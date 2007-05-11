Carrot Cake from a Mix
Easy carrot cake from a cake mix. Also makes good cupcakes.
I rarely cook from a box. This cake came out wonderful! The only change I made was to add 1 grated carrot to the mix :-D as another suggested. I'd put this one up against any totally from scratch recipe, any time! Also, I made creamcheese frosting from scratch, using 2, 8oz pkg cream cheese, 1.5 cups powdered sugar, 6 tbl unsalted butter and a 1/2 tsp vanilla extract. DELICIOUS!Read More
This recipe is the one that's right on the back of the cake mix box except this uses three eggs rather than four. I made this with the four eggs as directed on the box. This isn't bad for a cake mix cake, but after mixing it up, baking it and then tasting it I wondered why I bothered with the mix. Given that you're already mixing up several ingredients, it would take very little extra effort to add the few additonal ingredients a scratch cake would require. I did add about a cup of shredded carrot, but again, I asked myself why I was tryng to make something taste homemade instead of actually making it homemade. Too many ingredients for what is still a cake mix tasting cake.Read More
I added one large grated carrot to the batter to make it look more authentic. I also added 1/2 finely chopped walnuts. I made it a few days ahead and refrigerated it. Before frosting the cake, I drizzled about 1/2 cup more pineapple juice on it for moisture. I frosted it with a simple cream cheese frosting and sprinkled it with toasted pecans and coconut. It got RAVE reviews from my family and friends.
Excellent quick box recipie. I bake and sell cakes and am always looking for better, faster, good tasting recipies. I did place the pineapple into a blender and blended for about ten seconds so I could slice through the cake for layering, otherwise the pineapple made it difficult to cut through without breaking up the very moist cake.
This is a wonderful recipe. My family loved it and could not believe it was from a boxed mix. I added a small box of raisins and a handful of coconut to this recipe and it was absolutely wonderful!!! THis cake is a winner-I will only use this recipe when I need a carrot cake again. I already have a request for this cake this Christmas!!!
I made this cake, following the direction to cut the oil down to one cup, and it came out wonderful. I *did* soak up a little extra oil with a paper towel while it was cooling though. It's great (i'm not a fan of carrot cake) and everyone who tried it said it was the best carrot cake they've ever eaten. (Be forewarned though...I made the two layer round size, and when frosted, it weighed SEVEN POUNDS! It's very VERY moist.
This is a very good cake; I read the reviews and did not understand why Betty Boo cut the oil down to 1 cup when it only called for 1/2 cup, though.
these are really good. i added a half shredded carrot for a more home-made taste. i layered the cake in four and filled it with cream cheese frosting; the cake really held well. altogether, the taste reminded me of "pumpkin roll cake" in the site. i will never labor for carrot cake scratch anymore! , and probably will never make "pumpkin roll cake" again. thank you, submitter!
great recipe, no problems here or alterations
I couldn't find a carrot cake mix so I used a golden butter cake mix and added two cups of shredded carrot. It came out really moist but still had a cake mix flavor to me. Everyone else loved it. I definitely should have used more spice. Two teaspoons wasn't enough for the butter cake mix. Maybe some ginger and nutmeg could have helped to mask the cake mix flavor. I topped cake with cream cheese frosting and nuts. Super easy to do.
Excellent flavor - it got rave reviews at our Easter dinner. I did use my mini food processor on the pineapple as suggested (picky pineapple eaters couldn't taste it!). The cake was still very crumbly.
Carrot Cake IV Haiku: "Four Stars for Cake IV! I used carrot baby food, with yellow box cake." I had a lonely box of yellow cake mix in the pantry, so I followed this recipe, but added 3 small jars of carrot baby food, as well as a small shake of cinnamon. Topped with a glossy cream cheese frosting recipe from here, and dotted with golden raisins, this turned out to be a terrific Easter dessert, w/ minimal effort. (I think the carrot baby food added an especially moist touch. I also did it in a bundt pan for about 50 min.)
I took this cake to work, and most people said it was just okay. It wasn't bad, and it's quick and easy but it still tasted like a mix to me. I added some shredded carrots to make it seem more "real", but over all, I would probably not bake this one again.
I had never made carrot cake before, so was looking for a highly rated, simple recipe that started with a mix. This was very easy and was also good. I added about 3/4 cup of shredded carrots and a tad more cinnamon to the batter, and pureed the pineapple in my Magic Bullet blender since I only had chunked on hand. I added an extra egg (using 4 in total) since some reviewers mentioned the cake not rising well. My cake turned out fluffy and moist, and pretty tasty. I think next time I will add more carrots, some raisins and even more nuts (as I love them), and will only use 3 eggs as written (even though I'm happy with the texture this time). I topped it with canned cream cheese frosting, but used a VERY thin layer as it was rich enough without it. Great recipe, thx!
SOOO Good! I made this in an 11 x 15 pan so I doubled the recipe. Also added 2 cups of carrots. Iced with cream cheese frosting and garnished with crushed walnuts and cinnamon. A keeper.
I added raisins and pecans to this recipe. It was quite good.
Carrot cake is my boyfriends favorite cake and I made this one for his birthday ... everyone at the birthday party loved it.
I have never made Carrot Cake before and this recipe turned out to be exactly what I was looking for..I didnt change a thing except for cooking it in a 9x13!!
YUMM, YUMMY, YUMMY! I used this recipe to make cupcakes and it yelded 2 dozen. The only changes I made was to add one grated carrot and only use half the 8oz can of crushed pineappple with all of the juice. I used the Betty Croker cake mix and it came super moist. The batter doesn't rise that much, so it is ok to fill the cups nearly to the top. Baking time may vary, but I baked it at 350 for 20 minutes.
For a cake that comes out of a box, this is really not too bad. I used walnut oil in place of the vegetable oil. I just feel it needs a little something. I used a BC moist carrot cake mix. I think next time I may add a little bit of spice and some dried fruit.
This was excellent! I even used an old mix. I substituted applesauce for all of the oil and lightly frosted with vanilla whipped icing and sprinkled with raisins because I didn't know if my guests liked them. It was a hit! Next time I will add the raisins to the mix. And there definitely will be a next time!
This is so much like homemade! It was a little crumbly but I didnt mince up the pineapple. I did add 1/4 cup minced carrot and it was so good! Would be great with homemade cream cheese icing!! I'm going to add raisons next time.
very great and easy!
This was such a delicious alternative to the typical carrot cake. I made it for my friend's birthday and she loved it! Very moist.
I made this for easter and got SEVERAL recipes requests...now it's kind of embarrassing to send out a recipe whose base is a box mix, oh well:) My tweaks: Used 20 oz Duncan Hines mix and rehydrated the carrots& raisins in 1c hot water. Dumped it all in. Pureed the pineapple (bought rings on accident) with juice and dumped it all in. Cut oil to 1/4 cup. This made 2 nice 9-inch rounds. Used a combo of the cream cheese frosting recipes: 2 sticks of butter 3 8oz cream cheese 4 c powdered sugar 2 teaspoons vanilla (I was also frosting 2 dozen cupcakes)
This is my husband's favorite cake and he really loved it. I took advice from the other reviews and pureed the pineapples. I also shredded a little bit of carrot and added to the batter as suggested in previous reviews. I used a carrot cake mix with pudding. I did not add the walnuts to the batter. I used store bought cream cheese frosting and sprinkled pecans on top.
I made this recipe into cupcakes for Easter and frosted with cream cheese frosting. They were delicious and no one could tell they were from a mix. Excellent!
OK- I made a combination of everyone else's ideas. First, I took a box of carrot cake mix (61¢ in the clearance bin), added a package of low fat pudding with splenda, 4 eggs,1 tsp of cinnamon, 1/2 C of pineapple juice and 4 "rings" of pineapple chopped up. I mixed it all up and made cupcakes. I wouldn't call it carrot cake but my husband will be happy to find them in his lunch and they are low fat.
Used Pillsbury carrot cake mix. I was surprised and dissaponted that the cakes didn't rise well.
Very good. Made as described except added a handful of freshly grated carrot and 1/4 cup of raisins. Good flavor. It didn't rise as much as I expected but the cake mix had been sitting around for a LONG while so that could have been a factor. Thank you.
I made this for a birthday party and it was a huge hit. I also added a 1/2 cup of grated carrots to make it seem a little more "homemade". My only issue that I had was that it was so moist that it made it almost impossible to do a double layered cake from two 9" pans. (I've never had this problem before) The guests didn't mind that it started to split down the middle...it was still a huge hit.
I'm giving this recipe 3 stars because it was so convenient. I have to say, though, I thought it needed something more. For a quick, good carrot cake recipe, this works alright. I would probably make it from scratch if I had more time, though.
good and easy but couldn't cut it because it was`so crumbly.
I made this two days ago for my husbands birthday party. Everyone raved about it! I was so proud! I added one shredded carrot and a small box of rasins. By mistake I added pecans to the mix instead of walnuts. It didn't hurt it a bit. After frosting I sprinkled chopped walnuts on the top. It was pretty, super moist and absolutely delicious!
very good recipe. I didn't have any crushed walnuts so i just replaced them with pecans. the pineapple really added a zing to it!
This was very good!! The next time I make this I'll have to give half of it away. lol I added raisins and iced it with cream cheese frosting. Delicious!!
it's really good.
Cooked in 13x9 glass baking dish. Though the flavor was decent, it turned out kind of crumbly.
I always make a homemade carrot cake for my husband on his birthday. This year we are traveling so opted for the cake mix with additions noted in the recipe and one grated carrot. Well, it tasted more like a spice cake and that's not our favorite. From now on I will plan ahead and make the homemade recipe.
BTW I used the Duncan Hines mix.
Perfect!
Followed recipe and added 1/2 of coconut. Excellent with cream cheese frosting.
Very moist. A hit with everyone!
THIS RECIPE WAS JUST OK FOR ME,NOT BAD IT TASTED LIKE A BOXED CAKE I DID ADD SOME GRATED CARROTS AND A HANDFUL OF RAISINS.IT BAKED UP FINE BUT VERY CRUMBLY NEXT TIME I WONT BE LAZY AND TRY USING A SHORT CUT ILL JUST BAKE THE CAKE FROM SCRATCH.
This was a pretty good recipe for a boxed cake mix. I did as quite a few others did and added about 3/4 C. grated carrot. I also used walnuts and pecans. I like them both and couldn't make up my mind so I settled on both...win win! I also tossed in some coconut and baked in 2 9inch round cake pans. For the frosting I used 4oz cream cheese, 4oz mascarpone cheese, 1/3 C. softened butter, 4 C. powdered sugar, crushed pineapple, a few drops of coconut extract and then sprinkled toasted coconut on top. I put the frosting in between the layers and had just enough to frost the whole cake.
This was delicious. I added some raisins for extra flavor and frosted with cream cheese frosting. It was outstanding!
Outstanding!! My whole family loved this cake. Very, very moist and delicious. A real winner.
So easy and tastes like the real deal and not a box mix. I'm usually against making it from the box because it's not enough of a challenge but this was worth it
