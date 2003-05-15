Fruit Cocktail Cake II

An easy cake to put together, the fruit cocktail makes it very moist.

By JJOHN32

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cream 1 1/2 c sugar with the eggs. Add fruit cocktail (including liquid). Add the flour and baking soda--mixing well with beater. Pour into a greased and floured 9 inch round cake pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) about 15-20 minutes. Usually bakes best in thick aluminum cake pans.

  • To Make Frosting: Mix well the cup of sugar, canned milk and stick of margarine. Cook slowly till mixture blends. Cook about 2 minutes more; remove from heat. Add vanilla, chopped nuts and coconut. Stir mixture until thick. Spread on cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
539 calories; protein 6.6g; carbohydrates 102.5g; fat 13g; cholesterol 59mg; sodium 576.9mg. Full Nutrition
