which was a good thing. I made the caramel mixture as recipe described, it was very tedious and time comsuming but tasted good, may try the alternative that reviewers have been suggesting. It was definitely a very rich but tastey cheesecake. Will try it again with the amount of brownie mix that recipe called for and only bake 10 minutes tops. Thanks for the recipe, a very yummy and elegant dessert!
I used a turtle brownie mix for the crust (baked it for 12 minutes and used the brownie box instructions for ingredients) Also, I omitted the caramel layer and it turned out great. Tastes wonderful! I drizzled chocolate and caramel syrup on top after it cooled and it looked incredible as well. Also, no cracks in sight. I think I might follow others' advice and add more cream cheese filling next time, though.
I made the mistake of not reading the reviews and followed this recipe word for word. My cake looked NOTHING like the one featured. Mine was very thin. 65 total minutes baking time for that poor brownie? Seriously? This is the only cake I've needed a knife to cut thru the crust. This is a very misleading 4.5 star average recipe because those that gave it high scores altered the recipe significantly.
If you go by the directions brownie layer will be hard and over cooked, the caramel will be too runny so when you layer the cheesecake mixture the caramel oozes up the sides and disappears into the cheesecake. Will NOT make this again.
Really yummy. Main change I made was instead of using a springform pan I found it easier to use cupcake cups.It cuts the cooking time quite a bit about 10-15 minutes for the brownie 15-20 for the cheesecake. then I use a spoon or shot glass to make a small indention in the brownie which I fill with caramel. Makes it easier when you make it for family get togethers and stuff like that.
This was the first cheesecake recipe I've ever made, and I loved it! I did follow the suggestions of other reviewers and the final product was excellent. My changes were as follows: I used an 18.3 oz. Betty Crocker brownie mix (I had nothing smaller on hand), and prepared the batter according to the box directions (I think it was 1/4 C water, 3/4 C vegetable oil, and 2 eggs). I poured HALF of the prepared brownie batter into the greased springform pan and baked for 12 minutes. The brownies were no where near done yet of course, but I let them rest on the stove while I prepared the caramel sauce. I made the sauce according to the recipe with no changes, and it was very tasty. It did seem a little thin, but it got thicker as it cooled. I only used about 1/3 of the sauce for the cheesecake. I poured over the brownies, only in the center of the pan, and then spread it around leaving about a one inch border around the edge. I let that sit for about ten minutes which gave the caramel time to firm up a bit. This definitely helped when I poured the cheesecake batter over top, because the caramel didn't run everywhere. There were some spots where the caramel touched the sides, but I didn't have the problem some other reviewers did with the outer caramel hardening. Regardless, next time I'll try pouring the cheesecake batter around the edges first and then in the middle to keep the caramel where I want it. For the actual cheesecake, I followed other people's suggestions a
Easy to make, It was a hit at my baby shower!!! Next time I will crisco the spring form pan, the caramel and brownie stuck to sides and bottom
OMG...So good it's almost ridiculous! I admit I had reservations. Cook the brownie layer for over an hour total? I held out little hope that the brownie would be anything but a rock hard mess, boy was I wrong. What I ended up with was a yummy, gooey, roll your eyes back in your head, delicious dessert that my guests raved about. I had to promise two people I'd make it for their birthdays.
This cheesecake is not as easy as it sounds. I tried some of the suggestions but non were a success. I had a 18 pkg of brownie mix and measured half out with my food scale. The mix was like cement. So I added a little more. I put it in the oven for 14 min. and the edges wer burned and the middle wasn't touched. The carmel turned out fine! The cheesecake mix was about 2 cream cheese short. It didn't even fill my 9in pan and sunk in the brownie/carmel mix. I've been making cheesecake for years so I know how to make them. I hope I can get to the store and make another one before our Thanksgiving dinner! Maybe I'll try again on another day!!
Jackie's right, you will get a lot of compliments on this one. Someone even said it looks and tastes store-bought. I did make some modifications based on other reviewers. I used Jiffy 8oz. mix and only cooked for 10 mins. (next time, I'll cook for 12, it was still a little undone, but not very noticeable). Used 3 pkgs. cream cheese, 3/4 cup sugar, 1 1/2 t. vanilla extract, and 3 eggs. I drizzled the caramel and fudge topping on top, then ran the knife through to make webby designs, looked great! This is definitely one I'll keep making.
This one is a keeper. My husband and I really liked this and I thought it was so easy to make. I added 1T of water and 1T or so of vegtable oil to the brownies to avoid the super hard crust that other reviewers complained about. I also used a store bought carmel sauce and it worked perfect. I spread the carmel on the brownie but not all the way to the edge of the pan b/c I thought it would stay together better and it did.
