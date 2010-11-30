Autumn Cheesecake
This is a delicious Apple Cheesecake that I usually make in the fall.
In a word - Fabulous! If you LOVE apples and you LOVE cheesecake then this dessert is for you! I had my eye on this for a while and decided to make this for Thanksgiving and was so glad I did! The crust is awesome. The cheesecake itself is oh so creamy - definitely double it for this recipe as this is more of a New York Style cheesecake. The topping is equally delightful. You really need to microwave the apples to get them tender first. I also took the advice of another reviewer and did a streusel topping - flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, and butter combined until crumbly. I threw that over top before baking the cheesecake in a water bath (definitely do a water bath). This cheesecake turned out so incredibly good that I'll definitley be making this again!Read More
If I could give this a zero I would, the cheese cake went flat, even though it cooked it for 65 mins and followed the instructions exactly. If I left it in a few minutes more it would have burned! I thought with all the great reviews it'd be amazing... I'll probably give it one more try, but I’m not sure it will make a difference.Read More
This really is fabulous. After reading the multitude of reviews, I opted to increase the cream cheese to 3 pkgs., added one egg, and increased cooking time by 15 min. For the crust, I found graham crackers that were a combination of sugar, cinnamon and oats. To this I added half the sugar and additional cinnamon, and it seemed to require extra butter to hold together. This was the best crust I've ever tasted! I chose to use Macintosh apples, which I tossed with the pecans and a tablespoon of caramel sauce. I was concerned about the apples making the cake watery, so I microwaved them for a minute before putting them on top. I discarded about 1/2 Cup of juice, which may have affected the setting of the batter. You can taste the apples throughout the cake. Divine. I also used a water bath and kept it in the oven for 2 hours to cool. This rivals any cheesecake I have had, from any source. My recipe guinea pigs (coworkers)were extremely pleased. Go for it!
I made this cheesecake for Thanksgiving and everyone loved it! As suggested, I added 1 pkg cream cheese, 1 egg, 1/4 c sugar, and 1/4 tsp vanilla to make the filling thicker. I also added ~1/2 tsp cinnamon to the filling to give it a little kick. I used Fiji apples and also as suggested, I microwaved them (with the cinnamon & sugar) for about a minute and then put them on top of the cheesecake (w/o the juice). I baked it in a water bath for about 70 minutes and it turned out beautifully! Everyone at the party was shocked by my baking ability!! I definitely recommend making this the night before as the cheesecake will get a chance to firm up and it will be even more fabulous!
Much has been written about doubling the crust and filling ingredients and pre-cooking the apples - all great tips. Not as much, however, has been said about the wonderful texture and creaminess of this cheesecake. I'm sure the water bath has a lot to do with this, so don't skip this step. The filling is so good I think I'll use it as a standard recipe to use with other add-ins and toppings.
I preheated my oven with a pan of water under the rack (rather than the water bath). For the crust, I 1-1/2'd the ingredients so I could reserve half for the topping, since some people said a more streusel-like topping was better looking/tasting. For that, I cut in butter chunks rather than melted it. For the apples, I thinly sliced (less than 1/8 inch) four Galas, then cut them into smaller sections so the cheesecake would be easier to slice (as some recommended). Then I microwaved the apples for one minute (to soften and remove some moisture, as recommended). After tossing with the cinnamon and sugar, I drained the excess moisture from the bowl. For the filling, I decided to increase the ingredient amounts to 1-1/2 times since some people said the original recipe was too thin. Once the crust had cooled, I poured in the filling and then spooned the apples on top. Over that, I sprinkled about a third of the streusel mix and then reserved the rest to add during the last 15 minutes in case it overbrowned (as some people indicated). I baked for 60 minutes, then checked it. The topping had not overbrowned, but I added about another third of it to the cheesecake (it didn't need any more than that) and baked for another 15 minutes (total of 75 minutes). I removed it from the oven and let it cool for approximately 20 minutes before removing the sides of the pan and refrigerating it. My husband said it was "amazing"; PERFECT in texture and flavor. Thank you!
Well, call me a believer now. I'm now a part of the Autumn Cheesecake fanclub. I just served it for a dinner party and it was sensational! I enjoy cheesecake but will only have a small slice of it because it's so heavy and thick; this one I had 3 helpings of and I had to stop myself from getting another one. Seriously, my husband helped himself to numerous slices and couldn't stop raving about it. I've been burned from cheesecake recipes over the years--just too many not-so-great ones. I made the Better Homes & Garden praline pecan cheesecake last year (major effort) and it tasted gooey and way too cheesy. You felt like you had enough after the first bite. But this one...well, it's in another class. It's an exceptional cheesecake and I'm so happy "Stephanie" put the recipe online. Just a note: I got a little confused about whether or not to press the crust up the sides of the springform pan. Usually recipes specifically state to do that. This one didn't. So for you people trying cheesecake for the first time, you need to press the graham cracker crumbs onto the bottom and up the side of the pan to form the complete crust (maybe it's just me). And I used Fuji apples cut up very small, which gave it a crispness that I loved. Just do it!!!
