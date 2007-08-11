Orange Juice Cake

This cake is similar to a rum cake, but you substitute orange juice for rum.

Recipe by Debbie Rowe

12
12
Yield:
1 bundt cake
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a large bundt pan.

  • Combine the cake mix, pudding mix, water, oil, and eggs together. Mix with an electric mixer on medium speed for 2 minutes. Pour batter into bundt pan.

  • Bake for 30 minutes, or until knife inserted in cake comes out clean.

  • Combine the butter or margarine, sugar, and orange juice in a saucepan. Boil this mixture for about 2 minutes. While still warm, poke holes in the top of the cake with a fork. Pour orange juice mixture over cake. When the cake is saturated place it on a plate, and dust top with confectioners' sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
444 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 55.5g; fat 23.6g; cholesterol 83.2mg; sodium 479.3mg. Full Nutrition
