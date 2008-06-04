Heavenly White Cake
This is an old recipe I have for a white cake, and it tastes very good.
While white and yellow butter cakes can have a tendency to be dry, this was not the case here. This is a beautiful light and fluffy, MOIST white cake. I don't know if it was necessary or not, but I added an extra 1/2 c. of milk as other reviewers suggested. I will be curious to try this recipe with the amount called for next time, to compare. Thanks for sharing this "heavenly" white cake recipe!Read More
I was very disappointed by this recipe. It tasted very flat. Even adding an extra 1/2 cup of milk it was still too heavy.Read More
While white and yellow butter cakes can have a tendency to be dry, this was not the case here. This is a beautiful light and fluffy, MOIST white cake. I don't know if it was necessary or not, but I added an extra 1/2 c. of milk as other reviewers suggested. I will be curious to try this recipe with the amount called for next time, to compare. Thanks for sharing this "heavenly" white cake recipe!
I found this cake recipe to be terrific. I just made it for my office for someone's birthday, and we are all eating it up as I write this review. This recipe makes a very rich, white cake with a very moist crumb. I do agree with the people who added an extra 1/2 cup of milk -- it's necessary. The batter probably would have turned out fine without it, but I thought it looked a lot better with the extra milk. Another suggestion I would make is to flip around the instruction steps in the recipe, as I did. I made the butter and flour batter first and then covered it with plastic while I whipped the egg whites into meringue. I feared that making the meringue first, as the recipe instructs, would cause it to run or weep or go flat while I was making up the other batter. Overall, I really endorse this recipe if you need a white cake.
This cake is absolutley delicious! I took the advice of others and used an extra 1/2 cup of milk. It's moist, light, fluffy and oh so good. I can't wait to try this with a number of fillings, frostings and for cupcakes.
Made some minor changes here - folded the beaten whites in rather than beating them in (holdover from culinary school - always fold in something you've whipped), omitted the almond extract, and baked in a 9x13 pan rather than 10x15. It came out lovely and fluffy - and seems to stay moist with the amount of milk recommended, if kept tightly covered. Served it with fresh blueberries and sweetened creme fraiche one night and homemade hot fudge another - it's also great on it's own! Thank you, Carol!
I have made this recipe several times, and find it necessary to add a little more milk than the 1 cup listed--the batter becomes very heavy without approx 1/2 cup extra milk to smooth it out. This is a dense, moist cake & very delicious. I have found that half the recipe makes one dozen very generous-sized cupcakes. The baking time is somewhat shorter for the cupcakes--you have to start keeping an eye on them at the 25-minute point so the tops don't burn. My daughter (6 rs old) loves it, even with the ready-in-a-can frosting from the supermarket. I have also used a home-made whipped cream type frosting with excellent results.
I was concerned about the cake being too dry after reading the other reviews but I think the key is to do the required sifting as the recipe calls for. This cake was great and it took a lot of work but well worth it after you get all of the great reviews from Family and friends. I did add the extra 1/2 cup of milk. I too used the White Cake Frosting recipe submitted by Amy Parsons and everyone just LOVED IT. I will use this White Cake recipe as my new basic cake from now on.
Amazing recipe! I made this for a cake for mothers day and got rave reviews! I made it with homemade strawberry filling and awesome homemade creamcheese icing. I decorated it and it looked as good as it tasted!(This cake is my profile picture!) There is no other white cake recipe I will ever use!
This cake was wonderful! I baked it in 3 pans and then put layers of whipped cream and sliced bananas between the layer. I frosted it with whipped cream. Absolutely delicious! I did add and extra 1/2 cup milk.
This is a Swan's cake flour recipe. Following the instruction to the "T", it failed but after second time with my modifications, came out superb! Make sure eggwhites are at room temp. Next, make sure you use a non-metal bowl for eggwhites. Next, beat eggwhites till soft peaks form, THEN gradually add sugar while beating. Then gently fold in the whites into batter. This will ensure the outcome of the eggwhites to be fluffy and make the cake delicate, light, moist as a true white cake should be! With the modifications-TOTALLY SUPERB CAKE!! I definitely use this recipe again with my modications for the perfect outcome of this cake
I was very disappointed by this recipe. It tasted very flat. Even adding an extra 1/2 cup of milk it was still too heavy.
