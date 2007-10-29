Johnny Cake

4.5
57 Ratings
  • 5 41
  • 4 12
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

My sister couldn't eat enough of this cake. This is her favorite.

Recipe by Carol

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
8 inch square cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease thoroughly an 8 inch square cake pan.

    Advertisement

  • Combine cornmeal and milk. Sift flour, baking powder, and salt. Stir together the egg and milk.

  • Cream shortening, and blend in sugar. Stir flour mixture and egg mixture alternately into creamed mixture alternately. Blend in cornmeal mixture.

  • Bake for 40 to 45 minutes. Serve hot, with maple syrup.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
224 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 30.3g; fat 10.1g; cholesterol 17.9mg; sodium 317.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022