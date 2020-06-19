Sweet Egg Jelly
This family recipe was almost lost, thankfully a cousin remembered it. This is a creamy jelly, that goes well on biscuits, or just use for dipping.
My grandmother made this for us when we were children. She added nutmeg to it and we ate it pour over toast.Read More
It was not very good. I made this for some kids but the kids didn't even taste it. It smelled bad so I added a little vanilla to make it better but then still the look was not so pleasant. It was too watery. The second time I made this, I kept it heating more to have less water, but still didn't turn out well. I wouldn't recommend it.Read More
this was a fantastic recipie. I tried it out and the kids loved it. It was a bit to sugary for my tastes but kids apperently don't notice those kinds of things and even love the added sugar. This is an amazing recipie to share with younger family and kids and most sugar disliking parents can at least suffer through it. It is somewhat an aquired taste so don't knock it after the first bite. What I have heard suggested most though is a bit less sugar.
If you cook it right on low heat 340 for 15-20 mins , it’s amazing with flaky biscuits
I'm not sure what this is supposed to be like, but I liked it! It was like a custardy pudding or similar to the consistency of lemon curd. I didn't think it was too sugary. I used it on a plain English muffin and it would be great on plain toast or biscuits. You might want to cut the sugar back if you're using for waffles or something sweeter. I was tempted to add vanilla and/or nutmeg, but it smelled great while cooking, so I decided to just make it as stated. I wonder if the negative review on here was meant for the other egg jelly recipe on this site, as there is no water in this recipe, and this recipe is very creamy, even before cooking. I cut the recipe by 1/3 and used a whisk instead of an electric mixer. I cooked it in a small non-stick skillet--make sure you keep the heat low and keep stirring. Mine was done at 15 minutes.
I loved it. Thank you I have been Trying to duplicate this for 30 yr It was lost to my grandma she Used to make it in the morning With the best biscuits then we Would start working on whatever She raised me and I love and respect her so much