This cake is wonderful and made a huge hit with my family - they were asking for another one before the first one was finished! It was a little heavy, but very moist and delicious. I was a little leary of beating in the meringue, but since other reviewers said they followed the recipe exactly and it came out great, I did it this way. However, next time I might try folding in the meringue to see if it comes out a little lighter. I also mixed the batter first, then did the egg whites, and also added another 1/2 cup (almost) of milk as other reviewers suggested. I used 2 tsp of vanilla instead of the almond extract, baked it in 2 9 in pans and frosted with a chocolate butter cream. YUM! This one will be made again - thanks, Carol!
Almond extract was overpowering. The cake its self (texture, nice and moist etc...) was excellent. Next time I'll either be cutting back on the almond or going with all vanilla extract. Make sure you use the extra milk suggested by other users! EDIT: I gave it another try this time only using vanilla extract, 2 tsp, and it was great exactly what I had been hoping for the 1st time I made the cake. There are a few keys to making sure the cake turns out: like I mentioned above, use the extra 1/2 C. of milk and then also SIFT SIFT SIFT! Sift your flour before measuring, if you don't your flour will be compacted and you'll end up with more flour than you need, and then sift all dry ingredients together before adding. Prepare your batter BEFORE you whip your egg whites (and don't overbeat, you'll end up with a tough/rubbery cake) so they don't start to deflate and then fold into batter in thirds. First third add and mix well to loosen up the batter so you can gently fold in the next third, incorperate and then fold in the last third. The batter will be on the thin side and that's fine. Get into your pans and get it into the oven as soon as possible. Time sitting out=volume lost. Hope this helps some.
I am a baker, by profession. I feel that this recipe is ALMOST perfect. The texture and crumb IS perfect. It's the taste that i have a little problem with. To me, it tasted too much like flour. But, everyone that i gave it to LOVED it. Next time, i will double the vanilla and leave out the almond. I too added the extra 1/2 cup of milk. Actually, i only had 1% and heavy whipping cream, so i used half of each. Overall, it's great. The recipe itself was fairly easy. I do think it's important NOT to beat the egg whites back into the batter, but to fold them in. You dont want to deflate them by beating again. Will use this recipe again.
I followed the reviews and added an extra half a cup of milk. The cake came out moist and tender. Also I didn't have cake flour so I used AP flour I just subtracted 2 T per cup. For the egg whites I'm lazy so I bought Egg Whites in a container. I wasn't sure if it would work or not since I had never used them but they whipped up just fine. My hubby took a bite and said "Oh My Gosh!" so it must be really good! I made this into cupcakes. I baked at 350 for 16 minutes. Thanks for the recipe!
Wow - how fortunate that Carol decided to share her recipe. I'm not easy to please, so I took a chance and made the original recipe - NO adjustments. I highly recommend you do the same in this case. I followed the recipe exactly and it truly is heavenly. The flavor is the shining star of this recipe - spectacular. The other thing to love is it is somewhat dense AND very moist. I can see it would be great for layered cakes, specialty cakes, whatever. The batter is thick - don't freak out. It will be divine if you follow the recipe properly. I made it in a bunt pan, so naturally my cake required more bake time. Use a toothpick to test it before you take it out. I also recommend watching the video that allrecipes.com made for this recipe. I served mine with "chocolate ganache" (by INGRIDEVOGEL), strawberries, blueberries, and whipped cream. Update: I made this twice today (cupcakes then layer cake) and decided to add 1/2 cup of extra milk to see what other's reviews were talking about. The extra milk throws off the balance of flavor and texture in the wrong direction. If it's not broken, folks, don't fix it. Unless a boxed cake mix texture is what you are aiming for. Take my advice - follow the original in this case. You'll be in heaven.
Wonderful recipe! I did use AP flour because I was out of cake and it came out perfect. Do add the extra 1/2 cup of milk and measure your flour after you sift. You really should sift it at least 3 times. Also, fold in the egg whites to keep the air in them. Perfectly moist and wonderful tasting cake (or cupcakes in my case, got about 25). Will definitely use again!
The cake was delicious! I decorated it as a flower for my niece's first birthday party.
I LOVED this cake! I typically don't like white cake because of the dry texture and plain flavor. Not this case with this recipe! Made this for Father's Day, for my husband. Added jello to it, how his Oma used to do it. (I tried the white cake without the jello, too) Used an 8min icing and marshmallow fondant. Thanks for the recipe! I won't ever use anything else for white cake! ps I did not make any adjustments as others suggested and it turned out absolutely beautiful! No need to waste time trying to "fix" or "perfect" this one.
The first time I made this cake it was dry but it had a very nice flavor. I made the adjustment of an extra 1/2 cup of milk and it came out EXCELLENT. This cake is sooooo good and super moist. I also folded the egg whites in the batter instead of beating them in.
