Brownie Caramel Cheesecake

This was the first cheesecake recipe I've ever made, and I loved it! I did follow the suggestions of other reviewers and the final product was excellent. My changes were as follows: I used an 18.3 oz. Betty Crocker brownie mix (I had nothing smaller on hand), and prepared the batter according to the box directions (I think it was 1/4 C water, 3/4 C vegetable oil, and 2 eggs). I poured HALF of the prepared brownie batter into the greased springform pan and baked for 12 minutes. The brownies were no where near done yet of course, but I let them rest on the stove while I prepared the caramel sauce. I made the sauce according to the recipe with no changes, and it was very tasty. It did seem a little thin, but it got thicker as it cooled. I only used about 1/3 of the sauce for the cheesecake. I poured over the brownies, only in the center of the pan, and then spread it around leaving about a one inch border around the edge. I let that sit for about ten minutes which gave the caramel time to firm up a bit. This definitely helped when I poured the cheesecake batter over top, because the caramel didn't run everywhere. There were some spots where the caramel touched the sides, but I didn't have the problem some other reviewers did with the outer caramel hardening. Regardless, next time I'll try pouring the cheesecake batter around the edges first and then in the middle to keep the caramel where I want it. For the actual cheesecake, I followed other people's suggestions a