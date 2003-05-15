Fruit Cocktail Cake II
An easy cake to put together, the fruit cocktail makes it very moist.
An easy cake to put together, the fruit cocktail makes it very moist.
This cake was very easy to make. There is, however, an error (probably a typo) in the time stated to bake it. There's no way in the world that it will be ready in 15-20 minutes. It took about 1 hour and 20 minutes in my oven and I think that's closer to what you would expect for a cake with all the moistness of this one (a lot of canned fruit!). Nevertheless, we really enjoyed it, hot from the oven.Read More
This cake was very easy to make. There is, however, an error (probably a typo) in the time stated to bake it. There's no way in the world that it will be ready in 15-20 minutes. It took about 1 hour and 20 minutes in my oven and I think that's closer to what you would expect for a cake with all the moistness of this one (a lot of canned fruit!). Nevertheless, we really enjoyed it, hot from the oven.
My grandmother has been baking this cake, for over thirty years. This is my family's favorite cake. Using real butter instead of margarine really makes a difference in the flavor of the frosting.
I added 1/4 c. melted butter b/c the batter tasted a little "floury". It made the cake very moist. Also, it was WAY too much batter for one 9" pan - I put it in two and it was perfect - made a nice layer cake. Only took 30 min. to cook. Very good...recommend eating with ice cream!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections