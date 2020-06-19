Brigid's Blackberry Pie
Blackberries are a plant sacred to the Irish Goddess Brigid and the Norse thunder God Thor! This simple recipe will bring you back to the Old Religion in no time!
Forget mythical Brigid and Thor. This pie is delicious but you can thank Jesus for that.Read More
I made this pie for a potluck (I am an experienced pie maker and they always turn out beautifully) and it was a total embarrassment. I was shocked and confused to come back and read all the positive reviews. First off, when making it, I was anxious about the amount of sugar in the filling. I've never seen that much before. So when I tossed the filling ingredients together in the bowl, the sugar was so heavy that the berries just sat on top of it no matter how much I tossed. The they wouldn't blend together. But I pressed on and made it the way your recipe stated. I dumped the ingredients into my pie crust as they were, topped it and baked it. When I cut the pie open for the crowd, all of the sugar was in one big white "hill" in the center of the pie! While baking, it hardened there and everyone had huge chunks of pure, hard, white sugar in their piece of pie. It seems to me that there was no liquid for the sugar to melt down and dissolve with! I have never seen that happen before! Now, my only guess is that it's because I used frozen berries instead of "fresh" because that's the ONLY thing I changed in your recipe. But every time I've done that with any other recipe has always worked out just fine (blueberries, strawberries, peaches, etc...). So I don't know what went wrong but my crowd was very gracious and the pie disappeared quickly anyway. But wow, was I ever disappointed and embarrassed. I would not make this recipe again.Read More
I took a chance on this recipe and was not disappointed. The use of basic ingredients does not mask the blackberry flavor. While everyone said their pie was good, two pointed specifically to the true berry taste as their reason for liking the pie so well. The pies made a beautful dessert dish when cut and served with vanilla ice cream. The pie consistency was just right, not too thick or thin. I'll be hanging on to this recipe for future use.
A wonderful rich pie full of flavour and very simple to make. Picked the berries in the morning and cooked it in the afternoon to serve with blueberry crumb pie also on this site. Had 15 people in for a bbq and they loved the 'old fashioned' taste of this pie. Had to hand out the recipe - thank you for sharing
This was a very good pie but, it was really REALLY sweet. I used frozen blackberries just barely thawed so that when I tossed them in the mixture they wouldn't get mashed up. I also added 2 tbsp. of flour (extra) so that it wouldn't be runny. I highly recommend using the No Roll Pie Crust II (use 2xs for a top and bottom pie crust) and also let the pie COMPLETELY cool before cutting. Other than that, it was pretty good.
This is a super-simple, yet delicious pie the entire family will enjoy. I made this pie last week and my family devoured it in less than 24 hours!
This pie was soooo delicious, with a scoop of vanilla ice cream I was in heaven. I used 1/4 cup of cornstarch instead of flour and an extra cup of berries. The only thing I found to be a little off was the oven temp. I had to turn the heat up to 375 or 400 (can't remember exactly) about half way through or else I probably would have been cooking it all day. Other than that I would say it tasted perfect.
I always struggle finding the perfect combination so that my blackberry pie isn't too runny or too thick - this was a perfect recipe. I used fresh blackberries. I wonder how successful it would be with frozen blackberries, though. I will definitely be using this again.
I've been using this recipe for the last few years, turning local blackberries into wonderful pies very consistently. simple recipe with ingredients you already have, you couldn't ask for the pie to turn out better, there's no reason to look further for a blackberry pie recipe.
When I make blackberry pie (my favorite), I like this recipe best for making the inside. I find it MUCH tastier when I make my own crust, though. It's not as hard as it sounds!
Blackberries grow likes weeds here in the Pacific NW so thought I would try my hand at a homemade pie. This came out so good! The only thing I changed was that I brushed an egg white on top along with a sprinkle of white sugar and cinnamon. Used a buttermilk pie crust. Yummy!
OMG, I nearly fainted when I heard from my husband of 43 years, for the first time, "that was the best pie I've ever had in my life!" He rarely compliments but never this effusively. And I have to concur...likely the best I've ever made. I did use 1-1/4 cups sugar, the 1/2 cup flour plus 2 Tbsp. cornstarch - since so many said it was runny. And it turned out perfect! Not a bit runny. I added 1/4 tsp. nutmeg and 1 tsp. cinnamon as well. Will be making this winner again!!