This was a HUGE hit at a cheesecake party. I made the following changes after reading pages of reviews: I doubled the crust mixture, and sprinkled half on the top with 20 minutes left to bake, I doubled the filling, I chopped the apples and then microwaved them until they were soft and drained the liquid before tossing with sugar. It was beautiful and awesome!
I would give six stars if I could. It does have a good amt of prep time to it, if you don't want to feel rushed I would suggest peeling/coring/slicing the apples before starting on the rest of the recipe. I didn't do it until the cheesecake was in the pan and ready for them so I prepared them as fast as I could - and came really close to slicing my finger. I doubled the filling after setting my two 8oz cubes next to the springform and realizing how little filling there would be. It's also a good idea to microwave the apples for two minutes before putting them on top of the filling - gets some of the juice out and softens them a little. Drizzle the slices with chocolate syrup and caramel for a finishing touch!
Excellent cheesecake! I made this for Easter and my hubby raved and called it a keeper...it tastes even better the next day...
If it were possible I would give this recipe 10 stars! It was very easy to make, it looked beautiful and it tasted marvelous! I doubled the cheesecake mixture and baked it in a hot water bath... left it in the oven for an hour after it was done and refrigerated it overnight. We also drizzled hot caramel sauce over the top before serving. It was amazing! I think the only thing I would do differently next time I make it is to cut the apples into smaller pieces as they don't cut easily when slicing. GREAT RECIPE!!!
Great with changes. I used 3 pkgs cream cheese, 3 eggs, 2 tsp vanilla, and 3/4 c sour cream. The first time I made this, I did not add the sour cream, and the cheesecake part turned out very dense. The sour cream greatly improved the texture by making it lighter. I used an apple wedger to cut 3 medium granny smiths, and I cut each wedge into 3rds for a thinner slice. Like others, I microwaved the apples for 2.5 minutes to get rid of the excess moisture. To prevent water from seeping into the springform, I put the springform in a crockpot liner and tied the excess in a knot to make it fit the pan securely. Foil never seems to do a perfect job of keeping out the water for me. I also drizzled caramel topping just before serving. This won first place at my office dessert contest.
This recipe is wonderful. My family loves it. I will definitely bring this whereever I need to make a dessert. For those who find the cheese part on the thin side, I added 1 pkg more of cream cheese, 1 additional egg, 1/4 cup sugar and a few extra drops of vanilla. It was perfect.
I would give this recipe 5 stars if I hadn't made any of the changes as suggested. It is a FABULOUS recipe. The cheesecake itself is a perfect BASIC cheesecake recipe - absolutely perfect!!! And you could use almost any fruit topping with it - peaches, pineapples (well-drained), bananas, etc... Here are the changes I made: -I added 2 T of butter to the crust as is - it was too crumbly with just 1/4 cup of butter. Next time I think I may add 50% more ingredients for a thicker crust. Cheesecakes only have a bottom crust, not sides... just fyi. -I added 1 pkg of cream cheese, 1 egg, 1/4 cup of sugar and 1/2 t of vanilla for more filling. -I used 1/2 Granny Smith and 1/2 Gala apples for the topping. -I microwaved the apples until they were hot and soft drained as much excess juice as I could. -I used BROWN sugar instead of white to coat the apples after I microwaved the apples. This left me with a brown sugar, cinnamon syrup. I drizzled half over the apples after I spiraled them on the cake and I used the remaining syrup to coat the pecans before sprinkling them over the cake. -I used a water bath. To bake your cheesecake in a water bath use several layers of industrial foil to cover the outside of the spring form pan. Set in 1 to 2 in. of warm water when putting in the oven. -I baked it at ****325**** for 1 hr & 20 min. I turned off the oven and cracked the door to let it cool (3 hrs) before I put it in the fridge to chill. -I drizzled each slice with caramel topping.
This was the hit of Easter! Husband requested "Caramel Apple Cheescake" for Easter. So, I did make a couple of changes. I took other's advice and added extra cream cheese, sugar, egg, and vanilla, also I added 4oz of toffee bits. Yum! And drizzled Smucker's caramel topping over it. Also, the way to cook a perfect cheesecake is to bake cake at 425 for the first 15 mins and then reducing the temp. to 225 comtinue cooking for about 1 hr and 15-20 mins. Try this method and see if you do not have better results. I can't wait to make this again. It is SO easy!! Thank you Stephanie my husband is so gratful, too!!!
I have never made cheesecake before and was leery about trying to make one. However, I am having company for Thanksgiving and wanted to try and make one for desert. I usually read reviews for alterations, on the recipe however, I did not. I was very worried after I read all the reviews, since i did not double up, use a water bath, or make any of the other modifications. I followed the instructions exactly and it came out perfectly. The taste, the consistency, was all perfect!!! I love the taste of the crust, the cheesecake filling and the crunchiness of the apples on top. I will make it exactly the same way for Thanksgiving.
