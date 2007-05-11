Carrot Cake from a Mix

4.2
52 Ratings
  • 5 30
  • 4 10
  • 3 10
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

Easy carrot cake from a cake mix. Also makes good cupcakes.

Recipe by Allrecipes Member

Gallery
8 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
10
Yield:
1 - 8 inch layer cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour two 8 inch round pans.

    Advertisement

  • In large bowl, blend cake mix, oil, water, undrained pineapple, eggs, and nuts. Beat for 2 minutes with an electric mixer at medium speed. Spread batter into prepared pans.

  • Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool. Frost with cream cheese frosting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
410 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 40.2g; fat 25.6g; cholesterol 98.3mg; sodium 327mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/02/2022