Lemon Gold Cake
This easy cake recipe makes a good lemon-flavored cake perfect for any occasion.
This easy cake recipe makes a good lemon-flavored cake perfect for any occasion.
Oh, wow this is awesome good! I see a yellow butter cake recipe with six egg yolks and I'm telling you, I'm right on it! Butter cakes have a tendency to be dry--not this one. Think the best wedding cake you ever had--now think three times as good as that, and that's how I'd describe this cake. Beautiful texture and color, substantial yet delicate crumb. This could easily be adapted to other flavors as well. I made no changes--the recipe stands on its own. I filled it with "Lemon Curd," from this site, and frosted it with my own vanilla buttercream. Outstanding!Read More
I put in about two or three times the amount of lemon juice and I still couldn't taste it when I tried some. Also, no need for cake flour or parchment paper (if you spray the pan down well with no stick spray, it'll be just fine). I am kinda disappointed since I've been trying to find a good lemon or lemon poppyseed recipe with a good lemon flavor. The only thing that affected my decision was the lemon flavor. If you aren't a big fan of lemon and are looking for a sweet cake with a very light lemon flavor, this is the cake for you! I will frost one of the cakes tomorrow with lemon frosting - 1 c powdered sugar, 1 tsp milk, 1 tsp vanilla, 1-2 T butter, melted, lemon juice to taste, mix all ingredients until slightly runny - and it should be better.Read More
Oh, wow this is awesome good! I see a yellow butter cake recipe with six egg yolks and I'm telling you, I'm right on it! Butter cakes have a tendency to be dry--not this one. Think the best wedding cake you ever had--now think three times as good as that, and that's how I'd describe this cake. Beautiful texture and color, substantial yet delicate crumb. This could easily be adapted to other flavors as well. I made no changes--the recipe stands on its own. I filled it with "Lemon Curd," from this site, and frosted it with my own vanilla buttercream. Outstanding!
I used all purpose flour instead of cake flour because I didn't have it on hand. The cake was moist and flavorful. I filled and topped with the Lemon Cream Cheese Frosting recipe.
This cake was amazing! I only made one little addition out of personal preference. I cut back slightly on the milk and added fresh squeezed lemon juice (half a lemon). The cake was SUPER moist and had a fantastic lemon taste. And it's actually quite a light tasting cake. I frosted it with lemon cream cheese icing and YUM! Almost as good as lemon meringue pie!......almost....
This cake is great. It's soft, has a delicate texture, and is really delicious. I used all purpose flour minus 5T, didn't sift anything, and baked the cake in a bundt pan. A light vanilla glaze would be the perfect frosting for this cake, although, it's great plain too.
I live in high altitude and used this as a base recipe for a lemon cake. To adjust for the altitude, I added a whole egg in with the egg yolks and used 1 cup of milk with 2 1/2 tbsp of lemon juice. I also substituted all-purpose flour and used 2 1/2 tbsp of zest. The layers baked up evenly and did not fall in the middle. This recipe is great for a moist, sturdy cake with natural flavor.
This cake is pretty good. I used cupcake tins instead and they were done in about 14 minutes. For the icing I made Carol's recipe.
Absolutely delicious cake. It was surprisingly light and airy...be sure to use ROOM TEMP butter and eggs! Delicious with lemon curd filling and whip cream and strawberries!!
Delicious. I found mine to be slightly like sponge cake in texture. Just slightly. But very delicate and light as many reviewers have stated. I'm a lemon fanatic and I found the lemon flavor not to be very pronounced as I would have like. I added 1.5-2 Tbsp lemon zest and 1 tsp lemon extract but it didn't explode with lemon flavor as I had hoped. Either way it will definitely be a delicious new addition to my repertoire and I will try it again tweaking to get that perfect punch of lemon and probably some other flavorings. Thanks for a great recipe!
After reading the reviews, I noticed a trend that everyone mentioned it was not very lemony... I added a tablespoon of lemon extract and it was absolutely perfect! I iced it w/ homemade lemon buttercream icing... I made it for a co-workers birthday and everyone loved it! I will definitely add this one to my recipe box!
This is a very good cake. It is not very lemony, but light and tasty. I made it exactly as stated, except I greased and floured the two cake pans instead of using parchment paper. They turned out really nice and pretty. In the picture tha cake looks white, but is really a nice pale yellow color. This would be a great cake with vanilla buttercream frosting, or as a homemade white cake. Really good and clean tastes.
