Brownie Caramel Cheesecake

4.3
543 Ratings
  • 5 337
  • 4 113
  • 3 57
  • 2 21
  • 1 15

This is a great recipe that gets compliments when ever I make it. It is very rich, and worth the time and calories.

Recipe by Jackie

Gallery
48 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
3 hrs
total:
4 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9 inch springform pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease the bottom of a 9 inch springform pan.

    Advertisement

  • In a small bowl, mix together brownie mix, 1 egg and water. Spread into the greased pan. Bake for 25 minutes.

  • Melt the caramels with the evaporated milk over low heat in a heavy saucepan. Stir often, and heat until mixture has a smooth consistency. Reserve 1/3 cup of this caramel mixture, and pour the remainder over the warm, baked brownie crust.

  • In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese, sugar and vanilla with an electric mixer until smooth. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Pour cream cheese mixture over caramel mixture.

  • Bake cheesecake for 40 minutes. Chill in pan. When cake is thoroughly chilled, loosen by running a knife around the edge, and then remove the rim of the pan. Heat reserved caramel mixture, and spoon over cheesecake. Drizzle with the chocolate topping.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
512 calories; protein 8.2g; carbohydrates 68.9g; fat 24.1g; cholesterol 93.2mg; sodium 354.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/10/2022