First timers (like me) here are my tips: -line the bottom of the oven! it spills! -use fresh berries, or thawed berries NO SUGAR ADDED (otherwise it will be too sweet) -add 1/2 envelope of unflavored gelatin to the berries before you add the dry ingredients mixture. Coat well so that gelatin dissolves with the fruit juice. Then proceed as indicated. -I baked it 30 min at 375F, then 35 min at 400F. I recommend using a glass pie baking dish, so that you can see if the bottom crust is browned. -DO let it cool to room temperature! Otherwise it will be runny and very hard to serve, no matter how much gelatin or corn starch or whatever you use. Resist the temptation! I LOVED IT, LOVED IT, LOVED IT!!! (my guests did, too!)
Everyone raved! Best pie ever. Perfect consistency. People kept asking how I got a berry pie to not be runny. Will use this recipe again. I was worried about it coming out too sweet so I only used only 1/2 a cup of sugar. It was perfect! I also used frozen berries because it's November, but I can't wait for summer when I can use fresh. I also ended up having to crank up the oven to 350 after first hour to brown the crust. It ended up baking to close to 2 hours before it was perfect. Brushed the crust with an egg yolk and one TB of water and then sprinkled with sugar. So delicious. Thanks for the recipe
I made this one last night. It was wonderful!!! I had to let it cook a bit longer than she states, but it was to die for.
Excellent pie recipe, but make your own crust. Homemade pie crust is soo much better.
Delicious and SO easy to make! We made it with 2/3 blackberries and 1/3 raspberries. My husband LOVED it.
AMAZING. Amazingly simple and so freaking good. My fiance said it was the best pie he'd ever eaten! :-)
This had a great taste and contrary to those who thought it was runny or baked with hard lumps mine was smooth and thick. I did alter the recipe in the following ways: Mixed Berrie mixture first using 1 Cup sugar, 2 Tablespoons cornstarch,and left the butter out. Left Berrie mixture sit while preparing pie crust. I pre-baked the pie shell with egg white coating at 400°F for 10 min. Poured berries and all dry ingredients into the shell making sure dry ingredients were on top of the berries. Added top shell coated with egg white then coated with milk and sugar for a flaky brown crust. Baked for 10 min at 400°f then reduced to 350°F for 40-50 min. or until golden brown. Perfect pie and very good taste.
I've made this pie twice and everyone (co-workers) loved it, but who doesn't like free pie? My only issue is the runniness even though it rested over night. I plan on trying some of the other reviewer's suggestions. Also, I need clarification...after coating the berries all the dry mixture goes into the pie aswell, correct?
Fabulous. Sooo easy and sooo good.
First time I've ever used a premade pie crust. Have 4 little kids and just didn't have time. My friends raved! I cut down on the sugar. Only added 1/2 cup sugar to the berries and about 2-3 Tbsp's on top. I omitted the butter, but I'm sure it would be good either way (would probably taste richer with the butter, but everyone loved it anyway). Wonderful and very, very simple recipe! Thanks so much!!
The very first pie I have ever made. It was wicked yummy. Followed to the tee. Everyone couldn't believe how well it taste.. Thanx a bunch
Sooo yummy and EASY! If you're thinking about making this, I recommend making your own crust to save about $2.50. It took me three small crates of blackberries to get to 4 cups. I will be making this again and again!
I really enjoyed this pie. My filling ended up runny, but I'm sure that can be remedied by adding a bit more flour or a bit of corn starch next time. It was easy to make and nice when served with a dollop of homemade whipped cream.
I made this as my very first attempt at baking berry pie, took it to work, and it went over FAMOUSLY! I made my own crust (which is a pain in itself), and I think I used 1pkg of frozen blackberry's and another pkg of frozen mixed berries and it turned out wonderfully!! Highly recommended and easy to make! :)
Need to add more flour ( a couple of tablespoons ), also bake at 350.
I've made this recipe several times, and with a little tweaking it is to die for. I had to add more flour each time to keep it from being too runny (maybe my berries are juicer), and the cooking time seems to be off. 1 hour at 350 degrees instead of 325 was about right for my oven. Other than those 2 changes I followed the recipe to a tee. Thor and I have put on a few pounds thanks to this recipe, but who cares. 5 stars and highly recommended!
Insanely delicious! I used the ingredients exactly as written. Just needed to bake mine about 15 min. longer. Thank you for sharing!
You can't go wrong with a basic ,old-fashion recipe. The only suggestion I would add is to brush either beaten egg, or cream on top of the pie before placing it in the oven. It will guarantee a beautiful golden brown crust with a bit of sheen. :0)
I followed this recipe exactly, and it was great. It came out a little softer than I would have liked, so I definitely recommend letting it fully cool before eating.
This is an excellent blackberry pie recipe. I used fresh blackberries picked from my family's property and was able to make four pies. Easy to make and wonderfully refreshing with a scoop of French vanilla ice cream!
