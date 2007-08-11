Orange Juice Cake
This cake is similar to a rum cake, but you substitute orange juice for rum.
I made this cake and it was an instant success. My co-workers gobbled it all up. Wonderful Cake! I made edits to this recipe. 1 Box of Duncan Hines Orange Supreme Cake Mix (instead of the yellow mix) 1 Box of Orange Jello mix along with 1 Box of the Vanilla Pudding mix Orange Zest added to cake mix. I also add the orange zest to the glaze. When still hot in the pan, I poke holes in the cake and pour the glaze over the cake. Let it sit for 15 minutes to absorb all of the mixture before flipping the cake. All the juice should be absorbed into the cake before flipped. I love this cake and will plan on making it again. It WAS TRULY A HIT!Read More
There is just no way one could say they made this recipe "exactly" and have it turn out. (Assuming you're using the Bundt cake pan called for in the recipe) Any cake mix bundt recipe needs to bake between 50-60 minutes, not 25 minutes as written. This discrepancy makes this recipe fatally flawed right from the start, in my opinion. Experienced cooks will know better, but if a beginner cook baked this and thought it would be done in 25 minutes, they'd wonder what they did wrong. Having said that, the orange flavor was nice, particularly since I added a teaspoon of orange extract to the batter (would have used 1 T. of grated oranze zest if I had it), and used orange juice in the batter as well, rather than the water called for. As for the syrup, in hindsight I'd use only half this recipe. Yes, this definitely is a moist cake, but it really is TOO moist - soggy, in fact, in places where the cake absorbed the syrup more than others. I cannot recommend this recipe as written. However, if you adjust the baking time to 50-60 minutes (mine took 55) and make the changes I made to use orange juice instead of water, add a teaspoon of orange extract or a tablespoon of grated orange zest and reduce the syrup by half this would be a four star, cake mix cake.Read More
I've been making this for years, I got the recipe from my aunt. I double the pudding and add orange zest to make it even more moist and add a bit more orange flavor. No matter where I take it, its gone in a flash. Good for breakfast too!!
Delicious - plus it's so simple to make! You'd really never know it was a boxed cake - it's that good! It's very moist and bursting with orange flavor - what more could you ask for from such a simple recipe! I do agree however that the directions need a little revising and the ingredients need a little "tweaking" to heighten the orange flavor thus the 4 stars vs. 5. But, I wouldn't down grade the recipe completely. To heighten the orange flavor I used 3/4 cup of orange juice vs. 1 cup of water and 1 tsp of orange extract along with a Tbsp of orange zest. And, I did bake it at 325 for 55 minutes. Other than that, this makes for a delicious dessert! This cake is perfect when you don't have time to make a scratch cake but want something that tastes like you did. It baked up perfectly and even though the recipe for the glaze could probably be cut in half it really does add to the cake. Once it was cooled, I couldn't resist drizzling some melted white chocolate over it for a bit of contrast and to take it over the top. Great recipe!
This cake is very good:glaze is very moist and delicious. 5 stars: orange supreme cake mix, not yellow, and adding more sauce. I baked in a regular cake pan, not a bundt pan, and it took about 40 minutes. It is soooooooo good! The glaze is delicious! I don't even like cake, and I was in heaven with this!
I used 1 cup of oj instead of water and omitted the oj sauce. I covered it with orange flavored buttercream. Huge success at the party
I added Grand Marnier to the glaze...c'est magnifique!
I made this cake in the hope that it would be "orange" and it wasn't. I ended up with a moist cake that tasted like a yellow cake. I used fresh OJ too! I was a little disappointed.
This is a wonderful and moist cake. I had made this before I saw it here on the Allrecipes website. The only thing I did different was ... I use one cup of orange juice instead of one cup of water added to the cake mix, pudding, oil and eggs. And I used butter recipe yellow cake mix instead of just regular yellow cake mix. Good cake to share with friends.
This is a very good cake. I have made it five times. Everytime I make a couple for our church bake sales they don't sit on the table for jvery long. I would highly recommend this recipe. Thanks for a great recipe!
Super easy, moist and delicious!
