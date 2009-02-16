Lemon Gold Cake

Well Yummo!! After reading many reviews I decided to try this recipe for its simple ingredients and fairly good reviews. I did notice that some reviewers commented that it did not have a pronounced lemon flavour so instead of the milk I used lemon juice and also added lemon extract. I was a bit concerned that it might be lacking something without the milk so I added some buttermilk powder…I guess about 1/4 cup. I would have used powdered milk instead if I had any. Wow! I could have sat down and spooned up the batter itself! Sooooo good! I baked it in a sheet pan which I won't do again because I think it turned out a bit drier than it would have in a 9x12. However, with half a batch of Buttercream Icing from this website (1/2 c butter, 2 c icing sugar, lemon extract, milk to thin to desired consistency, plop together and beat until smooth) it was an explosion of flavour on the tongue. As I said at the beginning, Yummo!!! I will definitely make this again and I might even try it with lime juice or maybe orange juice concentrate. Hmmmm….my mouth waters at the thought! Oops, one more thing: I greased the pan and put waxed paper on the bottom but I would not do that again. The paper sometimes came up with the cake. Mind you, it was tasty paper! But still, not the way I prefer to recycle my paper. Another time I would just grease and flour the pan the old fashioned way.