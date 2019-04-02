Creamy Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes can be made almost completely ahead. Do nearly everything - boil, peel and mash; stir in milk and salt - up to two days ahead. Before serving, reheat. Adding butter at the last minute makes them taste freshly mashed.

By Allrecipes Member

Credit: Happyschmoopies
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place potatoes in a large pan with water to cover. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, until tender when pierced with a thin-bladed knife, 20 to 30 minutes.

  • Heat half and half in microwave.

  • Process unpeeled potatoes through a food mill into a medium bowl. (Or, using a potholder, peel and drop them into a bowl. Puree using a potato masher or standing mixer fitted with the paddle attachment.) Stir in half and half and a sprinkling of salt (or beat, if using mixer) until smooth and fluffy. (Can be cooled and refrigerated in an airtight container up to 2 days.)

  • Thirty minutes before serving, microwave until warm. Transfer to a heatproof bowl set over a pan of simmering water. Stir in butter to melt. Cover with plastic wrap. Keep warm until serving time.

Copyright 2004 USA WEEKEND and columnist Pam Anderson. All rights reserved.

213 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 25.4g; fat 11.2g; cholesterol 31.7mg; sodium 72.1mg.
