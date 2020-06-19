1 of 8

Rating: 4 stars dough was very sticky. Needed to add alot more flour to make it managable. My italian boyfriend really enjoyed them! Helpful (24)

Rating: 2 stars This was rather bland and tasteless. The pastry (more like sugar cookie dough than anything else) was a bit on the dry side after baking. The pudding was the only good-tasting part of the recipe. Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars Great recipe with a few tweaks For the dough: Use 3 cups of flour and a 1/4 cup water 3/4 cup of sugar NO milk. I would reccomend 1 egg and 2 egg yolks. No need for vanilla extract. You need to refrigerate the dough for 30 minutes (when it is warm it will stick). For the filling: Use whole milk Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was made back when you couldn't find a single pasticiotti recipe if you googled it! The original recipe called for Shortening but I always use the brick baking margarine not the soft tub spreadable margarine. Butter of course can be used. The pastry is suppose to be somewhat like a sugar cookie. Start with a drop of milk and only use enough to pull the dough together. Or try leaving it out I suppose it would depend on the humidity. Thanks to everyone who has tried this The Zanetti family would be proud they brought it from Italy almost 50 yrs ago! Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars First of all the custard should be made first so that it can cool down while you make the dough. I added an extra egg yolk in my custard and I grated one lemon in the custard to give it more flavor I would of used an orange but I didn't have one. I used 3 cups of milk and 1 cup of half and half in the custard. The dough came out perfectly I used organic flour and I don't think it needs a lot of milk but I almost used up the entire 1/2 cup just check and see if the dough is too dry. I made the dough in my kitchenaid and it came out perfectly. Cooked them for exactly 22 mins. Gave it 4 stars just because I amended it.