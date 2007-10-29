Johnny Cake
My sister couldn't eat enough of this cake. This is her favorite.
I've made this many times and it's a sweeter, moister replacement to cornbread on your table. FYI, I had always put the ingredients together the complicated way as directed in the recipe, but I was short on time tonight and just basically threw all the ingredients in and it turned out the exact same. Much simpler!Read More
I gave this recipe a 3 because it has a great flavor...as a cornbread. Very good! but I only gave it a 3 because this is not a traditional johnny cake at all, good flavor just not a johnny cake.Read More
I was looking for a good cornbread recipe for a family get together. It was a toss up between this recipe and another one using frozen corn. So I made both and without a doubt, this recipe is superior. So moist and sweet--the best! Definitely a keeper--thanks!
Thanks for the recipe...it tasted just like the one Mom made...we ate it warm like cornbread. Must be quite yummy with syrup!
I made this a 5 star recipe by adding corn. It was very good. I added 1 can of whole kernel and a lil extra sugar and flour. yummmmmmmm.......
I use substitutes, such soy milk, egg replacer, and nucoa(milk free margarine), and rice flour...and they do not always fare well with baking recipes. But I cut back a tad on baking powder when I use egg replacer...and all worked great. I am glad to share johnny cake with my kids with allergies :)
This Johnny cake is very easy to make and wonderful. It's good served with spicy foods like Jerk chicken.
This may be called "Johnny Cake," but I couldn't tell anything that made it different from regular ol' cornbread. Pretty good cornbread, although it's a bit denser than I thought it would be. (I'd like to find a cornbread recipe a little moister and lighter.) Also note, this recipe cooks a lot faster than the recipe says--mine was done in 30 minutes, and perhaps I could have taken it out even sooner. Another note--I thought it would be pretty sweet with a half cup of sugar, but it wasn't for some reason.
My mom used to make Johnny Cake when I was a kid. I was craving some comfort food the other day and thought of this. I couldn't find my mom's recipe so I used this one. Don't tell mom but I think this one is better. It is light, tastey and absolutely wonderful warm with real maple syrup.
This is a fantastic recipe. I made it to take on a canoe trip, and it was quite excellent even after five days of being beaten around in the food pack.
Very tasty cornbread. Next time I might add corn. I didn't mix the ingredients as directed, it seemed like I would end up with too many dirty bowls. I creamed the sugar and butter, then added egg, dry ingredients, and then the milk.
I love this with homeade soups, or warm with syrup poured on it. Definitely a keeper.
moist, flavourful, held together after it cooled, just sweet enough, light, delicious.
Delicious! Very moist and sweet. I guess some people aren't looking for that particular combination in cornbread, but my husband and I gobbled it up. I used canola oil for the shortening, otherwise exactly as directed.
I made this for my daughter and her boyfriend and it was by far the best Johnny Cake I have ever tried.
This was almost as good as the Johnny Cake that my mom made when I was a kid. Next time I will add a bit more sugar because I didn't think it was sweet enough. I also used butter flavored shortening.
i will try this cake tonight because it reminds me of my childhood. i'm sure this is the recipe my used to make, but she made two because there were so many of us. we used to have pea soup and johnny cake on a cold winter night. my mom used to say, pea soup and johnny cake, make a frenchman's belly ache. guess she said because my dad was french! i haven't been able to locate my recipe so it was really nice to see this one. sounds like it would be delicious with warm maple syrup. thanks again.
AWESOME!! I baked it for 30 minutes and it was great, not dry. I grew up with this Johnny Cake too. But, my Mom always used the recipe that was on the bag. I must say that the recipe on the bag is much drier and crumblier than this recipe. This recipe is so moist! My sister even agreed that this recipe is better than the one we grew up with! Thanks for the recipe:)
This is excellent..I love cornbread,and was looking for one that was not gritty...this is a KEEPER....its in my cookbook & will be the one I always use...I baked it in a round ceramic pie pan & it took about 30 minutes, unlike the other cornbread recipes I have tried, this was not burnt around the edges & uncooked in the very middle, it was excellent with just butter....thanks for sharing.....
I've been making this for decades and it's wonderful.
I made this for an Indigenous gathering of family, and it was a grand success; normally, I make frybread, but I thought to try this as a new idea for baking. Nothing was left over, it was all eaten or taken for on the road snacks! I am going to keep cooking this as to perfect this yummy, yummy cake. It did take a bit longer than 45mins, but still, a grand idea in this house!
I substituted 2/3 c butter for the shortening, whole wheat flour for the cake flour, and sea salt for regular salt. I added a 1/2 lb of frozen corn. I also used a 10X10 casserole dish instead of the 8" square. Cake was slightly sweet and quite moist; it held together well. My family enjoyed it!