10 Stars!!!!! Wow I was so nervous to make this cheesecake with all the troubles in alot of the reviews. I actually read them all!!! I did cook the brownie for 12 minutes and added oil and a bit more water to the batter. I think next time I will let the brownie sit for a bit to cool before putting the caramel on top of it seeing it did cave into the brownie a bit. I couldnt find the wrapped caramels in the grocery store so I just used caramel sauce. I didnt have a problem with the brownie being over cooked or stuck to the pan. I should have made 2 of these seeing there wasnt a bite left in the pan!! Easy to make.
Mostly a disaster!!!
it really was good, didn't look a beauty though...the brownie crust sure needs less cooking, it was hard and stuck to the pan. I'll do it again anyway, because my hubby and guests said it is heavenly...
I Love this brownie caramel cheesecake one of my favourite cheesecakes to make. Rather then making mine in a sprin form pan I did it in a cilacone one. I made my brownies from scratch there is a wonderful recipe called all in one bowl brownies on this website that I used. Rather then cooking the cheesecake ontop of the brownie I cooked the brownie covered it with the caramel and let it cool. Then I took the bottom out and made the cheesecake separt and then placed it on the top of the brownie, this provented the brownie geting too hard, this way it stayed nice and soft.
This was excellent. I used a jar of Hershey's Caramel topping instead of making my own to make it quicker and easier. I also only cooked the brownie for 20 minutes during the first baking time. Everything came out great. The brownie was chewy but soft and made an excellent crust. The cheese part was wonderful also. My daughter said, "Mom, you gotta keep this recipe." Great recipe and definitely a keeper.
This was THE BEST cheesecake I've ever had, by far....advice--follow the brownie directions from the recipe, not from the box. Only bake the brownie layer 10 minutes....it came out right for me and was absolutely amazing, I probably gained 5 lbs but it was worth it...
This would have been fabulous if I had followed the directions. I wanted to make this, but did not have any caramels. I did; however, have a jar of caramel sauce, and figured that would be a good enough substitute. It was not. After baking the brownie crust, I poured on the sauce and noticed it coming out of the bottom of the pan. I poured the filling on and placed it on a baking sheet, hoping that some of the caramel would remain in the middle. Considering how much was burned on the baking sheet, I don't think much remained in the cheesecake. I did let it cool and then drizzled with extra caramel and chocolate. It still tastes great - just not enough caramel flavor. My fault - and I will do it right next time. For now, we will enjoy this one and just pour the caramel on the top.
Must have doen something wrong- didn't turn out at all. Ended up dumping it. Won't try it again- will stick with my other cheesecake recipes...
This tasted fabulous and not too difficult to make. But presentation was terrible! The chocolate fudge/caramel topping was very runny and the design didn't stay - it just swirled all together. The brownie crust was stuck so hard to the pan that most people taking a slice got only the cheesecake top and the brownie was left on the pan! I used everyone else's suggestions for the crust (10min baking time/300 degree oven/well greased pan) and it still turned out stuck. Co-workers asked for the recipe but I hesitate in giving it out unless someone has a tip so the brownie layer cuts more easily. Please help!
I SO LOVED THIS RECIPE!!!! I WILL MAKE IT AGAIN AND AGAIN, I COOKED THE BROWNIE FOR 10 MINUTES AND THEN STARTED CHECKING IT EVERYFEW MINUTES UNTIL IT WAS DONE. THIS IS MY NEW FAVORITE CHEESECAKE
This cheese cake was good, however, compared to my usual cheesecake which is plain, this could not hold a candle. I found that there was too much brownie for the bottom of the cakeand not enough cheesecake. There was no fooling hubby when I used a boxed brownie. Hubby said it would taste much better if I used my own brownie recipe (not boxed) and put my cream cheese cake on top of it with ganache. I'll try that next:)
I thought this was an excellent recipe. It was delicious and quick and easy to make. I saw in some other reviews that people had trouble getting the brownie off the bottom of the pan. I accidentally bought a 19 oz. box of brownie mix instead of 9 oz. and made it per the instructions on the box (minus the oil) and I sprayed my springform pan (bottom and sides) liberally with non-stick cooking spray. The brownie part was soft and chewy and came right off the pan with no problem when I flipped the entire cake over onto a plate to transfer to a cake circle. The extra brownie made it even more rich, but I think it was worth it since it was so soft. Definitely a recipe that requires milk!! It was a big hit at my office party.
Made this recipe EXACTLY as stated, comes out perfect! Garnish with chopped up toffee bits and caramel drizzle.
My daughter made this beautiful and delicious cheesecake for me for my birthday. It was a big hit! Loved the brownie layer, caramel layer and the cheesecake layer. All came together so nicely and was such a nice presentation. Defnintely worth making!