I am giving this a 4* as for me this was how the cake turned out with a few changes. I feel that how the recipe is written the cake would not make as good a cake, firstly the cook time I think is too far off. A 30 minutes a Bundt cake of this size would turn out a gooey mess. I baked my cake for a total of 50 minutes. I used a BC Yellow cake mix, orange juice instead of the water. I always use a mixture of walnut oil and applesauce in place of vegetable oil and I also added a packet of orange sugerfree Jello (also used the Vanilla pudding mix, the recipe called for). I wanted a chocolate orange marble effect to the cake. To a 1/3 of the batter I added a little cocoa and some chocolate syrup. The cake turned out like I expected with a nice moist orange taste. I guess it taste's one up from the orange soda cake I have made in the past.
FANTASTIC! I highly recommend you try making this absolutely delicious and super moist cake. And with a few simple tweaks - it can burst with even more flavour! Hubby had not one, not two, but three good-sized pieces in one sitting. Then another HUGE slice at breakfast today. Thirty-six hours later and the entire cake is gone. Although this cake would be perfect at any time of year, it fits nicely with an Autumn, Halloween or Thanksgiving theme. A great cake to bring to a harvest brunch or buffet. Despite the changes I made, I still gave this cake five stars - it’s just too yummy for anything less. I liked it so much I’m going to try making a lemon version this weekend. My changes included: Baked cake @ 335 in bundt pan for 50 - 55 minutes; Replaced water with frozen orange juice (thawed but not diluted); Added 3 tsp real orange extract to batter; Added 2 tsp real orange extract to glaze; Added zest from 1 large orange to batter, a pinch to glaze; Glazed cake while still warm and sprinkled with 3 tbsp finely crushed orange candy; When cake cooled, I added a light dusting of icing sugar. Note: I used a standard yellow cake and pudding mix only because my grocer was out of orange. The orange cake mix would have produced a nicer colour. Lastly, reduce glaze by half - I had enough glaze for two cakes.
This recipe is a good base, but the one thing that will make this cake POP! is substituting the vanilla pudding with 1 small pkg. of orange Jello. It brings the orange flavor everyone is looking for. TRY IT!!
Wow- was this cake good! Only thing I did different was add a box of orange jello (I wanted to color the cake.
Problem solved. If cake is stuck due to the icing, add hot water to a bowl and dip the cake pan in for a moment. This will melt the icing enough to turn the cake out. This cake is wonderful. Instead of the 1 cup water I added 1 cup orange juice to the cake mix. It was too stiff, so I added 1/3 cup of extra water. My cake needed 10 extra minutes baking time. I let it cool in the pan, than poked it with a fork and poured the warm glaze over it. I did reduce the glaze by 1/3 and it was plenty. It turned out to be a lovely orange cake
Cake was moist and tasty. I found by using only 1/2 cup water and 1/2 cup OJ the orange flavor was more pronounced. It is defaintly a keeper!!!
Danger: you may want to eat this whole cake before guests even arrive.
Delicious... per other reviewers, I substituted OJ for the water and added some orange zest to the batter and the glaze. I also added a splash of Grand Marnier to the glaze. Everyone had to have seconds!
This didn't taste bad (re: one-star-rating) but it didnt' really taste like orange juice (hence the one-star-rating). I wanted this to be the "equivalent" of a lemon cake I make, but orange flavor... this missed the mark by far.
Well I just want to say I have my cake baking now in a 9x13 pan, but did not have yellow cake and used spice cake mix, and also no vanilla pudding mix, but used butterscotch and also used 1cup of oj instead of water, the batter taste great, I do have my oj,sugar and butter in pot ready to go after cake is done. I will tell all of you how it turns out. I am the type of person who likes to change things around if I do not have what it's called for, 99% of the times everything come out great. I thank you for all your recipes I get. Debbie, PS I know this will be a 5 star rating. and it sure was a 5 star rating, I baked it first for 25 min. then checked and did 10 more min. I took out let it cooled I pocked the cake all over then poured the oj mixture on it, My friend came over and he loved it, very very moist. I also took some to my vet office and they loved it. You do not have to be scared if you don't have the correct stuff. See what I did and it came out great. Thanks again. Debbie
Good recipe, but I cut out the oil all together, used 1 3/4 cup orange juice, and added orange extract & some orange color. Didn't add the sugar. Oh, and baked for about an hour.
I read the review naples 34102 made about the time to cook 30 min. it also said use the knife & thats the way to do it. The cake was a 110% winner after Sunday dinner,thanks.
