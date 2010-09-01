Pinto Bean Cake

Your cake-loving guests won't believe that pinto beans is the surprise ingredient in this recipe for spice cake decorated with candied cherries and pecans.

Recipe by Suzanne Stull

Servings:
14
Yield:
1 -9 to 10 inch tube pan
Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease one 9 or 10 inch tube pan.

  • Cream butter or margarine and sugar together. Add the beaten egg and mix well. Stir in the mashed cooked beans and the vanilla.

  • Sift the flour, baking soda, salt, ground cinnamon, ground cloves, and ground allspice together. Add the chopped pecans, golden raisins, and the diced apples to the flour mixture. Stir to coat. Pour flour mixture into the creamed mixture and stir until just combined. Pour batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 45 minutes. Dribble with a simple confectioner's sugar icing and garnish with candied cherries and pecan halves, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
226 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 39g; fat 6.8g; cholesterol 22mg; sodium 203.3mg. Full Nutrition
