Heavenly White Cake

This is an old recipe I have for a white cake, and it tastes very good.

Recipe by Carol

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 sheet cake or layer cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Measure sifted cake flour, baking powder, and salt; sift together three times.

  • In a mixing bowl, beat egg whites until foamy. Add 1/2 cup sugar gradually, and continue beating only until meringue will hold up in soft peaks.

  • Beat butter until smooth. Gradually add remaining 1 cup sugar, and cream together until light and fluffy. Add sifted ingredients alternately with milk a small amount at a time, beating after each addition until smooth. Mix in flavorings. Add meringue, and mix thoroughly into batter. Spread batter in a 15 x 10 x 1 inch pan which has been lined on the bottom with parchment paper.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 to 35 minutes. Cool cake in pan 10 minutes, then remove from pan and transfer to a wire rack to finish cooling. This cake may also be baked in two 9 inch round pans for 30 to 35 minutes, or in three 8 inch round pans for 25 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
336 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 52.1g; fat 12.2g; cholesterol 32.1mg; sodium 417.1mg. Full Nutrition
