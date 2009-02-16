Lemon Gold Cake

4.4
75 Ratings
  • 5 48
  • 4 18
  • 3 5
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

This easy cake recipe makes a good lemon-flavored cake perfect for any occasion.

Recipe by Carol

Gallery
9 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
9 inch layer cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Line two 9 inch round pans with parchment paper. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Measure sifted flour, baking powder, and salt; sift together three times.

  • Cream butter or margarine and lemon rind together. Gradually add sugar, creaming until light and fluffy. Add egg yolks one at a time, beating thoroughly after each addition. Add sifted ingredients alternately with milk to the creamed mixture, a small amount at a time; beat after each addition until smooth.

  • Bake for 25 to 30 minutes. Cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
327 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 54.2g; fat 10.6g; cholesterol 124.6mg; sodium 266.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022