I put in about two or three times the amount of lemon juice and I still couldn't taste it when I tried some. Also, no need for cake flour or parchment paper (if you spray the pan down well with no stick spray, it'll be just fine). I am kinda disappointed since I've been trying to find a good lemon or lemon poppyseed recipe with a good lemon flavor. The only thing that affected my decision was the lemon flavor. If you aren't a big fan of lemon and are looking for a sweet cake with a very light lemon flavor, this is the cake for you! I will frost one of the cakes tomorrow with lemon frosting - 1 c powdered sugar, 1 tsp milk, 1 tsp vanilla, 1-2 T butter, melted, lemon juice to taste, mix all ingredients until slightly runny - and it should be better.
Made this cake with Lemon Frosting tonight for dinner. It was fabulous. I definitely will be making this one all summer. Thank you for the recipe!
Fabulously textured and zesty lemon flavour. I subbed the 1/8th cup of milk for freshly squeezed lemon juice as recommended by others and find it a good change. I used the cream cheese icing from the Carrot Cake III recipe on this site the 2nd time I made it. I used lemon extract instead of vanilla and added some zest and a wee bit of lemon juice. I found that it was much thicker than the frosting in this recipe. It was deliciously lemony, but a bit too runny.
All in all, not a bad cake. I followed the recipe exactly, but it did not have much of a lemon flavour. The texture was not what I was looking for. I was hoping for light and fluffy, but it wasn't quite what I wanted. Tasted pretty good. NOT ultimate. Nothing that people were going crazy over. Just good. Thanks for sharing the recipe though!
It was a great consistency. I actually did use cake flour, but I didn't make it lemon, I made it "berry", by replacing the lemon with berry jam and then just a tsp of lemon juice. And then I used it with "Fresh Strawberry Upside Down Cake" on this site, as the yellow cake, cooked it all in an Angel Food Cake Pan and then inverted it. Sides a bit messy, but it was ok for that type of cake. Also, the top seemed to get really brown while baking (but still swishy), so I turned heat down to 300 and cooked a little longer. Really yummy.
Very good! moist,light,fluffy,yummy i will be making this again.
Just made and the family ate this cake. Added 2 egg whites to help lighten it up, used whipping cream instead of the milk and used the juice of the lemon and its zest. wowie, it tastes like a lemon drop! I spread a thin layer of raspberry jam on the first layer and covered it up with frosting. Yes, the cake was a tad heavy but good - good - good.
This would have been 5 stars, but even after doubling the lemon I could still barely taste it. Still a great cake, just a milder lemon flavor than I was hoping for. Definitely sift! I did not get the light and fluffy results others reported because I skipped the sifting.
Wonderful cake! I too frosted it with the Lemon Cream Cheese frosting (doubled the recipe) and my family loves it. I put lemon pudding between three 8" round layers. I think I will try making this with orange zest instead of lemon; may be good made with orange, and frosted with orange flavored cream cheese frosting. Thanks for the recipe!
I was looking for a refreshing cake to serve for a dinner party, I wanted something light and creamy as we were serving a leg of lamb and lamb is very rich. This was the best cake to fit the bill everyone at the dinner party commented on what a light and refreshing flavor it had and that the lemon wasn't over powering it complemented the whole dinner. I followed the review from S.MILLER and I will serve this many times over. Thank you for an excellant cake recipe:)
inconsistant results
Not QUITE what I was expecting, still, this cake is yummy and very delicious, light and soft. It was a big hit with my family. I decreased the sugar amount slightly, still turned out very sweet, but not to sweet. Definatly a keeper, thanks for sharing! :D
It was pretty good, but it is not something you can reheat. It need more lemon and butter tasted great on it. But the butter made it hard and un-edible.
Very dry. Needs more lemon flavour. Will not make again.
This cake came out extremely well. Mine seems to have a looser crumb than what is pictured here, which is undoubtedly an error on my part somewhere in the mixing process. The flavor is exactly what I anticipated, though in the future I would probably zest 2 whole lemons just to boost that flavor profile. I made this into a Bundt cake and it took 50 minutes to cook. Thanks for sharing!
Absolutely delicious. Moist and awesome! I am so ecstatic that I found this recipe!
We love this cake! It certainly would be adaptable with any number of filling/frosting combinations. I made it tonight with a lemon curd filling and buttercream frosting (as naples recommended)...I wasn't happy with the lemon curd recipe that I chose, but the cake is terrific!
Too thick and dense
Used whole eggs and only Dr.Oetker limon zest. It is delicious, fluffy and light. Thank you.
This is the best recipe ever!!!!! I too love lemons and used the zest of two large lemons and the juice of one in the batter and added two teaspoons of vanilla extract. The cake was very moist and light. I also added the zest of one lemon and the juice to my lemon buttercream frosting.
After reading the other reviews, I added lemon extract with good results.
