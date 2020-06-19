Sweet Egg Jelly

I'm not sure what this is supposed to be like, but I liked it! It was like a custardy pudding or similar to the consistency of lemon curd. I didn't think it was too sugary. I used it on a plain English muffin and it would be great on plain toast or biscuits. You might want to cut the sugar back if you're using for waffles or something sweeter. I was tempted to add vanilla and/or nutmeg, but it smelled great while cooking, so I decided to just make it as stated. I wonder if the negative review on here was meant for the other egg jelly recipe on this site, as there is no water in this recipe, and this recipe is very creamy, even before cooking. I cut the recipe by 1/3 and used a whisk instead of an electric mixer. I cooked it in a small non-stick skillet--make sure you keep the heat low and keep stirring. Mine was done at 15 minutes.