I want to give this cheesecake 6 stars. It was wonderful everyone loved it. I had to cook mine for 80 minutes till it was firm. Thank you for this wonderful dessert!!!!!
I made this in a 6-inch instead so that the filling would be thick. I only decreased the amount of ingredients for the crust and the apples, but kept the filling the same as recipe. It turned out amazing! I took the leftovers to work four days later and people still raved --even the ones who work at a cooking magazine!
This cheesecake was really good. I used granny smith apples and doubled the cheese mixture I baked it for about 80 minutes, it turned out really creamy! Wonderful when topped with caramel sauce.
This is BY FAR the best dessert I make. Even my husband who doesn't like cheesecake loves this dessert. I don't like cheesecake either and love it. Definitely double the filling, mocrowave the apples for 2 minutes, add WAY more cinnamon sugar than it calls for, make an apple layer half way through with nuts for interest, and do a crumb topping on top and you won't have to worry about the apples drying out!
Great recipe; great taste. Followed all the suggestions that I felt were appropriate. Doubled the cream cheese mixture because I wanted it thicker, and cooked it for about 70-80 minutes. Added pan of water to keep it moist and took the suggestion of leaving both the pan and the cheesecake in the oven for another hour with the oven turned off. Turned out great! The only thing I would do different is to put the nuts on the cheesecake towards the end of baking time (maybe about 30 minutes prior to taking it out). The pecans were a little too brown.
What can I say about this recipe that hasn't already been said? It is AWESOME. For the most part I followed the recipe exactly, although I did add a brown sugar/butter/flour crumb topping about halfway through the baking process, and I added the pecans at that time. The pecans still browned a little more than I would've liked, so I will add them even later next time. I also set a pan of water on the rack below the cheesecake. I did not double the cheesecake ingredients. It did not come out runny at all, but it was very thin using the 9 inch pan. I will try it doubled next time. Over all, this is an amazing recipe that is both delicious and visually appealing. I highly recommend it. Thanks!
Wow... if only more stars were possible! I needed a cheesecake recipe for people who have never eaten cheesecake, and whom I greatly wanted to impress: wow did I choose right! I followed almost all of the advice, I made one and a half times the crust and the filling, microwaved the apples for just under 2 minutes and drained the excess juice after mixing with the sugar/cinn, per another reviewer, I made a crumble topping with flour, pecans, brown sugar, and melted butter to sprinkle over top, and cooked it in a gas oven at 200ºC. I inserted a pan of water underneath (instead of a water bath as suggested by some) and honestly don't know that it made a big difference, but it was moist! I refridgerated it over night but it was firm in a couple of hours. Absolutely amazing. I couldn't find graham crackers in the country I'm living in, but substituted these cookies which are similar in texture but a little sweeter, so I halved the sugar/cinn added to the crust. Everything was perfect and a huge sucess (my first time making cheesecake!) Thanks!!
Divine! I prepared this as written making no adjustments or additions; following the ingredients, directions and baking time exactly. While the cream cheese came to room temperature I prepared the crust. I used Honey Graham crackers for the crust and 2 Fuji apples for the topping. I baked the cheesecake in a springform pan for 75 minutes with a pan of water on the bottom rack, then turned off the oven and allowed the cheesecake to cool for about an hour and a half with the oven door slightly open. My entire house smelled like cinnamon and apples- so heavenly! I then removed it and I chilled it in the refrigerator for a while before serving. The blend of flavors in the cheesecake is absolutely wonderful. Not only is this flavorful but it’s rich, creamy and a little on the dense side.. The topping is delightful with thin slices of apples and crunchy pecans making this a pretty cheesecake. The crust is so wonderful – buttery flavorful and nutty. Next time I will double the filling and make a crumb topping of flour, brown sugar, and butter cut into the mixture to sprinkle over the cheesecake. I might even take NOELC suggestion and make her crumb topping mixture of brown sugar, a handful of flour and cut in a few small chunks of cold butter and spread it over the top of the apples before baking. This really is a delightful dessert and perfect for this time of the year.
Wonderful! I did 2 cps of crumbs for the crust with no pecans. Increased the cream cheese to 3 pkgs, 3 eggs and 3/4 tsp vanilla. I used 2 good sized Fiji apples. My husband said it's the best cheesecake he's ever ate and it might be his new favorite dessert of all! Thanks
I used the popular suggestions by reviewer NoelC. I baked for 80 minutes, then turned off the oven and left the cheesecake inside to cool, oven door closed, for two hours. Then, cooled on the counter for two more hours, then refrigerated overnight. In the morning: DELICIOUS! Makes an impressive presentation and tastes wonderful. I wanted to give this a test run first, but I will definitely be adding this to the Thanksgiving menu. I used an apple-peeler-slicer-corer, and my only change for next time would be to microwave the apples for less time (maybe 90 seconds?) as they were so soft they somewhat fell apart as I was placing them in a spiral design on top. This was my first time using a springform pan and making a cheesecake crust from scratch - easy to do and so worth it!
I was the hit of my luncheon today with this wonderful dessert!!!!!! I did use more crumbs and butter to make the crust go up about an inch. Unfortunately, I didn't use as many apples as the recipe called for because once I started putting them on top of the cream cheese layer, it looked like too many. Don't be fooled!! They will shrink as they cook!! Whoops!! none the less, this dessert rocked!!! Everyone wanted the recipe! thanks!!!!!!!!!!!1
i have made this cheesecake into cupcakes, bars, etc and every time its always huge hit! a wonderful recipe as is, especailly in the fall when the apples are in season-thanks!
Wow, this was my first cheesecake and came out amazing! I followed some helpful reviews: A) Doubled the cheesecake ingredients. B) Microwaved the apples for a few minutes before topping and discarded the juice. C) Sat my springform pan (double-wrapped in foil) in a water bath. D) Baked 70 minutes and let it cool in the oven for 3 hours (didn't even open the oven to peek). E) Topped w/ a streusel topping. F) Removed the bottom of my springform pan w/ a knife that had been run under hot water. Next time, I will put the pan of water on the rack below, rather than putting the spring-form pan into it, because the moisture from the steam became trapped inside the foil and the bottom was just a tad soggy.
I doubled the filling and added a touch of hot caramel upon serving to complete the opposing dessert sensations (hot/cold,sweet/tart,crisp/smooth), everyone raved. I am known for my baking skills with my family, friends, and coworkers. If they only knew how easy it was with the help of this website and recipes like this!! I can't thank you enough!
EXCELLENT!!! I got rave reviews on this one and a few "It looks like it came from a professional" comments. I would change the name to Apple Pie Cheesecake to more accurately described this dessert. I did made a few modifications after reading others' reviews. Here's how I made this one: I increased the ingredients by 1/2. Prepared the crust as directed. While the crust was pre-baking, I peeled, cored, and thinly sliced the apples then tossed them in the cinnamon/sugar. I made the filling as directed. When everything was ready, I poured about 1/2 the filling into the crust, drained the apples and layered them top. I poured in the remaining filling and placed the apples slices in circles around the top. I baked it IN A WATER BATH for 45 minutes. When the timer dinged I scattered about 1/4 c. chopped pecans around the top and baked for another 15 min. Once the timer dinged again, I turned off the oven AND LEFT IT ALONE for about 1 to 1-1/2 hours. After it had cooled I put it in the frig. The next morning I took it out of the pan and put the fully cooled cheesecake on a platter. It looked beautiful. I thought it need a little something extra so I drizzled caramel sauce over the top - just a little bit. The finished cake tasted so good. The inside layer of apples turned out tasting really good but separated from the filling so I'd skip that part next time. Sounds like a lot of work but it was really, really easy. I highly recommend this one.
I like this but think I'll modify it some next time. I will DEFINETLY dice the apples on top as opposed to slicing them thin to make it easier to cut. I also felt the pecans on top were kind of bland, may toss them with some cinammon sugar and then sprinkle on or may ommit them all together.
Fantastic! I've made it twice this week and everyone loved it! The first time I made it, I increased the cream cheese by 8 oz., and the sugar and eggs proportionately (1/4 c. sugar and 1 egg). Before serving, I piped on whipped cream sweetened with brown sugar. Mmmmmm! The second time, I made it exactly the same, but I made a crumb topping (as for French Apple Pie) and spread that over the top before baking. When it was cool, I made a powdered sugar and milk glaze and drizzled it on the top.
I have made this 3 times now. The first was for a pre-Thanksgiving test run, the second was for Thanksgiving, and the third was for my mother-in-law's annual Christmas baking contest at the university where she works, and it won first place! I double the cream cheese mixture, soften the apples in the microwave, and top with a cinnamon struesel and pecans every time.
This was described as "the best thing ever" by several of the people I sent samples to, and I then received a special order for it from 4 different people. This is a BEAUTIFUL cheesecake, great even if it cracks (which shouldn't happen if you don't overbeat after you add the eggs) since you can cover it with the pecans and apples. I doubled the recipe except for the apples, I used about 2 1/2 very large MacIntosh apples very thinly sliced, spread evenly over the top then sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, and the pecans. I drizzled caramel over the top when it was done cooking. I followed the instructions given by NOELC, some stated above and the cook for 70 minutes then leave in the oven for 45-60 minutes with the oven off and the door cracked. Thank you for this recipe.
Very, very good! I followed the recipe as written. Used 3 Fuji apples thinly sliced. The only thing I would change is to chop the apples instead of slice so that it is easier to cut the cake. The apple slices tend to move when you are slicing.