You have got to be kidding me!!! This cake is sooo GREAT.. I also used the extra 1/2 cup milk as well in my cake and wow its amazing... I used a the Fluffy Buttercream Frosting Recipe by Dee that is on the site, except i used almond extract instead of vanilla. My Husband and I both agree that the 2 of these recipes together makes one stellar cake it was better then all the professional cakes we have ever had!!! Thanks for sharing!
I was not impressed with this cake at all. I followed the recipe but added the extra milk, which was suggested by other reviewers. I found that the cake was heavy and dry. It baked up very well though and was easy to icing. I used parchment paper and lightly oiled the sides of the pan. I did not care for the taste of the cake, although, it did taste a little better the second day. I probably will not make this cake ever again.
This cake didn't impress me. I have read reviews that it was "more like pound cake"...not so- I found it much more like sponge cake. It was moist, and light. A little too light, very airy and porous. The batter was luscious- I added 1/2 extra cup of sugar, folded in the egg whites, and as many did used extra milk. The cake did rise well,my hopes were very high. I began to notice the cake was not aromatic, even with the extra extract I added. My daughter came home and thought I was making corn muffins. The cake is bland, and for an unknown reason tastes and smells like it was made with some cornmeal. Would probably work very well with fruity filling...Overall I felt it was too much work for a cake not much better than a box of mix. Sorry, I did not like it.
This cake is ok. It is heavy like a pound cake. Used it for my daughters birthday and everyone ate it but no rave reviews. Don't think I'll make it again.
I was disappointed with this recipe, with all the rave reviews. I added an extra 1/2 cup of milk, per other users. I thought the cake came out a little dry and dense. Its not bad, but not phenomenal, as I was hoping. The search for a good homemade cake recipe continues.
This is white cake perfection! My son requested a white cake for his birthday and this is the recipe I chose despite the weird reviews. First of all the recipe really needs to be followed with the exception of adding another 1/2 cup of milk. Unlike cooking baking is more of a science project. Every ingredient and process serves a vital purpose to the end result of the cake. In this one you must sift the flour then measure it out then sift all the ingredients. I admit it's a cake that will test how many large bowls you have in your kitchen but the end result is worth it. I did fold in my whipped egg whites until fully incorporated rather than mixing in since I was using my KA to mix (didn't wanna decimate the poor things). I also find it pertinent to adjust cake recipes for my altitude which I did with this one. I didn't have any problems with the cake being flat or falling in the middle. Now if the cake didn't rise or turned out like a biscuit (which I find highly impossible) you did something wrong. This is not a dry cake it is very moist. It's not dense its very light and the texture and crumb will rival any box mix alive!!
I just baked this cake and had great results. Very moist and easy to work with. My family really enjoyed this cake and said it was not the normal dry white cake you would get from the grocery baker. I was really pleased. This was my first cake I ever baked from scratch. I alos used the extra 1/2 cup of milk. Yumm!
I just make a wedding cake for a small wedding of 45 people, and used this recipe. Everyone at the wedding loved it, it was a dense, moist, flavorfull cake. I will definately use this recipe again.
This cake is phenomenal! Light and fluffy, and so tasty. I did use the suggestions from others, used 1 1/2 cups milk and folded the egg whites in rather than beat them in. I made cupcakes and in a convection oven, they only took 15 minutes, there were 24 and enough for a thin 8 inch cake. Fantastic! This recipe is a keeper forever!
Very elegant cake, and equally delicious! Followed others suggestions such as adding 1/2 extra milk, preparing the merengue last and folding it in. The undertones of the almond extract really make the cake. Perfect with a good buttercream and raspberry filling. Absolutely happy with the results!!
Everyone loved this cake. I too added the extra milk (1.5 cups total) and I also made my own cake flour as I do not buy this (1 cup flour minus 2 TB with 2TB cornstarch added, then sifted 3-5 times). Don't forget to sift the powder & salt together like the recipe calls for. Very dense yet moist. My daughter said it tasted like pound cake! This is a keeper. Thank you for sharing.
you only need two 8 inch round pans
Great, just a fantastic cake, so moist! I took other reviewer suggestion and added an extra 1/2 cup of milk and I also made the batter first, then whipped the egg whites and added. I put this in 3 round pans and used Pastry Cream for Pies (also on AR) as the filling and loaded on fresh sliced strawberries between each layer and my own buttercream frosting and the cake was a HUGE HIT. Thank you so much, this will be my go to cake recipe!