This recipe was awesome, the cheesecake turned out perfect. I used some of the suggestions made and am glad I did. I used 3 8 oz packages of the cream cheese, 3/4 cup sugar, 3 eggs and 1.5 tsp vanilla. I also used a whole 19.5 ounce brownie mix and baked it for about 17 minutes. I also put chopped pecans around the edges on top of the brownie layer to keep any caramel from leaking out, which some people said had happened to them. I will definitely make this again!
With my own alterations this was an awesome cheesecake that got rave reviews. I just followed the recipe that was on the box of the brownies. I also used one cup of sugar verse 1/2 and 2 tsp of vanilla verse only one. It is very important to cook the brownie for only ten minutes or depending on your oven up to 15. After taking it out of the oven be sure to let it cool. You can do this when the Carmel is cooling. Then put the caramel about 1/2 in away from the edges of the brownie so the caramel doesn't pour over onto the side of the brownie. Lastly place the cheese mixture on top of the caramel that is on top of the brownie and cook it for about 40-45 minutes. When it looks firm and is not bulling it is done. I recommend doing it this way verse the way the directions state. I have made this several times and this way works the best. Be prepared to get great compliments. There will be no left overs!!!!!!!!!!!!
Excellent! I found the crust too hard, so I followed the package directions for the brownies . Came out great! I brought it to a party and it was gone in seconds.
This was very good. I made it twice once with the hard chocolate on top and the second time with a carmel sauce on top. I did make the brownies from scratch because I don't make boxed cakes. My customers did seem to like the one with the chocolate better.
This was excellent with some changes. I made all of the batter according to the directions for brownies with a cake-like consistency from a 19 oz box of Duncan Hines Family Style Chewy Brownie Mix. I then used only 9 oz of the made up batter. Probably will up that slightly to 12 oz or so next time. Cooked it for 12 minutes. Let it sit briefly. Poured on the caramel. Used 3 bars of cream cheese, 3/4 cup sugar, and 1 1/2 tsps vanilla extract. Cooked 40 minutes in a water bath. Came out perfectly! I served it at a 4th of July party and had 3 requests (out of 4 couples) for the recipe! Everyone raved. Thanks!
I used Ghirardelli brownie mix and I made it according to the package instruction. I baked it for 10-15 minutes and it turned out great, not difficult to cut. I followed the suggestion of another by using 3 cream cheese, 3/4C sugar,1 1/2 t. vanilla & 3 eggs. I wasn't able to find the caramel candy to melt, so I substituted the cream caramels and it turned out well. I will make this many more times; it was a big hit at Easter!
This recipe was absolutely fantastic! One of the best I have ever tried. After cooking the brownie portion, I sprayed non-stick spray onto a paper towel and wiped around my spring-form pan, and then coated with chopped pecans. then poured the caramel. This kept the pan from sticking and added a nice nutty edge around the entire cheesecake. Thanks so much!!!
I am now a kitchen goddess! THANK YOU! Never before have I tried a cheesecake recipe and it turned out wonderful! Everyone thinks I'm wonderful! I ended up using 3 packages of cream cheese, and smuckers caramel topping instead of melting the caramels. Thanks for a wonderful recipe, this is for sure a keeper!
First of all, I'm not a cheesecake fan at all...the hubby is. What interested me was the brownie base. So, I thought I'd give this a try. I now have a favorite cheesecake!!! This recipes rocks! I usually like to follow a recipe as it is written the first time...if I like the recipe, I'll find ways to tweak it. I made this recipe as written except that I followed two pieces of advice from reviews: I didn't bake the brownie as long and I used the La Lachera instead of unwrapping caramels. It was a total time saver! I'll make this cheesecake again, and I think next time, I'll increase the cream cheese mixture as some others have suggested. Also, not sure which size springform pan I used (there were 3 nested and I used the middle pan). It seemed like the perfect size...not to small and not too large. Thanks, Jackie, for a really great recipe!!!
wonderful!
Well, delicious. My boyfriend loves cheesecake...me not really much of a fan. However now caramel...I could eat on string beans. This is a wonderful recipe. I did take the advice of others and used the following: 3 pkg-8 oz of cream cheese 3 eggs 3/4 cup white sugar 1 1/2 tsp vanilla Turn your heat down! 350 is far too high for this...it will crack..not that cracks are not a good place to stach caramel. One other change next time I would add double the caramel so it looks like the picture. My caramel trick for the perfect caramel is to add 4 Tblps of blend to melt the caramels that way they are not hard and they are not to runny when baked with the cheesecake. I used the entire 550g box of Betty Crocker Brownies it was perfect just cooked them around 15 minutes first. Thank you this recipe I will make again.
This is an AWESOME recipe! Wonderfully rich and creamy. Just a little piece of advice...I've been making cheesecake for years and you NEVER grease a springform pan. If you gently run a butter knife around the edges of the pan as soon as it comes out of the oven, let it sit and come to room temp, run the knife gently around it again and refridgerate overnight you will have a cheesecake with a perfect look around the edges.