I've never had Johnny cake, but this was a straightforward recipe. It's basically a dessert version of cornbread. I'll make it again when we have southern company visiting.
I replace the shortny with vegetale oil and add honey
I'll try it.
Yummy! I went a little heavy handed on the sugar based on the reviews, threw in a handful of leftover corn and baked in a deep dish pie plate. We loved this recipe, thanks!
Super good, followed recipe exactly. Got lots of compliments!
tasted good, though crumbly. I baked mine for only 35 minutes and was done. Homesteader cornbread from this site is our favorite cornbread recipe.
Absolutely delicious! My family loved it!
I have been making an almost identical recipe to this for years. It is really great with spicy foods such as chili. The leftovers also make great breakfast, heated with butter and syrup/honey. I have had so many compliments and requests for the recipe, everyone loves it! Plus it is super easy to make.
I also couldn't find my mom's recipe that we have been enjoying for years, esp. because we own a sugarbush and make our own maple syrup. This recipe is great ! Very moist, a little crumbly but tastes great. I used coarse cornmeal though, that's all I had. I took it out just under 45 minutes, maybe should have cooked it longer.
I’ve never had Johnny Cake before so I’m not sure if this is supposed to be like cornbread or cake. I was looking for something more like cornbread and less sweet. I decreased the sugar to ¼ cup but it was still sweet. I like the consistency of this bread and it had a good taste. I will make again but serve for breakfast instead of with dinner.
Made this for dinner tonight as pancakes. The only changes I made were to replace the shortening with melted butter and to beat the egg white to semi-stiff peaks before folding it into the batter. Also added 1 Tablespoon of vanilla extract. Recipe makes about 16 4" pancakes, we topped ours with strawberries simmered in maple syrup and a dollop of whipped cream, VERY GOOD! I will definitely make these again, but I will probably add an extra egg white for fluffier cakes. :)
This is delicious. Very easy to make and so moist. I switched the milk amounts the second time I made it and found we liked the texture better. I mixed the cup of milk with the cup of cornmeal and let it sit. Then mixed the egg with the 1/2 cup of milk. Lovely tender crumb.
Excellent recipe. This is my favorite breakfast, in our house we put down maple flavored sausages first then pour the batter over top... so so so good!!!
It was very good! Almost like the brand name. My corn meal was much finer and so my batch was missing that toothy cornmeal texture that I had grown accustom to. I will seek out other brands of corn meal to see if I can fix this. This is a much bigger Jonny Cake then the box kind, so if you currently use one box of brand name this will be about double. I used 1/2 cup less milk because the first time I made it, it got really fluffy in the stand mixer. This time it was a little thick, but came out just fine, also I took it our of the oven about 6 minutes short of the shorter time. I have a convection oven, it passed the tooth pick.
Love this Johnny Cake. Always make it as a sweet dessert. Usually I add a jam to the batter just before it goes in the oven to up the sweetness a bit. Some buttercream frosting and fresh berries and you've got a hit for your next pot luck. Just a hit leave it in the fridge till the last possible moment and let that butter cream set up nice and hard.
Mine came out really crumbly and did not hold together when cut. The second time I made it I followed the recipe exactly and it was no better. The flavour is great, though. Wish I knew what I did wrong...eeergh
This recipe hits it out of the park for great Johnny cake. Exactly how I remembered it from my childhood. Suggest leaving the recipe as is when making it. Awesome the way it is.
Exactly what I was looking for! I was also running short on time when I made this and did actually slap everything together at once and it turned out wonderfully. Did take the time to add a healthy dose of honey to the mix. Served with grilled thick chops marinated in pineapple juice/soy with a tropicalish fruit relish - papaya, pineapple, a little MORE honey, threw in some purple/red heirloom cherry tomato pieces for color. Printed this recipe and popped it in my recipe box. JUST like grandma used to make :)
I tried it and it was awesome! It didn't exactly come out right, I messed up along the way lol, but I improvised, and I'm at my best when I improvise ?? But my family still loved it, I'll have to try it again to see if I can get it right sometime lol. Awesome Recipe ??????
A REAL "Johnny Cake/Hoe Cake" is >N E V E R< cooked in a square pan!! A well seasoned Cast Iron Skillet is the authentic way to make them, although, you could make them US Civil War style. Build a fire, mix your batter, find a large "grubbing hoe" to hold into the fire and cook "hoe cakes" as big as the hoe blade.
My grandmother use to make Johnny cake just like this. We used it for shortcake with strawberries and milk. Delicious
Just like Mom's. MMM comfort food!
This is good. Thanks!
Loved it
Love it. I substitute 1 cup plain 3% yogurt for the 1 cup milk and add finely chopped jalapenos, ( 3 or 4 tablespoons)