A good cake for a change. I'm not sure I would make it too often. I subbed orange juice for the water in the recipe and added a bit of water to lighten up the batter. You don't need as much glaze as called for as it overpowers the cake and makes it soggy. I like a firmer texture to serve on a plate instead of a bowl. A nice fresh taste though.
Fruity and moist cake. Too much glaze. No way the cake can hold all of it. Would cut it back by half next time.
Delicious! Made it for my Mom's birthday party--there was none left. Everyone loved it, even my niece who hates oranges.
My aunt makes a homemade version of this cake, and it was FANTASTIC, try this cake with a chocolate gnache, it is out of this world!
Wow, this was really, really delicious!! My husband absolutely loved it too. I would like to try the Grand Marnier idea but I'm afraid I would eat it all and my hubby who doesn't care much for the taste of alcohol would leave too much of it for me!! Easy to make too.
Excellent! I made this according to the recipe and it came out perfect! Thanks Debbie for a really wonderful treat!
The cake was wonderful, but I added a little less butter so I could really taste the orange juice.
I will agree the recipe is fatally flawed with cooking time. I as well, replaced the water with about 1 & 1/4 of orange juice because it would not have had an orange flavor otherwise. The cake WILL NOT come out an orange color unless you tint it with food coloring, which I did. I am also omitting the butter in the 'sauce' recipe and will use just sugar & OJ. I'm also going to make an orange glaze for it instead of just dusting with powdered sugar. An orange glaze poured over top after using the 'sauce' will top it off in my opinion instead of just dusting. Instead of bottled OJ, I'm going to use concentrated/frozen OJ by the way for the sauce and glaze so it will have that orange flavored "punch" it need. I'm one that adjusts the recipe about 90% of the time if it "just doesn't sound right". I also cut the pudding additive in half because I was also afraid it would be too moist after pouring the orange sauce. Good luck to future bakers with this recipe...you also might want to adjust as according to other user's suggestions.
I'm not too impressed. It was yummy to an extent, but not orange-y enough. It just tasted like a simple yellow cake. The orange flavor was barley there.
use a little less sugar in the sauce. try the same recipe using chocolate and an appropriate sauce.
I also changed the water for OJ, I added 1 Tbsp of orange zest. The only problem I faced was that the cake broke in pieces when flipping it over. Maybe next time I'll wait until it cools down, unmold it, move it back to the mold and then pour the orange sauce. The taste was delicious though.
This cake was very easy to make and everyone at work loved it and I've had several people ask me for the recipe . Absolutely delicious and very moist . I would check it after 45 minutes as my oven cooks faster and I didn't need the whole hour . Great recipe and will definitely make again !!!
Good flavor, but texture was not pleasant. The orange juice mixture didn't soak through the cake, only about half-way (and I let it sit for a long time!). So the bottom half of the cake was soggy and greasy from the butter.
WOW! Is all I can say! This is the best pound / bundt cake I have ever eaten. If you want a moist cake, you got it. This cake is all around wonderful and i followed recipe exactly!
Made this cake yesterday when looking for a bundt cake. Like others I added an extra pack of vanilla pudding to the mix, and some orange peel. To make the cake turn orange I also added a pack of orange jello mix to the dry ingredients. Cake turned out really nice, but needed to be baked for at least 45-50 minutes....not 30. Overall a success and a keeper to my recipe box. Thanks!
MmmMmm good! Loved it, loved it, loved it but I don't put oil in my cakes, I always use applesauce...and I added some orange zest for extra flavor. My family raved!
I dare not make this cake too often.It is scrumpdelicous. WE eat it too fast and want more.Nanee
I thought this was completely amazing! I did follow another reviewer's suggestions and used oj in place of water, added orange zest to batter and syrup and halved the syrup. My hubby had some for breakfast every morning! It's fabulous and I swear it gets better each day! I also cooked it for about 50 minutes, and used a long skewer to poke the holes. I used a flat tube pan and poured the juice very slowly over a still warm cake with a spoon, letting it ooze over the sides at will and then removed the outer ring after about 15 minutes. I never attempted to pull the cake off the inner tube... it did seem kind of fragile but who cares, I merely cut the slices! Good stuff!
Delicious. I had no problems with the recipe as written. The next time I bake it, I'll use orange juice in place of water. I will try other juices, too.
Have made many forms of this recipe over the years and this one is very good but, to develop the orange flavor, I feel it needs a few additions. Add 1 tbls. orange rind to the batter plus 1/4 cup orange liqueur to replace some of the water. For the glaze I use at least 2 tbls.of orange liquer. Sorry for changes, but of course poeples' tastes differ. Am sure that your cooking time is just an oversight which any of us can do. Thanks tho for a very good base for many varieties.
Very moist cake. I recplaced the oil with applesauce and used an orange juice glaze made with orange juice, orange extract and powdered sugar. Took to the teacher's lounge and it was gone in a few hours.
Yummy, made this yesterday we loved it, very sweet to the taste buds. Enjoy. I added 2 tablespoons of triple sec to the cake batter for a little more orange flavor. Judy
This cake tasted really good...but this is the first of many bundt cakes I've made over the years that would NOT come out of the pan. It ended up breaking in half!!!! I used a lot of Pam and thoroughly coated the pan, just like I always do. I used satsuma juice instead of OJ, so MAYBE that's why but who knows? It did taste really moist and I did receive good comments about it (after I pieced it back together and used a melted cream cheese icing drizzled on it!)
I made this cake to go with Sunday dinner yesterday and it was wonderful. I used a orange supreme mix and replaced the 1 cup of water with half water,half orange juice. Baked in a 9x13 pan for 30 minutes and made half the glaze. Turned out GREAT. Thanks for a new and amazing recipe.
Yummy! I used Lemon cause I did'nt have orange...everyone loved it!
I had a similar recipe that I used for years that called for 1 c. OJ instead of water. It also said to poke holes and pour glaze over cake AFTER you take it out of the pan. Wish I'd did this instead of what this recipe calls for... the cake was so soggy hours later that it fell into pieces when I tried to transfer it to a cake plate. Ugh. I can't use it for the potluck I'm going to tonight, but it tastes good so my kids will eat it.
I didn't have a box of yellow cake mix on hand so I just used some of the dry ingredients from the Joy of Cooking recipe (2 2/3 cups flour, 2 1/4 baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1 1/2 cups sugar). I also only had regular vanilla pudding mix (not instant), but that seemed to work just fine. After combining the ingredients and adding the water, it didn't have the orange flavor, so I added 1/2 cup of orange juice and 1/8 teaspoon orange extract. I ended up having to bake the cake for 45-50 min, but once it was finished and had soaked up with liquid mixture, it was great. Next time I'll try using orange juice instead of water and adding orange zest.
I think that this is a very good cake with it being so moist and delish. I had made a lemon cake with lemon pudding and the orange juice glaze but didn't have to boil it just use confection sugar, soft butter and orange juice mix and pour over warm cake with fork holes. very good also.
This was a cute recipe. People liked it. Visually appealing. I drizzled it with white chocolate, and served it with mandarin orange slices.
I added the zest from one orange to the cake batter and also added the zest from 1/2 of an orange to the orange juice topping mixture. My family loved it and want another one made immediately!!!
I made this in the microwave in my Stoneware Bundt pan and it was delicious!!
I follwed the recipe except I used a 9x13 pan. This cake was sweet and moist and so orangey.We all loved it!!
Easy and good!
My mom came home with this recipe years ago and now I make it for my husband, its his favorite cake.I add a little OJ to the batter while mixing....Super Yummy!!
So delicious! Changed it up a bit sub-ing vanilla for the lemon and adding zest and a touch of rum. It is a real winner!
I added a second box of pudding mix to the ingredients, as another reviewer suggested, and I added orange zest to the batter (about 1/2 large orange). The batter was VERY thick (climb-up-the-beaters THICK), so I added a couple tablespoons of OJ, and it was still very thick (wanted to add more OJ, but was afraid it wouldn't bake right). The cake took 50 minutes to bake. I added zest to the sauce also (the other half of the orange). 5 minutes after it came out of the oven, I used a bamboo skewer to poke holes in it. Left it in the pan and slowly poured the sauce over it. It's alot of liquid for the cake to absorb, and probably takes a good 1/2 hour or more for that to happen. Haven't tasted it yet, but it smells great! Will update later about the taste. IT'S VERY GOOD! Let cool overnight, and dusted with powdered sugar in the morning. Took some to work and everyone loves it! Definitely use the zest. I made this cake again, using a BC white cake mix, 2 boxes of instant vanilla pudding, and zest in both the cake and glaze and a splash of Triple Sec. It took 45 minutes to bake. Everyone loves it!
the reason i give a a 2 is that the cake is heavy and too sticky.. the syrup is way too much for it.. and didnt really taste the orange in it..might do it again without the syrup.. cause the cake its self is nice..i added orange zest and jello..
My "go to" easy cake in a pinch. Here is a little "twist" that makes it go from GOOD to FAAAABUlOUS! I sprinkle chopped nuts on the bottom of the bundt pan before adding the cake mix. When you turn it over, it is gorgeous! For those of you complaining that it wasnt "Orange" tasting, I have added some orange flavored extract and WALLA ....ORANGE!
This makes a good moist cake, not very orangey though. Next time I'm going to try and pump up the orange flavor by following some of the suggestions in the previous reviews.
I made this once exactly like it said in the recipe but thought that it needed a little something so the second time, I used the orange supreme cake mix, orange juice in the batter as someone else mentioned, and lemon instant pudding mix. It was a lot better. I also used half the syrup and frosterd it with butter cream icing. It was a big hit.
I have been making this cake for years. I use a cup of orange juice instead of water. This cake is so moist.
This cake is outstanding. I had coconut cream pudding on hand; so, used that plus substituted water with Sunny D drink. Cut the glaze by 1/3. Used 1/2 on cake while hot and then the other 1/2 after the cake had cooled 15 min. Also, used Sunny D in glaze.
very good, I found the cook time fairly acurate. Would add OJ instead of water to cake mix next time, but def would make again!
awesome
This was yummy, instead of water I substituted oj. Also took about 40 minutes to bake. Very moist and delicious!
This was fabulous!!! Will definetly do again and again!
My first try with this recipe was unaltered from the recipe (other than using French Vanilla pudding instead of Vanilla), and it was a hit. I personally thought it was a little too sugary, but I was a minority. In fact, I was asked to make it again for a dinner, and I plan to try adding orange zest to the glaze and orange jello to the cake. Also, I had to bake my cake in a bundt pan for 40-45 minutes before the knife came out without batter on it, and poured the glaze on pretty much directly out of the oven.
My husband and I LOOOOOVED this cake. Yes I will be baking it again!
I read the first 10 reviews and then made the cake. I did not have instant vanilla pudding but used MY*T*Fine vanilla pudding and pie filling that I did have. Where water was called for, I used orange juice. I did add 1 TBSP of orange extract to the cake batter and 1 TBSP to the "glaze". I cooked the cake for 55 minutes at 325 degrees. I allowed the "glaze" to cool for about 10 minutes and kept the cake in the bundt pan while I gently poured it over the cake (after poking holes as instructed). I had about a 1/4 of the "glaze" in the pan and it didn't seem the cake could hold another drop. I was successful in turning the cake out of the bundt pan onto the cake plate and would guess that it took me about 10 minutes to pour the glaze over the cake, allowing it enough time to cool a bit and come out of the pan. I decided to poke a few more holes in the cake now that it was upright and was able to utilize the remainder of the glaze. I cooled the cake for a few hours, covered it and the next day sprinkled it generously with powdered sugar. This cake got raves and to say it was moist is an understatement. It was delicious!!!! The next time I make this cake I would like to try a vanilla glaze recipe which is also posted on Allrecipes.com in place of the powdered sugar.
Wonderful idea! I actually changed the recipe a lot since I did not have a cake mix or pudding mix on hand, but the idea is what gets the 5 star rating since I would not have thought of that myself! Definately should use some orange zest in the batter and in the glaze. My husband and guests LOVED it and also thought it was very unique.
I made this cake and it was delicious!! It was so moist. The people who I shared it with loved it! I was more than satisfied with this recipe.
My family love this cake. Thanks Debbie.
This cake was so moist! Very mild flavor, not too sweet. My family loved it!
Wow..this is a wonderful cake! This is the best recipe I've tried to date. I did add orange jello to the cake and added 1/4 tsp. orange extract and 1/4 tsp. orange zest to the glaze. It deserves more stars!
I have made this cake multiple times, and it has always been a hit. I add some Triple Sec to the glaze for a little extra orange kick. The cake always comes out wonderful.
I LOVE THE ORANGE IN TE CAKE LIKE O MY GOD
I followed the others' instructions - added orange jello, and orange zest. This cake was fabulous! I had 4 teenagers and 3 adults eating, and it was a huge hit!
Delicious!
Delicious! I took the other reviewers suggestion and added orange juice to the cake mix instead of water. I baked it for 50 minutes-I might try 45 minutes next time as the sides were a little dark. I didn't flip the cake until it was totally cooled and I may have waited too long (didn't really see how long to wait in the other ratings) because the cake broke in half, which was aggravating but it did not take away from the taste. I will make it again.
I made it following the recipe...pretty much. The instant vanilla pudding was less than 3.5 ounces and the yellow cake mix was less than 18.25. But I used one pkg of each and it turned out perfect! My husband tried it, my daughter, one of my grandsons, and they all loved it! Very moist, and creamy. Definitely will make this again!
Super delicious! Every one had seconds!
I made this and tweaked the recipe. Used orange cake mix. I added orange jello to the recipe. added orange zest to the cake mix and the glaze teaspoon each. also made half the glaze. used orange juice instead of the water. everyone love it.
I use one cup of orange juice instead of water in the cake mix. I also sprinkle some chopped pecans or walnuts in the bunt pan before pouring in the batter. Then I do 1 & 1/4 stick of butter, cup of orange juice and the sugar to have more to pour on the cake. Yummy!
This is a favorite in our family ~ it was passed down by my Grandma and we love making it for special occasions which is perfect since it's so very easy to make!
This is our go-to Birthday Breakfast treat! Easy, delicious, and beautiful! I use 1 c. powdered sugar with a Tbsp. of half and half to make the icing. I add 1/2 tsp. of orange extract too sometimes to really put “the icing on the cake”! Whip it up and pour over for an impressive breakfast sweet. We love our Orange Juice Cake!
This cake is delicious. We have so many oranges this year I was looking for an easy way to use them and this is it. I can't seem to find 18 oz cake mixes so I added 6 tablespoons of flour and a small instant pudding to my 15.2 oz cake mix. It turned out perfectly.
Prepared as directed though mine took a little longer to cook. While it was a great cake, I was personally looking for a little more orange flavor. After reading several reviews, I tried some suggestions to get the flavor I wanted. I use the Orange Supreme Cake mix instead of yellow. I also use 1/2 water and 1/2 orange juice in the mix. If I'm wanting a little more orange flavor and I have it on hand, I will add orange jello. I like a stronger flavor. Both ways this cake is good!
Followed the recipe with the exception of adding 1 tsp of vanilla to the glaze. This cake was easy to make and tasted heavenly. Will definitely make this one again!
This is a wonderful recipe! My husband & uncle praised this cake. Considering they are picky eaters, I take it as a sure compliment! I added orange extract to the cake batter. I decorated the cake ring with Christmas trinkets to make it look festive. I will surely be making this cake again!
This was a big hit at our Christmas Breakfast. Thanks a bunch!
Yummy!! Our whole family loves this cake. I can not make it very often because we usually eat the whole thing in a day.
Tastes great! I forgot to add the 3/4 cups sugar to the syrup but it's still plenty sweet. I'm serving it tomorrow so I think I'll put a glaze on top. I think this first picture they added food coloring because mine looks like a regular yellow cake - but tastes perfectly orange! Perfect for a hot summer day.
Well, I meant to buy a box of orange cake mix and the store was out and decided to use dry ingredients from a cook book for a yello cake. I accidentally used baking soda instead of baking powder, but caught it and added some baking powder, well aware that this cake may be doomed. I used orange jello and vanilla pudding in the cake part. I added orange juice, in place of water and added orange extract in the syrup part. Well, it was getting too dark so I put foil over the top and cooked it about an hour. It tasted great, but it wouldn't stay in a solid piece. Maybe next time, I use a box cake mix and make sure not to use baking soda (still can't believe I did that)...it would probably be a more solid dessert. Not worthy of a picture but still yummy!
Love the recipe. Very moist and full of flavor. However, I did half cold water and half orange juice in the batter.
I loved this recipe!!!!! I made it exactly the way it was directed and everyone loved it!!!!
The cake part of this recipe is delicious. However, I had to double the orange sauce and apply it twice and it didn't make the cake taste very orangy, it just made it soggy and more sugary.