One of the most delicious and impressive desserts I've ever made! Yum!
This was the first cheesecake i ever made...So simple so delicious..I did follow the suggestion to add nuts around the edges. Also I filled mine with FUDGE, we're chocolate lovers!
GREAT! Super rich and sweet, just what I love. Next time I will cook browine about 10-15 min. It was good, but alittle less would be best. I may try caramel syrup to make prep easier unwrapping and cooking caramel is a pain along with the clean up. DON'T miss out, try this. Mine came out of the pan and looked perfect!
I read many of the reviews, employed several of the recommendations, and still this doesn't work. The brownie bottom never got fully done and the consistency of the cheescake is simply unappetizing- and I've made many cheesecakes so it wasn't from lack of experience. I'd stay away from this one.
I LOVED this cheesecake!!! I made it three times in the past week. I recommend letting the caramel cool before adding the cheesecake. also it works better if you add the toppings to each individual piece instead of putting them on the whole thing
Awesome Recipe. My friends loved it and there wasn't a piece left. Will have to make it again.
Pretty good. We all really liked the brownie crust, but the cheesecake part was just average. Next time I might try the brownie crust with a different cheesecake recipe.
The top of it was yummy and everyone seemed to like it but the bottom brownie part was VERY hard and I was shaking trying to cut through it.
This was okay. The center of the brownie was gooey and the caramel layer oozed out. I may try this again using nuts around the edge as someone suggested and maybe using a larger pan so the brownie layer isn't so thick.
I screwed up the brownie part...I read too many reviews that said not to bake the brownie part for very long. The middle of the brownie layer was total mush, but still soooooo good. I think it all depends on the brownie mix you use. Then again, this stuff could be served w/a cardboard crust and it would still be PHENOMENAL!
Kathy A was right on with her review. I followed her additions and it worked out really well. Only thing to add was she said "regular brownie mix," I bought a 22.5 oz. one and it was great. Used the nuts around the edge to keep the caramel from sticking, which worked great. Next time I would sprinkle them over the entire cooked brownie, b/c I did think it could use a little more pizazz. Next time I'm going jazz up the brownie a little more. But great recipe!!
I've made this twice and both times I've burnt the brownies on bottom. The cheesecake part is great and I think it will be great as soon as I can figure out how to not burn it. :)
big hit! You def. need to half your brownie mix! Everyone loved it! A++
WOW! Amazing! I used an 18 ounce Duncan Hines brownie mix and followed the directions on the package rather than on the recipe. I baked it for 12 minutes. The melted caramels were definitely the way to go. I melted them with the evaporated milk in a double broiler. I also used a 10 inch springform pan. I followed other reviews and used 3 - 8 oz cream cheese packs along with 3 eggs, 1 1/2 tsp vanilla, and 3/4 cups sugar. So glad I did that. I spread the remaining caramel on the top and spread the fudge topping on top of that. The brownie crust was a bit difficult to cut and I used a very sharp knife. It tasted fine though. This was a very rich dessert and well worth it!
Very good. I did up the cheesecake layer to 3 cups of cream cheese 3 eggs 3/4 cup sugar and 1 1/2 t vanilla. I'm glad I did because I think it would have been to thin. I cooked the brownie layer for 15 minutes and when I pulled it out before filling with caramel sauce I pressed down the brownie in the middle making a well so it didn't over flow. This freezes very well I was unsure because of the caramel layer but when defrosted its still gooey!
This cheesecake is amazing! You only need a very small piece because it is very rich. I used the brownie recipe from the Brownie Bottom Cheesecake from this site because i didn't have a boxed brownie mix. It was very good. I added some pecans to the brownie bottom before baking. I baked it at 300 F for 18 min. I used a 10-inch pan. I followed another reviewers suggestion and baked the cheesecake in a water bath. I baked it for another 40 min. at 300 F. I added chopped pecans to the top of cake before adding the toppings. I used only about a 1/3 cup chocolate topping. I will definately make this again!
This recipe did not turn out well for me. My main problem was the brownie layer. The finished product was just too gooey. I followed suggestions from others.... used a 10.5 oz brownie mix, cooked for 15 minutes and cooled slightly before adding the caramel layer and cream cheese layers. I cooked the cheesecake layer (in a water bath) for 45 mins and it turned out perfect but the brownie layer was a disaster. It was just too runny. I was embarassed to serve this to my guests. Will not make again.
I made this for a birthday party and wanted to love it. The cheesecake portion and caramel came out good but the brownie part came out rock hard. I would love to try this again. I bought the right size brownie mix, but perhaps I should have bought the bigger mix in the box?
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections