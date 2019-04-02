Apricot and Cranberry Stuffed Roast Pork Loin With Port Wine Pan Sauce
Servings Per Recipe: 16
Calories: 365.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 39.1g 78 %
carbohydrates: 15.3g 5 %
dietary fiber: 1g 4 %
sugars: 11.8g
fat: 15.6g 24 %
saturated fat: 5.1g 25 %
cholesterol: 109mg 36 %
vitamin a iu: 380.8IU 8 %
niacin equivalents: 16.5mg 127 %
vitamin b6: 0.8mg 51 %
vitamin c: 2.2mg 4 %
folate: 2.9mcg 1 %
calcium: 38.5mg 4 %
iron: 1.9mg 10 %
magnesium: 42.6mg 15 %
potassium: 710.1mg 20 %
sodium: 225.4mg 9 %
thiamin: 1.4mg 138 %
calories from fat: 140.2