I loved this pie. I made it for thanksgiving because my dad doesn't like pumpkin. I increased the flour a little and forgot the butter but it still came out wonderful :] thank you for the recipe
I followed the recipe exactly except I added about a cup of sliced strawberries to it. It was delicious!!!! The pie only lasted about an hour. Great recipe!
This was pretty good. The filling is delicious, but a little too sweet for my taste. And I really think the pre-made crust detracts from the taste. I will try making this again sometime with a homemad crust and scaling back the sugar in the filling. Otherwise though, a good recipe.
Great flavor. Followed recipe exactly but too much dry ingrdients and sugar settled improperly. Let HARD texture on bottom of pan! Tasted great, though! Can't deny that! VERY sweet!
Wonderful flavor! My filling came out really runny, but I have a game plan for next time. :-) This was really easy to make!
Thank you for this recipe. It brings back wonderful memories when I used to go blackberry picking and my mother would make this pie. (Ah - and they were also Irish blackberries)!
It was very runny and WAY to sweet.:(
this was great! I don't ever use salt, so I left that out. Just thought the sugar seemed too much, so I only used 1/2 c, wasn't quite enough so will try again with 1 c. I did make my own crust. The amount of berries was perfect for a nice thick pie.
Made just as written, it always come out great
Blackberry pie is my Grandma's favorite. I made this for her at Christmas with frozen berries from my garden. My berries are extra juicy, so I had to add a little extra flour, but other than that . . . It was great! Everyone loved it. Not a piece left!
Followed exactly except to brush top crust with milk and shake sugar on it before baking.
After picking fresh blackberries and enduring all of the thorn scratches, you definitely want to use the blackberries to their fullest! This recipe made fresh picked blackberries into a delicious pie..not too sour and not too sweet!
I really liked it-my husband didn't like all the seeds. I think next time I might put the berries through a food mill & then use the filling in a tart.
Excellent recipe, first time I ever made a blackberry pie and my husband just loved it. He said it was the best he ever had.
I followed the recipe to the "T" and it was so watery and horrible.; it was not pie. I tried to salvage it by thickening the berries on the stove and topping it with the pie crust but is was way too sweet. I will never use this recipe again, its horrible.
Very nummy! I used a tad less sugar, squirted a touch of lemon over the bb blend, and served with an option of whipped cream or vanilla ice cream. It was a hit. :)
This is way too sweet. The filling is all sugar and you cannot even taste the flavor of the blackberries. The consistency is good but cut down the sugar and add some seasonings that enhance the berries, like lemon or cinnamon.
Great recipe, used this one for my first ever blackberry pie and my guys LOVED it!! Now I have the perfect recipe for Imbolc! Thanks for sharing!
Delicious!!
This recipe was AWSOME!!! I baked 2 pies today. It was so easy to make and just down right delicious. Im sure I will be making more of these this season.
Wonderful and compliments the flavors of the blackberrys without being too sweet or too tart. Delicious a la mode or by itself. This recipe was a sinch to follow and the finished product is sensational!
Extremely easy to make! Great taste!
Turned out great! I used "Ruth's Grandmas Pie Crust" recipe from this site! I sprinkled the top of the pie crust with sugar before baking! YUMMY! I will make this again!! Thanks for sharing the recipe!
This was a wonderful pie. I added a squeeze of lemon and used Marie Callender frozen pie crusts. It's the best pie we've ever had!
The only change I made to this recipe was that I made my own pie crust instead of pre-made, which was delicious. Unfortunately, the filling wasn't. This is a very heavy pie; the filling is really thick. For my tastes, I couldn't even eat it.
It was great! That is all I have to say about this pie. But way to go ZOINKS!!! God bless you.
This was the first time I made a pie (also made a blueberry pie at the same time). I was shocked at how easy it was to make. Everyone raved over it! It was quite delicious!!!
I followed the recipe to a T and like another user indicated, the sugar/flour mixture didn’t do anything but sit there. I had a mound of berries on top of a mound of sugar and there was no liquid in the pie at all. I was so embarrassed and disappointed....not to mention the money wasted (blackberries are expensive).
I am not a pie person, but my boyfriends family is. So after looking at a few recipes I decided to try this one. I was a little nervous since I have never baked a pie before, and was taking it to my boyfriends parents house for Sunday dinner. And well, I thought it was the best blackberry pie I have ever tasted, my boyfriend liked it to, in fact he liked it so much he boxed up the pie before asking it others wanted seconds.
It was fabulous I’ve made a total of four of them in two weeks and everybody that has tried a piece has loved it. I made no changes to the recipe.
LOVED this pie. Versatile to be used with any fruit. FYI...ALWAYS use fresh fruit in pies to prevent "runny" pies. I did cut the amount of sugar in half, added 1/4 tsp. nutmeg and 1 tsp. cinnamon. Brushed on some egg white to the bottom before loading in the fruit and brushed the top of the pie and sprinkled it with white sugar.
