Brown Chicken Stock

A good, basic chicken stock. Much less work if you happen to have the carcass of a chicken you have previously roasted (or turkey). It's just a no-brainer to turn the carcass into stock the next day and is very economical. I roast the chicken on a bed of mirepoix (onion, carrot, celery...rough chop), and strain a cup of white wine through the veggies after the chicken is roasted, then make an "au jus" type of pan gravy with the pan drippings. Any of those leftovers can be used to make the stock the next day. Truly, the chicken being roasted beforehand makes ALL the difference in the depth and richness of flavor in the chicken stock. It usually does need to be refrigerated overnight so it can be de-fatted, reheated, then strained through cheesecloth at least 3 times to clarify the broth. Trust me, that step is worth the effort for a clear, golden broth! Then make chicken noodle or turkey rice soup with the stock. Wonderful, warming, healing soup! Definitely ADD FRESH DILL for the finished soup, and I find the juice of one lemon really brightens the flavor, and has an added punch of vitamin C too! Also, don't salt the broth...wait till you assemble the finished soup and taste to see how much salt it needs, if any. Use a light hand!

