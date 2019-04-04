Brown Chicken Stock

A stock so rich and savory, your soups and gravies will be amazing! It's a little work, but it's cheap and sooo worth it. I save up 'used' bones in a freezer bag in the freezer for weeks or months until I have enough to make a stock. This is also a great way to use the backs or necks from whole chickens.

By KATHYTAP11

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (220 degrees C). Arrange the chicken bones on a baking sheet. Roast for about 45 minutes in the preheated oven, or until well browned.

  • Heat the olive oil in a stock pot over medium heat. Add the onions, celery and carrots; cook and stir until browned. If they scorch, just add a bit of water and scrape up all the bits.

  • Add the roasted chicken bones to the pot, and fill with enough water to cover the bones by 2 inches. Bring to a boil, and add the garlic, thyme, parsley, basil, salt, and pepper. Reduce heat to low, and simmer uncovered for 2 hours. Add more water if needed.

  • Strain out all of the solids from the broth, drain off the fat, and refrigerate. You can also remove the fat after it has chilled. The stock will be thick. Use full strength for soups and gravies, or dilute with water for a milder flavor. I like to use freezer bags for longer storage.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
49 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 2g; fat 4.5g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 648.6mg. Full Nutrition