I made this recipe exactly like the recipe stated. I bake often and had absolutely no problems with this recipe. I brought the cheesecake to a work function and it received rave reviews. People were really intrigued by the novelty of combining apples and cheesecake. I loved how great this cake looks.
This cheesecake (incase you haven't noticed by now) is amazing! I have an addition of my own to add for a topping. When I made this recipe I followed advice to mircowave the apples before baking, and after I drained them I was left over with about a quarter cup of cider tasting liquid which I decided to turn into a spiced apple cider sauce to drizzle over the top of the cheesecake. It was very easy to make, you just need: 3 tbsp butter (melted) 1/2 cup sugar 1 beaten egg 2 tbps of brandy (whisky or bourbon works as well) 2 tbps drained juice from cinnimon apples Cream the butter, sugar and apple juice together and blend in the already beaten egg. Put this in a double broiler over gently boiling water and stir for about 5 minutes until the sauce starts to thicken. Remove from heat and add the brandy. The sauce tastes just like spiced apple cider and it tastes amazing when drizzled warm over a slice of cheesecake.
I made this for a dinner party with apples as the theme ingredient, and it was very well received by all (even after five courses of apple-based food!). Positives: fantastic flavor, great texture, good eats. Negatives: The cake was hard to present neatly because you are slicing through two different textures (apples forming a layer that requires a serrated knife, soft cheesecake below) -- so some slices came out better looking than others. Using a serrated knife to cut might help. Variations from the recipe: I added nutmeg to the crust and apple mix, doubled the vanilla in the cheesecake, doubled the pecans on top (I might add even more next time), and baked in a springform with a pan of boiling water on the shelf below. I also spread out the apples in layers and then drizzled the remaining liquid over them, rather than "spooning" the mixture on as the recipe directs. I used Golden Delicious apples, and it took me just three large ones to come out with four cups of thin (~1/8") slices. The cake baked perfectly in 60 minutes, and I refrigerated it for six hours before serving -- definitely allow adequate chilling time in the coldest part of your fridge. Enjoy!
Use a water bath and turn off the oven and leave the cake in for an hour after it's cooking time is up, for those who have complained that this has a runny center and that it cracked! This is an excellent recipe! We took it to a football party and it was gone before all the other desserts had even been cut! We put glazed pecans on top with sliced apples in a nice spiral pattern. We've been bombarded with requests for the recipe. This will definitely be on our Thanksgiving dessert table this year. Update! I have had over 10 requests for this cheesecake for other friend's Thanksgiving dinners. Extra money for Christmas shopping! :D
Exellent cheesecake. The only thing I change is to double the filling for a fuller cake. I bake it about 30-35 minutes longer.
I made this for a ladies get-togeter. Extremely eye-appealing; huge hit!Everybody asked me for the recipe. I did use 3 (8 oz) packages of cream cheese instead of 2, added one egg, and altered the vanilla to 1 tsp. for the filling portion.
Five stars but definitely incorporate the tips others have shared (i.e. double the cheesecake part and microwave the sliced apples in sugar before putting them on top of the cheesecake mixture). I also did quickly throw together a crumb topping as suggested by a fellow reviewer simply because I love that stuff. I also incorporate basic cheesecake-making tips such as have ingredients at room temp, bake in water bath (or with a pan full of boiling hot water beneath the cheesecake). My cheesecake turned out picture perfect!!! But I don't have a picture to post because we all devoured it before one could be taken! Served with a caramel topping drizzled all over, it looked as good as it tasted!
Yum! The only thing I would do is put tinfoil over the top to keep the apples from burning. It was gone right away!
This was excellent, different from the standard cheesecake, thats what i liked about it.
I did 1 1/2 the cheese filling and this was perfect, and cooked the apples in the microwave for 2 minutes prior to baking, I would suggest to cook them in the microwave for atleast 4 minutes before baking. This definately needs to chill before eating (I was extremely anxious to try :-) ) and enjoyed it much better after it chilled over night. Thanks so much for sharing this wonderful recipe.
I've been making this for years since I found it on Allrecipes. Awesome cheesecake!
Oh my goodness. I don't think this could get any better, I made it exactly as the recipe says to, and it turned out amazingly! The flavors all work together SO perfectly! You need to use non-juicy apples, though, I think that's why some people had trouble with juicyness, just use baking apples, and it should all be cool! But anyway, this is absolutely amazing and I'm SO glad I tried it!!
Delicious. I had to rate it only 4 stars because of all the modifications necessary. I took the advice of previous reviewers and used 3 packages of cream cheese and 3 eggs, and I cooked the apples in the microwave to get rid of some of the water in them. I also sprinkled on a crumb topping to improve the appearance, again as suggested by a previous reviewer. The reciped is definitely a keeper.
