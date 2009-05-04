Coconut Pecan Cake
Delicious coconut pecan cake with cream cheese toasted coconut frosting. Fruitcake
Wonderful! This cake is great. It's best to bake the day before because it will fall apart if you try to cut it the same day.Read More
I don't know what happened but this cake was heavy and not good at all. Even the added coconut didn't give it much taste.Read More
Followed the recipe exactly and baked in a 9x13 pan. It has received rave reviews from everyone. Wouldn't change a thing.
This really jazzed up a boxed cake mix. It was very very good. I did take the easy route and use canned frosting instead of the homemade - I'm sure homemade would have been that much better, but it was still very good with canned vanilla.
This cake is wonderful. I made it for everyone at work and it was gone in a matter of minutes. It is very easy to make and put together.
I just used this recipe to make a plain coconut cake instead of w/pecans, and it turned out delicious. Instead of the water I used canned coconut milk, thinking there would be a stronger coconut flavor in the cake - but it didn't make a difference. Next time I'll just use water. I skipped the toasting the coconut part and only put 1 cup shredded coconut in cake batter. I also used one whole stick of butter in the frosting and upped the powdered sugar to at least 4 cups and the milk to 3 tsp. There would have been way too much a creamcheesy taste if I had only put 2 T butter in, so I'm glad I added more. I frosted the cake and then added 3 cups shredded coconut all over.
This cake is delicious! I've made it twice. The first time I made the frosting as the recipe indicates. The second time I got lazy and used canned Vanilla frosting but added the coconut. It was good both ways. I like to sprinkle some toasted pecans on top along with the toasted coconut. Yummy!
This is absolutely fantastic! My husband thought he had died and gone to heaven. My family won't let me bring anything else to get togethers anymore. Totally awesome! (I added a few more pecans in it.)
This recipe was wonderful. I made as directed. I did toss out the question on this site regarding the increase of an egg and oil using a cake mix as I had doubts but it was wonderful!
Fabulous! It is a dense cake similar in texture to a carrot cake. I substituted 1 can coconut milk for the water, and it was heavenly.
This was my second-favorite cake recipe from this web site...only surpassed by the Pecan Pie Cake!! If you are a pecan & coconut lover, you can't go wrong with this one!! Absolutely wonderful!
This wasn't bad. I just didn't think it was exceptional. I didn't think my cake was that moist but that could just be the cake mix I used and nothing to do with the recipe. I don't think I will make it again, there are so many more choices for a coconut cake.
Made this cake for Easter and the family loved it. The only change I made was to bake it for 45 min in a bundt pan - turned great. Since it takes less frosting, will make less of that next time.
I made this cake for the Holidays & everyone just LOVED it....... got many compliments on it & the appearance was great !
Huge hit in my house! Will be making this again many times!
OMG! Fantastic cake! Turned out moist. Took this cake to a meeting and it was the first dessert gone...I mean in a matter of minutes! This one will definitely be a keeper for me and will make many times over. This is a very elegant looking cake also.
I made this for my husbands birthday. It was excellent! We can't wait to have more tonight!
This was fun to make and even more fun to eat!!
Followed the recipe exactly and looooved it! My husband, who isn't that into cakes devoured it! Next time, I'd double the frosting.
