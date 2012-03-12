Cherry Cream Cheese Cake
This luscious pound cake has a nutty top crust, and is moist and flavorful. Makes a great gift. You can use halved maraschino cherries instead, if you prefer.
Excellent and five stars with some seemingly minor, but significant tweaks. If others have complained this is dry, it's not just that there's too much flour, but too little sugar! Sugar does more for a cake than just add sweetness - it contributes to the moistness of a cake as well. That said, I still mixed the cherries (cut in half with a floured kitchen shears) with the 1/4 cup flour, but I reduced the flour in the batter by a half cup, to 1-3/4 cups. But at the same time, I also INcreased the sugar to a full two cups, up a half cup from the 1-1/2 c. called for. Also, this essentially being a pound cake, I felt that 1-1/2 tsp. of baking powder was unnecessary and maybe even counterproductive. I debated using any at all, but ultimately settled with 1 tsp., down a half tsp. from the 1-1/2 tsp. called for. I wasn't confident baking this in a non-prepared pan, so I did spray it with Baker's Joy (a floured baking spray) before baking. This did need the full 75 minute baking time, and I allowed 20 minutes cooling time before I removed it from the pan. When cooled, I glazed it with a light, simple powdered sugar glaze and garnished with a few more candied cherries. The result was a perfectly dense, moist and pleasantly sweet pound cake, evenly studded with the candied cherries. Simply beautiful, and simply delicious. Oh - and the pecans definitely "take this up a notch" both in flavor and appearance. Do include them if you can.
I made this in addition to pumpkin pies for Thanksgiving. I give this only 3 stars because it was very dry. I have to agree with another reviewer that there is too much flour. I would make this again but reduce the flour by 1/2 C. I also only used about 2 T. of flour that were to be added to the cherries. I would also double the amount of cherries because there was only about 1 or 2 in each piece as is.
I love this easy to make cherry cake. I made a couple of adjustments to mine. I added more cherries (red & green) and also 1/2 cup sour cream or little more. Turned out excellent. Baked in bundt pan for 1 hour and 20 minutes
My family and friends loved this cake! It was easy to make (my cakes often fall- this one did not!)It was very moist and taisty! It did take a while to cook, but it was worth the wait!
Thank you for saving my day!! I have been looking for this recipe and finally found it. My mother and I used to make it at Christmas every year. We would make it in a bundt pan and also in individual coffee cans or small tins for gift giving. We also had an icing which consisted of 1/2 c chopped nuts, 1-1/2 c confectioner sugar, and 2 tb milk.
You do need to make some adjustments (thanks naples34102 for the suggestions!!!) Flour: 1 and 3/4 cups Baking Powder: 1tsp Sugar: 2 cups AMAZING. Moist, subtly sweet, nutty and delicious!
Thank you Carol. What a wonderful cake! I made it last night for a birthday party at work today. Everyone loved it! Received lots of request for the recipe.
Instead of vanilla I used almond extract, it was perfect, next time I will decrease the flour, it was a bit dry. I also used the juice of the cherries to make my frosting.
The cake itself is very moist, heavy and delicious! I did not have cherries so I made it as written and spooned canned strawberries on the cake after I poured it into the pan. It was very good- For those that are afraid that it will be too dry- I only baked it for 60 minutes.
Wonderful cake and easy to make. I reduce the sugar to 1cup, as I don't like too sweet, and it turn out just nice. Thanks!
This was very good! I used other reviewers suggestions, and used 2 small jars of maraschino cherries, and used the juice to make a glaze. I cut the flour by a half cup, but we still thought it was a tad dry. I still ate it though! Delish!
Great recipe, Made it for a xmas party and everyone loved it.
I used marischino cherries and reduced the sugar slightly. This was well-recieved but I thought still a tad too sweet. I also sprayed and floured and bundt pan as I was worried it would stick and it came out beautifully and the pecans were a nice touch. I used the cherry juice and some almond extract to make a glaze.
Excellent cake, definitely more of a pound cake. I followed the recommendations by Naples ( thank you very much) and it was moist and delicious. One of my new favorites.
delicious!! I only had to bake it for 65 minutes. This is a "keeper".
This is a beautiful cake! It's easy too, with the exception of cutting the cherries - I used the candied cherries and they are very sticky and messy to cut. I made the cake as written with a few exceptions. I cut my cherries up much more finely than just halving them, and in hindsight I’d chop them even finer, or increase the amount, to get more disbursement throughout the cake. When dredging the cherries with the flour just a tablespoon or so of flour is plenty – no need for 1/4 cup. I used a bundt pan and my cake baked up beautifully in about 68 minutes. I haven’t tasted the finished cake yet, but I can tell you the batter was really yummy so I expect the cake to be yummy as well!
TASTE WAS VERY GOOD,USED CHERRIES FROM A JAR AND MADE A CHERRY GLAZE
Good flavor, but mine came out kind of dry. Went great dunked in coffee in the morning though. I just wish it would have been a little more moist. I even used maraschino cherries instead of the candied cherries, which I would have thought would have made it more moist, but no such luck.
