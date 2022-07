Orange Juice Cake

I read the first 10 reviews and then made the cake. I did not have instant vanilla pudding but used MY*T*Fine vanilla pudding and pie filling that I did have. Where water was called for, I used orange juice. I did add 1 TBSP of orange extract to the cake batter and 1 TBSP to the "glaze". I cooked the cake for 55 minutes at 325 degrees. I allowed the "glaze" to cool for about 10 minutes and kept the cake in the bundt pan while I gently poured it over the cake (after poking holes as instructed). I had about a 1/4 of the "glaze" in the pan and it didn't seem the cake could hold another drop. I was successful in turning the cake out of the bundt pan onto the cake plate and would guess that it took me about 10 minutes to pour the glaze over the cake, allowing it enough time to cool a bit and come out of the pan. I decided to poke a few more holes in the cake now that it was upright and was able to utilize the remainder of the glaze. I cooled the cake for a few hours, covered it and the next day sprinkled it generously with powdered sugar. This cake got raves and to say it was moist is an understatement. It was delicious!!!! The next time I make this cake I would like to try a vanilla glaze recipe which is also posted on Allrecipes.com in place of the powdered sugar.