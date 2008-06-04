Heavenly White Cake

This recipe was fantastic. I loved it. This was my second go at making it, the first time I did not use the right temp a big no no. I did make a couple of changes. I see eveyone was adding an extra 1/2 cup of milk, but I did not. I loved the texture the way it was, but did find it just a bit on the dry side the frist time, along with cooking it at a lower temp which also helped it to be on the dry side. Second time around I added 1 cup of butter instead of 3/4 cup. As I said I did not want to change the texture because it was truly perfect and I knew adding more milk would do just that. I also omitted the Almond. It's not a favorite of mine in cakes, so I just used more vanilla. Other than that no other changes. Just follow it to the letter. I also see where folks are saying do not beat the egg whites in or whip them in with the blender. The video did show where the egg whites were begin folded in, but I can see where in the instructions if you did not watch the video people would mix them in with the blender. If you do use the blender, use the lowest speed and just mix until they are incorporated. I paired this light, fluffy, moist white cake with a light vanilla buttercream frosting. Excellent! Thank you, Carol!