YUM! This was great! Moist and delicious! I sifted 3 times as directed and added an extra 1/2 cup of milk and 1/2 tsp. of coconut extract. I followed a review and folded the meringue in the batter until well incorporated. I did not have cake flour so I used all purpose with cornstarch added the ratio is 1 Cup of all purpose minus 2 TB, PlUS 2 TB of Corn starch. You can google it. I did this during the last sift. I used this recipe for the Coconut Poke Cake on here. It was wonderful! ( I tasted some before I turned it into the poke cake and it was still moist and wonderful).
Amazing! My 14yr old daughter said "This cake will make even Jesus cry". LOL. Anyways, I too added 1/2 cup more milk, but I also added 1/2 tsp more of the pure vanilla extract and only 1/2 tsp of the almond extract. Personal preference. The two most important ingregients that I added to this recipe was Patience and Love. With that added, this cake came out so moist and fluffy. Very Delicious. A must try. Definitely a keeper. Thank you Carol for sharing.
Absolutely delicious! At first I was concerned that this cake may be too heavy, too dry or too bland as some reviews stated, but it turned out perfectly for me. I did add the extra 1/2 c of milk and made sure to use CAKE flour, sifting once before measuring as the recipe stated. Also, start watching for doneness 5 - 8 mins early. I topped it off with the "white cake frosting" recipe submitted by Amy Parsons. Served it next day. Very moist!
Not impressed, it may do better made as cupcakes and I may try that sometime. I only make cakes from scratch, so I was over whelmed with the directions. I did not like the consistency of the cake when baked. It was edible.
A great basic white cake. This was my first time beating egg whites to soft peaks (or any kind of peaks), and this recipe made the process easy to follow. I did add an extra 1/2 cup of milk to the batter, per other recommendations; I think it made all the difference. The cake baked up light and airy; while not moist, it certainly was not dry. There wasn't a huge amount of flavor, but I think that is typical of white cake; I used some very sugary (store-bought) frosting to add some pizazz. I actually used this recipe as a base for homemade funfetti cupcakes (just add large colored sprinkles into the batter before you spoon it into the tins). Cupcakes received rave reviews, so I will definitely be using this recipe again. This recipe would also be great for petits fours, a cake with jam in it, etc.--anything where you don't want to cake the overpower the frosting or fillings. Note: I was able to use the 4 reserved egg yolks the next day in a recipe for egg fried rice (also found on this site). Waste not, want not!
I am only 13 and love to make this recipe. I takes a little elbow greese and time but its so worth it. The first time i made this i was pleasently surprised at how great it was. Ever since then I've made it for almost every family gathering. I think it is safe to say i will hold on to this one!!!!
The cake turned out fine, but wasn't too much to brag about.
Okay guys i made this cake twice already and never tasted a piece but a crumb from the pan hehehehe....but my friends that i made this for loved it so that is the most important thing to me.
The name of this cake says it all-HEAVENLY! I rarely make cakes from scratch, but this is one where I will make the exception. It is well worth the time spent to make this. Like other reviewers, I mixed the batter first, and then whipped the eggs whites and gently folded together. Also, as another reviewer pointed out, you need to carefully read the recipe and measure your flour AFTER it has been sifted. I baked mine in 2 - 9 inch rounds for 30 minutes and they came out perfectly. Amazing flavor and texture.
This recipe was fantastic. I loved it. This was my second go at making it, the first time I did not use the right temp a big no no. I did make a couple of changes. I see eveyone was adding an extra 1/2 cup of milk, but I did not. I loved the texture the way it was, but did find it just a bit on the dry side the frist time, along with cooking it at a lower temp which also helped it to be on the dry side. Second time around I added 1 cup of butter instead of 3/4 cup. As I said I did not want to change the texture because it was truly perfect and I knew adding more milk would do just that. I also omitted the Almond. It's not a favorite of mine in cakes, so I just used more vanilla. Other than that no other changes. Just follow it to the letter. I also see where folks are saying do not beat the egg whites in or whip them in with the blender. The video did show where the egg whites were begin folded in, but I can see where in the instructions if you did not watch the video people would mix them in with the blender. If you do use the blender, use the lowest speed and just mix until they are incorporated. I paired this light, fluffy, moist white cake with a light vanilla buttercream frosting. Excellent! Thank you, Carol!
I forgot to add the extra 1/2 c milk like so many reviewers suggested. I regret that, as the cake is very dense and a bit crumbly without it. I loved the flavor and it was definitely at hit at the party. I just feel like a little extra moisture would have made it out of this world. I did whip the eggs as the final step and folded them into the batter as opposed to beating them in.
Not bad, but not as good as I had hoped. Thank you.
My business partner and i used this recipe for a sample cake for finding the right white cake recipe. It looked so perfect when we got it out of the oven. Smelled great... then, turned it onto a cake board and it went flat! also cut it in half, put icing in the middle and around the outside. Decorated it with beautiful blue and purple roses, wrote happy 1st anniversary on it for her wedding anniversary coming up. It looked so beautiful! Then, we cut it and took a bite. it was more like a flavorless angel food cake.... this was very dry and it fell apart while frosting! i would not reccomend this cake!
I absolutely love this cake, and everyone keeps raving about it every time I make it. I used the extra 1/2 cup of milk(I use 1%), I use I can't believe it's not butter, and i use 2 tsp of vanilla extract and omit the almond extract. I also followed the advice to make the meringue last and fold it in to the batter rather than beating it in. It really is a heavenly cake! I used the recipe on this site for buttercream frosting and it is a to die-for recipe!
I've been a faithful fan of Allrecipes for years, but always stayed quietly underwater. This cake inspired me so much that I finally made an effort to register so that I can write a review, for I felt it just wouldn't do this cake justice otherwise. Thank you, Carol, for 1000 times for this recipe! I don't consider myself too experienced of a baker, and my first try turned out perfectly, having exactly the texture that I've always dreamed my cakes should be but never came true until now. I followed Laura Taff's alterations: 1 & 1/2 c. skim milk and 1/2 c. butter with 1/4 c. canola oil. In addition, I used powered sugar instead of granulated sugar. Per Laura's suggestion, I switched around step 2 and the first half of 3 in the recipe, i.e., mixing the batter first before making the meringue. I sifted the cake flour before measuring, and then sifted 4 times after adding in the baking powder and salt. I beat on low really well after each addition of a small amount of flour/milk. I used 3/4 c. cartoned egg whites and it did work - just had to beat longer. I folded in the meringue with a wooden spoon, and I used an oven thermometer to make sure it was preheated and kept at the right temperature. I used aluminum cups and baked for 20 minutes. Aluminum is superior to non-stick or silicone. The result was so perfect that I almost cried. My coworkers all went crazy after those cupcakes. Again, the key is to execute this recipe with the diligence and patience of a scientist. Three key
This cake is a very nice cake. Moist and fluffy the only thing is for me it is a bit to sweet. I will make it again but I will cut back on the sugar. Everyone else this evening really enjoyed it.
Incredible!
I have made this cake 2 times now. Once as 2 rounds and once as cupcakes. One batch makes 3 dozen cupcakes, which was exactly what I needed! I do add an additional 1/2 cup milk as previously suggested. It turns out a little crumbly, but sooo good! Perfect with homemade buttercream frosting.....yum!
My favorite cake has always been white birthday cake.This is the only time I've come really close to it tasting like a store bought cake.I just made this cake today and it is wonderful!It's very important to sift the dry ingredients all 3 times;and also to add extra milk like so many other people said.I even went over the 1 and a half cups of milk-just a bit- until the batter felt right to me.Also I used buttermilk instead, since I had some I needed to use.It added a nice flavor to the cake.I frosted with buttercream icing.I didn't have any almond extract but the vanilla seemed to work fine.I also didn't have parchment paper so I greased and floured the 9 inch cake pans and they were done perfectly after exactly 30 minutes.I am definitely keeping this recipe!
This is the first cake I've ever made from scratch. I personally found it too dense for my liking but everyone else who ate it really enjoyed it. My mother used to be a wedding cake maker and gave this recipe her approval so I certainly can't complain!
While this cake is very moist (like other reviewers, I also added an extra 1/2 cup of milk and extra vanilla) and has excellent texture (very light and soft, not too spongy), the flavor is off. It tastes like a sugar cookie that has been rolled out in a little too much flour. You definitely need to modify the directions: cream butter and 1 c. sugar; alternate adding dry ingredients and milk (you don't need to BEAT each time until smooth, just mix on low speed--if you overmix, the gluten will overdevelop and you will get holes and tunneling in your cake); add flavoring if you did not add it with the milk. Now you should beat the whites and remaining sugar to soft peaks, then FOLD in gently (I usually add my beaten egg whites in 1/3's--a trick I learned in culinary school). I could not in good conscience give this recipe any better rating since the directions are wrong, I had to add more milk and vanilla than the recipe called for and the flavor was lacking to my taste (if you like cake that tastes like a sugar cookie--this is for you).
