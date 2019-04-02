Roasted Onions
I love roasted onions—no peeling, and the cut surfaces turn a rich caramel brown.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Copyright 2004 USA WEEKEND and columnist Pam Anderson. All rights reserved.
I love roasted onions—no peeling, and the cut surfaces turn a rich caramel brown.
Copyright 2004 USA WEEKEND and columnist Pam Anderson. All rights reserved.
This is a simple tasty recipe. I modified mine by peeling the onions, it was delicious, but not flavorful enough. Next I cut the onions in half, then thirds, so they were in large pieces. I then poured on some oil and salt and tossed. Baked them on the baking sheet middle rack twenty or so minutes-absolutly delicious. Serve plain as a rich treat-very flavorful. (You can add other spices also) or use as topping for cous cous, quinoa,rice, etc.Read More
Don't know what I did wrong but no one liked these :( They tasted like... burnt raw onions.Read More
This is a simple tasty recipe. I modified mine by peeling the onions, it was delicious, but not flavorful enough. Next I cut the onions in half, then thirds, so they were in large pieces. I then poured on some oil and salt and tossed. Baked them on the baking sheet middle rack twenty or so minutes-absolutly delicious. Serve plain as a rich treat-very flavorful. (You can add other spices also) or use as topping for cous cous, quinoa,rice, etc.
Absolute favorite onion recipe. Skipped vinegar completely. TIP: after placing cut side down cut off small portion of end facing up, allows oil to catch on the onion.
We love onions prepared this way. Also, we sometimes grill them and also we have wrapped them in foil to roast. Many times, we go ahead and slice the onions, add the oil and seasonings and wrap in foil. When our steaks are done, wallah!, each person has their own packet of delicious onions to top their steak!
I love roasted onions. I just peel, quarter and throw them and lots of peeled garlic (yum!) in a roasting pan coated with olive oil spray for 20 minutes, spread out a bit, add some frozen spinach, brussels sprouts and cook for another 15 minutes. um um um ... goooood! I weigh it out in 6 oz portions and I can eat this with my meals for 4 or 5 days.
A nice addition to Christmas dinner. If you're choosing to drizzle with balsamic vinegar, use it sparingly!
Excellent onions! I was generous with the salt and pepper too. This went great with the sirloin patties I made.
so very good!!! so fast and so easy-a keeper!
Made this for my baked onion loving husband and needless to say, he devoured it. Even my daughter Ashley stole some from her dad and she's normally not a big fan. Thank you!
Very good!
I used this recipe to make the roasted onion for a creole succotash. The onion turned out great. I did what several other reviewers did...peel the onion before roasting and cut it into more than just two pieces (8). Will be adding this to my repertoire.
Don't know what I did wrong but no one liked these :( They tasted like... burnt raw onions.
So sweet and wonderful! Made extra to cut up the leftovers and use them in other recipes.
I make these for thanksgiving. They are yummy and easier and healthier to make than creamed onions.
Beautiful addition to the plate. Easy and quite tasty.
The onions came out great. I would definitely recommend this recipe.
Alright... not amazing.
So easy & so delicious! Based on previous reviews, I tried cutting it 2 different ways: first in half then I cut the 2nd half in thirds. Both had nice presentation and taste. I baked it with salmon on the same baking sheet, so I had to lower the temp to 200C (instead of 220C) for a longer time. I also peeled the onion before baking, so that I could eat it right away. Next time I'll try the option balsamic vinegar. Yum.
These are delicious, I will never fry onions again! I cut the large white onions into quarters, placed on one cut side then flipped over half way thru since I had two sides cut. Yummy. My hubby and I devoured them along with cold Chinese pork and Hasselback taters. Can't wait to make for guests. (I skipped balsamic vinegar)
Nice for a change. Quick and easy preparation and cleanup. But I probably wouldn't do too often.
Really good and really easy. I cut the onions up into fourths instead of halves. Next time, I am going to make sure I do peel them and cut off the end bits.
Great recipe! Very interesting to keep the skins on - I liked it! Just went w/ the olive oil this time but will try vinegar next. Delicious!
Nice Basic Recipe. Want to experiment yet
Delicious and simple, and healthy. Instead of tossing, I paint them with my cooking brush.
Super awesome. I checked the level of "doneness" by touching them. They needed about 8 mor minutes than the recipe called for. Be sure to test them before taking them out. They want be very good if they're not cooked enough. The bottom sides caramelized beautifully. I even forgot the balsamic and everyone loved them. Yum!!
I'm giving them 5 stars because they are simple to make and tasty. However they are not over the top amazing.
i did not care for this. i dont even see how that looks half way descent it tasted like something im not alowed to say
i roasted a whole bunch of veggies this way - onions, peppers, & eggplant. So good!
I was hoping the onions would be sweeter. They were okay but I probably won't make them again. They did nicely complement a very sweet yam casserole. If someone had the time, they would be great to make almost as a garnish.
These were so good!!! I peeled the onions and topped each half with a small pat of butter. They came out browned and sweet and luscious. Served with roasted chicken and rice pilaf---gorgeous! Thanks!
I really enjoyed the wow factor for so little effort. I used the bouillon cubes as recommended by others. I also peeled them.
I made per recipe and they taste fine, but I just wasn't wowed. I'd say if you're looking for something to do with an onion, try this because what I feel "eh" about may wow someone else.
These were easy but not flavorful enough for me. I think I should have added garlic like another rather suggested.
These were okay but even with the salt and pepper and vinegar, turned out flavorless.
We loved this. I will certainly make this again.
This was pretty good. I used smaller onions and peeled them. I used the full 30 minutes cooking time, but the onions didn't quite brown. Regardless they were very tender and nice with a little dash of red wine vinegar. It was a very easy and very cheap 30 minute midnight snack so I'll probably do it again.
I made this along w roasted potatoes since they used the same time 20-35min and temp 425. Followed recipe except used chefettes addl instructions: quartered onions, garlic cloves between 2 quarters, light tasting evoo salt pepper. Stopped at 25 min and onions were cooked but crunchy so went til 35min to get softer sweeter more carmelized onions. I also drizzled balsamic over half at the 25min mark. The onions came out delicious. I added a lil garlic powder and more balsamic to taste and they were perfect. Such an easy recipe. Will be returning
So easy. If you are onion lovers like we are these are a great and attractive side dish. Made them twice already. Nummy.
I took the earlier advice of a sage cook and inserted parts of a garlic clove into each onion half - also inverted them so oil would wick up - and the result was both a beautifully roasted onion with great infused garlic taste! Ideal when paired with a grass-fed filet and a great glass of Pinot Noir. Excellent!
Nice and straightforward recipe. The onions turned out very mellow and could easily be eaten straight. This is more of a side dish than a way to get potent onions to use a topping on something. I cooked them for 30 minutes.
Onions turned out absolutely delicious! Used a mandolin to slice them into rounds instead of chopping into large sections, plus used evoo and evoo cooking spray to make sure everything was coated. Roasted them at 425 degrees for 25 minutes. I will definitely be making these again!