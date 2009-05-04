Coconut Pecan Cake

Delicious coconut pecan cake with cream cheese toasted coconut frosting. Fruitcake

Recipe by cookie

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees). Grease and flour two 8 inch round pans or one 9 x 13 inch pan.

  • In a large bowl, blend cake mix with the water, eggs, and oil. Beat with an electric mixer at medium speed for 4 minutes. Stir in 2 cups coconut and nuts. Pour into prepared pans.

  • Bake for 35 minutes, or until done. Cool completely.

  • Melt 2 tablespoons butter or margarine in a skillet. Add 2 cups coconut, and stir constantly over low heat until golden brown. Spread toasted coconut on absorbent paper towel to cool.

  • Cream 2 tablespoons butter or margarine with softened cream cheese. Add milk and sugar alternately, beating well. Add vanilla, and stir in 1 3/4 cups of the toasted coconut. Ice the cake, and sprinkle with remaining coconut.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
469 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 55.3g; fat 26.6g; cholesterol 61.8mg; sodium 306.2mg. Full Nutrition
