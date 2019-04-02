Easy Turkey Gravy

1 of 644

Rating: 5 stars AWESOME! We are keeping it simple this Christmas and are using Roasted Turkey Breast from Honey Baked Ham Co. Because I will not have pan drippings from a turkey, I needed a gravy recipe that didn't use drippings. I followed the following tips: 1. I used Swanson's canned chicken broth (3, 14oz. cans equal 5 cups). One of the cans I used Roasted Garlic chicken broth. 2. I increased the flour by 2 Tablespoons, and added 2 Tablespoons of Corn Starch. 3. I omitted the salt (and I like heavy salt). There's enough saltiness with the broth. Thanks JMOR777 for a terrific gravy recipe. Merry Christmas everyone! Helpful (367)

Rating: 5 stars If you have very flavorful stock/drippings from your turkey this gravy is wonderful! So easy and reliable. I used the Homestyle Turkey the Michigander way from this site to roast my turkey and it provides great tasting and plentiful stock. I would not add the salt unless you are using low sodium soup. This gravy makes a great base for turkey stew or pot pie to use up those left overs. Helpful (147)

Rating: 5 stars This gravy was great! We used it on Thanksgiving with turkey and again on Christmas with ham. For the ham gravy we replaced turkey stock with ham juices and used cream of celery soup instead of cream of chicken soup. It was great again. Thanks for sharing your recipe! Helpful (111)

Rating: 5 stars GREAT AND EASY! Here's what used/did, as I didn't have exactly the same ingredients: I browned the turkey neck and giblets in a sauce pot and added 5 cups of ckn broth, brought to a boil & took out the neck & giblets. I added a can of cream of ckn with herbs soup because that's what I had, and I really think it added a little something extra that made it that much better. I then added some garlic powder, onion powder, lots of fresh ground pepper, and some ground savory (herb). I added 1/4 cup of flour to 1 cup of warmed milk - I did that because I thought the 1/3 was a bit much, and I was right - 1/4 was more than enough. I slowly poured it into the gravy while whisking and it thickened up immediately. Because it was so thick (it wasn't paste or anything, but it was definitely more creamy than a gravy), I added tons of pan drippings to the finished gravy, which not only thinned it out a tiny bit, but added A TON of flavor! I did NOT add any salt - you really don't need it (and I LOVE salty food). This gravy was SO ridiculously easy and SO delicious... I'll be making this a regular staple when make turkey or chicken. PS - this gravy is NOT enough for 28 people/servings. It makes a LOT of gravy, but if your family is anything like mine, then this is enough for about 2 dozen people. Again, just delicious! Helpful (107)

Rating: 5 stars Gravy turned out great and was easier then expected. Instead of mixing the milk with the flour i added all incredients at once and had no problems with lumps. I used 3 cups of drippings from the Michigander recipe and 2 cups of chicken broth. Helpful (69)

Rating: 4 stars This was very good and easy. However, one downside for me is that for “turkey stock” I had to buy a large quantify of turkey stock concentrate to make it from. It may take me to the year 2020 to use up the rest of the concentrate. But then again, this may be just a local problem. Helpful (58)

Rating: 5 stars I've never been able to make gravy very well. This gravy turned out just perfect. It wasn't a pain in the butt to follow the directions and didn't take a lot of time to do. I used cornstarch, instead of flour, and it thickened up while still on the burner. My husband loved the flavor and I loved that and how easy it was to make. Helpful (53)

Rating: 5 stars WOW!This gravy was amazing! It was a big hit this christmas! everyone loved it, and plus it was my firt time making gravy! so easy!I didn't have any milk so i put whipping cream instead and it came out wonderful! Helpful (37)

Rating: 5 stars I am the submitter of this recipe and I just wanted to share a few pointers for making this gravy. I don't stuff my turkey just so that I will have lots of juices from the turkey to make my gravy. I fill the cavity of the turkey with chicken broth, and if it is a 20+ pound bird, I will pour in as much as 32 ounces of chicken broth. When the turkey is done roasting some 4 hours later, I pour off all of the broth, which is A LOT, and I use this broth to make gravy and to pour over my dressing. Adjust the flour and milk to thicken, adding more if you like a thicker gravy. Also, if I have brined the turkey, I do not add salt. A brined turkey gives wonderful broth, and the gravy is delicious. Hope this helps with some of the issues people are having. Helpful (36)