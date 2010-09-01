Pinto Bean Cake
Your cake-loving guests won't believe that pinto beans is the surprise ingredient in this recipe for spice cake decorated with candied cherries and pecans.
Very, very good. A huge hit at a party -- almost everyone had a slice despite the abundance of other available dishes. No one could tell what the "special" ingredient was until many hints were made. I boiled pinto beans in just water until it had absorbed almost all the water and mashed roughly. I added dried pears to the mix and toasted walnuts. I replaced 1/4 cup of white flour with graham and used two egg whites instead of one. I made the glaze from a tablespoon of milk, a cup of powdered sugar, and some lemon and orange zest. I'm making another cake now, but, because I ran out of ingredients, am substituting a lot. We'll see how it goes -- I'm replacing 1/2 cup of white raisins with guava fruit rolls, half the flour with graham, and 1/4 of of the pinto beans with azuki (red) beans. I also added a bit of nutmeg and more cloves to the recipe. Note that standard toothpick test does *not* work on this recipe because of the beans. I initially undercooked the cake and discovered that when I started cutting in. Bake for the full time, even if the top starts to crack. I served the cake upside down -- the nice golden brown, even surface was easier to glaze and so pretty.Read More
This was 'okay'. The cake was not dense at all (see notes below). My nut bread has a much denser texture. However, it doesn't raise noticeably in the baking so you end up with a bundt cake that is about 3" high. This tastes almost exactly like my apple cake though so not a recipe I'd add to my collection. For those who complained that the cake was a bit 'heavy', perhaps you used too many beans? The recipe calls for 2 cups pinto beans, mashed (meaning you measure the beans first, then mash them)...not 2 cups of mashed pinto beans. This will make a difference.Read More
This was the thickest cake batter I have ever seen. You can't pour it into the pan. You have to literally just take the spoon and dump it in. But, it turned out well. It's a cross between a spice cake and a fruitcake, both of which we like. It's not extremely sweet, so if your looking for a cake recipe that's not too sweet, this one should work for you. I will definitely make it again.
I was skeptical about a dessert using pinto beans, but since I had a huge pot of cooked beans, I decided to try this. It was great! I would definitely make this again. I used brown sugar instead of white, and liked it very much.
Great recipe, the only thing I highly recommend (I took the suggestion of another) is to puree the cooked beans in a blender or food processor. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
Excellent flavor!! You wouldn't know there were beans in this if someone didn't tell you first. I followed the recipe with the exception of raisins. I used prunes that I cut up really small. The flavor is like a spice cake (this actually reminded me of the Romanian Apple Cake from AR) I made my beans from scratch in the crock pot, too. No salt, no nothing, just beans and water. Definite keeper! I'd love to tell people AFTER they ate it that they ate beans!! Thanks for this recipe.
Like a spice cake - but be sure to use mashed or refried beans, not whole ones! Young children really get a kick out of it after they've eaten it and can brag!
To my amazement this is really good! Substituted brown for white sugar and did not have any appropriate nuts so I just left them out. Moist and very tasty-not even a little hint of bean smell or taste! My two teenage sons had a couple pieces and loved it, no idea there was anything "special" about it. They have been sworn to secrecy until DH has some!
I made this for the men at the group home I work at, used beans I made from scratch (they get loads and loads of dry beans donated to them). I subbed 1 cup applesauce for the 2c apples, and it turned out fine. This is a good recipe to use up those surplus beans and cans of applesauce that people on WIC or food donations end up with. BTW 2lb dried beans=4 batches of this cake.
i give this 5 stars for the flavor/texture/fiber combo. I really enjoyed this cake. It was very filling as a "healthy" sweet snack. I will bake it a little longer next time due to the very moist and dense texture.
The best cake I have ever made! I changed the recipe a bit because I didn't have some of the ingredients. I used almonds instead of pecans, omitted the raisins, and used a butterscotch frosting (made with butterscotch chips, milk, butter, and confectioners sugar) for something a little sweeter. It was delicious! Even my 5, 3, and 1 year old loved it! This is definitely my new favorite dessert!
We enjoyed this, I made it for my husband's birthday. We had fun having him guess what the surprise ingrediant is. It came out a little dry, I would cook a little less next time. My changes were brown sugar instead of white, half craisins half regular raisins & chopped almonds. Topped with cool whip. It was nice to clean out some leftovers from the pantry & end up with such a good result!
This was an unusual cake, but it was also very moist and rich. Just like a nice spicy snack cake. I used almonds instead of the pecans. This is a keeper Suzanne. Thank you. Delish:)
I really did not care for this. It had a strong bean smell that I had a hard time getting past. I usually really like both fruitcake and spice cake, which is why I made this. However, it wasn't my thing.