I love this recipe!! I bake and decorate cakes for a living from my home. I used to use box mixes and found this and will never go back to box mixes! This recipe is great. I also added 1/2 cup more milk.
Ouch, this recipe was painful! This cake was dense, flat and flavorless!
WONDERFUL!! very good! I used 2 t. of vanilla instead of the almond. I might add a little more next time! I have to make a Minnie Mouse cake for a b-day. I'm going to use this recipe!
I made this Cake recipe as a base to make LTH's "Clown Vomit Cake" The cake is very easy to make and it "Dyed" extremely well!!
SIFT the flour then measure it, yes there is a BIG difference if you don't. I too used 1 1/2 C milk (maybe use 1 1/4 c next time), made the meringue first then folded it into the batter and added some pureed strawberries to some of the batter. This gave me 24 cupcakes plus a small round layer. I thought these were pretty good, very moist and delicate but there is a hint of eggyness to them. I topped these with a strawberry cream cheese frosting.
I used this cake as the base for clown vomit cake and it was Awesome!! I added a whole (little) bottle of coconut extract. Topped it with my very first marshmallow fondant. Thank you for a really fun cake!
I made two dozen cupcakes for a baby shower using this recipe. They turned out light, moist, and delicious. I added 1/2 cup sour cream to the batter and used 1 1/2 cups buttermilk instead of regular whole milk. Then I beat in half the egg whites and folded in the rest. I also used two teaspoons vanilla bean paste for more vanilla flavor along with one teaspoon almond extract. It was a tasty combination. Great recipe! Next time I'll make a layer cake.
I am making a wedding cake in October and have been looking for a good white cake recipe. This one turned out delicious and moist but I didn't like the way it baked. I used round pans and the cake fell inwards on the top part so the sides weren't straight up and down anymore. The bottom part was bigger around than the top part which makes filling, stacking, and icing more difficult.
This is the best white cake recipe that I have used. I halved it and it still is soft and fluffy as the cloud...
So delicious! Really light and fluffy cake recipe....it is almost like angle food cake because it is so light. Wonderful recipe!
Deeelish!!! Perfect texture. I made this 2x already, once with almond extract and once without. Both were good, but the almond flavor is very prominent. I used this cake to make tres leches cake and it was completely devoured by my family. I am a professional baker and this recipe is A+ in my book
This was heavenly indeed! I halved the recipe and baked it in an 8" square pan for 30 minutes. As others mentioned, I too added extra milk (1/4 cup since I made half the recipe). The texture was absolutely perfect, moist and tender with a fine crumb, but not dense. I will definitely make this again and again!
So delicious! I made the modifications suggested by other reviewers (1.5 cups milk and beat the egg whites last, then folded them in) and it was just perfect. Really moist and flavorful.
baked per recipe except added half the almond called for as peppermint instead. made the cake sort of taste "fresh" but not too minty (which I liked). otherwise liked the cake but it was pretty crumbly - would have liked somethign that broke off more cleanly while eating as a cupcake - this mix yielded lots of crumbs.
I was so impressed with this cake! It is exactly what I have been looking for - dense but extremely moist & tasty! The flavor is perfect - sweet (but not too sweet) and the hint of almond and vanilla is sooo yummy! I'm making a couple of sculpted birthday cakes this month & I have been searching for a nice white cake - my search is over! Thanks for a great recipe! (I followed the instructions about sifting the flour before measuring & then sifting it again 3x more with the baking powder & salt. I also whipped the heck out of my egg whites until they were forming nice soft peaks, then incorporated it thoroughly into the batter. The batter was thick & fluffy - like cool whip, and it baked into a beautiful moist cake. YUM!
While this recipe took quite some time, I have to say it's definitely worth it. Make sure you set aside at least forty-five minutes of prep work before the cake actually goes in the oven. I put my batter in two 8 inch pans and it baked at 350 for about 28-30 minutes. The taste is wonderful (I added only 1/4 tsp of almond extract due to the overpowering flavor of it and 1/2 cup more milk). It almost tastes like a slightly more vanilla-flavored angel food cake it's THAT fluffy. I will definitely be using this recipe again and again... even if it is very time consuming to make!
After searching for the perfect white cake recipe, I have finally found it!! This cake came out perfect - moist and delectable! Of all things, I do not own a sifter, so I just whisked my cake flour and dry ingredients. I did follow the suggestions of previous reviewers: 1 1/2 c. milk and folding in the meringue at the end. I paired this with the Special Buttercream Frosting for an amazing result!!