Excellent pie. Thank you for sharing the recipe. I followed it exactly, and also used Grandma Ruth's Crust recipe. I have never been successful at making a crust, and this one was awesome! The only negative about this pie was that after 80 minutes at 325, I turned the heat up to 375 to brown the crust. It looked beautiful and tasted great.
Delicious but next time I'm going tony use 1/2 the sugar.
This recipe gets 5 stars!!! I live in the Pacific NW and blackberries grow like weeds up here! Unfortunately, I made this pie in February (out of season) and I had to use frozen but there was no telling in the taste.Following some tips from other reviewers I only made a little change. 1. I combined all ingredients and then defrosted the berries in the microwave. After stirring it again, it was really soupy. I added 1 Tablespoon of cornstarch to help thicken. Wow! It worked! I added a dash of Cardamom and a dash of cinnamon and 1 teaspoon of real vanilla.
I added 1 c. chopped rhubarb (instead of cutting down on sugar). Used a crumb topping instead of top crust. Fabulous! Not runny like blackberry pies sometimes are; perfect!
AMAZING!!! No one in my family believed this was as easy as it was!!! My son, who rarely eats pie, declared "this is delicious" and instructed me that other than the obligatory holiday pumpkin pie, no other pie besides this one is allowed to darken my oven's door. I made a mixed berry frozen custard to go on top, but we couldn't wait for it to custardize... something to look forward to later!! Thank you SO MUCH for this recipe. It's going to be a summer regular in my house. :)
this recipe was awesome...even if I did add a bit of heavy whiping creme to the berries. (1/4 cup) and so added a bit more flour. Best Blackberry Pie recipe I have made yet. I also used the pie crust recipe recommended by others and it is a keeper too. (Ruth's Grandma's Pie Crust)
Tonight's guest list got out of hand for a backyard barbecue. To stretch the menu further than I had originally planned, I decided to throw some pies in the oven while everyone was outside visiting before we started grilling. I didn't have time to fool with a finicky recipe and decided to have my kitchen helper search for a simple blackberry pie recipe. I made my own crusts and omitted the salt because my butter was salted. I used frozen berries because it was what I had on hand. I questioned him twice on the amount of sugar and flour, and then had to verify with my own eyes. I followed the the recipe, and in the end, tossed the berries in the mixture, then filled my pie crust with the coated berries. I did not use any additional sugar mixture because #1, it would not have fit in the pie pan, and #2, I felt it would be too much filler ( I actually used the mix for 18 mini pies. Way too much). The pie smelled amazing. And out of three pies that I made, this was the only one that was cut into straight out of the oven! It had not set up yet and the aroma of the berries tumbling out of the area where that slice had been filled my house and brought others into the kitchen. It was gone before it could cool down, but my son did show me evidence that it would have set just fine when I witnessed him using a bowl scraper to get every last bit of blackberry out of the pan. This is an amazing, simple recipe. Berries can be a lot of work. Trust your judgment and adjust accordingly. Thanks
I've made this several times now and it's great!!
I couldn't give 5 stars to the recipe as written only because I used only 1 cup of sugar and even then it was pretty sweet. Using any more would have made it too sweet to eat. Maybe this was because I used fresh blackberries that I picked myself and they were perfectly ripe. Using store bought frozen blackberries might need more than 1 cup of sugar. I used my favorite crust recipe and together the pie was delicious.
Just whipped this one up in less than 15 minutes. Came out beautiful. Looks like Southern Home Style that i remember.
This recipe was bomb! The only I think I would change it to let the pie cook and hour and thirty minutes. All purpose is the best flour because it makes the crust flaky, I tried white/wheat flour and it just didn't compare. And pick the blackberries either the day before or day of, it makes it a lot more fresh. I cooked pies for this ministry I am involved with and everyone loved it and my dad, which takes is great if he loved it.
PERFECT JUST PERFECT! I MADE 2 PIE'S ONE WITH A TOP CRUST AND ONE WITH A RUSTIC STYLE CRUST BOTH ARE PERFECT! THNX FOR A WONDERFUL RECIPE :)
I had a deep dish pie crust, so I added an extra cup of blackberries. I also made this with the addition of 2 tbs of cornstarch after reading some of the reviews, and I baked it for an hour at 375. the pie baked up fine, but I noticed that there were some areas where the sugar mixture hadn't melted into the juice. I suspect this was because of too much cornstarch. I also thought it was way too sweet. I think if I make this again, I'm going to cut the sugar back to 1 cup and cut out the cornstarch.
