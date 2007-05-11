Carrot Cake from a Mix

I had never made carrot cake before, so was looking for a highly rated, simple recipe that started with a mix. This was very easy and was also good. I added about 3/4 cup of shredded carrots and a tad more cinnamon to the batter, and pureed the pineapple in my Magic Bullet blender since I only had chunked on hand. I added an extra egg (using 4 in total) since some reviewers mentioned the cake not rising well. My cake turned out fluffy and moist, and pretty tasty. I think next time I will add more carrots, some raisins and even more nuts (as I love them), and will only use 3 eggs as written (even though I'm happy with the texture this time). I topped it with canned cream cheese frosting, but used a VERY thin layer as it was rich enough without it. Great recipe, thx!