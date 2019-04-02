Creamy Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes

Just wanted to say these potatoes were great. I didn't make them ahead of time though. I made them for Thanksgiving dinner and this is what I did and it worked great. I boiled them, drained off the water, and since they were done a little bit earlier than I thought they would be, I put the lid on the pan and set them aside. They will stay warm quite a while like that. Came back a few minutes later to peel and mash, but my daughter said I should leave the peel on the potatoes...my other daughter and grand daughter agreed with her so that's what I did. After mashing them, I put the butter on top of the potatoes and covered with lid. Just before it was time to eat, I put the pan on the stove on low heat while heating up the half and half, poured that over the potatoes, added salt and pepper and by the time the milk was stirred in real good, the potatoes were prefectly warm. Very good. And if you like potatoe peeling try leaving it on....I'm glad I did.