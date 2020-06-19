Brigid's Blackberry Pie

Tonight's guest list got out of hand for a backyard barbecue. To stretch the menu further than I had originally planned, I decided to throw some pies in the oven while everyone was outside visiting before we started grilling. I didn't have time to fool with a finicky recipe and decided to have my kitchen helper search for a simple blackberry pie recipe. I made my own crusts and omitted the salt because my butter was salted. I used frozen berries because it was what I had on hand. I questioned him twice on the amount of sugar and flour, and then had to verify with my own eyes. I followed the the recipe, and in the end, tossed the berries in the mixture, then filled my pie crust with the coated berries. I did not use any additional sugar mixture because #1, it would not have fit in the pie pan, and #2, I felt it would be too much filler ( I actually used the mix for 18 mini pies. Way too much). The pie smelled amazing. And out of three pies that I made, this was the only one that was cut into straight out of the oven! It had not set up yet and the aroma of the berries tumbling out of the area where that slice had been filled my house and brought others into the kitchen. It was gone before it could cool down, but my son did show me evidence that it would have set just fine when I witnessed him using a bowl scraper to get every last bit of blackberry out of the pan. This is an amazing, simple recipe. Berries can be a lot of work. Trust your judgment and adjust accordingly. Thanks