It's yummy. I gave it 4 stars tho, b/c I needed to make adjustments. naples is right to make it moist, cut the flour back a bit along with the b. powder. However, my husband is a nutrionist, so I adjust my baked goods accordingly. I replaced the cream cheese for neufchatel (1/3 the fat of crm. cheese). I used fat free plain yogurt in place of the butter, along with 2 tbsp. extra of canola oil for a healthy fat plus moistness. I decreased the sugar to 3/4 C. and sprinkled the nuts with a cinn. and sugar mix (2tbsp. sugar & 1 1/2 tsp. Cinn.) for a sweet relief. I used half all-purp. flour and half whole wheat flour for added fiber. Also, b/c I had it on hand, added an extra 1/2 tsp. almond extract. to add a sweet flavor without adding sugar. With or without a glaze it will still be low in saturated fat and sugar, yet moist, dense, fluffy and delicious. Feel free to split the sugar with brown sugar if you're still yearning for moisture, and 1/4 c. of toasted wheat germ for added fiber and nutrients, as well as additional nutty flavor. :) Now, if you're thinkin' that all those adjustments just compromised the delicious flavor of the cake, think again!! My husband and his entire family gobbled it up in one morning! :D
This is now my son's favorite cake! I used canned cherries because I couldn't find candied cherries, and it still came out great! Will bake again!
I left out the cherries just because I don't really care for them, and the cake still turned out delicious...
delicious! I followed this recipe exactly, and ended up making 2 in 2 days!
This was very easy and great tasting too. I made it for my husband's birthday. He even bragged to his Mother!
GReat and easy cake....I also used red and green cherries....is a keeper for the holidays
Made this for graduation party. Family loved it. As suggested used 1 3/4 cup flour, 2 cups sugar and 1 tsp baking powder. Very good with coffee!
Could I just give this ten stars?? I made my cake very close to the original (but I did substitute maraschino cherries, as an option that the author suggested & I used 2 small jars of cherries, well-drained & halved). I used almost the same measurements for sugar & flour as in the original, but in order to add some extra sweetness (as other reviewers had recommended) I chose to add approx. 1 - 1½ cups of white chocolate chips to the cherry/flour mixture, coating all well before I added them to the batter. You'd never guess the white chips were in there, yet they add an extra level of yumminess to this already delightful cake. To take it "over the top", I added a drizzle of melted white chocolate (with just a tad of veg. shortening) & thinned with cherry juice. My chocolate-loving husband gave this an enthusiastic thumbs-up & said it would be even BETTER than cookies at Christmas time.
Excellent!!!
This cake is fabulous! The only change I made was that I used apricots instead of cherries and omitted the pecan coating. My husband never eats sweets and he just loves it. Two slices packed in his lunch every day to take to work. It stays moist and rich tasting for several days. I can't see how anyone said this was a dry cake. I whipped the cream cheese and butter together until light and fluffy and it has kept the cake so wonderfully moist. This is definitely going to be on the menu more often. I will also be making it with cherries and I'm even going to try blueberries. Absolutely love it!
You can use 1/4 cup less of the sugar and it is still sweet when you add Cherry frosting over it. Yummy!
It looked delicious! Taste was good, however too dry. I always make a recipe the way it is written the first time I try it. I would definitely make some of the adjustments in some of the other reviews in the future.
I have made this cake twice. The first time as written, and the second time with suggested modifications. I wanted to love this cake...but it very unpleasant in texture and in taste. This is the first cake I ever made where more than 9/10 of it was thrown in the trash.
I just added a can of thick cream to this mixture and it was perfect….yummy
I made the adjustments suggested by naples. I made them into cupcakes, baking for 22 mins. They turned out good. I coated the cups with ground almonds at first but decided that for cupcakes they were too crumby and used paper liners instead. I also cut the cherries into quarters. They were moist and rich, I would make these again.
II made two changes. I divided this into two loaf pans because my husband wanted loaf pans size and I baked it for 50 miinutes. It was moist and delious
Another delicious keeper for me. I followed the baker who used less flour and more sugar, and I poured some of the cherry juice in too. I used Marischino 🍒 cherries. I don’t have an angel food pan, so I used a Bundt pan. I also drizzled the top with some white vanilla icing. Next time I’d use more pecans and more cherries. All in all, a very flavorful pound cake with good texture that actually tasted better the next day. Crispy on the outside, perfectly smooth on the inside. Also great with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Thanks for sharing!
My family loved it! Took the advice from other viewers and added more sugar and less flour. Used dried fig because I didn't have cherries, and just sifted some powdered sugar on top. Will definitely be making this again.
Just made this cake, and it is beautiful! I made the glaze with 1 TB of the cherry juice (I used maraschino cherries because I had them) 1 TB milk and 1.5 c powedered sugar. A little more cherry juice as that was too thick. Followed the suggestions for cutting flour to 1.75 c and adding sugar to 2 c. Only cooked it a little over 60 minutes based on suggestions, but the toothpick was clean and it seems moist. We haven't cut into it yet, but my husband tasted a little crumble that came off when I took it out of the pan and just rolled his eyes and said 'WOW'.
