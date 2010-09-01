Pinto Bean Cake

Very, very good. A huge hit at a party -- almost everyone had a slice despite the abundance of other available dishes. No one could tell what the "special" ingredient was until many hints were made. I boiled pinto beans in just water until it had absorbed almost all the water and mashed roughly. I added dried pears to the mix and toasted walnuts. I replaced 1/4 cup of white flour with graham and used two egg whites instead of one. I made the glaze from a tablespoon of milk, a cup of powdered sugar, and some lemon and orange zest. I'm making another cake now, but, because I ran out of ingredients, am substituting a lot. We'll see how it goes -- I'm replacing 1/2 cup of white raisins with guava fruit rolls, half the flour with graham, and 1/4 of of the pinto beans with azuki (red) beans. I also added a bit of nutmeg and more cloves to the recipe. Note that standard toothpick test does *not* work on this recipe because of the beans. I initially undercooked the cake and discovered that when I started cutting in. Bake for the full time, even if the top starts to crack. I served the cake upside down -- the nice golden brown, even surface was easier to glaze and so pretty.

Read More