Made this for my youngest daughter's birthdday, and was very disappointed to find out that it left a horribly awful salty taste in your mouth after you ate it. My daughter was very upset and barely touched her birthday cake....I will never make this again.
This cake is fantastic! I did take the advice of others and add 1/2 cup more milk than called for. I also made the flour, butter, and milk batter before mixing my meringue and FOLDING, not beating, it in, until it was just combined. The only thing I will do differently next time I make it is add less almond extract, as I found the flavor slightly overpowering, but this is just a personal preference. This was the softest, moistest homemade cake I have ever made, and believe me, I've made a lot. Definitely try this recipe!!
This was pretty good cake. I love the almond flavoring, I did add the extra milk as others suggested. Will make again.
This cake is great! It is a VERY dense and filling white cake, which I like. Almost a carrot-cake like texture. I made it for Father's Day because my dad only likes white cake. He loved it! This is my 3rd or 4th time making this cake, and here's my suggestions: Add the extra 1/2 cup milk, it made a difference for me. Also I took the advice of another user and made the batter before the meringue. Much easier. Also I only add 1/2 tsp almond extract instead of 1 tsp, or else the almond flavor is way overpowering for me. Also makes great moist cupcakes! Thank you!
amasing!!! Made a three tier cake for my daughter's b-day and everyone loved it!!
OH MY GOSH! I really don't know what the bad reviews are about because this was absolutely moist, flavorful and delicious...the best white cake I've ever had...and easy!!I didn't sift any ingredients. I followed one reviewer's suggestion and baked it in two round pans, layering sliced bananas inbetween. I also used soymilk(1 cup & 1/2 cup) instead of milk and it turned out amazingly. I used the recipe for One Bowl Buttercream Frosting from this site and it was a complete hit. My brother in law deemed it "slammin'!" The only problem I had was it sort of stuck to the pans so next time I will probably grease and flour the bottoms. Do yourself a favor and make this today!!
This cake was horrible. It was soooo dry. I made it in 9" pans and followed the directions exactly. I will never make again!!
I can't believe how awesome this recipe turned out. I BUTCHERED this recipe: I ran out of milk, so I substituted leftover evaporated milk and water to finish out 1.5 cups of liquid. I used Pillsbury self-rising flour and added no extra baking powder or salt. My meringue was a sloppy mess because I didn't have an electric mixer, so I dumped it in the blender. I didn't have any almond extract so I added extra vanilla to make up for it. I increase the proportions by 50% and pour the batter in three 9" pans. The cake came out of the pans like a charm, but when I tasted it, it seemed not sweet enough and too floury-tasting. I was upset since this was for Thanksgiving. So I stacked the thin, lopsided layers in my cake saver and left it there until Thanksgiving morning. That all happened Monday night before. THEN... I bought Pillsbury Butter Cream Whipped Icing. When I took off the lid, the layers were exceptionally moist and just barely crumbly. When I iced it, the smell was so wonderful. I grew excited and couldn't wait. I tasted it. It was WONDERFUL. My friends raved about it and it was gone in less than 24 hours. I recommend this recipe to everyone who looks to bake a cake from scratch for the first time. I vote this recipe for FAIL-SAFE quality.
My first cake from scratch, i followed the recipe to the letter and it was delicious!
I wish I could have tasted the cake made by someone who rated it high... this just did not work out for me, although with the proportions I should have guessed it would be too much flour, and that's just what it tasted like- flour. Perhaps a half cup less would have made it better. It rose well, but it was so dense, not light and fluffy even though my egg whites were perfect. I wanted this to be heavenly, but it wasn't.
In search of a good white cake recipie, this one sounded excellent and after reading all the reviews i thought it would be a winner. WOW was i ever wrong. It is very heavy which wouldnt of been a problem had the flavor been good. I followed directions to a tee, as well as the extra 1/2cup of milk as suggested. I loaded it up with Wiltons fluffy boiled icing and that did not even help it. I would of been better off with a box mix. I deffinatly would NOT reccomend this recipe to anyone.
This cake is a pain. I made it twice...Once as stated, and it was dry, dry, dry. Tossed it in the garbage, and took the other reviewers advice...added a 1/2 c of milk. The flavor is not the problem...it is flat. I would not use the pan size that is recommended unless you like flat cakes. Use a smaller pan size, or stick to the rounds, and stack. 1st time, my fault...second time, recipe's fault..sorry.