This was my first from "scratch" cake ever. I added lemon juice along with the zest. Lessons learned: 1) Don't skimp on parchment paper on the sides of the 9" pans, just cut one long strip rather than pieces which will make it easier to fill the pan. 2) For two 9" pans, watch the time carefully. I think 25 minutes was probably enough but the cake was still so pale I let it cook another 5 minutes. It didn't ruin it but it could've been a little bit more moist (start testing for doneness at 25 minutes with a toothpick). 3) I went with "scent" of the batter for strong lemon flavor and it seems to have worked, adding more when I thought I only smelled a whiff of lemon. 4) Though a lot of work, triple sifting worked beautifully. 5) Let it cool in the pan for 20-30 minutes on wire rack before turning upside down onto rack so it won't fall apart. Thanks to all of the reviews with helpful hints, it helped me so much.
Did not rise but was very moist. I sub 1/8 cup of milk for fresh lemon juice and filled the cake with lemon curd. It was yummy
This cake was simply delicious!
Excellent! Be careful with bake time and check often when the time comes as it is easy (at least for me) to dry this out. I also added lots more lemon juice and zest.... served them as mini cupcakes with a simple lemon-sugar glaze. So. Good!
amazing cake, so moist and so favorable. slight change is that i used 1 cup of milk + 1/8 cup of fresh lemon juice, increased lemon zest a bit. served with lemon icing and it was delicious!
I made this cake yesterday and it was delicious! I followed the recipe exactly and I wouldn't change a thing! It has just the right amount of lemon flavour and it is moist with a good texture. My husband loves it!I was surprised to see him eat a quarter of the cake in one evening.I made it with a lemon icing. Thank you for a great recipe!
This was a delicious disaster! it tasted great and was light and fluffy but it totally fell apart! I used all-purpose flour minus 5T, maybe that was the problem, I'm not sure! I will try this again but with the proper flour and see if that makes a difference
This is a very good recipe. I added vanilla, half a squeezed lemon, and used less milk. I enjoyed the slight lemon taste. It was solid and not to soft like the boxed cake mixes can be.
Pretty good. I would have liked it to be a little more moist and fluffy, but not bad. I used a lemon glaze from another recipe and that really added to the lemon flavor.
OK...I read all the reviews before I made it. And, I am a Lemon Lover!...yum. So, to make sure I would love this one...I filled it with some Lemon Curd! It was Really moist & Lemony! So, all those who thought it didn't taste enough like the lemon you thought it should.....just fill it with Lemon Curd & frost it as stated. I'm sure you'll like it. ( lemon curd can be made ahead, saves time the next day ??)
So moist and flavorful...if u follow directions the T, you really can't go wrong!
Best cake ever!! I used only a cup of milk and used more lemon zest. I also used only a cup of sugar as I don't like cakes that are too sweet. I love the tingly lemon taste at that end that keeps you wondering what it is. Try it
Halved the recipe. Cake was perfect. I added juice of one lemon to the batter. However I expected the cake to be taller.... It came out more like a sheet cake.... Nevertheless it was yummy with lemon glaze.
This cake was light and fluffy. I added 1/2 teaspoon of lemon extract to the recipe. It instantly became a family favorite. I used the Lemon Cream Cheese Icing recipe for frosting.
I don't know what I did wrong, if anything, but the cake was pretty dry. I followed the recipe to a T, so it's not because I strayed from the recipe. The lemon cream cheese frosting bumped this up to a 4. But I wouldn't rate the cake alone that.
Yes, this IS a crazy good and delicious cake - a true crowd pleaser! I followed some of the good tips from the other reviewers, and added some of my own as follows: cut back on the milk to 7/8 cup and add 1/4 cup freshly squeeze lemon juice; add 1 teaspoon of lemon extract; as an option, use buttermilk or half milk, half buttermilk; all ingredients at room temperature; and use good quality, heavy duty professional grade shiny aluminum cake pans. To the get the right height of cake in the full sized pro grade pans, I also would recommend 8" rounds rather than 9", or increase the recipe another 50% if you use 9". For a recent big birthday crowd, I doubled the recipe and used (3) 9" pans for a tall and grand cake. This cake isn't complete without lemon curd for the filling and a buttercream frosting (but I actually use 1/2 butter and 1/2 cream cheese with shifted powder sugar, some lemon juice and lemon extract - add a bit of milk or cream to adjust as needed). This I call my Triple Lemon Cake - a winner every time.
Made as written except I added 2-3 T lemon juice and used 1 cup milk. This cake is good, a bit dry, had no noticeable lemon flavor. Tastes more like a yellow cake would. If you are looking for a lemon tasting cake, this recipe would need to be modified. Baked mine in a buttered 13X9 for 40 mins at 350 in my slow oven, checking for doneness with a toothpick.
Easy and delicious. I followed the recipe exactly and it came out wonderfully.!
