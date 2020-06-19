Pasticiotti
Servings Per Recipe: 20
Calories: 303.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 5.7g 11 %
carbohydrates: 42.5g 14 %
dietary fiber: 0.7g 3 %
sugars: 21.1g
fat: 12.3g 19 %
saturated fat: 3.1g 16 %
cholesterol: 65.5mg 22 %
vitamin a iu: 591.9IU 12 %
niacin equivalents: 2.7mg 21 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 3 %
vitamin c: 0.1mg
folate: 55.8mcg 14 %
calcium: 98.7mg 10 %
iron: 1.4mg 8 %
magnesium: 12.9mg 5 %
potassium: 125.7mg 4 %
sodium: 184.8mg 7 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 23 %
calories from fat: 110.3
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