This is a wonderful cake as written. I did not find it either dry nor dense as some other reviewers have written. I made cupcakes with the recipe and they came out wonderful. I baked them for only 20 minutes and they were perfect. I'm using this recipe for my son's birthday party in August.
was very easy and tasty.i used this recipe to make mini cupcakes for valentines day, and turned out great,although i dont recoment coloring it.i tried pink and it ended up looking like vomit.just thought id share that bit of info with everyone,even though its gross
Awesome cake!!! I did add the extra 1/2 cup milk. Was wonderful.
I finally found a white cake recipe that I like! Word of advice: don't use a hand mixer to beat the eggs!
I was very disappointed by this recipe.
My husband loves white cake without frosting, so I make him one for his birthday each year. I decided to try this recipe this year. He loved it! It was as white and light as angel food cake without the sponginess that often occurs. Rich and custard-y in spite of no yolks. This is a keeper!
This cake baked beautifully and evenly. I paid attention to other reviews and measured the SIFTED cake flour. I also measured the cake flour before I sifted it, and I assure you that there's a big difference. The only other change I made was to add an additional 1/2 c. of milk. I'm happy with the results. I used Rick's Special Buttercream Frosting from this site to frost and pipe onto the cake.
Great recipe. It makes a lovely cake. Not being a fan of almond extract I still enjoyed it, but the family LOVES it and insists I make it again [and again, and again, and again. . .]. It has a great crumb and I didn't find it dense at all. The trick is to make sure your eggs whites peak and that they are folded in, so be gentle. If you are unsure of how your egg whites should look or how to fold them in the video is a great reference. I made it as written and with an additional 1/2 cup of milk. The batter is a bit thicker without the added milk, but I could barely tell the difference in the end results. Both were wonderful. It's a keeper. I am anxious to replace the almond with other extracts, such as lemon or orange, and add some zest. I am sure it will be a great base recipe to play around with and make your own. Thanks for sharing!
this cake is delicious. i am making my first wedding cake in a few days and have been testing all kinds of different cakes.... this one is by the best one i have tried. it is a fairly dense cake, but sooooo moist and delicious. the texture is so soft and superfine and heanvenly because the cake flour is sifted so many times, but the work is work it. i do think it tastes a tad too almondy, but that can be fixed easily, i just won't use as much next time. very good cake!
I used this recipe in place of the boxed cake mix in the Rainbow Clown Cake recipe from this site. I made cupcakes and they came out moist and delicious. I think that two of the keys to this recipe are beating the eggs until frothy and sifting the ingredients the proper amount of times. Thanks for a great recipe!
Great white cake recipe! I used this to make a delightful almond chocolate cake. I brushed the layers with ameretto before frosting with a vanilla butter cream. Then I made a chocolate ameretto ganash for the top. WONDERFUL!!!
I thought this was a very good recipe ingredient-wise. I followed the ingredient list exactly; however, I did fold in the egg whites instead of just mixing them in. I also used these for cupcakes, baked a little over 20 minutes if I remember correctly. It made 36 regular sized ones. They were also very moist. The kids loved them!
this tastes AMAZINGLY good, not to mention its low in fat. my friend wanted a low-fat strawberry cake for her bday, and i just colored it pink and used strawberry extract. i also put frozen strawberries in. this is definitely my favorite cake recipe EVER!!!!
I have tried this cake for two seperate events and both times it was the talk of the party. Excellent taste, very moist, and melt in your mouth good. It is worth the extra time it took to make this cake. Wonderful white, wedding like cake.
This is hands down the best white cake recipe out there. I had a huge order for white cupcakes and scoured the internet for HOURS trying to find the best one. I tried a few out and was not pleased. Desperately I tried this one and W-O-W. This makes awesome cupcakes as well. Follow the directions to a T and you will be glad you did. However, I took the advice of others and added additional 1/2 cup milk. I have not tried it with just the 1 cup milk. This is the white recipe I will use for the rest of my life. Perfect for wedding cakes, sheet cakes, cupcakes, bundt cakes...you cannot go wrong! Go make it. Now.
I made this cake last night and it was amazing! I took the suggestion of following the instructions in reverse order to avoid the Meringue falling and it worked out well. I also added the extra milk to avoid a drier cake. This is a great cake if your looking for something that can hold a frosting. Don't forget to sift! I think that really helps even distribution and a fluffier cake.
I think I am a fairly good baker and this cake had me really excited. I found it dry and my husband = waiting so patiently for his white cake= wouldn't eat it. I went by the recipe exactly.