This Autumn Cheesecake is just wonderful. I did follow the review by NOCLE and it worked perfectly. I did add a carmel sauce on top and the cheesecake was gone in minutes. To make the Camel Sauce: In a small saucepan add 1) 1/2 c brown sugar 2) add 1/4 c. butter 3) 1 Tablespoon clear corn syrup. When sugar has incorporated 4)add a Tablespoon of cream. Drizzle over the cheesecke. This is so yummy...and perfect for a fall dessert.
This was great! I made it for my boyfriend's birthday and he loved it. I read the rest of the reviews, and decided to add an extra pkg. of cream cheese, 1 additional egg, and added another 1/4 cup of sugar to the mixture. I baked it 65 minutes with a pan of water in the oven to keep it moist. I will definately make this time and time again!
I made this dessert for my first ever family dinner and it was a huge hit! What a great alternative for the usual apple pie. I also took other people's suggestions and it turned out perfectly. Draining the apple's before placing them on the cheescake is a must! I'm making this again at Christmas!
WOW! This cheesecake is so great! I made it for my boyfriend's birthday and he loved it...we even ate it for breakfast the next morning. It's the first cheesecake i have ever tried making and it turned out great (not a lot of the actual cheese filling though, but you can change that if you want). It looked and tasted just as good as (if not better than) the cheesecake at many dessert places. I also tried another popular cheesecake recipe from this site, but it wasn't nearly as good as this one! mmmm, thanks : )
Very good! I have made this cake several times now, and the first time I did it according to the directions. After that, I have followed advice of others, and added an extra pkg cream cheese, extra egg, etc. Much more cheesecake this way!! Baked in a water bath. I also prefer to put half the filling in the pan, then add the apples, then top it off with the remainder of cream cheese mix. The apples don't dry out that way, and it leaves a beautiful white canvas on top just begging to be decorated. I must be careful to watch the baking time, as the cheesecake dries out faster without the apples on top to keep it moist.
easy and very good
This cheesecake was so delicious, I drizzled it with a caramel sauce and it was wonderful. Thank You for the recipe!
This is heaven in a springform pan! I used Golden Delicious apples, and took other reviewers' advice of increasing cream cheese, sugar, egg and vanilla - excellent. Another tip - make sure you preheat your water bath! My first one came out a little soft in the middle at 75 minutes, I preheated my water and the second one was perfect in the same amount of time. Thanks for the wonderful recipe Stephanie!
Good recipe, but we should've followed some of the tips (any of them). The apples were a little runny while baking and we had chunks of cream cheese in the batter. If we had followed the directions better then it would have turned out a lot better. I only used 2 apples because we had huge ones.
I made this for Christmas day dinner and my guests raved about it but I thought it was just ok :( I didn't' like the texture of the cheesecake - it's heavy and thick. I prefer a more fluffy cheesecake. Also, the apple mixture turned out quite dry but that's my own fault for following reviewer suggestions and precooking the apples and removing some of the juice. If I were to make it again, I'd leave the apples uncooked as the recipe states. I did however multiply the recipe by 1.5 in order to better fill my pan.
This was great! I doubled the crust and cream cheese mixture. I'm glad I did, because otherwise it would be a very short cheesecake. I baked it a few minutes longer than stated here, because of the extra filling, until the temperature in the middle registered 160 degrees. Chilled it overnight and it was absolutely perfect the next day. Will make again.
This is the 4th apple cheesecake recipe I have tried. This is by far the best one. I loved it. I can now stop looking for a great recipe.
This was awesome! The only change I did was to microwave the apples for 2 minutes before pouring onto the cheesecake. The consistance turned out perfect!
My in-laws came for dinner this weekend and I made this cheesecake the night before. I cannot believe how good it turned out. This recipe is incredible. I will make it over and over again!
Yum. I followed the recipe exactly. Well, except I used low-fat cream cheese, and I baked the cheesecake for an extra hour on accident. The topping was dark brown and burnt looking, but it didn't taste burnt at all! I used Golden Delicious apples. It smelled just wonderful when coming out of the oven. After I took it out of the oven, I let it cool. As soon as it cooled, I put it in the freezer for about an hour, and it was just the right temperature. My family loved it. I will be making this again and again.
fabulous...a bit of work to make but so worth it
Sorry, we didn't particularly care for this cheesecake recipe. The cheesecake part is only average and very thin (I would recommend doubling that portion) and we found the apples to be dry and undercooked. (I used Granny Smith, cut very thin). They did, however, moisten up a bit after being refrigerated overnight, although still crunchy and undercooked. I would, however, give this cheesecake 5 stars for presentation.
YUM!!
Hi It is cool . thank you for sharing it with ME! & every body..
A wonderful cheesecake! I usually make cheesecakes for special occasions and have a collection of favorite recipes. This is about the best. I doubled the filling, as some suggested, and increased the cooking time to 90 minutes total. For a topping, I used the crust recipe, but only needed half the amount of ingredients. The cheesecake was great, even though I forgot to serve the caramel sauce with it. No one noticed anything missing, and I had numerous requests for the recipe. I will definitely make this one again!
A fantabulous recipe!! I made it for a birthday and everyone was blown away. I bought a ready-made crust (which was perfect for toting to a birthday party, because it comes with its own plastic cover) and added a little more vanilla to the cheesecake filling. I did not increase the cheescake filling (which was absolutely fine in the ready made crust), nor did I precook the apples. However, I cut/coated the apples several hours prior to baking the cheesecake, placing them in the fridge until I was ready for them, which seemed to soften them up naturally. The brown sugar/flour/butter topping was also a really nice addition that I would recommend. I didn't use a waterbath because the ready made crust would not fit in any of mine, but it ended up perfectly done regardless. Take the time to fan your apples in several layers of circles, and the presentation is phenomenal. Beautiful, easy and WHOA what a taste!
All the reviews are pretty much spot on. I make cheesecakes for my job & use the basic 3 8 oz. cream cheese, 3 egg, 3/4 c. sugar, 1 tsp. van. recipe. For the top, after microwaving the apples, lay in concentric circles. If you want to save having to use more butter/sugar, brush apples with melted apple jam after cooling cake in the oven for an hour. Pretty!
Love this cheesecake! Always get rave reviews when I make it. Not too rich. Follow the recipe exactly. I don't understand how people say this is not good, especially when they don't follow the recipe!! You cannot subsitute a store-bought crust for this crust. It is one of my favorite things about this recipe. Thanks for a wonderful recipe!
This is an excellent dessert. I did not use nuts in the crust. As other reviewers suggested, I doubled the filling (I think it would have been very skimpy otherwise). I did not find the water bath to be needed during baking. The last time I made this without one it still turned out perfect. I did not have to microwave the apples - just tossed them with cinnamon and sugar and placed them on top. Overall this is easy and tastes fantastic.
Incredible! This was the first time I've made a cheesecake and I was a bit apprehensive. However, this turned out perfect! I followed the advice of others and microwaved the apples first as well as drain them before putting them on the cheesecake. I would also recommend the pecans if you can get them. They really add a nice crunch and taste to the cheesecake.
Spirits pleases with Yummy Cake. Good Party Birthday Festive. Apples lambada on tounge with creamy. WHOA forbidden happy.
I love this cake. I have always used a Bain Marie method of baking my cheesecakes. You can use any large flat bottomed roasting pan. Place your cheese cake in the spring form pan , into the roasting pan, Half fill the large pan with warmed water. Cheese cake wont burn and wont crack.
I received many requests for this recipe after I made it. It was wonderful. I did make a few changes based on other reviews. I had an 8 1/2 inch pan which was perfect. I didn't have to double the filling but I did add 1 extra block of cream cheese and 1/4 c sugar, 1/4 t vanilla and 1 egg. I did double the crust and added a little more butter and used brown sugar. Half the crust I put in the bottom of the pan and sprinkled the top of the cake with the rest. One note I will make, if you are making this recipe in a hurry and are doubling the filling at all.....be advised the baking time will take longer than the time on the original recipe. I was late to my dinner waiting for it to bake!
absolutely delicious! I took the advice of others and doubled the entire cheese filling mixture. I also baked in a water bath, which I have never done before but was suprisingly easy. I also cooked for about 70 minutes and kept it in the oven for about an hour and a half to cool. I also sliced the apples and cut the slices into quarters to avoid hard/tough apples. An absolute success. Hint: if doing a water bath, make absolutely sure that the springform pan in completely water proof.
I am not the biggest cheesecake fan, but based on other reviews, I had to try this. I took others' suggestions and made 1 1/2 times the filling with light cream cheese. I used 2/3 of it on the bottom, then covered with the apples (which I prebaked in the microwave for 2 minutes), and then usd the remaining 1/3 filling over the apples. For the topping I also did as others suggested and made some additional crust mixture. I added in some brown sugar and butter for a delicious topping. All and all it was a special occasion type-of-dessert that was well recieved by my guests :)
Wow this was good and looks great! I would definitely make 1 1/2 the amount of cheesecake and add the crumb topping, which just tops it off (I did 1/3 cup brown sugar, 2 Tbsp. flour, 1/8 tsp. cinnamon & 1 Tbsp. butter). The only other thing I would suggest is to make sure it sets in the refrigerator overnight or at least for about 8 hours prior to serving so the cheesecake is firm (mine was mushy after only being in the refrig. for 3 hours). Great recipe!
* First, how I made it: I doubled the cream filling and the crust. Used 1.5 of the crust, topped it with 1/2 cream, then put the apples, then the rest of the cream and finally sprinkled the rest of the crust above it all. Baked it in a water bath, let it cool for 1 hour with the oven door open, and then refrigerated it. * Comments: Nice presentation and taste. One of the best desserts ever! It misses #1 because it was a bit too sweet for my liking - definately not a chees-y cheesecake. So, next time I am thinking of cutting the sugar in half for the cream, and reducing it to 60% for the rest of the dessert, and I bet the result will be this: A family classic for decades to come! Thanks for sharing! * UPDATE: This time, I didn't cut the apples in cubes, and put them between two layers of cream filling, as the first time. Instead, I sliced them really thin and baked them in the oven for 10 minutes (mixed with sugar and cinnamon). They were really tender, and I put them on top (better presentation). Also, I used half the overall amount of sugar suggested in this recipe. It was MUCH better this time!
VERRRRRY YUMMY real easy and excellent taste would reccomend making a couple days ahead taste delish the first day just wait for the taste a couple days after it is baked it will blow your mind
My first time making cheesecake, and it was a breeze! I only used two apples, and precooked them in microwave for about 2-3 minutes with the sugar and cinnamon. I used 3 pkgs of cream cheese, but didn't add any extra eggs. The crust is delicious, and the cheesecake portion is light and airy. The apples give it an extra kick! I arranged them only on the outside rim of the pie, allowing a cool look. AWESOME!
Wonderful recipe with a few changes!!! First of all for the crust I used honey roasted peanuts instead of pecans and I ground them into small pieces. Then for the filling I used three 8 oz pkgs of cream cheese. I also used an extra egg. The consistency turned out perfect! I added some caramel sauce (the kind for ice cream) on top of the cream cheese layer then put the apples and more honey roasted peanuts that I crushed and tossed on a handful of whole peanuts. The peanuts gave it more of a nutty caramel apple taste. I also microwaved and squeezed the apple slices and I used half of a granny smith apple. I then let it cool and before serving drizzled even more caramel sauce over the top. It was a huge hit--not a slice was left!!
Delicous!!
This is a delicious recipe. My husband loved it. It's best when served fresh, as the apples start top get mushy.
This cheesecake was simply wonderful. I loved the way it smelled while it was baking. I didn't make any changes to the original recipe, except I would use fewer apples next time. I had quite a bit left over, but they were good for snacking. Next time I would use more butter in the crust because it was very crumbly when cutting and serving.
Fabulous cheesecake. I have been searching for a Fall dessert to bring to a Gourmet Dinner Club party the end of September. I tried it last night and it is scrumptuous and will definitely make it for the Club. I only baked it for 60 mins., next time I'll cook it a little longer as the middle was a bit soft. I used British Columbia MacIntosh apples.
This is a favorite of mine. I've made it several times and it always gets rave reviews. The first time I made it, the filling was not nearly enough so after that I always doubled it. I once served it with caramel sauce and my guests went wild!
Amazingly delicious! Thanks Stephanie!!!
Absolutely delicious and wonderful appearance.....I will definitely make this again....I too followed some of the recommendations (doubled cheesecake filling, heated apples in microwave and drained, doubled crust recipe and sprinkled extra over apples before baking).
I'm actually thinking of making this cheesecake for my birthday (my first cheesecake ever) and I'm relatively new to the whole baking scene. How exactly would you do a water bath since it is so highly recommended by all of the reviewers. Plz get back to me as soon as possible.
Thank you so much for this recipe! It is so delicious and a great change from the ordinary cheesecake. Very unique...tastes wonderful! I have made it 3 times and it is ALWAYS a hit. I doubled the filling. This time, I used walnuts instead of pecans, drained juice from apples before putting on mixture. I also mixed 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1/2 cup flour and a handful of walnuts and melted butter and sprinkled over apples. I used a 10 inch pan and baked for 70 minutes in a water bath.
Fantastic!! Made this for a gathering and didn't come home with a single piece! Followed the crust instructions exactly. I doubled the filling ingredients to make a thicker/taller cake. Kept the amount of apples the same, I followed others advice of microwaving the slices for a couple of minutes to drain out some of the moisture. So glad I did! After cooling in the fridge & right before serving, I drizzled some caramel sauce on the top. Out of this world good!!!
I cant believe I havent rated/reviewed this recipe yet; considering I have made it 5 times since Nov. It is one of the best I have tried. Those that I allow to taste it say the same thing. I did double the recipe as suggested. And I microwaved the apples prior to putting on top. I also put the cheesecake in a water bath and followed baking directions as written. Thank you Stephanie for this recipe.
Best cheesecake yet! It was a big hit for thanksgiving this year! Thanks for posting the recipie!
YUMMMMMMMY! It's the best of both worlds, Apple Pie and Cheesecake, who can lose. I can't wait to make it again with LOTHRID's idea of carmel sauce.
This is an incredible cheesecake. My family absolutely loved it. I sometimes add ground pecans to my crust just for additional flavor but it is great as is. I have tried it using the water bath method and without and they both turned out great. Thanks for a wonderful recipe!
everyone loves this...just make sure you drain the apples good before you put them on and i like to make mine with crumb topping