This cake is AMAZINGLY AWESOME! I substituted the pecans for almonds and applesauce for the apples though. You CAN NOT even taste the beans!! I am actually the only person in my family of four that does not like beans and I absolutely LOVED this cake!!! If you don't like beans and want to try something different, TRY THIS CAKE!!!!!
Loved it. Used black raisins,left out the cloves since I had none, and baked for one hour in bread pan...tastes like a Dutch spice cake. Definitly a keeper. Thanks!
This is an awesome recipe! The pinto beans are completely hidden into the batter. A perfect and nutritous snack for kids. My children love it. I dont even tell them that there is beans in it.
Very lovely cake, yet I recommend to puree the beans with water. Also, the apples don't need to be peeled. My bf brought it to work. It was all eaten up and everybody found it really fun to guess the secret ingredient.
this was pretty darn good.
I love this cake! I make one a week. Thanks Suzanne! It's a treat with out guilt. I omit the 10x icing and nuts for calorie purposes. My favorite, thank you!!!
It tastes like spice cake. I made it when my kids were at school and they gobbled it up when they got home.
Well it was good and a novel idea but I wasn't so impressed that I want to make it often.
I was hesitant at first to try this recipe, but I am looking for new ways to add fiber to our diet, so I decided to give it a try. I just took it out of the oven and my 9 yr old son is back in the kitchen asking for more, more, more even without any icing!!! He has no idea what is in it and I am keeping it that way. I followed recipe, but I added 1 cup chopped apples and 1/2 c apple sauce, 3/4c sugar and 1/4 c brown sugar. And since I love cinnamon I added a few extra dashes of it. This recipe is definately a keeper! Thank you so much for posting!!!
My best friend was a school cafeteria manager and when she had a surplus of canned pinto beans, she made this cake to use them up. Needless to say, the students liked the cake better than plain pinto beans.
At first this sounded a little odd, but what a great little spice cake this is! I agree with the others that you'd never guess there were beans in it because it came out nice and fluffy. We do like Kathy did and buy bulk organic beans; however, I pre-soak and can mine in a pressure canner and then puree what I need in a food processor at times like this. I liked how little butter this needed (fats)- probably due to the fact that the beans were used. In fact, the bean thing was so successful, it makes me wonder if the principle of using beans can be applied to any other types cakes. I'll be experimenting... :-)
Not enough flour to support the wet ingredients. Baked it 15 minutes past the given time. Went to cut it and it was a gooey mess
I didn't like this very much. The insides were mushy because of the apples and the cake was barely sweet. It tasted more like bread, actually, with a slighty pasty texture.
It was very good... perhaps I was expecting something a bit different --- it was hard to make sure it was cooked all the way through...
The pinto beans give this cake a delicious and unique flavor! This is well worth a try. Thank you for sharing!
I really watch what I eat after losing over 90 lbs. a few years ago. I made this cake because it has much less fat and sugar and white flour than other cakes. It was delicious! My kids, age 5 and 7, loved it, too, and were disappointed when it was gone. I'll definitely make it again, perhaps with half whole wheat flour/half all purpose flour.
I can't believe this is so good! it tastes like a really good moist spice cake. Such a great healthier alternative to traditonal cakes. My kids & my husband LOVEd it! Made 2 of them in a week. Thanks for sharing the recipe...really... THANK you.
I bought a 10 lb. bag of dry pinto beans and I was looking for a way to use them. When I saw this recipe, I just had to try it. It was surprisingly good! I never would have guessed that there were pinto beans in it. I used my food processor to puree the cooked beans like others suggested. I have several containers of pureed pintos in my freezer now, so I'll be making this cake more often.
Could do with maybe a bit less apple, but otherwise very nice.
My husband and I love this cake! It so moist, not overloaded with sweetness and spiced just right. The first time I made it I didn't tell him there were two cups of beans in it. He devoured over half of it for a midnight snack. Its great plain sans frosting or sometimes I make a creamcheese frosting. I follow the recipe except I substitute oil for the butter. I don't peel my apples and we are not big fans of raisins and nuts in our cake, so I omit those. Thanks for the fantastic recipe!
great cake never would have thought that beans would work so well. I used mayo copa beans as I had a large pot cooked and did not need them all for what I had cooked them for and used pears as my neighbor had just given a large bag from her tree.
Very yum! No one suspected (and I didn't tell) that there were pinto beans in it! I subbed whole wheat pastry flour, used peeled pears instead of apples, and since I had no nuts, I put in chocolate chips, instead. I also added some nutmeg, because I love nutmeg.