Yum! I made a batch and a half and got 36 cupcakes from it. I frosted them with a leftover combo of the frosting from Harvest Pumpkin Cupcakes and Rick's Special Buttercream that I had left over from another project. These were very yummy! The kindergartners that I served these to thought they were yummy, too! Thanks, Carol!
This cake is wonderful. However, I think it's so important to comment on the size of the pans. I used 2 -9 x2" round pans and there was just not enough dough for them. The cake still turned out with a good texture, moist, and delicious. Next time I will use 8" round pans. As other reviewers said, I, too, reduced the milk by 1/4 cup and substituted it with lemon juice, added 1 teaspoon lemon extract and 2 tablespoons lemon zest. You could even use 2 tsp. Lemon extract. I frosted it with lemon buttercream frosting. Everyone loved it. Thanks for this keeper recipe.
I made this for our friends. It's really good, and I really liked it because for someone like me who loves to bake but isn't amazing at it it was really easy.
I made this into a lemon blueberry cake by adding a few blueberries to the batter. I also put some berries in between the frosted layers as well as on top of the frosted cake. One other change that worked well was using canned coconut milk diluted to the consistency of regular milk. Recipe was moist, light and delicious!!!
One of the best cakes that I have ever made! I made it for a friends birthday and she wanted a lemon cake with raspberry filling. I added the juice of 2 lemons in the measuring cup for the milk. I then added the milk to the appropriate level for the recipe. The milk will curdle but that is fine. Stained raspberry puree in buttercream frosting in the center layer. A white buttercream frosting on the outside with a big pile of fresh raspberries on the top. YUM
Made it with chocolate frosting and chocolate chips. My goal was to make something that tastes like lemon and chocolate but I don't taste any lemon (except maybe a slight lemon aftertaste). I will be looking for a different recipe to fulfill my lemon cake needs in the future.
Well Yummo!! After reading many reviews I decided to try this recipe for its simple ingredients and fairly good reviews. I did notice that some reviewers commented that it did not have a pronounced lemon flavour so instead of the milk I used lemon juice and also added lemon extract. I was a bit concerned that it might be lacking something without the milk so I added some buttermilk powder…I guess about 1/4 cup. I would have used powdered milk instead if I had any. Wow! I could have sat down and spooned up the batter itself! Sooooo good! I baked it in a sheet pan which I won't do again because I think it turned out a bit drier than it would have in a 9x12. However, with half a batch of Buttercream Icing from this website (1/2 c butter, 2 c icing sugar, lemon extract, milk to thin to desired consistency, plop together and beat until smooth) it was an explosion of flavour on the tongue. As I said at the beginning, Yummo!!! I will definitely make this again and I might even try it with lime juice or maybe orange juice concentrate. Hmmmm….my mouth waters at the thought! Oops, one more thing: I greased the pan and put waxed paper on the bottom but I would not do that again. The paper sometimes came up with the cake. Mind you, it was tasty paper! But still, not the way I prefer to recycle my paper. Another time I would just grease and flour the pan the old fashioned way.
I liked this cake but thought it was a bit dry. Everyone else that tried it thought it was great. I frosted with my cream cheese butter cream frosting and topped with fresh blueberries.
It was great!
My family loved this cake very good
I made the cake exactly as written except no lemon since my husband despises even a hint of lemon. It would be very good with a lemon or orange curd filling. It was easy to make and a nice way to use up extra yolks after making meringues or angel food cake. It's a fairly rich cake so I like to serve it with a strawberry sauce and whipped cream, or a marshmallow frosting (egg white and sugar meringue not marshmallow fluff). If you use marshmallow meringue frosting it's like a Twinkie and with strawberries it tastes like strawberry shortcake! Mine took 30 minutes to bake but I used a 9x13 pan. Make sure to use room temperature eggs and butter. You can cheat and microwave the eggs for 10 seconds and the butter for 14 seconds (separately). I used parchment paper in the bottom of the pan only, and I'm glad I did because the cake definitely stuck to the sides of the pan. Next time I might beat the egg yolks and sugar until light and fluffy and fold it into the butter, to make it even more light. Very versatile, tasty, and easy to make cake. If you are making meringues or angel food cake and you don't want to bake both on the same day, you can keep the yolks in a Tupperware container in the refrigerator for a few days. Place a piece of plastic wrap on top of the yolks and press it down onto the yolks to prevent a skin from forming.
This cake is very good but I like a more buttery spongy cake. I made the icing too. Delicious!
Excellent lemony cake. Took the suggestion of using lemon curd between layers & frosting w/ vanilla butter cream. Perfectly filled the request for "a lemon birthday cake w/ white frosting" & everyone loved it!
Pretty good! I suggest adding more lemon zest and juice and baking only 20 minutes. Pairs well with lemon cream cheese frosting.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections