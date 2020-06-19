Sweet Egg Jelly

7 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This family recipe was almost lost, thankfully a cousin remembered it. This is a creamy jelly, that goes well on biscuits, or just use for dipping.

By HEARTOFJABEZ

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, whip the eggs and sugar with an electric mixer until light. Gradually pour in milk, and whip until well blended.

    Advertisement

  • Heat the egg mixture in a skillet over low heat, stirring constantly, until thick enough to coat the back of a metal spoon. This will take 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from heat immediately. If it becomes solid, it has over cooked.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
139 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 26.6g; fat 2.5g; cholesterol 72.2mg; sodium 38.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022