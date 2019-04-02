Apricot and Cranberry Stuffed Roast Pork Loin With Port Wine Pan Sauce

I bought a 7.75 pound pork loin that I thought was whole. When I opened the package it turned out to be 2 halves. No problem, I just used half the filling in each one. I cooked them uncovered in a 15x10 jellyroll pan at 325 for 2 hours. Then upped the temp to 400 for 15 minutes, then broiled to give the golden color for about 5 minutes. There is confusing feedback for this recipe. For example, I don't know how anyone ended up with a done on the outside, raw in the center unless they cooked it WAY too high. Further, cooking at as I did rendered an EXCELLENT product, juicy, amazing flavors infused in the meat, cripsy on the outside where the marinade had caramelized, and done perfectly. However, my meat thermometer registered 190 when I took it out of the oven. Even when I moved it to another section of the meat to ensure it wasn't stuck in the filling it registered 180-190,but this was one of the juiciest roasts we've ever had. I used the seasonings and fruits exactly as written and it turned out SO flavorful, the rosemary (used fresh) was not overwhelming at all. I did not strain my pan juices and the sauce for this was fabulous. I did add a handful of the cranberries to it as it simmered, the tartness of which cut the relative sweetness of the sauce perfectly. I am giving this one 5 stars because despite being worried from the feedback I've read, turned out absolutely wonderful and is simple to make. I will definitely be making this one again!