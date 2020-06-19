Pasticiotti

Rating: 4 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This is an Italian pastry filled with a creamy pudding. I got the recipe from an Italian family I use to work for many years ago. Try different fillings if you desire, chocolate cream or ricotta.

By WestCoastMom

Recipe Summary test

prep:
45 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 tarts
Ingredients

20
Directions

  • In a large bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder, salt and 1 cup of sugar. Cut in margarine by pinching between your fingers, or using a pastry blender, until the mixture has lumps no larger than small peas. Make a well in the center, and pour in the eggs, 1/2 cup milk and 2 teaspoons vanilla. Stir until the mixture comes together, then knead for about 5 turns on a lightly floured surface.

  • Roll out the dough to about 1/4 inch thickness. Grease two 12 cup muffin tins or tart pans. Cut out 20 circles using a 3 inch cookie cutter or drinking glass. Line the muffin cups with the dough. Set aside the remaining dough to cut out tops for the cups.

  • In the top of a double boiler, or in a metal bowl set atop a saucepan of simmering water, whisk together the cornstarch and 3/4 cup sugar. Gradually whisk in 3 of the egg yolks, and 1quart milk. Heat, stirring constantly, until thick and bubbling. Remove from the heat, and stir in the butter and 1 teaspoon of vanilla until the butter is melted.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Fill the pastry shells half way with the vanilla cream. Roll out remaining dough, and cut into circles for lids. Place over the top of the pastry shells, and seal the edges by pressing with the tines of a fork. Whisk the remaining egg yolk with a fork, and brush the tops of the pastry cups.

  • Bake for 25 minutes in the preheated oven, or until golden brown. Let cool in the tins before carefully loosening the edges to remove. Dust with confectioners' sugar before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
303 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 42.5g; fat 12.3g; cholesterol 65.5mg; sodium 184.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (8)

sdrronzio
Rating: 4 stars
10/26/2004
dough was very sticky. Needed to add alot more flour to make it managable. My italian boyfriend really enjoyed them!
Amy D.
Rating: 2 stars
07/15/2006
This was rather bland and tasteless. The pastry (more like sugar cookie dough than anything else) was a bit on the dry side after baking. The pudding was the only good-tasting part of the recipe.
sdrronzio
Rating: 4 stars
10/26/2004
dough was very sticky. Needed to add alot more flour to make it managable. My italian boyfriend really enjoyed them!
Amy D.
Rating: 2 stars
07/15/2006
This was rather bland and tasteless. The pastry (more like sugar cookie dough than anything else) was a bit on the dry side after baking. The pudding was the only good-tasting part of the recipe.
vcapa
Rating: 4 stars
04/08/2012
Great recipe with a few tweaks For the dough: Use 3 cups of flour and a 1/4 cup water 3/4 cup of sugar NO milk. I would reccomend 1 egg and 2 egg yolks. No need for vanilla extract. You need to refrigerate the dough for 30 minutes (when it is warm it will stick). For the filling: Use whole milk
WestCoastMom
Rating: 5 stars
07/23/2013
This recipe was made back when you couldn't find a single pasticiotti recipe if you googled it! The original recipe called for Shortening but I always use the brick baking margarine not the soft tub spreadable margarine. Butter of course can be used. The pastry is suppose to be somewhat like a sugar cookie. Start with a drop of milk and only use enough to pull the dough together. Or try leaving it out I suppose it would depend on the humidity. Thanks to everyone who has tried this The Zanetti family would be proud they brought it from Italy almost 50 yrs ago!
PhoebePooky
Rating: 4 stars
06/20/2019
First of all the custard should be made first so that it can cool down while you make the dough. I added an extra egg yolk in my custard and I grated one lemon in the custard to give it more flavor I would of used an orange but I didn't have one. I used 3 cups of milk and 1 cup of half and half in the custard. The dough came out perfectly I used organic flour and I don't think it needs a lot of milk but I almost used up the entire 1/2 cup just check and see if the dough is too dry. I made the dough in my kitchenaid and it came out perfectly. Cooked them for exactly 22 mins. Gave it 4 stars just because I amended it.
VIVNIDHI
Rating: 4 stars
05/17/2014
The best custard ever! Liked it...used whole wheat flour.
